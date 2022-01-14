Jamie Lynn Spears Claps Back At Britney Spears Amid Book Drama: This Is ‘Unhealthy Chaos’

Jamie Lynn Spears released a statement claiming her family is getting death threats amid all the ‘unhealthy chaos’ after older sister Britney slammed her over comments she made while promoting her memoir.
Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking her “truth” once again. The beef between Jamie Lynn, 30, and her sister Britney Spears, 40, is heating up, and Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to post a new message on January 14. This comes just hours after Britney tweeted a statement that trashed her little sister for selling a book “at my expense.”
Jamie Lynn shared her to reaction to Britney’s comments and claimed it has “become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”
She continued: “Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because not it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to. Sadly, after a lifetime of staying silent, I have come to realize this isn’t going to be a reality, and I may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family’s well being.”
The Zoey 101 alum stressed that her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, is “not” about her sister. “I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.” She insisted that she doesn’t “want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same.”
Jamie Lynn’s latest statement comes just a few hours after Britney responded to her sister’s recent Good Morning America interview. Britney tweeted out a statement saying she had watched Jamie Lynn’s interview while sick and it bothered her that Jamie Lynn said her “behavior was out of control” at one point. “She was never around much 15 years ago at that time… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense,” Britney wrote.
Britney was also irritated by the discussion over Jamie Lynn’s remixes to Britney’s songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. “I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything.” Britney went on to say that her “family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent… My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them!”
During her GMA interview, Jamie Lynn revealed the role she played in trying to help end Britney’s 13-year conservatorship, which was finally dissolved in November 2021. “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” Jamie Lynn said. “When she needed help, I set up ways to do so. I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end the conservatorship and end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, when why continue it?”
While in tears, Jamie Lynn admitted that she still loves her sister very much. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her. And she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now,” she said.
Australia has cancelled Novak Djokovic‘s visa for a second time.
The 34-year-old tennis star had his visa revoked on January 6th after arriving Down Under – where he is hoping to play in the Australian Open next week to defend his title – and he was detained at an immigration facility, and while that was overturned by a judge on Monday (10.01.22), it has now been taken away again on “health and good order” grounds.
As a result, Djokovic – who has not been vaccinated – could now be deported from the country, but he can still challenge the decision.
Australia’s Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said in a statement: “Today I exercised my power … to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.”
Djokovic’s visa was initially revoked after it was deemed he had “failed to provide appropriate evidence” to receive a vaccine exemption.
It was later revealed he had tested positive for COVID last month, and earlier this week the star admitted to breaking isolation while COVID positive when he attended a newspaper interview.
Djokovic insisted he “didn’t want to let the journalist down”, but the sportsman admitted that was an “error of judgement”.
What’s more, the world number one men’s tennis player revealed that on his travel declaration form a box was ticked claiming he hadn’t visited any other countries in the 14 days prior to his flight to Australia.
The star has since insisted his agent ticked the “no” box by mistake, putting it down to “human error”.
He added: “On the issue of my travel declaration, this was submitted by my support team on my behalf – as I told immigration officials on my arrival – and my agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia.
“This was a human error and certainly not deliberate. We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur.
“Today, my team has provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter.
“While I felt it was important to address and clarify misinformation I will not be making any further comment out of utmost respect for the Australian Government and their authorities and the current process.
“It is always an honour and a privilege to play in the Australian Open. The Australian Open is much-loved by players, fans and the community, not just in Victoria and in Australia, but around the globe, and I just want to have the opportunity to compete against the best players in the world and perform before one of the best crowds in the world.”
“Baby Shark” has reached a ridiculous milestone for both the video itself and YouTube as a whole. It’s the first video to reach 10 billion views on the Google-owned video-sharing platform.
If you’re somehow never seen Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark” video, then you should probably consider yourself lucky. It’s one of those incredibly simple songs that’ll get stuck in your head after just a single listen. It’s a video designed for kids, which is probably where most of the 10 billion views came from. Of course, some probably came from adults wanting to annoy their friends with the catchy song.
Coming in as the second most-watched YouTube video is the beloved “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi. It’s sitting at just under eight billion views, which is a bit short of Baby Shark.
A meme song hangs out in the third spot with over six billion views. LooLoo Kids “Johny Johny Yes Papa” is extremely popular and shows just how widespread a meme can become.
Rounding out the top five videos is an Ed Sheeran music video and a Wiz Khalifa video, reminding us that while YouTube offers a wealth of interesting and creative content, music remains the most popular thing to watch on the platform, mainly because people will often listen to a song many times.
Brie Bella admitted she slid into Leonardo DiCaprio’s DMs for an offer that she thought he couldn’t turn out but it didn’t quite go as planned.
Even famous people have their own embarrassing DM stories. WWE star Brie Bella confessed that she hit up Don’t Look Up star Leonardo DiCaprio. She initially hit up Leo with a business pitch. “Our close friends Carlo Mondavi and his fiancé Gio, they started this electric tractor company and what they want to do for the environment is incredible,” the Total Bellas star said on E!’s latest episode of Down in the DMs.
“Leo, this would be huge for not only the environment, but especially farming,” the message she sent to the Titanic star read. She was optimistic that he’d respond since he has been vocal in the past about his passion for protecting the environment. “I thought that would’ve really got him. And then it didn’t. So Leo, if you’re listening, DM me back!” She added.
Her anecdote was inspired by her sister Nikki Bella’s embarrassing DM story. Nikki admitted that she had been left on read by Kourtney Kardashian. She reached out to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star when her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were feuding with her. “Hey. I think you may be having a really tough time, and I want you to know I feel you!” Nikki wrote to the Poosh founder.
Both of the Bella twins are new mothers and learning to cope with their new lifestyles. While the women are used to being physical, being pregnant has forced them to have a new relationship with their bodies. We definitely are super in touch with our bodies. It definitely feels different. I think my core shocks me the most,” Nikki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Doing ab exercises feels different even flexing and being sore there does too! It’s been one of the biggest shocks to me so far.”
The twins gave birth to their babies less than 24 hours apart. Nikki gave birth to her son Matteo, whom she shares with Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, on July 31, 2020. Next came Brie and her husband and pro wrestler Daniel Bryan’s son Buddy Dessert on August 1, 2020. Even though they gave birth less than two years ago, sources close to the sisters told HollywoodLife that they are eyeing a return to the ring.