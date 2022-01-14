News
Joe Judge thanks Giants owners, fans and players in classy statement
Joe Judge released a classy statement on Thursday night in his first public words since Tuesday’s firing, thanking the organization, ownership, fans, and players past and present.
Here is the statement, reported by NorthJersey.com, part of the USA TODAY Network:
“As I reflect on my tenure with the Giants, I want to express how truly grateful I am for the opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Giants. Thank you to the Mara and Tisch families, to the organization and incredible support staff and to the fans — proud, loyal fans who rival any fanbase in sports with their passion and devotion. It was a privilege to represent these people during the past two years. Thank you for showing up week-in and week-out to support our team.
“I also want to express my appreciation to the coaching staff. They put in long nights and early mornings to help the players be successful. Their work is often behind the scenes, but the dedication and love they invest into these players and team is the foundation for anything that happens on the field. I am proud to have worked with the group of men we had and grateful for each and every one of them.
“Finally, to the players — both present and former — thank you. To the alumni players who helped invest in our program, thank you for believing in and helping develop these young men. You set the Giants standard and you continue to lead the way.
“To the current Giants players, thank you most of all. When I became the head coach, I said that we would ask you to come in and give everything you had every day. And you did. I am so proud of you, grateful for you, and I believe in you.
“On behalf of me and my family, we leave New York with the utmost gratitude for the community, the organization, the people and the team. Thank you.”
Missing 21-year-old St. Louis woman last seen a month ago
ST. LOUIS – The family of Christina Scott is hoping someone has seen the 21-year-old and can help police find her.
Christina’s mother contacted police on Dec. 28, 2021. According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, family members last saw Christina at their residence in the 4200 block of E. San Francisco on Nov. 1, 2021.
Christina told her mother that she would be hanging out with friends. She did not provide any further information and did not return home.
However, Christina’s mother told police that a neighbor saw Christina four or five weeks ago. She was leaving the same street and accompanying a man driving a red, two-door pickup truck with tinted windows.
Scott has a medium-brown complexion, stands 5’7” tall, and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing grey jogging pants and a yellow t-shirt.
Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts can contact a detective with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5338.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses; allows mandate for health care workers
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.
At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.
Missouri was the first state to file suit against the Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s private employer mandate as well as the mandate for health care workers.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released a statement after the ruling came down:
I’m proud to have delivered this critical decision for Missourians and Americans, and to hand the Biden Administration its biggest loss to date. While we’re disappointed in the Supreme Court’s ruling on our lawsuit against the health care worker vaccine mandate, that fight is far from over, and the case is still ongoing. We’re committed to ensuring that rural hospitals and nursing homes continue to stay open and provide critical care to Missourians, and we will not give up this fight.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt
The court’s orders Thursday during a spike in coronavirus cases was a mixed bag for the administration’s efforts to boost the vaccination rate among Americans.
The court’s conservative majority concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees. More than 80 million people would have been affected.
St. Louis firefighter killed in roof collapse after fire identified
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The firefighter who died after a roof collapsed during a two-story house fire in north St. Louis has been identified.
Benjamin Polson died in the line of duty on Thursday, the St. Louis Fire Department confirmed. Another firefighter, who has not been identified, was injured and taken to the hospital.
“There are no words to describe what the feeling is right now amongst the St. Louis Fire Department. The risk we took today wasn’t worth it; we lost a firefighter,” said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante around noon. They were able to knock down the fire on the first floor and then made their way to the second floor.
While on the second floor, firefighters made the decision to back out due to the intensity of the fire. Jenkerson said as they were leaving, the roof collapsed, burying two firefighters.
“This kind of event weighs just tremendously heavy on the entire department,” Jenkerson.
The collapse of the roof caused heavy timber and bricks to fall on the firefighters causing the death of one firefighter and injuring the other.
“Once these things come down, they normally don’t give you a warning. These are old buildings here. These are three or four-course bricks, so there’s a lot of weight, a lot of heavy timber,” said Jenkerson. “So when it comes down … if you’re in the way of that falling timber, it’s normally serious injuries and in this case, it proved to be grave injuries.”
Officials are looking into the conditions of the building and what may have led to the collapse. Jenkerson noted there were bars on the outside of the house, so it may have been occupied.
First responders were able to find the trapped firefighters. The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital.
The home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
