How bad was the 2021 season? Dolphins’ grades, biggest disappointment and top performers
A three-year rebuild didn’t get the Miami Dolphins to the desired destination.
The Dolphins are virtually in the same spot they were when the latest overhaul began, and that stagnancy ultimately cost Brian Flores his job.
While some improvements were made during the rebuilding process, the offense continued to struggle. The biggest concern moving forward is how much of the roster is salvageable, and what’s the next step for this franchise?
Here’s a look at how the Dolphins performed in all areas, and some end-of-season recognition that will allow us to closely examine the 2021 season.
Passing Game: D
There are only nine teams in the NFL that had a worse cumulative passer rating (85.4) than the Dolphins, and four of those teams had a rookie quarterback at the helm, and another four lost their starting quarterback to an injury. It can be argued that Tua Tagovailoa had a decent second season (90.1 passer rating) as an NFL starter. Tagovailoa delivered a 7-5 record despite suffering two injuries, but there were four games where he threw for less than 200 yards. It’s abundantly clear Miami’s offensive line struggles handcuffed the offense, and limited playcalling.
Running Game: F
The Dolphins possessed one of the NFL’s worst rushing attacks no matter how its quantified. Miami ranked 30th in rushing yards per game (92.2), and 31st in rushing yards per attempt (3.55 per carry). Turning the backfield over to Duke Johnson and Phillip Dorsey in the final month of the season helped the unit improve, but it was too little, too late. The Dolphins’ decision makers need to re-evaluate how they address the tailback position, considering the failures they’ve had improving that unit the past three offseasons.
Defending the pass: B
The Dolphins ranked among the league leaders in sacks (48) and pressures this season. Miami’s defense ranked seventh in opponents’ cumulative passer rating (85.4), and four of the teams that finished ahead of them are in the playoffs. Miami forced 1.5 takeaways per game, tying it with Green Bay for eighth in the NFL. For the second straight season, Miami leaned heavily on the coverage skills of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, which freed the defensive front and safeties up to blitz regularly. Both cornerbacks deserve more praise for making Miami’s scheme work.
Defending the run: C
The Dolphins had struggled defending the run all three of Flores’ seasons, and this year was no exception. Miami allowed opponents to gain 109.8 rushing yards per game and 4.4 yards per attempt. The Dolphins only held their opponent to fewer than 100 rushing yards six times. While Miami’s young defensive linemen — Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler — began to blossom, the linebacker unit took a step back, struggling with consistency, coverage and run fits.
Special teams: D
Special teams had been one of Miami’s strengths the first two seasons of Flores’ reign, but this year’s unit was a massive disappointment. Jason Sanders missed eight field goals and one extra point. Michael Palardy’s punts were average (40.1 net, and 39 percent downed inside the 20-yard line). Miami’s return game was also non-existent for various reasons. Trading Jakeem Grant, the franchise’s leading touchdown producer on returns, to Chicago didn’t help. Jaylen Waddle never got comfortable with being a returner (17.6 yards on kickoff returns and 7.0 yards on punt returns), and Jevon Holland was an automatic fair catch.
Coaching: D-
Miami’s offense struggled in every area. The unit led by co-offensive coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville had to overcome offensive line issues, which eased up sparingly. But never enough for Godsey to call plays that required the quarterback to spend a longer operating time in the pocket without max protection. And, even then, it wasn’t safe. The Dolphins defense had identity issues early, and had to wait for a couple rookies (Jevon Holland and Jaelan Phillips) to gain their footing. But they eventually found it and the defense started to thrive in the second half of the season.
Top performing offensive player: Receiver Jaylen Waddle
The Dolphins gave up a future first-round pick to put themselves in position to acquire Waddle after trading down from the No. 3 pick with the San Francisco 49ers. The former Alabama standout’s productivity proved he was worth the move up. Waddle set a new NFL rookie record with 104 receptions, which he turned into 1,015 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. It’ll be interesting to see what Waddle can do when the Dolphins build a better offensive line, and put more playmakers around him.
Top performing defensive player: Cornerback Xavien Howard
Howard didn’t have a season worthy of the league’s Defensive Player of the Year honor like 2020, but he was undoubtedly the Dolphins top player in 2021 — a game changer who sealed wins by creating clutch turnovers and scoring points. More importantly, it was his second straight healthy season, contributing 50 tackles, five interceptions, one sack, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The Dolphins will need to adjust Howard’s 2022 salary to keep him happy — and from demanding a trade like last July.
Biggest surprise: Flores got whacked
Miami rebounded from a 1-7 start to win seven straight games, spending the final month of the season in the playoff mix. Flores ensured that the locker room stuck together, and that the team didn’t quit. Miami found a way to win eight of the season’s final nine games following his lead. Even though Flores delivered the franchise’s first back-to-back winning seasons since 2002-03, the Dolphins fired him at the conclusion of his third season because of his challenging personality, which made him difficult to work with.
Biggest disappointment: Offensive line
Miami’s offensive line was the anchor weighing this team down all season. Everyone on the unit struggled at times, and while first-time offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre could be used as the scapegoat for the group’s struggles, everyone involved has to take personal responsibility about how bad the unit looked. This unit’s failure isn’t just on Jeanpierre. It’s also on general manager Chris Grier, who picked the five linemen selected in the early rounds of the last three drafts.
Rapids’ Cole Bassett closing in on loan deal with Dutch club Feyenoord, according to reports
The Cole Bassett transfer watch took a huge leap forward Friday.
Dutch soccer magazine Voetbal International first reported early Friday morning that Bassett is close to securing a long-term loan deal to Feyenoord, the 15-time Eredivisie champions, and Tom Bogert of MLSSoccer.com reported both camps are in advanced discussions. The deal is reported to be a one-and-a-half year loan with Feyenoord having the option to buy. The deal could be announced next week.
Bassett, 20, a Littleton native, was close to securing a deal last year to move to Portugal’s Benfica last summer, but opted to remain in Commerce City for one last push for an MLS Cup. The Rapids ended up winning the Western Conference and recorded a club record in points, but fell short of a title, losing in the second round of the playoffs.
Bassett earned his first cap with the United States Men’s National Team last month and scored the game-winning goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He attended extended training with Arsenal, as well as German Bundesliga sides Freiburg and Hoffenheim. On Friday, ESPN’s Taylor Twellman also reported Bassett left the USMNT January training camp.
The move would be significant for the Rapids, who are starting to burnish a reputation for developing young talent after Sam Vines was sold to Royal Antwerp last year. Bassett has already made 73 appearances for the Rapids with 13 goals and 11 assists. He first made his way through the Rapids academy and became the youngest player to make his debut for the club as a 17-year-old when he was still a senior at Chatfield High School.
The Eredivisie is widely considered to be one of the best leagues in Europe for developing young talent. Title races are common for Feyenoord, which is currently are in the thick of one now. The club is gunning for its first Dutch title since the 2016-17 season. It currently sits in third place.
UK leader Boris Johnson’s office apologizes for party before royal funeral
LONDON — Boris Johnson’s office on Friday apologized to the royal family for holding staff parties in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last year — the latest in a string of allegedly lockdown-breaching gatherings that are threatening to topple the British prime minister.
Farewell parties for Johnson’s departing spin doctor and another staffer, complete with late-night drinking and dancing, took place on April 16, 2021, the night before Queen Elizabeth II sat alone at her husband’s funeral because of social distancing rules in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Johnson spokesman Jamie Davies acknowledged that news of the gatherings had caused “significant public anger.”
“It’s deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning and No. 10 has apologized to the palace,” he said, using a term for the prime minister’s 10 Downing St. office.
Johnson’s former communications director James Slack apologized for the “anger and hurt” caused by his farewell party.
“I am deeply sorry, and take full responsibility,” added Slack, who left the government last year and is now deputy editor-in-chief of tabloid newspaper The Sun.
Johnson’s office said the prime minister wasn’t in Downing Street, where he both lives and works, on April 16, and had been unaware any gatherings were planned that day. But each new revelation about social events inside the prime minister’s office during the pandemic has weakened his hold on power.
Earlier this week, Johnson apologized for going to a Downing Street garden party in May 2020, when the U.K. was under strict lockdown and people were banned by law from meeting more than one person outside their households. Millions were cut off from family and friends, and even barred from visiting dying relatives in hospitals.
Most indoor social gatherings were also banned in April 2021, and funerals were limited to 30 people. But it’s the symbolism of the latest events’ timing that has appalled many in Britain. The Daily Telegraph, which broke the news, said Downing Street staff drank, danced and socialized late into the night, and that at one point an employee was dispatched with a suitcase to a nearby supermarket to buy more booze. The next day, the widowed queen sat alone in a church at Windsor Castle to say goodbye to her husband of 73 years.
Photos of the monarch, clad in black and wearing a face mask, became a powerful image of the isolation and sacrifice endured by many during the pandemic.
Many Conservatives fear the “partygate” scandal could become a tipping point for a leader who has weathered a series of other storms over his expenses, and his moral judgment.
The latest revelations are likely to prompt more Conservatives to join opponents in demanding that Johnson resign for flouting the rules the government imposed on the rest of the country.
In a sign of growing anger in party ranks, the Conservative association in the staunchly Tory district of Sutton Coldfield in central England voted unanimously on Thursday night to withdraw its support from Johnson.
“The culture starts at the top, doesn’t it?” said Simon Ward, a Conservative local councillor.
“We were asking people all over our country to make massive sacrifices, people in rural Sutton Coldfield to make massive sacrifices, over the last two years. I think we have the right to expect everybody in government and in those positions of leadership to follow those same rules and guidelines as well.”
Johnson said in his apology on Wednesday that he understood public “rage,” but stopped short of admitting wrongdoing, saying he had considered the garden gathering a work event to thank staff for their efforts during the pandemic.
Johnson urged people to await the conclusions of an investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into multiple alleged rule-breaking parties by government staff during the pandemic. Gray, a respected public servant who has investigated past allegations of ministerial wrongdoing, is expected to report by the end of the month.
The government says Gray’s inquiry is independent, but she is a civil servant and Johnson is, ultimately, her boss. Gray could conclude that Johnson broke the code of conduct for government ministers, though she does not have the power to fire him. Johnson has not said what he will do if she found he was at fault.
Johnson does not have to face voters’ judgment until the next general election, scheduled for 2024. But his party could seek to oust him sooner if colleagues believe he has become toxic.
Under Conservative rules, a no-confidence vote in the leader can be triggered if 54 party lawmakers — 15% of the total — write letters demanding it.
Roger Gale, a Conservative lawmaker who has long been critical of Johnson, said he had already submitted a letter calling for a leadership change.
“I do think that minds are now, over this weekend, being focused upon the need to take the necessary action,” he said. “I clearly don’t know, and I shouldn’t know, how many of my colleagues have put in letters … but I believe that there is some momentum which is growing.”
Cabinet ministers are standing by Johnson, at least for now.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss — often cited as a potential successor to Johnson — said she understood “people’s anger and dismay” at the party revelations.
But she said “I think we now need to move on.”
Broncos Look Back, Ahead: Once coach arrives, big decisions loom to fix team with six-year playoff drought
One win over a team participating in the playoffs. Five defeats by at least 10 points. Two four-game losing streaks. And a 13th-place finish the 16-team AFC.
But don’t tell the Broncos they lack the necessary base of players to contend behind the leadership of a new coach.
“There is a foundation in place that I feel really, really good about,” general manager George Paton said. “(But) it does no good to talk about it. We need to bring in more players like we brought in last year, but I do think we have a really good core to build on.
“We’re not far away.”
Once he hires a coach to replace Vic Fangio, Paton must obviously put Quarterback Plan A (and maybe B-C-D) into action, but also address issues at other position groups.
How can the Broncos’ offense finally reach 25 points per game? How can their top three receivers (Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick) combine for more than seven touchdown catches? How can the defense improve on third down (ranked 28th)? How can a pulse be produced on special teams?
While answering these questions, Paton will have to make decisions about the team’s 18 free agents and also determine which players under contract should be moved on.
A week removed from their 7-10 season, here is a position-by-position look at the Broncos:
Quarterback
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|Teddy Bridgewater
|29
|T-21
|Free agent
|Drew Lock
|25
|D2-19
|$2,230,716
|Brett Rypien
|26
|CFA-19
|ERFA
Analysis: The Broncos are staring at a sixth different Week 1 quarterback in as many years. Something needs to be done to spark a dormant offense. … Bridgewater was 7-7 as the starter (18 touchdowns and seven interceptions) and his second concussion sidelined him for the final 3 1/2 games. … Lock was 0-3 as the starter and finished with as many rushing touchdowns as passing scores (two). Would Seattle or Green Bay want Lock in a deal for Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers? May be worth a flier, even as a backup since he has such a low salary in the final year of his rookie deal.
Running back
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|Mike Boone
|26
|UFA-21
|$2,050,000
|Melvin Gordon
|29
|UFA-20
|Free agent
|Javonte Williams
|22
|D2-21
|$2,014,944
Also: Damarea Crockett.
Analysis: How is this for an equal division of labor? Carries — Gordon and Williams both 203. Rushing yards — Gordon 918, Williams 903. Touchdown carries — Gordon eight, Williams four. Explosive rushes (gain of at least 12 yards) — Gordon and Williams both 16. … The Broncos should consider re-signing Gordon, but on their terms and don’t budge from the price point. … Williams should be the Week 1 starter. … Boone is a little pricey for a player who had four carries and dealt with a quad injury and COVID-19.
Receiver
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|KJ Hamler
|23
|D2-20
|$1,946,491
|Kendall Hinton
|25
|FA-20
|$825,000
|Jerry Jeudy
|23
|D1-20
|$4,143,534
|Tim Patrick
|28
|FA-17
|$9,250,000
|Diontae Spencer
|30
|W-19
|RFA
|Courtland Sutton
|26
|D2-18
|$13,200,000
|Seth Williams
|22
|D6-21
|$825,000
Also: Travis Fulgham and Tyrie Cleveland.
Analysis: The Broncos’ top four receivers (Sutton, Jeudy, Patrick and Hamler) will have a combined cap hit of more than $28 million in 2022. Can the new coach and likely new quarterback get better production? Patrick had five touchdown catches, but Sutton only two and Jeudy none. Paton shouldn’t hesitate including Jeudy in a blockbuster quarterback trade. … Hamler (ACL) was lost in Week 3. … Spencer should not be tendered a contract; he was a healthy scratch in Week 18. … Patrick led the Broncos with 15 explosive catches (gain of at least 16 yards), followed among the receivers by Sutton (13) and Jeudy (10). … Because of Williams and Hinton, the Broncos should be content to not draft a receiver until the later rounds.
Tight end
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|Andrew Beck
|26
|W-19
|RFA
|Noah Fant
|24
|D1-19
|$4,006,140
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|24
|D4-20
|$1,087,693
|Eric Saubert
|28
|UFA-21
|Free agent
Also: Shaun Beyer.
Analysis: The Broncos must decide on Fant’s fifth-year option, which is a projected $6.656 million (guaranteed) in 2023. Fant led the Broncos with 68 catches, was second with four touchdowns and tied for third with 10 explosive catches (including six of at least 25 yards). … Okwuegbunam had six explosive receptions. … Penalties were a problem for both players (Fant led the offense with eight and Okwuegbunam had five). … Saubert added a ton of value as in-line blocker and special teams core player and should be re-signed.
Offensive line
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|Calvin Anderson
|26
|FA-19
|RFA
|Quinn Bailey
|26
|CFA-19
|$825,000
|Garett Bolles
|30
|D1-17
|$21,000,000
|Lloyd Cushenberry
|24
|D3-20
|$1,269,816
|Cam Fleming
|29
|UFA-21
|Free agent
|Graham Glasgow
|30
|UFA-20
|$7,100,000
|Bobby Massie
|33
|UFA-21
|Free agent
|Quinn Meinerz
|23
|D3-21
|$1,087,693
|Netane Muti
|23
|D6-20
|$946,448
|Dalton Risner
|27
|D2-19
|$2,272,544
|Austin Schlottmann
|26
|CFA-18
|RFA
Also: Cody Conway, Zach Johnson, Brett Jones and Drew Himmelman.
Analysis: Paton has some work to do here. The Broncos allowed 40 sacks among their 169 total “disruptions” as charted by The Denver Post. Who got better other than Meinerz, the third-round rookie who took over at right guard for Glasgow (broken ankle) in Week 9? … Bolles faces a huge 2022 if he is going to remain a highly-paid player; he was booked for 21 disruptions (five sacks) in 14 games. … Risner is eligible for a contract extension, but the Broncos should hold off and see how he plays this year. … Glasgow could replace Cushenberry (six penalties) at center, leaving Meinerz and Risner at the guard spots. … Right tackle continues to be unsettled; Massie is a free agent and the Broncos should use one of their second-round picks on a long-term answer.
Defensive line
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|McTelvin Agim
|24
|D3-20
|$1,212,567
|Justin Hamilton
|29
|FA-21
|Free agent
|Jonathan Harris
|25
|FA-19
|$895,000
|Shelby Harris
|30
|FA-17
|$11,000,000
|Dre’Mont Jones
|25
|D3-19
|$2,806,600
|Mike Purcell
|31
|FA-19
|$4,524,166
|Shamar Stephen
|31
|FA-21
|Free agent
|DeShawn Williams
|29
|FA-20
|RFA
Also: Jonathan Kongbo and Marquiss Spencer.
Analysis: If the new coach moves to a 4-3 base-down front (four DL/three LB), roles will change and maybe faces, too. … As Fangio pointed out, the defense never had a great string of games stopping the run. Jones and Shelby Harris led the defense with eight run “stuffs” apiece. … As pass rushers, Harris had six sacks and Jones five sacks (20 total “disruptions”). … The Broncos should explore re-working Purcell’s contract to lower his cap number in ’22-’23. … Agim has yet to make an impact in two years,. … Before he sustained an elbow injury in Week 17, Williams had three run “stuffs” and 6 1/2 pass-rush “disruptions” and the Broncos should bring him back.
Inside linebacker
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|Baron Browning
|23
|D3-21
|$1,087,693
|Jonas Griffith
|25
|T-21
|ERFA
|Josey Jewell
|27
|D4-18
|Free agent
|Alexander Johnson
|30
|FA-18
|Free agent
|Micah Kiser
|27
|FA-21
|Free agent
|Justin Strnad
|25
|D5-20
|$954,444
|Kenny Young
|27
|T-21
|Free agent
Also: Barrington Wade.
Analysis: Big decisions here. Jewell and Johnson, the starting duo in 2020, lasted two and five games, respectively, in ’21 because of pectoral injuries. Re-sign one? Maybe, but bringing back both shouldn’t be a high priority because of Browning, who was fourth on the team with 57 tackles (all in his final nine games). … Young’s 29 tackles came in six games and it makes sense to re-sign him and tender a contract to Griffith, who brings linebacker depth and special teams value.
Outside linebacker
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|Bradley Chubb
|26
|D1-18
|$13,926,000
|Jonathon Cooper
|24
|D7-21
|$850,168
|Andre Mintze
|23
|CFA-21
|$830,000
|Aaron Patrick
|25
|FA-21
|$828,333
|Malik Reed
|25
|CFA-19
|RFA
|Stephen Weatherly
|28
|T-21
|Free agent
Analysis: A gigantic year coming up for Chubb, whose salary is fully guaranteed, but is coming off a no-sack 2021. … The Broncos face a decision on Reed — tender him at a second-round level or risk losing him if they use an undrafted tender. Depends on what the defensive scheme will be. … Cooper looked like a seventh-round steal, but faded a bit down the stretch (1/2 sack in the last eight games). … Weatherly was acquired in a trade and contributed seven “disruptions.” … If they stay in a 3-4 scheme, a reinforcement (or two) are required on the edge.
Cornerback
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|Bryce Callahan
|30
|UFA-19
|Free agent
|Ronald Darby
|28
|UFA-21
|$13,000,000
|Mike Ford
|26
|W-21
|Free agent
|Kyle Fuller
|30
|FA-21
|Free agent
|Nate Hairston
|28
|FA-20
|Free agent
|Michael Ojemudia
|24
|D3-20
|$1,295,836
|Pat Surtain II
|22
|D1-21
|$4,764,273
Analysis: Surtain quickly developed into the Broncos’ best cover corner — four interceptions and only two penalties (none in his final 10 games). He must improve his tackling (six misses). … Darby, the most expensive free-agent addition (three years/$30 million) had no interceptions and missed time with hamstring and shoulder injuries. … Callahan should return to play the nickel only a team-friendly contract because of his extensive injury history. … Fuller won’t be back after he was a disappointment. … Ojemudia didn’t get onto the field until Week 17 and played well in Week 18. … The Broncos need to fortify their depth at this position.
Safety
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|Kareem Jackson
|34
|UFA-19
|Free agent
|Jamar Johnson
|22
|D5-21
|$902,556
|P.J. Locke
|25
|FA-19
|ERFA
|Justin Simmons
|28
|D3-16
|$18,850,000
|Caden Sterns
|22
|D5-21
|$907,646
Analysis: Jackson missed a team-high 14 tackles per The Post’s game charting; no other player had more than six. If the new staff (or returning staff) feels good about Sterns playing an every-down role, the Broncos should go younger. … If Jackson isn’t back, the Broncos need to find a third player if the new or returning staff wants to play a safety in dime personnel (six defensive backs). … Locke could be that guy and they need to find out about Johnson, who was a healthy scratch in 14 games.
Specialists
|Player
|Age
|Acquired
|Cap hit
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|25
|CFA-20
|$895,000
|Sam Martin
|32
|UFA-20
|$2,733,334
|Brandon McManus
|31
|T-14
|$4,231,250
Analysis: The Broncos should feel comfortable running it back with all three specialists and focus on fixing their return and coverage units. … McManus was 26 of 31 on field goals and only 14 of his kickoffs were returned (two touchdowns). … Martin averaged 42.8 yards net on 67 punts.
Note: Ages as of July 25, 2022. FA — free agent; D — Draft pick; UFA — Unrestricted free agent; CFA — College free agent; W — Waivers; T — Trade; RFA — Restricted free agent; and ERFA — Exclusive rights free agent. … Cap hits via Over The Cap.
