Celebrities
Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Husband: Everything To Know About Brad Hall & Their 34 Year Marriage
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been with her husband throughout her entire professional career! The two comedians have been with each other through major success. Find out more about Brad Hall here!
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 61, has had one of the most successful comedy careers of the past 30 years. After gaining national stardom as one of the leads on the decade-defining sitcom Seinfeld, Julia has only gotten bigger throughout her career. Between Seinfeld, her 2006-2010 running sitcom The New Adventures of Old Christine, and her most recent political satire Veep, she’s won 11 Emmy awards and been nominated for countless others. Throughout her career though she’s had one man consistently by her side Brad Hall, 63. Find out more about the hilarious couple here!
How did Brad and Julia meet?
While both Brad and Julia have worked together on a number of projects, they’re actually college sweethearts! They met while they were both students at Northwestern University, and they made political sketches about environmental issues in Brad’s comedy troupe “The Practical Theater,” he revealed in a 2003 interview with the environmental non-profit Grist. Julia admitted to being absolutely smitten by the comedian. “I was about 19 at the time and had fallen head over heels in love with Brad. He was a senior with a big old beard and Jesus hair,” she said.
The pair tied the knot in 1987, and they couldn’t seem more in love even over 30 years later. Julia shared a sweet pair of photos of the two of them taking a dip in the ocean on June 25, 2021 to celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary. “Keeping our head above water. Love and love to the love of my life,” she wrote in the caption.
Brad is a comedian too
Since they met as part of a comedy troupe, it’s probably not surprising to learn that Brad is also a comedian. Both Brad and Julia shared the spotlight as cast members on Saturday Night Live from 1982 to 1984. During their time on SNL, Brad was even one of the anchors for the long-running, news sketch series “Weekend Update.” Besides the comedy institution, the couple also appeared together as themselves on two episodes Seinfeld-creator Larry David’s other classic series Curb Your Enthusiasm, per IMDb.
Brad has also made plenty of appearances on his own, taking on small roles in a few other beloved comedy series and movies. He’s made appearances in one-off episodes of the sitcoms Parks & Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He also lent his voice to the Pixar-animated movie A Bug’s Life.
He’s a dedicated father to their two kids
Throughout their undoubtedly busy lives, Julia and Brad also raised two wonderful sons. They had their first Henry, 29, in July 1992, and their younger son Charlie, 24, in May 1997. Both kids clearly inherited their entertainment-oriented family’s genes! Henry pursued a music career, releasing his debut album Neato in October 2020. Charlie has taken after his parents and dabbled in acting. He made an appearance on his mom’s show Veep in 2019, and most recently he had a recurring role in the series Love, Victor, according to his IMDb.
He’s produced and written for a bunch of TV shows
While Brad may have done some work in front of the camera, more recently he’s done more of his business in the entertainment industry from behind-the-scenes. He’s been a writer, director and producer for various shows including Brooklyn Bridge, which he was nominated for an Emmy for, The Single Guy, which he was a writer and producer for, and many more. He even directed his wife in three episodes of her critically-acclaimed series Veep.
He was very supportive of Julia when she battled cancer
Julia’s battle with breast cancer from 2017 to 2018 was well-documented, and the comedic actress completed her treatment and was cancer-free, as she continued working on Veep. Brad opened up about it being a “very challenging” time for the whole family in a March 2019 interview with Us Weekly. “I think in the end she came out so well. We’re blessed and grateful, she’s got great health care… that, for us, was a wakeup call,” he said at the time.
Celebrities
Chrissy Teigen Rocks Lingerie & A Blazer In Sexy Mirror Selfies At Dinner: Photo
The cookbook author, 36, looked sleek and sexy in a bra top and blazer in new selfies taken while out to dinner at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles. See the photos and more here!
Chrissy Teigen‘s review on the hot new LA restaurant Mother Wolf? Come to enjoy the mozzarella di bufala and squash blossoms, stay to make the most of the bathroom lighting! The cookbook author, 36, did just that in sultry new selfies shared to Instagram on Wednesday, January 10. For her dinner out, Chrissy rocked a structured black blazer, delicate bra top, and fitted white skirt. She topped the classy and stylish look off with beachy waves and natural makeup.
Chrissy, who tagged longtime stylist Alana Van Deraa in the post, added some bling to her look with silver hoops and long nails. She edged up her little white skirt with silver hardware at the asymmetrical hem. Chrissy’s selfie had celebrity pals like Paris Hilton, 40, and Dorothy Wang, 33, showing her love in the comments. Paris commented “Gorgeous” followed by a series of flame emojis, while Dorothy opted for a pun, writing: “Dinner is served.”
Though Chrissy’s famous friends have been raving over her look, some fans have called her out for a growing resemblance to Khloe Kardashian, 37. The comments began after Chrissy shared a selfie to Instagram of a sleek new haircut. “Anyone else thought this was khloe at first?” one commenter asked, while another joked: “Is this the Khloe Kardashian filter?”
Chrissy is known for her clever clap backs to social media haters, but to start off 2022 the model is taking the high road and focusing on her family. Chrissy shared sweet snapshots earlier this month of a family trip to London with husband John Legend, 43, and kids Luna, 5, and Miles, 3. Chrissy and Luna also found time to have a mother-daughter getaway last weekend, while John and Miles enjoyed boys’ time. Chrissy took aspiring veterinarian Luna to the San Diego Zoo, while John and Miles enjoyed courtside seats at an NBA game.
Celebrities
Priyanka Chopra Smolders In Strapless Fringe Dress For ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover
The actress, 39, looks stunning in new photos from a Vanity Fair cover story, where she spilled on self-care, reinventing herself, and breaking barriers in Hollywood. See the shots here!
Priyanka Chopra, 39, is kicking off 2022 by telling all, in style. The actress looks stunning in a new Vanity Fair spread, where she spoke to writer Rebecca Ford for the magazine’s February issue. Priyanka looks ethereal and feminine on the cover, where she rocked a strapless white cocktail gown with 1920s-style fringe and big, bouncy waves.
In the interview, the Matrix: Resurrections star opened up about her life in Hollywood with husband Nick Jonas, 29. The pair, who wed in a lavish ceremony in December 2018, have both maintained busy careers, but Priyanka shared she’s looking for a change of pace in the future. “I’m a very, very ambitious person. But I think the woman in me is craving balance,” she told Vanity Fair. “I’m craving my family life. I’m craving being able to do things for the soul that I didn’t do because I was just ‘blinders on’ and working.”
The next step in settling into family life? Welcoming a new bundle of joy. Nick has gushed in interviews he’s “looking forward” to being a dad, and Priyanka told Vanity Fair that even with their hectic schedules, the couple is not “too busy to practice.” Although Priyanka said she and Nick know their lives will have to slow down a bit before welcoming a new baby, she affirmed that kids are “a big part of our desire for the future.”
For right now, Priyanka’s career is far from slowing down, and her new role in Matrix: Resurrections is further cementing her transition from Bollywood beauty to Hollywood starlet. Priyanka admitted to Vanity Fair she was extremely nervous but found a supportive figure in costar Keanu Reeves, 57. She shared that he gave her a valuable pep talk during a tough day onset, telling her what “you need to hear from a colleague.” Priyanka will have plenty of opportunities to use the veteran actor’s words of wisdom; later this year she’ll star in the rom-com Text from You and with Richard Madden in the action-packed spy drama, Citadel.
Whether busy as a bee or relaxing out of the spotlight, Priyanka shared she’s vowing to add more self-care to her 2022. Though she’s proud of the boundaries she’s broken as a South Asian actress, she told Vanity Fair she’s realizing how much the industry can take out of her. For Priyanka, that means putting herself and her values first. “I’m starting to protect myself a lot more,” she said.
Celebrities
Megan Fox’s $400K Engagement Ring: All About Her 8 Carat Rock From Machine Gun Kelly
Find out EXCLUSIVE details about the gorgeous emerald and diamond ring that Machine Gun Kelly gave to Megan Fox when he proposed on Jan. 11.
Megan Fox, 35, is now sporting a magnificent engagement ring thanks to her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, 31. Following the A-list couple’s romantic engagement on Jan. 11, celebrity jeweler George Khalife, better known as “George the Jeweler,” spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and shared details about Megan’s ring, including why it’s “the perfect representation of their relationship.”
“I love Megan’s engagement ring,” George said. “It’s the perfect representation of their relationship; two stone rings symbolize two coming together to become one: Emerald her birthstone and diamond his. The ring appears to be seven or eight carats each and I’d guess this ring costs $400k. I’ve been seeing two stone engagement rings more and more lately. Good quality emeralds, like we see in Megan’s ring, are rare and special because of their temperament and valuable,” he added.
MGK and Megan got engaged after over a year and a half of dating. They each shared videos to Instagram of the moment the “Bloody Valentine” rapper got down on one knee to ask the Transformers star to be his wife. In his caption, MGK explained more about the engagement ring he chose for Megan. “I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” he wrote.
As fans know, MGK and Megan started dating in 2020, and made their romance public after Megan’s official separation from husband Brian Austin Green, 48, that May. Megan shares three sons, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5 with Brian. MGK has never been married before, though he does have a daughter, 12-year-old Casie Colson, with ex Emma Cannon.
After just a few months of dating, HollywoodLife reported EXCLUSIVELY in October 2020 that MGK was already wanting to marry Megan. “MGK’s friends have never seen him like this before, he’s so in love with Megan and pretty much spends all his time with her,” the source said. “He says he wants to marry her and he wants her to have his baby, he talks about that very openly. Being with her has definitely tamed him, he’s laser focused on her and doing whatever he can to make her happy. It’s very sweet to see him so in love.”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Husband: Everything To Know About Brad Hall & Their 34 Year Marriage
Denver’s five-year, 125-mile bike lane project passes halfway point
Why Sovereign Nation States May Begin Acquiring Bitcoin In 2022
Chrissy Teigen Rocks Lingerie & A Blazer In Sexy Mirror Selfies At Dinner: Photo
Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages
Priyanka Chopra Smolders In Strapless Fringe Dress For ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover
Broncos head coach candidate: Aaron Glenn has Pro Bowl playing career, but thin coaching resume
Megan Fox’s $400K Engagement Ring: All About Her 8 Carat Rock From Machine Gun Kelly
Jets must turbocharge Zach Wilson’s development with elite weapons in Year 2
Brian Austin Green Out With His Kids In 1st Photos Since Ex Megan Fox’s Engagement
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1