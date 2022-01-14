News
Finkle: Protecting downtowns’ vitality key in 2022
The latest economic data show some U.S. cities slowly bouncing back from the COVID doldrums. But a longer-term problem looms in 2022 and beyond for the nation’s urban centers.
At issue is that many of the nation’s downtowns, large and small, are in danger of hollowing out and transforming into ghost towns as the tsunami of the pandemic recedes and workers across the nation demand remote work as a staple of employment.
“We forecast that 25% to 30% of the U.S. workforce will be working from home one or more days a week after the pandemic,” said Kate Lister, president of Global Workplace Analytics, which tracks attitudes about remote working.
That percentage could grow even more over time. The group estimates 56% of U.S. jobs could be done remotely, at least partially. Before the pandemic, only about 10% of the U.S. workforce worked remotely.
The implications for city centers are stark. Fewer workers translate into less demand for commercial office space, less local tax revenue for schools, police and other basic services, less demand for the industries that service downtown tenants, and fewer jobs in those industries such as restaurants, hotels and retail.
“As workers leave city centers, the shrinking demand for office space results not only in lost tax revenue for municipal budgets,” said a statement from the International Downtown Association. “It will threaten the livelihoods of millions of small business owners that depend on the daily flow of office workers and drain vitality from city centers.”
The National League of Cities estimates U.S. cities, towns and villages are facing a $360 billion budget shortfall through 2022 due to lost tax receipts from the impact of COVID.
Now nearly two years into the pandemic, cities are experimenting with various strategies to lessen the impact of vacancies while promoting economic development that can provide a stable tax base well into the future.
In one such example, the COVID exodus from city centers is spurring the conversion of office space into apartments. Since 2020 when the pandemic struck, some 41% of apartment conversions were former office buildings, accelerating a trend that began in the 2010s, according to a report by RentCafe, which analyzes the rental industry. It noted that the office-to-apartment conversions transcend geography and are occurring nationwide as cities grapple with fending off urban decay and spurring development.
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., are sponsoring a measure in Congress that would create a 20% tax credit for expenses to convert office buildings to residential, commercial or mixed-use properties. Qualifying residential conversion would be required to incorporate affordable housing.
At least one of those dynamics offers something of a silver lining and another important avenue for economic development — new opportunities for workers.
“People who historically had to suppress their creative tendencies in a 9-5 job are now tapping into the digital economy in new ways and happier because of it,” said Dr. Christos Makridis, a research affiliate at Stanford University’s Digital Economy Lab and Columbia Business School’s Chazen Institute.
The new year provides new opportunities for communities to get creative to save downtowns, including appealing to altruism.
Jeff Finkle is president and CEO of the International Economic Development Council. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
News
Editorial: Hillary Clinton in 2024 is a nightmare scenario
We have one message for Hillary Clinton: Don’t do it!
The trial balloon sent up this week in the Wall Street Journal by two New York political operatives should fall to Earth. No matter how lackluster Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear, Hillary Clinton will just be more of the same.
So would Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar. At 74 years old, Hillary Clinton is not too old, especially in a Democratic party that favors stalwarts. But it comes off as a party spinning its wheels. Let’s be thankful Bill Clinton can’t run again.
Hillary Clinton has already proven she cannot stand up to the likes of Donald Trump, or even fellow pugilist Chris Christie. And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sure looks more and more like a GOP presidential candidate every day.
The Journal opinion piece by Douglas Schoen and Andrew Stein, a pollster and New York City council president, respectively, is straight out of the perennial candidate’s playbook. (Google that title and up comes Stacey Abrams, who’s running for Georgia governor.) As an aside, Abrams caused a stir this week when she conveniently missed Biden’s voting rights speech in Atlanta.
Trump, never missing a punch, called out both for the bad optics. Why not stand next to Biden on the issue she has been promoting night and day? Abrams, we’re sure, took a look at the president’s poll numbers and scrambled to come up with an excuse.
Democrats, like Abrams, must be cringing at Hillary Clinton’s foray. The party is never going to recover from the impending midterm bloodbath with more of the same.
“A perfect storm in the Democratic Party is making a once-unfathomable scenario plausible: a political comeback for Hillary Clinton in 2024,” Schoen and Stein start off in their column. That’s nauseating.
They cite Biden’s age (79), plummeting poll numbers, Harris’s “unpopularity,” nobody better on the horizon, and “a leadership vacuum in the party.” What about the country? What about inflation? The pandemic? The supply chain? COVID testing? Kids missing school? Russia’s threat to Europe? China’s threat to everyone?
That’s not what matters. It’s what about Hillary?
We go straight to the 2,000-plus comments under the Journal missive and it isn’t pretty. “Just look at 2016,” some point out. She lost by allowing her opponent to outwork her. Is that the commander-in-chief this nation needs right now? We’ll let you answer that question.
“This is a prank, right?” asked another. Sorry, no.
“It’s depressing that Democrats seem to have no rational, moderate technocrat in the wings,” a worried Democrat chimed in. He has a right to fret, technocrats are lower in popularity right now than Biden or members of Congress.
“He’s right, Biden has made her a viable candidate. Unlikeable, sure, but grimly competent, unlike the current occupant. And one that knows why she wants to be president, versus Biden who only seems to want to be the progressives pal. I never saw this coming, but it does make sense,” writes another.
How would you like to be Biden’s assistant reading that comment? He’d spit out his morning coffee right at you.
Hillary Clinton is not the answer. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris aren’t either. That’s why 2024 can’t come soon enough.
News
Friednash: Who will fill Perlmutter’s very big shoes
Congressman Ed Perlmutter’s retirement announcement sent political shockwaves across Colorado and Washington D.C. Of the 37 members of Congress leaving this year, Perlmutter became the 26th House Democrat to announce he would not seek re-election, further jeopardizing Democrats’ razor-thin House majority.
I have known Perlmutter long before we served together in the Colorado legislature and I have watched his career closely. I understand what it means to campaign and serve, and Perlmutter has always been one of the very best.
Colorado owes him a debt of gratitude.
Perlmutter’s legacy is one of completing the VA Medical Center, pushing to expand renewable energy research at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and helping grow our aerospace economy.
But Perlmutter will focus on the moving stories where he made a difference in people’s lives. While it never made headlines, Perlmutter was always accessible and fought hard for everyday Coloradans.
He was also like a great coach who deepened Colorado’s Democratic bench. Among others, Speaker Alec Garnett, Rep. Dylan Roberts, Rep. Chris Kennedy and former Sen. Cheri Jahn, each started their political careers working for Perlmutter.
And, contrary to Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown’s statements, Perlmutter didn’t retire because he was going to lose his next election.
Neither Republican candidate Erik Aadland nor Laurel Imer could have unseated Perlmutter.
In 2020, Perlmutter won by nearly 22 percentage points. Perlmutter won every re-election bid by double digits. In the last campaign report he filed, Perlmutter had $993,416 on hand, a sizeable war chest by any measure. The Cook Political Report viewed his as a solid seat for Democrats.
However, with Perlmutter retiring, the 7th Congressional District joins Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District as a highly competitive race that the nation will be closely watching.
The district — recently redrawn — is anchored in Jefferson County. More than 72% of the district’s population lives in Jeffco and another 10% of the district’s population resides in Broomfield.
Because of the integration of several more rural and mountain jurisdictions — including Lake, Park, Teller, Chaffee, Fremont, and Custer counties — Democrats have a mere 2.4 percentage point advantage (28.2% Democrat v. 25.8% Republican) among active registered voters in the district. Based upon their analysis, FiveThirtyEight dropped the district’s Democrat lean by nine points — from 15 to just 6 — based on the new map.
Perlmutter said it’s time to “pass the torch to the next generation of leaders” and within 24 hours of the announcement, Democrat state Sen. Brittany Pettersen became the first prominent Democrat to announce her candidacy. Pettersen has focused on behavioral health and education issues during her impressive 10-year legislative tenure. She also has a head start with roughly $45,000 leftover from her three-month congressional run in 2018.
Pettersen, who is the wife of Denver Post columnist and liberal campaign strategist Ian Silverii, likely won’t be the last Democrat to run.
Jefferson County Commissioner Leslie Dahlkemper would be a strong challenger if she decides to run. Dahlkemper has been elected county-wide in Jefferson County twice. First, in 2011 to the Jefferson County school board, and then as a Jefferson County Commissioner in 2018. Dahlkemper, who serves on the Colorado Fire Commission, has focused her efforts on reducing wildfire risk, bringing her in close contact with some of the mountain towns that have been added to this district.
Other prominent and formidable names rumored to be interested in a potential run include State Reps. Brianna Titone and Monica Duran. Titone, a two-term state representative from Arvada flipped a red district that no one expected her to win. Duran — the House Majority Co-Whip — hails from a district located entirely within Jefferson County.
The big question is whether Perlmutter will try to put his finger on the scale during the Democratic primary. In addition to his endorsement, Perlmutter could transfer some or all of his sizable campaign funds to other candidates.
Because this seat has now moved from a safe seat to a lean Democrat seat coupled with the midterm political landscape which inures to the benefit of Republicans, the National Republican Congressional Committee will certainly make this a high priority and battleground seat.
To win, the Republican candidate can’t win the battle for the Republican nomination and lose the general election war by adopting either the Big Lie or pushing the Trump narrative. The district’s unaffiliated voters, which make up 44% of active registered voters, want credible candidates who are focused on economic and education-related issues.
State Rep. Colin Larson, R-Ken Caryl, fits the bill and is expected to announce his candidacy. Larson, a small business owner, was elected to House District 22 in 2018. Larson is a conservative who has also supported bipartisan legislation such as funding full-day kindergarten and increasing mental health resources. He is well-liked and respected, and would likely be the Republican front-runner.
Another formidable candidate for the Republican nomination would be former state Rep. Lang Sias. Sias, who was on Walker Stapleton’s ticket for governor in 2018, has already declared his candidacy for state treasurer but is said to be contemplating a run for this open seat.
There are certainly others taking a gander.
One thing is for sure, whoever wins has big shoes to fill.
Doug Friednash is a Denver native, a partner with the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber and Schreck, and the former chief of staff for Gov. John Hickenlooper.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
News
King Soopers delays reopening Boulder store where 10 were killed, citing ongoing strike
King Soopers has delayed next week’s planned reopening of its south Boulder store where 10 people were killed in a mass shooting last year, saying the event should be free of the distraction of the ongoing strike by the grocer’s union employees.
The Table Mesa Drive store has been closed since the shootings last March. It was originally set to open Jan. 20, following months of construction. King Soopers representatives on Thursday said a new reopening date is yet to be determined.
“We are heartbroken that we’ve had to make the difficult decision to delay the reopening of our Table Mesa location as a result of the strike called by UFCW,” King Soopers spokeswoman Jessica Trowbridge said, referring to the United Food and Commercial Workers union.
The strike, organized by UFCW Local 7 across metro Denver, began at 5 a.m. Wednesday and is scheduled to last three weeks. The union is fighting for increased pay, better health care options and more tools for on-the-job safety, workers said in a news conference.
In the Boulder Valley, employees at stores in Boulder, Broomfield and Louisville are striking.
“This was a very difficult decision and after long consideration we have decided to pause for the right moment to come together and unite on this next chapter,” King Soopers president Joe Kelley said in a news release. “We know this is a monumental milestone in our healing journey and that it must be free of distractions.”
In a statement Tuesday, King Soopers said that it had made what it calls its “last, best and final offer” to the union, which includes the “investment of $170 million over the next three years (that) includes wage investments plus ratification bonuses for all associates.”
The union said in an update on Thursday that its picket lines will remain strong as negotiations are expected to resume on Friday.
Ahead announcing the original Jan. 20 reopening date, King Soopers in November held hiring events to ensure the store would be sufficiently staffed when it opens. The grocery store has previously said about 50% of its employees who worked at the Table Mesa store at the time of the shooting intended to return to work there.
The store plans to release more information about the redesign and reopening soon.
In previous interviews, King Soopers representatives have said the redesign will include changes to the interior and exterior of the building as well as a redesign of its parking lot. They accepted feedback on the redesign from Boulder employees and community members and said that it would be incorporated into the updated grocery store’s design.
Killed in the shooting were Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.
