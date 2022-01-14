Editorial: Hillary Clinton in 2024 is a nightmare scenario

We have one message for Hillary Clinton: Don’t do it!

The trial balloon sent up this week in the Wall Street Journal by two New York political operatives should fall to Earth. No matter how lackluster Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear, Hillary Clinton will just be more of the same.

So would Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar. At 74 years old, Hillary Clinton is not too old, especially in a Democratic party that favors stalwarts. But it comes off as a party spinning its wheels. Let’s be thankful Bill Clinton can’t run again.

Hillary Clinton has already proven she cannot stand up to the likes of Donald Trump, or even fellow pugilist Chris Christie. And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sure looks more and more like a GOP presidential candidate every day.

The Journal opinion piece by Douglas Schoen and Andrew Stein, a pollster and New York City council president, respectively, is straight out of the perennial candidate’s playbook. (Google that title and up comes Stacey Abrams, who’s running for Georgia governor.) As an aside, Abrams caused a stir this week when she conveniently missed Biden’s voting rights speech in Atlanta.

Trump, never missing a punch, called out both for the bad optics. Why not stand next to Biden on the issue she has been promoting night and day? Abrams, we’re sure, took a look at the president’s poll numbers and scrambled to come up with an excuse.

Democrats, like Abrams, must be cringing at Hillary Clinton’s foray. The party is never going to recover from the impending midterm bloodbath with more of the same.

“A perfect storm in the Democratic Party is making a once-unfathomable scenario plausible: a political comeback for Hillary Clinton in 2024,” Schoen and Stein start off in their column. That’s nauseating.

They cite Biden’s age (79), plummeting poll numbers, Harris’s “unpopularity,” nobody better on the horizon, and “a leadership vacuum in the party.” What about the country? What about inflation? The pandemic? The supply chain? COVID testing? Kids missing school? Russia’s threat to Europe? China’s threat to everyone?

That’s not what matters. It’s what about Hillary?

We go straight to the 2,000-plus comments under the Journal missive and it isn’t pretty. “Just look at 2016,” some point out. She lost by allowing her opponent to outwork her. Is that the commander-in-chief this nation needs right now? We’ll let you answer that question.

“This is a prank, right?” asked another. Sorry, no.

“It’s depressing that Democrats seem to have no rational, moderate technocrat in the wings,” a worried Democrat chimed in. He has a right to fret, technocrats are lower in popularity right now than Biden or members of Congress.

“He’s right, Biden has made her a viable candidate. Unlikeable, sure, but grimly competent, unlike the current occupant. And one that knows why she wants to be president, versus Biden who only seems to want to be the progressives pal. I never saw this coming, but it does make sense,” writes another.

How would you like to be Biden’s assistant reading that comment? He’d spit out his morning coffee right at you.

Hillary Clinton is not the answer. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris aren’t either. That’s why 2024 can’t come soon enough.