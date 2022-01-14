News
If you’ve stopped riding RTD’s buses and trains during the pandemic, The Denver Post wants to hear from you
If you have stopped riding the Regional Transportation District’s buses or trains since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — or are taking them less often — we’d like to hear from you in a short survey.
The metro Denver transit agency’s ridership dropped significantly in early 2020 and has recovered only partially, likely due in part to changes in commutes. Your input and perspective will help shape our coverage of RTD’s pandemic challenges, and we may get in touch with you for a story. Use the form below to contact me, reporter Jon Murray:
What to know about Dolphins’ six coaching candidates they’re interviewing
As of Thursday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins have six head coaching candidates they are known to be pursuing interviews for.
The position became vacant on Monday morning, when the Dolphins announced the surprising firing of ex-coach Brian Flores. Flores had just completed back-to-back winning seasons after exceeding expectations in his first year at the helm in Miami, going 5-11 with a roster devoid of NFL-caliber talent. He went 24-25 in three seasons.
The six known targets are three offensive coordinators and three defensive coordinators. The three with a defensive background also have previous head coaching experience, and three of the six have made a previous stop with the Dolphins, two as a coordinator.
Flores, who owner Steve Ross did not feel effectively communicated within the organization, has since been reported as landing an interview with the Chicago Bears for their coaching vacancy.
Here are the coaches, in alphabetical order, and key things to know about each of the candidates:
Brian Daboll, Bills offensive coordinator
Daboll has ties to the Dolphins and to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He was offensive coordinator in Miami in 2011, Tony Sparano’s final year at the helm. He held the same role, along with quarterbacks coach, for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2017, Tagovailoa’s freshman season when he was a backup most of the year before relieving starter Jalen Hurts in the title game and leading a comeback against Georgia for an overtime victory.
In his current role with the Bills, he has been instrumental in the development of quarterback Josh Allen. Daboll got to Buffalo in 2018, when the team drafted Allen with the No. 7 pick. Under Daboll, Allen made a huge jump to the Pro Bowl in his third season, 2020, when Daboll also won AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.
Daboll’s other coordinator stops are with the Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and Cleveland Browns (2009-10). Like Flores, he is also a member of the Bill Belichick coaching tree. He got his NFL start as a defensive assistant with the New England Patriots in 2000. Between that experience and flipping to wide receivers coach from 2002-06, he was part of the Patriots’ first run of three Super Bowls in four seasons under Belichick. He later returned as tight ends coach in New England from 2013-16, winning two more Super Bowls to bring his total to five. The Bears have also asked to interview Daboll.
Leslie Frazier, Bills defensive coordinator
If the Dolphins want to go the route of hiring someone who has previous NFL head coaching experience, Frazier is an option. He is the latest to be reported as a Miami target for the vacancy after the Wednesday night news surfaced.
Frazier, 62, was head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2011 to 2013, compiling a record of 21-33-1, including playoffs. He was interim head coach for Minnesota to finish the 2010 season and then retained the full-time job. Frazier also was defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15), Vikings (2007-10) and Cincinnati Bengals (2003-04). He was defensive backs coach and assistant head coach to Tony Dungy on the 2006 Super Bowl-winning Indianapolis Colts and also held assistant roles with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.
As a player, he also won a Super Bowl with the 1985 Chicago Bears. The defensive back had 20 interceptions in his five-year playing career from 1981-85 that was cut short due to a knee injury suffered in that Super Bowl. Frazier’s defensive schemes have dominated the Dolphins in recent meetings, with Tagovailoa having some of his worst outings against Buffalo. The Bears also requested to interview Frazier.
Vance Joseph, Cardinals defensive coordinator
Joseph, 49, who was Dolphins defensive coordinator in 2016, is another former head coach in the bunch. He was at the helm for the Denver Broncos in 2017 and 2018 and had a record of 11-21.
His one season in Miami was the first of the Adam Gase era and the last time the Dolphins reached the playoffs. Joseph’s defense that year was critical in Miami’s run to the postseason. It landed him the job in Denver, and after his brief tenure with the Broncos, he went back to coaching defense in Arizona.
Before his first NFL coordinator job with the Dolphins, he was defensive backs coach for the Cincinnati Bengals (2014-15), Houston Texans (2011-13) and San Francisco 49ers (2006-10). Joseph played two NFL seasons as a defensive back (1995-96) after playing offense in college at Colorado. The Dolphins are the only known interview request for Joseph.
Mike McDaniel, 49ers offensive coordinator
McDaniel, 38, is one of two candidates under 40 years old. He is a Yale grad who has long ties to San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan. McDaniel is completing his first season as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator — although Shanahan calls plays — after serving as the team’s run game coordinator since 2017, when Shanahan first got the job in San Francisco. The 49ers’ run game was the strength of their offense when they made a run to the Super Bowl in 2019 and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.
It’s the second straight offseason the Dolphins have pursued McDaniel. He was interviewed for Miami’s opening as offensive coordinator last January, which eventually went to co-coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville after Chan Gailey’s departure.
McDaniel was also an offensive assistant in 2015 and 2016 with the Atlanta Falcons when Shanahan was offensive coordinator there, also reaching a Super Bowl that was won by the Patriots. McDaniel was also under Shanahan during his stints as offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns and Washington, holding wide receivers coach and offensive assistant roles dating back to when he first reached the NFL in 2011.
Kellen Moore, Cowboys offensive coordinator
If there’s a coach Tagovailoa could identify most with, it would be Moore, who was the last left-handed quarterback to start in the NFL before Tagovailoa. Moore, 33, was a backup as an undrafted quarterback with the Cowboys and Detroit Lions after a storied career at Boise State, where he went 50-3 from 2008 to 2011.
Quickly after retiring from playing quarterback, Moore got into coaching, first as quarterbacks coach for the Cowboys. After one season in that role, he was promoted to offensive coordinator and play caller beginning in 2019. Even as the Cowboys changed coaches from Jason Garrett to Mike McCarthy, McCarthy retained Moore.
The Dallas offense has elevated itself to No. 1 in points and total yards this season. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has called him a “genius phenom.” Moore, who would become the NFL’s youngest active head coach should he land such a role this offseason, has also been requested by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos.
Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive coordinator
The candidate with the most coaching experience and most success as a head coach among the interview requests is Quinn, 51. He was at the helm for the Falcons from 2015 to 2020 and the leader of the franchise when it blew the 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl to the Patriots with Shanahan and McDaniel on the staff. He has a 46-44 record, including playoffs, as a head coach.
Coordinating the Cowboys defense this season, Quinn was defensive coordinator of the imposing “Legion of Boom” Seattle Seahawks defenses in 2013 and 2014, winning one Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos and losing in the big game the next year to New England. While there is much to like about Quinn, he lost to the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl — one in historic fashion — after the Dolphins just fired a coach who had the Patriots’ number, going 4-2 against the division rival in three years in Miami.
Quinn was also defensive line coach in Miami for Nick Saban’s two seasons leading the Dolphins (2005-06). Other previous stops: University of Florida defensive coordinator (2011-12), Seahawks assistant head coach and defensive line coach (2009-10), Jets defensive line coach (2007-08) and 49ers defensive line coach (2003-04). The Bears and Broncos are others to seek an interview with Quinn.
With Denver Broncos able to begin sale process, here’s what you need to know
Thirty-eight years after an unknown Canadian attorney named Pat Bowlen bought a majority interest of the Broncos from Edgar Kaiser for more than $70 million, the next owner of the team could pay upward of $4 billion for the region’s most popular professional sports franchise.
The final barrier to the sale process beginning for the Broncos was cleared Tuesday in Denver’s Second District Court when a judge ruled that ROFR Holdings, created by Kaiser in 2005, did not have a valid right-of-first-refusal claim to buy the franchise.
Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis said he will announce transition-of-ownership plans after the team has hired a new head coach.
Following is a look at the upcoming process:
Question: How many owners have the Broncos had in their history?
Answer: Essentially, four. Bob Howsam founded the team in 1960 and sold it a year later to Gerald Phipps and Cal Kunz for less than $1 million. Phipps was the Broncos’ majority owner from 1961-80 until he sold his shares to Kaiser in February 1981 for $29 million.
In March 1984, Kaiser sold his share to Bowlen and his siblings for $78 million. Bowlen later bought back the shares held by his brother, Bill, and sister, Mary. Pat’s brother, John, sold his non-voting shares to the Broncos in March 2018.
Q: What are the Broncos valued at?
A: Last August, Forbes magazine valued the Broncos at $3.75 billion, 10th in the NFL and 25th among all professional sports franchises.
Q: Why are the Broncos likely to be put up for sale?
A: It’s complicated. When Bowlen resigned his post because of Alzheimer’s, his 77% share of the team was placed in a trust supervised by president/CEO Joe Ellis, team counsel Rich Slivka and local attorney Mary Kelly.
The trustees were tasked with selecting the next controlling owner — one of his seven children or an outside party.
In 2018, Beth Bowlen Wallace, the second of Pat’s two children with Sally Parker, expressed her desire to succeed her father. That request was quickly denied by the trustees. Months later, Brittany Bowlen, one of Pat’s five children with his widow, Annabel, said she wanted to succeed her father. Brittany eventually joined the Broncos in December 2019 at a vice-president level and she was promoted to her current post of senior vice president of strategy.
Brittany Bowlen was the trustees’ preferred choice to replace Pat, but on Dec. 30, 2019, Ellis said unanimous family support for Brittany “may not be a requirement, but it’s going to be necessary moving forward.” The Broncos, Ellis said, would ultimately be sold if that wasn’t achieved. And it hasn’t. Thus, here we are.
Q: What is a timeline for when the sale will be complete?
A: Ellis and Co., are under no deadline to find a new owner, but because this has been possible for several years, it is likely the Broncos and the NFL long ago identified interested parties and began vetting their background and finances. Ideally, a new owner will be in place by the time training camp starts in late July.
As a guide, we can look at the Carolina Panthers.
Founder and controlling owner Jerry Richardson, amid allegations of workplace misconduct, put the team on the market on Dec. 17, 2017. David Tepper, a billionaire hedge fund manager, signed a purchase agreement for a record $2.275 billion on May 15, 2018. His bid was approved by the league’s owners seven days later and the deal was completed on July 9.
The scheduled owners’ meetings this offseason are March 27-30 (Palm Beach, Fla.) and May 23-25 (location to be determined), but a special session could convene to approve a new Broncos owner.
Q: What is the record sale price for an American pro sports franchise?
A: The NBA’s Brooklyn Nets were sold for $2.35 billion when Joseph Tsai made an initial payment of $1 billion for 49% of the franchise in 2017 and $1.35 billion for the remaining 51% in 2019.
The Panthers are second, followed by the NBA’s Houston Rockets ($2.2 billion in 2017), MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers ($2.15 billion in 2012) and the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers ($2 billion in 2014).
Q: Why are the Broncos expected to command a record-setting price?
A: Gambling, television and pro football.
Gambling: Thirty states, including Colorado, have legalized sports gambling, a new stream of revenue that will only grow the valuation of the franchise. In the summer of 2020, the team signed sponsorship agreements with FanDuel, Bet Fred and BetMGM.
Television: In March 2021, the NFL’s new television deal was signed for $113 billion over 10 years. That equates to an annual payment of more than $300 million per team; teams will receive $222 million apiece this year.
Pro football: The NFL is king, period. On Wednesday, the league said 48 of the top 50 highest-rated television shows during the 2021 regular season were NFL games (91 of the top 100). The Broncos’ season finale against Kansas City last week drew 19.1 million viewers on ESPN.
Add to the mix that NFL teams rarely become available and the prestige of the Broncos’ franchise, their six-year playoff drought notwithstanding, and there has been no shortage of interested parties.
Q: Does one buyer have to purchase 100% of the team?
A: No. NFL rules dictate a team’s ownership structure must include one person who owns at least 30% of the team, which will qualify them for controlling interest. Last July, the NFL increased the debt limit (the amount a buyer of at least 30% can borrow) from $500 million to $1 billion.
Additionally, an NFL team can’t have more than 24 part-owners.
Q: What help will the Broncos seek to handle the sale process?
A: In 2018, the Carolina Panthers hired the New York investment bank Allen & Company LLC to lead all financial matters and two firms — Proskauer Rose LLP in New York and Moore & Van Allen in Charlotte — to handle legal matters.
The Broncos are expected to follow the same route to assist them.
Q: Once the Broncos have identified a buyer, what are the steps to taking over the team?
A: The key is the NFL’s finance committee, which is chaired by the Kansas City Chiefs’ Clark Hunt. After being cleared through a financial vetting process, the prospective buyer will meet with Hunt and seven other team owners.
The finance committee will then present the potential owner to the NFL’s ownership group. A “yes” vote by 24 of the 32 teams (75%) is required for an owner to be approved.
Woman charged in connection to to hate graffiti at Denver’s cathedral of the Archdiocese
A woman has been charged with a bias-motivated crime in Denver for allegedly defacing and vandalizing the Cathedral Basilica of Immaculate Conception with graffiti, including profanity-laced terms and messages of hate.
Madeline Cramer, 26, allegedly caused about $10,000 in damages, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.
On Oct. 10, foul graffiti was spray painted on walls and doors at the Cathedral Basilica, 1530 Logan St., according to authorities. A pedestal of a statue on the property was tagged with red paint that read: Satan Love Wins.
Cramer allegedly fled the Denver area to Oregon, but turned herself in to law enforcement Wednesday night, according to a DA’s news release.
Cramer has been charged with one count of criminal mischief, a felony, and one count of bias-motivated crime, a misdemeanor, the release said.
Among the graffiti terms and messages were: KKK, a Swastika, Satan Lives Here, White Supremacists, and an upside down cross.
“We are grateful that the Denver Police, Portland Police, and the Denver District Attorney’s Office have taken this situation seriously,” the archdiocese said in a statement.
Other churches have been the target of recent vandalism. The Most Rev. Samuel J. Aquila, archbishop for the Archdiocese of Denver, recently addressed acts of vandalism and bias-motivated crime.
“We live in a divided and pluralistic society, but acts of violence and hate are never the answer to our differences,” Archbishop Aquila said after the Oct. 10 incident. “I pray for an end to these attacks, healing for the impacted communities, and that God’s love will be known by anyone who feels compelled to commit these acts.”
Cramer had a first advisement Thursday morning, and her next court date is schedule for Feb. 14.
