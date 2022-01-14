Connect with us

Celebrities

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West to headline Coachella

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Harry Styles Performs On NBC's "Today"
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Harry Styles is set to headline the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival along with Billie Eilish, Ye, and Swedish House Mafia, according to concert producer Goldenvoice.

The two-weekend festival will return April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio for the first time in three years.

Other performers on the lineup, which was released Wednesday night, include Louis the Child, Big Sean, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen and Danny Elfman.

The festival was initially postponed from April to October 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. A few months later, it was rescheduled for April 2021 until it was pushed again to 2022.

The 2020 lineup featured headliners Rage Against the Machine, rapper Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. None of those three will perform in 2022.

Aside from the three headliners, other notable acts who were slated to perform then but are not part of the 2022 lineup include Calvin Harris, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, Thom Yorke, DaBaby, Charli XCX, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert and Lewis Capaldi.

Conversely, popular acts that are on the 2022 list that were not part of the 2020 lineup, aside from the headliners are Phoebe Bridgers, FINNEAS (Eilish’s brother), Lil Baby, Vince Staples, Grupo Firme, Wallows and Baby Keem.

See Also

In all, 97 acts that were part of the 2020 lineup will be back in 2022. That group includes Giselle Woo and the Night Owls. Woo is a Coachella Valley native who was set to make her Coachella debut in 2020 and will get a second chance to live her dream with a Friday performance.

THE LATEST ON SL

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Goes Makeup-Free & Reveals Her Frizzy Hair As She Battles Humidity — Photos

Published

6 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Jennifer Aniston
google news

Frizzy hair, don’t care. Jennifer Aniston gave fans a post-shower glimpse of her tousled locks as she wore no makeup and a towel.

Jennifer Aniston, 52, is ready to throw down against humidity. The Friends actress makes even a bad hair day look good as she showed off her frizzy locks on Instagram. She blamed humidity for the post-shower pics but fans might have to thank for it as Jennifer stunned as her voluminous hair hung over her shoulder and her cleavage popped over the towel. Her natural beauty also shined through as the actress wore no makeup.

In the second picture, the Murder Mystery actress let her hair rest in its natural state. Humidity and all, it still was a steamy look for the actress. It should come as no surprise that haircare is her specialty as she recently launched a haircare line called LolaVie that boasts about its efforts in sustainability with reusable packaging and bamboo essence instead of de-ionized (common) water.

Jennifer recently wowed her fans with a sexy look for her THR photo shoot. The Morning Show actress slayed in a white bikini-like crop top and matching high-waisted pants. She topped off the fabulous look with a white fedora. She sported several other looks throughout the photoshoot including a black leotard dress white a fully-sheer skirt and a classic black turtleneck with jeans.

The actress has come across many obstacles throughout her lengthy career and one of those facing those who have condemned her for “choosing her career over kids.” “I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids’ assumption,” Jennifer said during her cover shoot interview. “It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.”

She has faced an immense amount of pressure throughout her career but she credits having “so many evolved, positive people around me” as to why she never had a “public breakdown” like many stars of her time like Britney Spears have. She also got candid about how it was hard for her to film the Friends reunion because she had to face some of the demons of her past. She admitted she had to get up and walk out of the room a number of times but as always, she prevailed.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Why Kristen Stewart Sees Her SAG Awards Snub As A ‘Blessing In Disguise’

Published

17 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Kristen Stewart
google news

‘Spencer’ viewers may feel outraged that Kristen Stewart was snubbed by the SAG Awards but she’s keeping her chin up and hopes it’ll inspire people to see the film.

Kristen Stewart seems to be doing just fine in spite of her SAG Awards snub. The 31-year-old actress recently starred as Princess Diana in Spencer and gave what some would call an award-winning performance. However, she wasn’t even given that chance since her name was left off of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations. Fortunately, it seems the Twilight actress is handling it in stride as a source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that she “feels that this could be a blessing in disguise because people that talking about the so-called snub and in her eyes, she hopes it gets people to see the film and decide for themselves.”

Kristen Stewart on the red carpet. (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

“She put her full talent and heart into this performance,” the source continued. “And she wants nothing more than people to see the film. Awards are nice but the recognition that goes the furthest is people seeing a project that hundreds of people worked on.” A second source spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and noted that in her extensive 40-film career she has “never, ever been in it for the awards” and that “these rounds of award nominations this year are not the end for her at all.” Even though playing Princess Diana was “no small feat to do,” it has motivated the actress to only take “roles that she knows will challenge her as much as this role did.”

Kristen was expected to be nominated for Best Actress. Instead, that category’s honorees are Jennifer Hudson for RespectOlivia Colman for The Lost DaughterNicole Kidman for Being the RicardosLady Gaga for House of Gucci, and Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. The Adventureland actress gave it her all as Diana Spencer. In the film that focused on Diana’s crumbling marriage to Prince Charles, Kristen pushed herself physically more than ever for this role seeing “how cold I could get, how skinny I could get, how tired I could get,” as she divulged to W Magazine.

Kristen Stewart W Magazine shoot
Kristen Stewart rocks a canary yellow, tweed jacket and mini skirt. (W Magazine)

Once the news broke of her SAG snub, Kristen’s fans expressed their outrage. Many felt it was the best performance of 2021 and believed that she was in contention to knab an Oscar. However, since she was left off of the SAG Awards ballot, her chances of being nominated for an Oscar are certainly lower.

Still, the Charlie’s Angels actress has no regrets about her performance. “Despite not getting a SAG nom, Kristen is so proud of the work she’s done over the years and that’s all that matters,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. All in all, Kristen “has a real passion for acting and has dedicated most of her life towards it. She put her heart into the role as Princess Diana and she’s honored to have been a part of the Spencer film.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Killer Pipes In BTS ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Video

Published

28 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

vanessa hudgens Christina Casiano Thu 1/13/2022 4:14 PM Shutterstock
google news

Vanessa Hudgens, 33, proved she can belt with the best of them in this new behind-the-scenes clip from her Netflix film ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

Talk about a double threat! In a new clip shared on Instagram, Vanessa Hudgens, 33, proves she’s still got the singing chops that made her iconic as High School Musical‘s Gabriella Montez. Singing to an empty room, Vanessa impresses the crew with her powerful belt and smooth high notes. Though the star wrote she was “hella nervous” to perform, the video proves the singer has nothing to fear.

In the clip, Vanessa, wearing an earpiece, belts out a verse from “Come to Your Senses,” off the soundtrack to Tick, Tick, Boom! The movie, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, stars Andrew Garfield as Jon, an aspiring young playwright navigating life in New York City. Vanessa plays Karessa Johnson, Jon’s close friend and an aspiring actress, who he casts in his original musical Superbia. In the film, Karessa performs “Come to Your Senses” at a workshop of the musical.

Vanessa Hudgens shines in ‘Tick, Tick…Boom’ as aspiring actress Karessa Johnson. (Everett)

Singing for a quiet room takes bravery, and Vanessa made sure to shout out costar Alexandra Shipp, 30, for being a supportive audience. Vanessa sweetly thanked the actress, who plays Jon’s girlfriend Susan in the film, in her caption, crediting Alexandra for taking the video and “being there to cheer me on.” Alexandra sent the love right back to her friend, commenting “GAWDESS!” alongside fire and heart emojis.

vanessa hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens shows off her incredible voice in a new BTS clip from “Tick, Tick…Boom!” which the actress shared to Instagram. (Shutterstock)

Vanessa looked blushing and beautiful at the premiere for the film last November, where she hit the red carpet in a sexy, slitted evening gown accompanied by her boyfriend, MLB player Cole Tucker, 25. The couple looked happy and in love in elegantly coordinated black outfits. Vanessa opted to go braless in the plunging look, something she’s shared she does whenever possible. In a December interview with Glamour UK, Vanessa said though she urges every woman to wear what she wants, for her bras are “not comfortable” and make her feel “restricted.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending