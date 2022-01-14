News
Guest commentary: Marshall fire and Jan. 6 riots were two crises — with sadly very different responses
Two tragedies have dominated Colorado’s attention of late. The fires in the Boulder area, of course, remain top of mind as the affected families and communities work to piece their lives back together. Farther away, Washington commemorated the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Both events were horrific, if for different reasons. But our collective reactions—or, put more pointedly, the different ways our leaders have chosen to respond—speak powerfully to what’s going well, and what’s faltering in American society today.
Begin with the Marshall fire. Those of us who live in Colorado know the area by reputation. “The Republic of Boulder,” as some like to call it, is as far to the left as Colorado Springs is to the right. And yet, when communities in and around Boulder were ravaged by fire, politics fell away entirely. Conservatives did not sneer or argue that the tragedy was somehow overblown. The victims and their allies did not use the moment to advance their own agendas. At a time of authentic horror, our leaders came together as they should to pursue the broad public interest.
Something very different happened in Washington on the anniversary of Jan. 6. We should acknowledge there are stark differences between the two underlying events. Nonetheless, the effects were similar: In both cases, something treasured was threatened. But while one served to bring Colorado’s leaders together, the other has worked to drive elected officials in Washington further apart.
Most of us will agree—and really everyone should acknowledge—that the Capitol riot was a travesty deserving of condemnation. What it should not be allowed to become—but what it has morphed into for both parties—is a kind of political football. Republicans should not excuse or dismiss the rioters to win favor with any constituency or, in some cases, single political figure—namely former President Trump. But perhaps even more salient, the sitting president of the United States should not use that horrible event’s anniversary as a means to further divide the country or drive home a partisan agenda.
I liked President Biden’s inaugural address, delivered almost a year ago. The watchword of that speech was “unity,” and it centered on bridging the divides that prevented America from moving forward together. But two weeks short of a year later, the president’s tone has changed almost 180 degrees. Rather than calling on Americans to come together, or imploring his former colleagues on Capitol Hill to work together, he deepened the divide: “The former president and his supporters,” Biden asserted, “are trying to rewrite history….Can you think of a more twisted way to look at this country — to look at America? I cannot.”
Republicans should not be excused for skipping town on Jan. 6. But Democrats turned what should have been solemn commemorations into what felt like a staged platform for self-serving electoral reforms. At a moment when Senate Republicans appear to be open to discussing more modest reforms, including changes to the Electoral Count Act of 1887, partisan theatrics are more likely to throw a wrench in any bipartisan deal than drive real change.
Some in Congress understand that we need to beat a new path toward consensus. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., recently stood bravely against a one-party social spending and climate bill for that reason. Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, are pushing the same collaborative approach from the other side of the aisle. In the House, the bipartisan members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, led by Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., are traveling the same road. It would also be good to see more bipartisanship from Colorado’s congressional delegation. But at this point, the divide remains stark.
Coloradans have responded to the recent fires in the most American way possible—opening their hearts and wallets to the victims, and setting differences aside in the face of tragedy. We are all Americans just as we are all Coloradans. In a nation as diverse as ours, we’re bound to have differences of opinion. That’s healthy—but it can’t be allowed to define our government. To move forward together, we need our elected officials to lift us up. Unless we see more leadership from the top, we’ll never achieve the reconciliation the nation needs.
Roger Hutson is a co-chair of No Labels Colorado, a board member of Colorado Concern and the CEO of HRM Resources III, LLC
News
Gov. Jared Polis seeks to delay new gas fee, just months after making it law
Barely six months after Gov. Jared Polis signed a landmark transportation funding bill, the governor seeks to temporarily undo a key provision: initiating a 2 cents-per-gallon fee on gasoline.
His proposal has Republicans, who all along blasted the fee increase, accusing Polis of cynically copying their messaging in an election year. Democrats say that delaying until January a scheduled increase in this fee — effectively a tax, most in the Capitol acknowledge — doesn’t compromise any climate-action goals and is consistent with their longstanding objective to help people, and especially those who are struggling, save money.
The bill Polis signed in June, SB21-260, is set to go into effect this summer and projects to raise more than $5 billion by 2032. Democrats and a small crew of Republicans who backed the bill celebrated this plan as a historic achievement. At one point they held a packed press conference in the Capitol foyer, at which Polis emphasized, “It’s time to fix our damn roads!”
The reason for this enthusiasm? This bill promises a huge increase in transportation funding over previous years when legislators repeatedly tried and failed to create significant and reliable new funding streams for roads and bridges, public transit and non-vehicle projects like bike paths.
The gas fee is integral to this plan, with SB21-260 promising to raise it by 2 cents per gallon this year and another one cent annually through 2028. Analysts projected that these penny-sized increases would add up to $1.6 billion by 2032.
Democrats said, and say now, that the increases are so small that drivers will barely notice them. Republican lawmakers and political operatives have spent the better part of a year campaigning vigorously against it; when the GOP unveiled its “Commitment to Colorado” agenda this summer, it did so at a Denver gas station.
Polis is now — for the moment — opposed to this increase, too. He’s proposing a slew of fee reductions and banking much of his election messaging on cost savings.
“Look, what the legislature, as part of the bipartisan transportation bill decided, is that over time, gas tax will be adjusted for inflation,” he told reporters on the Capitol steps Monday. “What I think we can all agree on now is not is not that time. When families are struggling to keep up with costs, now is not the time for the gas tax to keep up with inflation. If that’s a good policy in the long term to help make sure that we have less traffic, and roads and bridges, that’s a fine thing. But now is not the time. Let’s show people relief at the pump.”
Democratic leaders in the legislature, including the lead sponsors of the transportation bill, are prepared to go along with the governor’s proposal, which will need approval through the state budgeting process in March and April.
“Now suddenly Democrats claim that they want Coloradans to keep more of their hard-earned money in their pocket,” Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert of Douglas County said at a press conference Wednesday, mockingly adding, “We look forward to their support.”
Transportation is now the biggest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions of any sector in the state. Climate activists have long argued that Colorado needed to recognize and combat this by taxing, and in some cases actively discouraging, driving in single-occupant vehicles in particular. Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, a Boulder Democrat who sponsored the transportation bill, said delaying implementation of the gas fee says nothing about Democrats’ climate commitment.
“The couple of pennies of the gas tax was not meant to say, hey, we’re going to make gas two cents per gallon more expensive, therefore you’re not going to drive anymore. No, it was to raise revenue. Because Utah has a 50-cent gas tax, and we have a 28-cent gas tax and it doesn’t go up with inflation. It was purely about revenue,” he said.
His Senate co-sponsor on the bill, Democrat Faith Winter of Westminster, is one of the fiercest advocates for urgent climate action in the legislature. She spent all of last session battling the governor’s office on climate policy. With billions in federal stimulus money bolstering the state budget, and with Congress having passed a new infrastructure spending package that will send billions to further assist Colorado’s transportation efforts, the state can afford to delay the gas fee without delaying climate action, she argued.
“We have unprecedented resources from the federal government that at this time we should use first before we ask our citizens” to pay extra, she said. “We can meet our climate goals with the resources we have right now, and the gas fee was about resources and implementation.”
Republicans say the timing is curious. Polis is up for re-election in November, and many sitting lawmakers are on the ballot as well. They don’t buy that Democrats are serious about saving people money when a transportation law that relies on increased fees is not even a year old.
“Affordability isn’t just a talking point to Republicans,” Weld County GOP Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer said Tuesday.
Fenberg said Republicans have had plenty of opportunities to demonstrate they’re serious about lowering costs. The GOP was nowhere to be found when Democrats last year moved to reduce health care costs and costs for renters who might be at risk of eviction. Fenberg said that Democrats might well be OK with some of the GOP ideas for this session, including eliminating sales tax on food and allowing some renters relief on income taxes.
But, he said, Republicans never floated these ideas to Democrats ahead of the session. He thinks that indicates they want to make a point more than they want to actually pass legislation.
News
Man hit by train in Denver on Wednesday is expected to survive
A man hit by a train in Denver on Wednesday evening was taken to a local hospital.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a train in the area of E 40th Ave and N York St. One adult male has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/Z6iEAGhOCr
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 13, 2022
The incident happened at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday at East 40th Avenue and York Street, according to Denver police.
The man suffered serious injures but is expected to survive, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
News
In State of the State speech, Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado “moving forward” amid tragedy
There has been so much tragedy in Colorado lately that Gov. Jared Polis opened his 2022 State of the State address with a moment of silence for victims of three separate circumstances: COVID-19, violence and natural disaster.
“While this pandemic has made even the most mundane activities more risky, we haven’t endured the virus alone,” the Democrat told lawmakers and guests inside the House chamber of the State Capitol. “Evil acts against innocent people in the places we once ran errands or recreated have also made us feel less safe. We’ve feared the ever-changing nature of the virus, wondering if what protected us yesterday will protect us today. We learned unfortunately that the words ‘fire season’ don’t apply when the most destructive fire in Colorado history happens on December 30th.”
But he tried to look optimistically to the future, highlighting stories of local heroes and largely steering clear of controversy or partisan cheerleading.
He thanked Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle for leadership through and after the Marshall Fire that ravaged Superior and Louisville. He thanked police officers in Lakewood and Boulder who responded to mass shooters. He thanked health care workers and said, “Politicians talk about improving lives. You actually save lives.”
And, facing re-election in November, Polis made a point — as usual — to highlight his friendliness to Republicans. He thanked many GOP lawmakers out by name and even thanked his 2018 election opponent Walker Stapleton, whom Polis recently appointed to the state Economic Development Commission.”
“This isn’t my Colorado or your Colorado. This is our Colorado,” Polis said.
He generally avoided sounding especially liberal in the speech, which did not include, for example, the words “gun,” “abortion,” “union,” or “voting.”
“I think he correctly understands that the national mood is against the party in power, to which he belongs, and that his safe bet is to talk about the things that we all agree on, at least in principle,” said state Rep. Dave Williams, a Colorado Springs Republican, following the speech.
Democratic House Speaker Alec Garnett of Denver said he was glad to see Polis focus on things that matter to a broad swath of the public, like affordability and educational attainment.
“It’s not a surprise that he didn’t touch on everything,” Garnett said. He added that “of course” Democrats will pursue legislation on things Polis didn’t talk about.
Polis said that Coloradans “desperate for relief” need both sides to help out now. And he detailed several proposals along those lines.
He wants to reduce unemployment premiums and paid family leave premiums for businesses, and proposes waiving fees to open a new small business. He wants to reduce the cost of renewing a driver’s license. He’s excited that Coloradans are slated to receive tax refunds in this and the next several years because the state economy is in such relatively good health. Overall, Polis seeks about $100 million in fee relief in next year’s budget — a plan that will need the legislature’s sign-off when the 2022-23 budget is finalized in the spring.
“My administration will work with both parties to continue cutting taxes and fees wherever we can, but never at the expense of teachers and law enforcement.”
Republicans in the House chamber applauded this sentiment but did not stand when Polis mentioned new laws he signed in 2021 to cut some tax breaks for wealthy people and corporations.
The entire chamber did stand when Polis shouted out a young boy who had been in a mental health crisis.
“We want to partner with local governments and school districts to multiply the impact of historic funding to create a responsible, effective approach to addressing behavioral health needs from the mountains to the plains,” Polis said. “Getting there means offering more integrated physical and mental health services, bolstering our often overworked behavioral health workforce, and most importantly, getting Colorado children the support they need to be happy – to just be kids.”
He identified violent crime as a crisis, too, and emphasized the need to prevent crime before it occurs, rather than simply punish it.
As Polis spoke, advocates for climate change rallied outside the Capitol, and they could be heard from inside the House. The environmental community has criticized Polis often — not for denying climate change, but for moving with insufficient urgency to address it. He tends to favor incentives over mandates to shift the energy economy and reduce emissions.
“We will continue making targeted investments to improve air quality monitoring and enforcement, increase the availability of clean transportation options like electric school buses, accelerate our transition to a cleaner economy, and apply real accountability as we seek and secure environmental justice for those who are most impacted,” Polis vowed.
Outside the building, advocates called for the governor to end “backroom deals” that come at the expense of the state’s environment. They called for public officials and private citizens to do what they can to protect the state’s air and water as well as to protect lower-income communities from emissions, water contamination and more.
“Polis: I trusted you with our Colorado. Now it’s on fire and dripping oil,” one rallygoer’s sign read.
On this and other topics, Polis says he’s not worried about the future.
He said as he concluded his roughly 40-minute speech, “The state of our state, just like the people of Colorado, is strong, it is steadfast, and in spite of everything, we are boldly moving forward.”
Reporter Conrad Swanson contributed to this report.
Guest commentary: Marshall fire and Jan. 6 riots were two crises — with sadly very different responses
Ellen Pompeo Loves On Patrick Dempsey After He Posts A ‘Zoolander’ Selfie
Gov. Jared Polis seeks to delay new gas fee, just months after making it law
Becky G & Sofia Reyes Reflect On How Women Face All ‘Types Of Adversities’ Within The Music Industry
Man hit by train in Denver on Wednesday is expected to survive
Binance Joins Hands With Pakistan for Busting $100M Scam
Mikey Madison: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘Scream’ Star
In State of the State speech, Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado “moving forward” amid tragedy
Zonnique Pullins clarifies statement about refusing to spoil daughter (Video)
‘RHOC’ Tamra Judge Says Vicki Gunvalson Chased Ex Steve Lodge and His Fiancee Out of Restaurant
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1