Fox C-6 School District starts new district-wide mask mandate today
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur police have released harrowing body camera video of a suspect shooting a police officer during a foot chase this month.
Police Chief Shane Brandel on Thursday also identified the officer for the first time. She is Stephanie Vail, who has been on the force for six years and currently assigned to the patrol division. Brandel said Vail is out of the hospital and continues to recover.
Decatur police released two videos of the incident on its Facebook page. We want to warn you some of the content may be disturbing.
Each video is around 90 seconds long. One video is from the officer’s squad car. The other, which is the more compelling of the two, is from Vail’s body camera. At 30 seconds into that video, Vail gets out of her squad car to pursue the suspect, 23-year-old Joseph L. Williams, who police said had committed traffic violations.
“Subject’s running northbound,” Vail says just before she gets out of her car. As Vail runs between houses, she shouts, “Stop!” and “Decatur police, stop!” Just as Vail gets those words out – at 50 seconds into the video – a bang is heard, Vail cries out, and she falls to the ground.
Vail then speaks into her police radio, “Shots fired, shots fired, [suspect] still running northbound. I was hit with something. Still running northbound on Maffit [Street]. I’m bleeding.” Vail gets up for a moment while breathing heavily, then squats back down. “If we have a K9 [police dog], I can let you know where to go. Maffit [Street] just north of Clay [Street].”
Vail then describes the suspect on her police radio, saying “Black male wearing all black. Black hoodie.” She adds, “give me an ambulance.” Vail then starts to walk back toward her car as the video ends. Decatur police officials earlier said another officer took Vail to the hospital. Vail got treatment for wounds to her face and shoulder.
Man caught on camera running from vacant house fire Thursday morning
ST. LOUIS – A fire damaged a vacant home on Pennsylvania Avenue near Primm Street in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.
A neighbor said a loud boom woke her up at about 2 a.m. Video from the neighbor’s home security camera showed a person running from the area at the time.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Wadhams: A lesson from South Dakota on integrity, election fraud and filibusters
After months of speculation he might leave office due to family considerations and concerns about the direction of the national Republican Party, U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the Republican Whip who unseated powerful Senate Democratic Leader Tom Daschle 18 years ago, has formally announced his candidacy for a fourth term in 2022.
Ordinarily, this would not be terribly significant news. Thune is a popular incumbent from a state that has become increasingly Republican after being more populist in the past. He is overwhelmingly favored to win a fourth term.
But Thune incurred the wrath of defeated former President Donald Trump by openly challenging Trump’s baseless conspiracies of a stolen election saying “that dog doesn’t hunt.” Predictably, Trump attacked Thune as a “RINO” (Republican in Name Only) and derided him as “Mitch’s boy” since Thune is number two in the Senate Republican leadership behind Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.
Trump also declared he would help oust Thune from office and he encouraged Republican Gov. Kristi Noem to challenge Thune in a Republican primary. During Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore on the Fourth of July in 2020, Noem ingratiated herself by presenting Trump with a replica of Mount Rushmore that includes Trump’s face next to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt. But Noem, who is also up for reelection in 2022, quickly announced she was not interested in running against Thune for the Senate.
Ironically, as part of Senate Republican leadership under McConnell, Thune’s leadership was critical to the passage of Trump’s landmark tax cut legislation and he helped move 226 federal judicial nominations by Trump through the Senate, including three new justices on the U.S. Supreme Court. Thune supported Trump’s deregulation agenda along with his immigration and southern border policies. He opposed both Democratic attempts to impeach and remove Trump.
Regardless of this strong support of the Trump agenda, he is a RINO because he refuses to join in the hysterical conspiracy theories of a stolen election.
Trump loyalists often say “establishment” Republicans such as Thune “don’t know how to fight” like Trump does. Really?
After being elected South Dakota’s lone congressman in 1996, Thune challenged Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Johnson in 2002. Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle’s formidable political team ran Johnson’s campaign and they ran roughshod over the Thune campaign. Despite being favored to win, Thune lost by 524 votes. Rumors swirled that election fraud occurred on South Dakota’s nine Indian reservations and Thune was encouraged by some Republican leaders to challenge the results of the election.
But Thune conceded the race to Johnson, and he strongly rejected such calls saying he would not put his beloved state through such a wrenching controversy. What a contrast to what we are seeing today from those who cannot accept the judgment of the voters and who instead hide behind stolen election conspiracy theories.
Rather than retiring from elective politics, Thune decided to challenge the much more formidable Daschle who was the most powerful Democratic leader in America in 2004. Bill Clinton was no longer in office and Barack Obama was a candidate for the Senate in Illinois.
Daschle was very effective at stopping legislation and federal appointments supported by Republican President George W. Bush through his skillful use of the filibuster which essentially requires a supermajority of 60 votes to pass something in the Senate. Thune made Daschle’s obstruction a key part of the campaign labeling Daschle the “Chief Obstructionist” who used his power to the detriment of South Dakotans.
Notably, at no point did Thune, nor any other Republican senator, call for the abolishment of the filibuster despite their frustration with Daschle’s obstructionism, unlike today’s Senate Democrats.
The Daschle-Thune race of 2004 was second only to the presidential race between Bush and Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry in terms of national significance and visibility. Unlike 2002 when Thune was considered the favorite in his losing race against Johnson, he was definitely the underdog in 2004 against Daschle.
The entire South Dakota congressional delegation in 2004 was Democratic. Undefeated over 26 years, Daschle was first elected to Congress in 1978 before unseating a Republican senator in 1986. Daschle outspent Thune by several million dollars. Over the years as Senate Democratic Leader, Daschle had assembled a nationally respected — some would say ruthless — campaign team in anticipation of a possible 2004 presidential candidacy.
But in the end, Thune’s victory was the first time in 52 years that a sitting Senate leader had been defeated for reelection. Most of Daschle’s campaign team went on to work for the newly elected senator from Illinois, Barack Obama. They helped him win the presidency and worked in the White House. They were certainly not the junior varsity of campaigns. I guess that RINO Thune knew how to fight after all.
Both Democrats and Republicans can learn something from the principled conservative from South Dakota. Republicans who buy off on stolen election conspiracy theories should ponder how Thune turned a bitter upset loss into one of the greatest upset wins in Senate election history. Democrats should note how Republicans did not try to reverse more than a hundred years of Senate tradition when they were confronted with almost daily filibusters from Democrats.
Both sides need to cool it when it comes to undermining our political process and our constitutional form of government. That is why it is good news for the nation that Sen. John Thune is seeking reelection.
Dick Wadhams is a Colorado Republican political consultant who was campaign manager for Sen. John Thune in 2004 when he defeated Senate Democratic Leader Tom Daschle.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
Oskar Blues and other CANarchy brands sold to Monster Energy maker
Monster Beverage Corporation, maker of Monster Energy drink, is acquiring Colorado’s Oskar Blues Brewery and several others, as it makes its first foray into the alcoholic beverage space.
According to an announcement Thursday, Monster has agreed to buy CANarchy Brewery Collective, which includes Oskar Blues, Florida’s Cigar City Brewing Co., Dallas’ Deep Ellum Brewing Co., Michigan’s Perrin Brewing Co., and Utah’s Squatters and Wasatch breweries.
The $330 million cash deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and does not include CANarchy’s stand-alone restaurants. CANarchy will function independently, retaining its own organizational structure and team, led by current CEO Tony Short, according to the announcement.
“This transaction provides us with a springboard from which to enter the alcoholic beverage sector,” said Hilton Schlosberg, Monster’s vice chairman and co-chief executive officer. “The acquisition will provide us with a fully in-place infrastructure, including people, distribution and licenses, along with alcoholic beverage development expertise and manufacturing capabilities in this industry.”
Representatives from CANarchy and Oskar Blues were not immediately available for comment. In a statement, Short said he was “thrilled” to join Monster’s team.
“We look forward to capitalizing on the combined expertise of Monster and CANarchy to further strengthen our current alcoholic product offerings, expand our product portfolio to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers and to grow our business,” he said.
This is just the latest big-name beer merger in Colorado. In November, New Belgium Brewing Co.’s parent company announced it would acquire Bell’s Brewery out of Michigan, combining two powerhouse forces in the beer industry.
