Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Son Samuel As They Walk From School Together: Photos

The ’13 Going On 30′ actress was all smiles as she held hands with her youngest child, while giving him a ride from school.
School days! Jennifer Garner was an absolutely doting mother to her nine-year-old son Samuel on Thursday January 13. The 49-year-old actress held her son’s hand on their way to the car after a long day of hitting the books! Jennifer had a huge smile on her face, as she and Samuel went for a short stroll together, and she helped him carry some of his things, while they got ready to go home.
Jennifer was stunning in a casual outfit. She sported a white cardigan sweater with black stripes, along with a brown skirt. She completed the outfit with a black pair of sneakers, and she carried a brown face mask, along with Samuel’s lunchbox and what looked like his jacket. Meanwhile, Samuel sported a navy blue polo and matching pants, as he headed home with his mom. The Juno actress was similarly seen picking up her son from school on Tuesday January 10. Jennifer and Samuel have gotten a lot of bonding time in through the first two weeks of the new year! Other than the rides to school, the actress and her boy were spotted having a mom and son lunch date together on Sunday January 8.
Samuel is Jennifer’s youngest child, and she shares him, along with her two daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 49. Ben and Jennifer seem like they have such a great co-parenting relationship together, and they both spend lots of time with their kids. Their oldest daughter Violet was spotted out shopping with her dad just days into 2022, and she’s growing up to look just like her mom!
Either way, the pair have shown that their kids are a prime concern for both of them! Ben also opened up about concerns about how his kids would react to the infamous “Sad Affleck” meme during a January 7 interview with The Los Angeles Times. “That was funny to me. I mean, there’s nobody who hasn’t felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, ‘Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?’ That’s really tough,” he said.
Emily Simpson reacted to Noella Bergener‘s allegations against Heather Dubrow on Wednesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County while appearing on Watch What Happens Live after the show.
After Noella claimed Heather had thrown people against the wall, Emily shaded her credibility and slammed her as “thirsty” before looking back at her tense encounter with Nicole James and offering an update on her post-bar relationship with husband Shane Simpson.
“If you notice, [Noella] contradicts herself. She said she heard and she said she saw. So when someone contradicts themself, it takes away their credibility [and] I don’t believe them at all,” Emily admitted of Noella’s accusations of violence against Heather on the January 12 episode of WWHL.
Because Noella made such serious claims against Heather, Emily totally understood why Heather didn’t want to include her in their then-upcoming girls’ trip.
“She went to her house and accused her of assaulting someone. If someone was going to accuse me of criminal behavior I wouldn’t want them to go on a trip to me either,” Emily stated.
While Emily was quite supportive of Noella as she endured the early moments of her split from husband James Bergener, she hinted that their relationship changed as the season continued after being asked about Gina Kirschenheiter‘s doubts about Noella.
“I think all of us, probably, are trying to figure her out. And I think that initially I was close with her because I just wanted to do the right thing and be there for her, but as the season progresses, you start to question things,” Emily revealed. “I think Gina was right questioning her, in general.”
During last week’s episode of RHOC, Noella accused her fellow newbie, Dr. Jen Armstrong, of being “thirsty.” But according to Emily, Noella is the thirstier of the two.
“I’d say Noella. She does Instagram from her bathtub. That’s thirsty,” Emily reasoned, going on to note that Noella is “attractive, in the bathtub.”
That said, Jen wasn’t free from Emily’s critiques. Instead, she was labeled as Emily’s “least fun” castmate, and Gina, Emily’s closest friend on the show, was given some friendship advice.
“Text back sooner,” Emily told her.
As the episode continued, Emily revealed she misses Braunwyn Windham-Burke the least out of her, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge. She also looked back on the drama she encountered with Nicole at Heather’s party on the premiere episode of season 16.
“I have a very short tolerance for people, and especially when they try to make me feel incompetent… I felt like I was asking her questions to try to like, get the truth out and when she came at me, it came at the wrong time and I was pissed,” Emily confessed.
As RHOC fans well know, Emily butted heads with Nicole after Shannon Beador revealed that she had allegedly filed a lawsuit against Heather’s husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, years ago. However, while Shannon slammed Emily and Gina for failing to be loyal, Emily denied her decision to reveal what Jen said about Noella, to Noella, was hypocritical.
“There’s a lot more to that story and I hope it comes out at the reunion because I have a timeline and I feel like people need to understand more [about Shannon] and that’s all I’m going to say about that,” she teased.
Then, when asked which current cast member Emily complains about most, Emily said it was Shannon while Shane felt it was Jen.
Also on WWHL, Emily said her marriage to Shane has been much easier since he passed the bar in 2021.
“Oh yea, absolutely. I feel like now that that weight is off his shoulders, we don’t have to focus on that and we move forward.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Jasmine is not happy about the gift she received from Gino for Christmas. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Before the 90 Days,’ Jasmine reveals exactly how Gino can make it up to her — by paying for a vacation!
Gino, 51, traveled down to Panama to be with his new girlfriend, Jasmine, 34, and they just celebrated Christmas together. However, Jasmine doesn’t think Gino did all he could do to make Christmas special for her. “Jasmine is upset because she gave me some custom, very well thoughtful gifts and she feels like I should have gotten her more than just the power toothbrush I gave her. It definitely put a damper on the rest of Christmas,” Gino says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 16 episode of Before the 90 Days.
He decides to go to the gym with Jasmine to make try to make her smile. Gino’s plan fails drastically. “I’m actually used to work out alone. I don’t like anyone telling me anything,” she says.
Gino asks Jasmine how he can make up for his lackluster Christmas. Turns out, she’s already thought of an idea. She’s planned an amazing 4-day trip to an island in Panama. “You need to pay for it,” she tells Gino.
The trip is going to cost $2,500. Gino balks at the high cost of the vacation, and Jasmine’s not done yet. She’s planning to pick up something expensive as well. Gino says that he wishes Jasmine would have spoken to him about this beforehand.
“That’s cheaper than any other trip you have taken before with other women,” Jasmine replies. “I’m not worthy as they were?” Gino is stuck between a rock and a hard place at this point. “You’re worth it to me, so I’ll do it,” he promises. That’s exactly what Jasmine wanted to hear. “Obedient, that’s how I like it,” she says.
Gino met Jasmine on an international dating site after divorcing his Brazilian wife of 7 years. He is hoping to propose and get Jasmine pregnant by the end of his trip so that he can have the family he’s always wanted. Before the 90 Days season 5 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.