Jon & Kate’s Daughter Mady Gosselin Says She Felt ’Shame’ Over Her Heritage As A Child

Published

2 mins ago

on

Mady Gosselin
After feeling ‘gross discomfort’ over her heritage growing up, Mady says she is now ‘proud’ of being Korean-American.

Mady Gosselin is all grown up and she has the maturity to prove it! The 20-year-old daughter of exes Jon and Kate Gosselin opened up about embracing her Korean heritage as an adult after feeling “shame” about it during childhood. In honor of Korean-American Day on January 13, Maddy took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo, revealing how the first time she got an American Girl doll caused her “discomfort” over her own ethnicity.

“She was from the ‘look-alike’ line and I named her Jordan,” Mady wrote. “She did not look like me; she had blonde hair and blue eyes, by my choice. At the time, there wasn’t a doll from the line that looked like me, but more importantly, at 5, I chose a doll that reflected the way I thought I was suppose to look instead of the way I do.”

“Looking back, this story fills me with a gross sort of discomfort and shame,” the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star continued. “Having grown up 50/50 (white and korean), I was hyper aware of my ethnicity from a young age, but the transition from awareness to shame was a slow progression that I didn’t notice happening until I was much older.”

Now Mady says she feels honored to be half Korean and wants to celebrate it. “I’m proud to be a part of a community that has suffered through decades of ridicule and hate in this country (only made worse in the last 2 years) but have persevered through it powerfully and gracefully,” she concluded her post. “I’m also proud that I make a kick ass kimchi!!”

Cara Gosselin, Kate Gosselin, and Mady Gosselin attend the 2019 Winter TV Critics AP Tour in Pasadena. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Mady’s comment section was filled with love and support, as one follower wrote, “So glad you’ve learned to embrace it. It truly is a battle. I did the same growing up,” and another shared, “Love this! My kids are 50/50 just like you! My oldest deals with racism at his school. I always tell him to be proud of where you came from!”

Fans came to know Maddy from the TLC shows about her large family, including Jon & Kate Plus 8 and its spinoff Kate Plus 8. The reality shows focused on Jon and Kate raising their eight children: Maddy and her twin Cara, and the sextuplet siblings Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel, who are now 17.

 

Celebrities

Will Smith & JAY-Z Discuss Their New ABC Series “Women Of The Movement” [Video]

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Will Smith & JAY-Z Discuss Their New ABC Series “Women Of The Movement” [Video]
Will Smith and JAY-Z discuss their new show Women of the Movement, which focuses on the story of Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The New Year marked the debut of the first season of ABC’s latest historical anthology series: Women of the Movement. The show sets out with the task to tell the story of educator and activist Mamie Till-Mobley, whose son Emmett Till was brutally murdered at age 14 by two racist white women following accusations he whistled at a white woman in 1955.

Mamie had her son’s body shipped from Mississippi where the murder happened to her hometown of Chicago. She held an open-casket funeral so the world could see how badly beaten her son was. Till’s assailants would go on to be acquitted by an all-white jury in Mississippi–That’s when his mother embarked on a life advocating for civil rights and fighting to abolish the death penalty. She fought every day up until she died in 2003.

The show was co-produced by JAY-Z and Will Smith and written by Marissa Jo Cerar. Recently, all three took time out of their busy schedules to hop on a Zoom call and discuss the show and the beautiful stories they got to tell and how it all came about. Click below and you can watch their conversation in full.

Celebrities

The Bronx’s Matt Caughthran: Hosting ‘The Sailor Jerry Podcast’ Has Been A ‘Rewarding Experience’

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

The Bronx’s Matt Caughthran: Hosting ‘The Sailor Jerry Podcast’ Has Been A ‘Rewarding Experience’
In honor of the 1st anniversary of ‘The Sailor Jerry Podcast, host and The Bronx frontman Matt Caughthran shares how he ‘flipped the script’ to host the show, his most’ teachable moment,’ and more!

Anyone can make a podcast, but not everyone can make a good podcast. It takes confidence, charisma, and the experience that one might get from fronting one of America’s most beloved punk bands – and even then, it might be hard going at first. Yet, Matt Caughthran, who hosts The Sailor Jerry Podcast, has made it look easy. The podcast — inspired by Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins’ KTRG radio show Old Ironsides — turns one-year-old today (Jan. 14), the same day marking Norman Collins’ 111th birthday (click here for a cocktail perfect for a toast to the legend on his day). The Bronx’s singer tells HollywoodLife that he’s always been “pretty comfortable talking with strangers. That explains how his conversations with musicians (Big Freedia, Amyl and the Sniffers, Jim Lindberg), tattoo artists (Rose Hardy, Michelle Myles, Marina Inoue), and other creatives (Danielle Colby, Alex Yanes) have been as charming and intoxicating as a bottle of Sailor Jerry spiced rum.

“Being in a band and performing in a different city every night will generate some pretty amazing conversations and unforgettable memories,” shares Matt. “I think the biggest personal change for me has been flipping the script and looking at an interview or podcast episode from a listener’s perspective. It was really strange and somewhat nerve-racking at first to be the one asking the questions, ya know? I really want every episode of the Sailor Jerry Podcast to be great––and being on the other side of the conversation has been a really rewarding experience.”

During this EXCLUSIVE interview, Matt reveals a few personal highlights over the past year of hosting The Sailor Jerry Podcast, what fans can expect in year two, and who precisely the Pod Gods are.

HollywoodLife: What would you say has been your most significant personal change since doing the Sailor Jerry’s Podcast? Do you find yourself more inquisitive about the world, or would you say you’re more confident speaking to strangers?

Matt:  Believe it or not, I’ve always been pretty comfortable talking with strangers! Being in a band and performing in a different city every night will generate some pretty amazing conversations and unforgettable memories. I think the biggest personal change for me has been flipping the script and looking at an interview or podcast episode from a listener’s perspective. It was really strange and somewhat nerve-racking at first to be the one asking the questions, ya know? I really want every episode of the Sailor Jerry Podcast to be great––and being on the other side of the conversation has been a really rewarding experience.

What is one of your personal highlights of doing the first year of the Sailor Jerry podcast? Like, a moment that made you think, ‘Man, I’m glad I got to be here for this.’  

There have been a lot! Some of the moments that are really special to me are the ones with musicians I grew up listening to and have become friends with over the years. Artists like Dennis Lyxzén from Refused or Jim Lindberg from Pennywise. Two friends that I have always wanted to grill about their creative process but never have! The Podcast is the perfect outlet for all the creative conversations stuck in my head.

1642181002 459 The Bronxs Matt Caughthran Hosting ‘The Sailor Jerry Podcast Has

Similarly, what would you say has been the most memorable “learning moment” of the first year of the Sailor Jerry’s Podcast? (We’re not going to say mistakes or regrets.)  

[laughs] There have been a lot of those too! I’ve been pretty lucky for the most part, but let’s just say even a veteran musician like myself forgets to hit the “record” button every now and then! 

You’ve had a lot of great guests on the show. Were there any guests you tried to get but couldn’t? Or is that a secret for year two?  

Unfortunately, The Sailor Jerry Podcast guest list is confidential. However, I can definitely promise that we have big things in store for 2022!

If you were to start a band with four of your guests – one of which can’t be a musician – who would you pick, and what would you call the band?  

Good question! This could definitely go a couple of different ways, but for now, I’ll pick Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist from The Hives on vocals, tattoo artist Mary Joy Scott on bass, Jordan Buckley from Every Time I Die, and Wade MacNeil from Dooms Children on guitars, and maybe Danielle Colby on keyboards?. I’d play drums, [laughs] The band would be called Pod Gods.

Your podcast turns one year old on the day that Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins celebrates his 111th birthday. If he were here with us today and still as sharp and fiery as the rum that bears his name, what would you like to say to him?  

Oh man, what an interview that would be! I would just love the opportunity to thank him for letting me continue his legacy of creative madness via the Sailor Jerry Podcast!


Finally, any plans to get a tattoo to commemorate this anniversary?  

Wasn’t really planning on it, but now that you mention it, I think I just might!

 

Celebrities

Ye’s ‘skinned monkey’ cover art leaves fans shocked

Published

28 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Ye’s ‘skinned monkey’ cover art leaves fans shocked
By Sandra Rose  | 

GIO / BACKGRID

Ye’s fans are worried after the mega producer shared disturbing cover art for his new single “My life was never easy.”

The shocking cover art shows a skinned monkey covered in blood. The original image was taken by British fashion photographer Nick Knight for Big Magazine in 1997.

Knight has collaborated with Ye, formerly Kanye West, on the rapper’s short film Jesus Is King (2019) and his 2013 single “Bound 2.”

Ye posted the image on Instagram, which left fans shocked and expressing outrage.

Sandrarose.com will not post a link to the image, but it is still live on Ye’s Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Ye is under investigation by the LAPD for allegedly punching a fan who asked for an autograph.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night outside the Soho Warehouse Club in Downtown Los Angeles.

Video of the incident shows a man on the ground as Ye screams at a woman who is attempting to calm him down.

“Give me your hand. I am your family,” the woman tells him. “No! Get away from me! Ain’t no hand! You were supposed to talk to her,” Ye screams repeatedly.

According to TMZ, the incident happened after Ye partied with girlfriend Julia Fox inside the club.

The case is under investigation as misdemeanor battery, a crime that carries a maximum jail sentence of 6 months.
 

