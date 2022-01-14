Celebrities
Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Chilling Info On Daughter’s Near-Death Experience
Nearly five years after Jamie Lynn Spears’s daughter almost died in an ATV accident, she shared details about that day – including seeing EMTs grab her girl’s ‘lifeless body.’
“The first responder got in the water just as the ATV was dragged from the pond,” Jamie Lynn Spears wrote in People’s preview of her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Jamie Lynn, 30, shared details of the February 2017 accident that almost took the life of her now-13-year-old daughter, Maddie. Jamie Lynn, now 30, and Maddie were at her husband Jamie Watson’s parents’ house when the young girl went for an ATV ride. The vehicle wound up submerged in a pond on the property, and the authorities were called. “[The EMT] lifted Maddie out and laid her down next to me. She was unconscious, her body distended, face swollen and eerily blue,” wrote Jamie Lynn.
The paramedic began to do CPR. “Nothing was working — not the compressions or the forced influx of air. No response,” wrote Spears. “Wordlessly the EMT grabbed her lifeless body, flipped it over and began pounding on her back. I knew what I had just witnessed. My daughter’s lifeless body. Momma was in California. I heard Ms. Holly [her husband Jamie Watson’s mother] say, “Lynne, Maddie’s not with us anymore.”
Jamie Lynn was “eviscerated” by the overwhelming “sadness” over the thought that Maddie was dead. “My baby was in the ambulance. The engine started and before I knew what was happening, the truck sped down the road. One of the firemen said, ‘They got a pulse.’” When Jamie arrived at the hospital, her daughter was “intubated and endless tubes and lines extended from every part of her.” The lead doctor said that while scans didn’t show any brain damage or injury, the girl wasn’t responding to pain or reflex tests.
The next day, Maddie was still not responding. Jamie Lynn looked over to see her husband, Jamie Watson, looking into his daughter’s open eyes. “He painstakingly raised her finger with the pulse oximeter on it and pointed the small red light at Jamie. He smiled and said, ‘E.T., phone home,’” writes Spears. Maddie held her finger with her father, who repeated the line again. “At that moment I knew she was definitely coming back to us,” wrote Spears.
Jamie spoke about the accident during a May 2020 episode of Maria Menounos’ Better Together. “We thought we lost our daughter, and in that moment, I felt everything that you can feel, as far as like, ‘This is the worst thing ever,’” she said. “There’s nothing worse than looking at your child and thinking that you failed her.”
Celebrities
Queen Elizabeth Strips Son Prince Andrew Of Royal Affiliations As Epstein-Related Lawsuit Moves Forward
As scrutiny of Prince Andrew continues for his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the Queen has agreed to rid him of his military and royal affiliations.
The Royal Family announced that Prince Andrew would be stripped of his royal patronages and military affiliations by Queen Elizabeth II in a statement on Thursday January 13. “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” the statement from Buckingham Palace said. Prince Andrew is currently facing a civil trial, after Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexual assault.
As part of the new motion from Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew will no longer be allowed to use the title “His Royal Highness (HRH)” in an official capacity, per BBC. The statement also pointed towards the upcoming trial in stripping him of his affiliation. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen, the statement continued.
Prince Andrew is expected to go to civil trial in New York after Giuffre’s sexual assault allegations. Andrew had moved to get the charges dismissed by a judge, but his motion was thrown out, per Variety. Giuffre, 36, accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was just 17-years-old. She was one of convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein‘s victims. She alleged that the late billionaire had trafficked her to London where she had sex with the Duke of York.
Shortly after Giuffre’s allegations against Andrew came out, the Duke of York denied having met her in a November 2019 interview with Newsnight. When asked if he remembered meeting her at a London nightclub and having sex with her at Ghislaine Maxwell’s house, he said that he didn’t recall her alleged encounter. “No, I’ve no recollection of ever meeting her,” he said in the interview.
While Andrew is awaiting the civil trial, Epstein’s confidante, Maxwell, was convicted and found guilty of conspiring and abusing underage girls in her trial on December 29. She faces up to 65 years in prison due to the charges. The date for her sentencing has yet to be set.
Celebrities
2pac’s Sister Sekyiwa Shakur Files Lawsuit Against Executor of His Estate Alleging Embezzlement
2pac’s sister has filed a lawsuit against the executor of his estate over alleged embezzlement of millions of dollars due to double-dipping an executor and manager.
The late rapper 2pac passed away in 1996 but his name, impact, and businesses are still just as alive today as they were when he was on earth. His name and likeness is big business which all goes through the executor of his estate who was his mother but when she passed it went to Tom Whalley. Pac’s sister Sekyiwa Shakur is raising questions of the handling of the estate in a newly filed lawsuit that alleges embezzlement at the hands of the executor. Sekyiwa points out Whalley took over essential management duties of Pac even though it was a conflict of interest due to running the estate when their mother Afeni Shakur-Davis passed away in 2016.
“He has effectively embezzled millions of dollars for his own benefit,” Sekyiwa wrote in court documents. “Whalley has unreasonably enriched himself at the expense of the beneficiaries and in bad faith by taking excessive compensation in a position from which he should properly be barred based on the inherent conflict of interest.”
Long story short Sekyiwa is accusing him of stealing money by being the business manager while essentially paying himself a % of total earnings to run the estate and also double-dipping to take a % of business deals handled as management. Once you factor in licensing, music royalties, music publishing, and merchandise sales alone it all starts to add up and can exceed millions quickly. The double-dipping directly takes money from the pockets of beneficiaries of an estate as they get paid from the same estate funds that are allegedly missing millions. The thing about estates is that they always have a paper trail to follow all the money coming in and also going out. If for some reason anything isn’t adding up courts will appoint another executor. Should be an easy case to solve or fix and move forward from with the best interest of the beneficiaries. As long as Whalley has all his ducks in a row he should be able to debunk this quickly.
Celebrities
Nikki Bella Says She Has Unfinished Business’ With Charlotte Flair Ahead Of WWE Return
The Bella Twins are back! For the first time in over three years, Nikki and Brie Bella will step into a WWE ring at the Royal Rumble, and Nikki says she’s looking to settle the score with some old rivals.
“Brie, I don’t know about you, but I’m going in to win,” Nikki Bella told her twin sister, Brie, when discussing their WWE return during the Jan. 12 episode of The Bellas Podcast on SiriusXM’s Stitcher. During the Jan. 7 episode of SmackDown, the WWE announced some participants in the women’s Royal Rumble match, and Nikki and Brie, 38, were among the named competitors. The Bellas haven’t wrestled since 2018, and it appears Nikki has been holding onto a grudge since then. “I’ve had unfinished business with Charlotte [Flair], so why wouldn’t I want to go back there [to the WWE],” she said.
“And then, I’ve never had business with Becky [Lynch],” added Nikki, “and I would love it. And then, there are the [Women’s] Tag titles. Because I would kind of like to be the first-ever winner of the Royal Rumble to kind of give the middle finger to both champions, to go, ‘I want the tag titles.’ Like, how badass would that be? Would I not be the coolest person to go down in history? I’d feel like I’d have a little “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to me.”
Nikki isn’t the only Bella with some unresolved issues within the squared circle. “I feel like, the last Royal Rumble – the only one I’ve been in, the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble – the way I was taken out, it wasn’t very nice,” she said. “I don’t even remember,” said Nikki with a smile. “Oh, you don’t?” said Brie accusatorily. “Because it was you. And you better watch your back too, girl.”
The Bellas haven’t competed in the WWE since late 2018. Nikki’s last match was a loss to then-WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, per CageMatch.net. A month before that attempt, Nikki teamed with Brie and Ronda to defeat Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Soho (competing under the name Ruby Riott). Brie announced in a 2019 episode of Total Bellas that she was retired from the ring, and during a 2021 episode of the Sippin The Tea TV Show, Nikki said that the doctors had “put me on the retired bench for life.” During The Bellas Podcast, Nikki discussed how she was medically cleared for in-ring action after undergoing MRIs and scans on her brain, neck, and other places.
The 2022 Royal Rumble, taking place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, will be one for the history books. Not only does it mark the 35 years of the titular match, but the women’s match will see a lineup of returning stars, like Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Lita, the Bella Twins, and Mickie James – who is currently Impact Wrestling’s Knockout World Champion. “I was shocked they announced it because usually, these are surprises, but I understand, marketing-wise,” said Nikki said on the podcast, per Fightful. Brie added, “Business-wise, it makes sense because now we can have the whole Bella Army there.”
Selfishly, that’s why I was happy about it,” said Nikki. “No one would have ever expected you and I to be in the Rumble, so it makes me happy that the Bella Army knows, and they can go.”
Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Chilling Info On Daughter’s Near-Death Experience
Wolves kill border collie, injure second dog in northern Colorado, officials say
Queen Elizabeth Strips Son Prince Andrew Of Royal Affiliations As Epstein-Related Lawsuit Moves Forward
One person dies in a Golden house fire early Thursday morning
2pac’s Sister Sekyiwa Shakur Files Lawsuit Against Executor of His Estate Alleging Embezzlement
Avalanche rookie Bo Byram remains on personal leave, no target date for return
Nikki Bella Says She Has Unfinished Business’ With Charlotte Flair Ahead Of WWE Return
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for U.S. businesses
SUPREME COURT STRIKES DOWN BIDEN’S VACCINE MANDATES
Delighted Divorcé Ye Kisses It Up For Kameras During Date Night At Delilah Full Of D-List Debauchery
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1