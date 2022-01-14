Jets must turbocharge Zach Wilson’s development with elite weapons in Year 2

Zach Wilson’s rookie year, in a word:

Underwhelming.

Let’s start with the bad.

Wilson was 30th or 31st in yards, touchdowns, passer rating and QBR, and completed 55% of his passes for the worst mark in the league.

He averaged 179 yards passing per game with nine touchdowns and he had the sixth most interceptions in the league with 11. He was sacked 44 times, some falling on Wilson or other times the offensive line.

But he did cut down on interceptions, with none in his last five starts.

If you’re a Jets fan with a weak stomach, turn away from this next piece of info.

Since 2010, there have been 32 first round QBs who started at least six games as a rookie. Among those, Wilson is bottom ten in completion percentage, touchdown percentage, passer rating and yards per game, according to Stathead.

Statistically, in the past 11 seasons, Wilson’s rookie year was comparable to the likes of Mitch Trubisky, Jared Goff, Blaine Gabbert, Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Rosen, Christian Ponder, Dwayne Haskins and Josh Allen.

Allen, the outlier, became an MVP-caliber player after his struggles. The rest, well, didn’t. Wilson, at least, has more arm talent and athleticism than every QB mentioned except Allen.

Wilson did enter a difficult situation. He had a rookie head coach, rookie offensive coordinator and his QB coach Greg Knapp tragically died right before training camp.

To start the season, the offensive line was still jelling with Wilson, which led to duress in the pocket. And his only reliable receiving target was Corey Davis.

And towards the end of the year, Wilson’s receiving corps dealt with injuries as Elijah Moore and Davis both missed the last five games. His tight end group was Tyler Kroft and Ryan Griffin who combined for just 434 receiving yards.

The run game was inconsistent as they finished 27th in rushing yards per game (98). All told, Wilson’s rookie woes can’t just be put on his own growing pains.

A TALE OF TWO HALVES

In Wilson’s first six starts before his PCL injury against New England, he was averaging 223 yards per game with four touchdowns. The early stretch was highlighted by an electric 297-yard, two-TD performance against the Titans that recalled his freewheeling BYU days.

But he tossed nine interceptions and completed just 57% of his passes.

When Wilson returned in Week 12, the turnovers reduced drastically. In his last seven starts, he had just two interceptions and one lost fumble against five touchdown passes.

But his completion percentage was stagnant, and his yards per game (166) and per attempt (5.7) tanked. In short, he became a dink and dunk QB, although part of that was a receiving corps decimated by injuries. Wilson provided a mini spark on the ground with four rushing touchdowns. Two were QB sneaks, which doesn’t move the needle, if we’re being honest. But the 52-yard score against the Jaguars does.

His best moment in his return was his 234-yard performance against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. If not for Antonio Brown’s viral third quarter exit and the failed fourth down sneak, Wilson’s play would have made headlines.

In total: The offense averaged 13 points with Wilson before the injury and 18 with him after he returned.

WHAT IS TO BE DONE?

Wilson needs to get more accurate and improve in many other aspects. What can the Jets do to aid that development?

It starts with improving the receiving corps. Jamison Crowder, Braxton Berrios and Keelan Cole are impending free agents. All three are replaceable but they provide solid depth and contribute when starting.

Davis and Moore are a solid duo, with Moore having elite level potential.

But look across the NFL landscape at who is perceived as good to elite. The top tier of QBs —Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray — have, at minimum, good weapons, with some having elite receiving options.

Murray has Deandre Hopkins and A.J. Green, two potential Hall of Fame wideouts. Prescott throws to CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. All have 1,000 yard receiving seasons on their resume. Burrow’s has three four-digit receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Josh Allen has an All-Pro receiver in Stefon Diggs.

The Jets must upgrade Wilson’s weaponry from solid to elite. No excuses. If Gang Green wants Wilson to become a franchise QB, add game changers. And they have the assets to do so.

The Jets currently have $53,774,414 in cap space.

Mike Williams is a free agent after 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns with the Chargers this year.

Chris Godwin is as well, but there’s risk because he tore his ACL with the Bucs in December.

When Godwin is healthy, he’s excellent. In the last three years, he totaled 3,276 yards with 21 touchdowns. His recovery could extend into the 2022 season, though.

Christian Kirk led the Cardinals in receiving yards (982) and is set to become a free agent too.

And Falcons’ Calvin Ridley stepped away from football on Oct. 31 to focus on his mental wellbeing. But if Ridley has fully recovered mentally and wants to play football again, he may be available.

NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche went on the Dukes and Bell show and hinted that “it appears like both sides could be looking for a fresh start.” Ridley’s contract is team-friendly with only one year left for $11 million. Ridley had 3061 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons prior to 2021.

If the Jets don’t go the free agency or trade route, the Jets possess four draft picks in the top 40 picks with two top-10 picks. Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson and USC’s Drake London are all highly touted prospects.

It would behoove the Jets to use one of those picks on a receiver.

So while Wilson’s rookie season was disappointing, there were still flashes of elite talent. But the Jets must elevate the pass catchers around him to accelerate his development.