Jamie Lynn Spears Claps Back At Britney Spears Amid Book Drama: This Is ‘Unhealthy Chaos’

Jamie Lynn Spears released a statement claiming her family is getting death threats amid all the ‘unhealthy chaos’ after older sister Britney slammed her over comments she made while promoting her memoir.

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking her “truth” once again. The beef between Jamie Lynn, 30, and her sister Britney Spears, 40, is heating up, and Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to post a new message on January 14. This comes just hours after Britney tweeted a statement that trashed her little sister for selling a book “at my expense.”

Jamie Lynn shared her to reaction to Britney’s comments and claimed it has “become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

She continued: “Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because not it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to. Sadly, after a lifetime of staying silent, I have come to realize this isn’t going to be a reality, and I may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family’s well being.”

The Zoey 101 alum stressed that her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, is “not” about her sister. “I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.” She insisted that she doesn’t “want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same.”

Jamie Lynn’s latest statement comes just a few hours after Britney responded to her sister’s recent Good Morning America interview. Britney tweeted out a statement saying she had watched Jamie Lynn’s interview while sick and it bothered her that Jamie Lynn said her “behavior was out of control” at one point. “She was never around much 15 years ago at that time… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense,” Britney wrote.

Britney was also irritated by the discussion over Jamie Lynn’s remixes to Britney’s songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. “I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything.” Britney went on to say that her “family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent… My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them!”

During her GMA interview, Jamie Lynn revealed the role she played in trying to help end Britney’s 13-year conservatorship, which was finally dissolved in November 2021. “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” Jamie Lynn said. “When she needed help, I set up ways to do so. I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end the conservatorship and end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, when why continue it?”

While in tears, Jamie Lynn admitted that she still loves her sister very much. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her. And she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now,” she said.