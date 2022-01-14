Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Kanye West to headline Coachella

Harry Styles is set to headline the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival along with Billie Eilish, Ye, and Swedish House Mafia, according to concert producer Goldenvoice.
The two-weekend festival will return April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio for the first time in three years.
Other performers on the lineup, which was released Wednesday night, include Louis the Child, Big Sean, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen and Danny Elfman.
The festival was initially postponed from April to October 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. A few months later, it was rescheduled for April 2021 until it was pushed again to 2022.
The 2020 lineup featured headliners Rage Against the Machine, rapper Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. None of those three will perform in 2022.
Aside from the three headliners, other notable acts who were slated to perform then but are not part of the 2022 lineup include Calvin Harris, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, Thom Yorke, DaBaby, Charli XCX, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert and Lewis Capaldi.
Conversely, popular acts that are on the 2022 list that were not part of the 2020 lineup, aside from the headliners are Phoebe Bridgers, FINNEAS (Eilish’s brother), Lil Baby, Vince Staples, Grupo Firme, Wallows and Baby Keem.
In all, 97 acts that were part of the 2020 lineup will be back in 2022. That group includes Giselle Woo and the Night Owls. Woo is a Coachella Valley native who was set to make her Coachella debut in 2020 and will get a second chance to live her dream with a Friday performance.