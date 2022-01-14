News
Franks: Biden’s Jim Crow 2.0 remarks are the worst hyperbole to date
President Joe Biden’s claim that being against the Democrats’ version of voting rights in 2022 is equivalent to being for Jim Crow 2.0 gives hyperbole a bad name.
In the 19th century, most southern states had a majority or near-majority Black population because of slavery. To prevent this majority from politically controlling those states — Mississippi actually had two Black U.S. senators and the nation had 20 Black U.S. House members, all Republicans — the white population, thanks to a highly questionable election in 1876, put an end to Reconstruction, which had helped Black people and resorted to Jim Crow practices, which Democrats had established.
White Democrats installed a literacy test, a difficult hurdle as it was against the law for Blacks to read; a grandfather clause, which meant that unless your grandfather voted you could not (thus, a Black person had to be part white to vote); and a poll tax, since most black slaves did not own property. Minus property, they were excluded from voting unless they inherited land (and were half-white). These exclusions were in place in many southern states.
The Voting Rights Act of 1965 made it necessary in those southern states — which practiced overt discrimination to suppress if not eliminate the Black vote — for the federal government to review all election law practices and changes in the future.
Due to the great progress in Black voting participation made over the decades, the U.S. Supreme Court felt it was no longer necessary to ensure such federal intervention.
For starters, the voting rights bills being considered by Congress today are not technically an extension of the original 1965 Voting Rights Act. They add to the act. I think those who voted overwhelmingly for the Voting Rights Act in the past would be flabbergasted by the current proposals.
For instance, advocates for today’s version of the Voting Rights Act are calling for a national voting holiday, provisions of water and food for voters waiting in line, and a way to have a substantial percentage of votes cast from voters’ living rooms via absentee mail-in ballots.
And with technology available for voters to better identify themselves who would have thought that a government-issued photo ID would be deemed a vehicle for Black voter suppression? It makes one think something foul is happening if this modest provision is now considered a “threat” to democracy.
Having a ballot application mailed to people’s homes even when not requested also leaves itself open to mischief. Americans are highly mobile. For example, hundreds of thousands of ballot applications in various states were returned to the secretary of state as the postal service was not able to deliver them. Back in the day, these folks would be identified through canvassing, divided by party affiliation, and still somehow managed to vote. Without proper ID it wasn’t difficult.
Why party affiliation? So that there would be no chance of a person voting twice, which would alert officials. I am sure these practices have been addressed and corrected.
On gerrymandering of Congressional districts, I expressed my objection to racial gerrymandering to former President Bill Clinton in a White House meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus. The CBC’s anger was immediate. They were in favor of racially gerrymandered districts. That same day, an emergency meeting was convened, and I was voted out of the CBC, at least temporarily.
Worst yet, Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney’s father was arrested for attacking me on the stairs of a Savannah courthouse following my testimony before a U.S. Appeals Court on this issue.
Over time it was proven that my election to Congress was not an aberration — for white people would vote for a black person, duh! In fact, most of the growth of the CBC since my departure from Congress has come from Black members representing white congressional districts.
Racial or partisan gerrymandering is equally wrong, and the courts are presently equipped to address each when contested.
No one should have to wait an inordinate amount of time to cast a vote. With the days being extended, it becomes hard to imagine this being a problem, but it’s an easy fix on the local and state levels. Imagine a supermarket. When the lines get long a new cash register is quickly opened. We can fix this without making it a federal issue.
Thus, to abolish the Senate filibuster over the above-mentioned concerns seems like a solution waiting for a problem.
Lastly, it should be noted, a higher percentage of Black people voted in the 2012 election of former President Barack Obama than the percentage of eligible white voters as reported in the Washington Post. And voting records were strong in the 2016 elections across the board.
So, where is the problem?
Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut’s 5th District. He was the first Black Republican elected to the House in nearly 60 years and New England’s first Black member of the House. He is the host of the podcast “We Speak Frankly.”
Gallery: Pasta helps Bruins beat Flyers with a hat trick
Matt Stone is an award-winning photojournalist who has been working at the Boston Herald for the past 26 years.
Tuukka Rask’s 25 saves lifts Bruins to victory over Flyers
In case you were wondering, yes, Tuukka Rask is still a damn good goaltender.
Playing in his first game since June 9 after undergoing offseason hip surgery, Rask was not exactly bombarded by the Philadelphia Flyers, but he turned away a pair of second-period breakaways and was able to shut the door when the Flyers pulled goalie Carter Hart with over three minutes left, nailing down a 3-2 victory at the Garden on Thursday.
Rask turned away 25 shots — including all 12 he faced in the third period — and David Pastrnak notched a hat trick for the B’s first four-game win streak of the season.
Considering the tremendously supportive response from the Garden fans, how he felt on his surgically repaired hip and, of course, the result — it was a wildly successful return to the ice for Rask.
“It felt like I was home, basically,” said Rask.
While the breakaway stops were the highlight portions of the night for most, there were other more subtle movements he had to make, such as a solid stop on a wraparound attempt, that told him he was more like himself now than he was last year playing on the bum hip.
“A hundred percent. A hundred percent,” said Rask. “Even though it wasn’t killing me every single game last year, it was always in the back of your head that you’re limited. In the first period I had two or three kick saves to the right, then the third there was a wraparound where I extended, stuff like that last year was totally out of the question. It was great to feel that I was able to move both ways.”
While Pastrnak himself is heating up (seven goals in his last four games) after a slow start, he lit up when he was asked about Rask.
“Oh man, I was so happy to have him back, you have no idea. I was ready to leave it all out there for him. I told him I was going to get a hat trick before the game and he didn’t believe me,” said Pastrnak with a grin. “It was really good to have him back. He’s one of my best friends and I missed him. He was outstanding.”
By the time Rask saw his first shot of the night, the Bruins already had a 2-0 lead, thanks to a quick pair of Pastrnak goals.
Taylor Hall, who had his six-game point streak snapped on Wednesday, pounced on a bad bounce off the boards in the Flyers’ zone, gave Erik Haula a short backhand pass and Haula in turn fed Pastrnak for his 14th on a wrister from the slot just 1:51 into the game.
He didn’t have to wait long for No. 15.
For the second game in a row, Anton Blidh drew a penalty in the offensive zone on his active forecheck and the B’s cashed in on the power play. Brad Marchand, fresh off his hat trick against the Habs on Wednesday, froze Hart with a shot fake before finding Pastrnak on the right wing for an easy goal at 5:27.
Rask did not see a shot until 9:19, and he saw six in all. If there was any rust in his game it came on one of those six saves when he didn’t track the puck on a left-point shot that he did not see and luckily hit him.
The Flyers would not lay down like the Canadiens did on Wednesday, however.
First, big winger Zach McEwen threw down with B’s call-up Tyler Lewington and the bigger McEwen scored the victory.
Then Philly got on the board after Tomas Nosek was called for interference off an offensive zone faceoff. On the power play, Ivan Provorov’s right-point shot was deflected by Cam Atkinson just under Rask’s glove to halve the B’s lead at 8:02.
The Flyers nearly pulled even when Joel Farabee was sprung on a breakaway but Rask turned away Farabee’s nifty deke move.
But Farabee did eventually knot the game at 15:00. The Boston University product was able to corral a loose puck near the Boston blue line and then maneuver around fellow Terrier Charlie McAvoy. Once past McAvoy, he played catch with Atkinson, knocking home the return pass for the equalizer.
“We got sloppy (in the second), let’s face it,” said coach Bruce Cassidy.
The B’s forged back ahead before the period was out when they cashed in on a 5-on-3. And for the second consecutive night, it rained hats. After Pastrnak drew a hooking penalty on Max Willman to create the two-man advantage (Justin Braun was already in the box for tripping), Pastrnak beat Hart for a third time, this time on a slapper from the slot at 16:45.
The lead was almost coughed up again when, on the one-man advantage, McAvoy made a bad pass that Atkinson picked off at the blue line for a second Flyer breakaway. Rask calmly turned it away and the B’s were able to go into the third with a lead, but they could not flip on the cruise control with the way Philly had woken up.
The B’s were playing fairly well in the third when disaster nearly struck. They were forced to kill off a 51-second 5-on-3 with 6:45 to go when first Brandon Carlo and then Charlie Coyle shot the puck over the glass. Once they successfully defused that bomb, the Flyers got aggressive and pulled Hart for an extra skater with 3:49 left. But despite spending plenty of time in the Boston zone, the Flyers could not beat Rask again and the B’s were able to hold on.
Jonathan Bernstein: Protecting U.S. democracy will take more than laws
As the Senate prepares to consider voting rights legislation and a special House committee opens its hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, friends of U.S. democracy should be thinking hard about what they will do to fight for it.
The Constitution and its republican form of government — democracy, that is — really are under threat. And the threat comes from former President Donald Trump and his allies. Not from all Republicans, but from Republicans.
Election-law expert Rick Hasen suggested three defense-of-democracy principles in a weekend essay in the New York Times. They are that Democrats can’t preserve free and fair elections without an alliance with principled Republicans; that all of civil society — business groups, civic and professional organizations, labor unions and religious organizations — should be mobilized to protect the rule of law; and that mass, peaceful organizing and protests may be necessary in 2024 and 2025.
It’s an excellent piece, a must-read for those who care about preserving the republic. I’d make five points to supplement, or perhaps recast, his suggestions.
1. Laws alone will not save democracy.
Trump wasn’t deterred after the 2020 election by the plain meaning of the law and the Constitution. Had enough Republicans in key positions gone along with him, it’s quite possible he would have successfully remained in office despite losing the election, and that would be even more true in a future scenario in which Trump allies held congressional majorities.
Moreover, there’s always a danger of fighting the last war. In 2020, the threat seemed to be in what happened after the votes were counted. Next time, the threat could be in the counting of the ballots, or what happens before the ballots are counted. What this means is that those who support the republic will need to fight for it, and not just through legislative fixes.
2. Nevertheless, the more legal protections, the better.
Congress should act to update the Electoral Count Act, the poorly drafted 19th century law governing the counting of electoral votes, and it’s good to see a bipartisan Senate group starting to work on doing so.
But that’s not enough. Congress should also do what it can to make sure that state and local elections are conducted on the up-and-up, and should do what it can to ensure that voting is easy for all. Friends of democracy who dislike some of the elements of the Democrats’ voting-rights legislation have a responsibility to support what they can, and work for compromise on the rest — just as friends of Democrats who like all of the Democrats’ proposals have a responsibility to find common ground with folks who try to engage with them in good faith.
3. Protections such as those in the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which has been battered by the Supreme Court, are not irrelevant to the dangers facing U.S. democracy.
They are crucial to preserving it, just as the original passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was essential to the creation of a legitimate democracy in the first place. The same goes for other dangers to the republic that we’ve seen in recent years. The idea that everything was fine up until Election Day 2020 is wrong.
That doesn’t mean that every provision in any Democratic voting bill is equally important, or even necessarily a good solution to current problems, but the idea that the dangers are simple and one-dimensional ignores a lot of democratic erosion that’s been obvious for well over a decade.
4. Supporters of democracy and the Constitution should always be ready to accept whatever allies they can find, for as much as those allies are willing to give.
House Democrats have done so in accepting Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming and even her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, as part of the pro-democracy team — despite the strong feelings many Democrats have about what they see (correctly, in my view) as the damage that Dick Cheney did to U.S. democracy, especially by his support for torture.
The nature of coalition politics is that it sometimes requires painful compromises its participants could never have imagined.
5. While everyone should plan for the worst, it’s important not to assume the worst.
A lot of the people who stood up against Trump after the 2020 election seemed to be standard-issue, Trump-supporting, voting-rights-impeding Republicans right up to the point where they wouldn’t go along. It’s also true that fatalism helps no one. It’s bad enough that we need to entertain the serious possibility that some Republican-majority legislatures might attempt to overturn their own states’ elections and send rogue slates of electoral votes to Congress, and that a Republican-majority Congress might attempt to accept those votes.
We have to take that threat seriously because large numbers of Republicans have suggested they would do so, and more might join them the next time the situation arises. But let’s not pretend that it’s a sure thing, or ignore the crucial fact that Republican legislatures did no such thing in 2020.
Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. He taught political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University and wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.
