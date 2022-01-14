Connect with us

Just Do It: Nike Will Reportedly Start Firing Unvaccinated Employees This Weekend

Just Do It: Nike Will Reportedly Start Firing Unvaccinated Employees This Weekend
Nike is reportedly set to terminate the contracts of unvaccinated employees beginning as early as this weekend.

Source: Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty

The company has already had a vaccine mandate in place since October, but now, they’re going to act on it. According to reports from Complex, Nike will fire unvaccinated employees who have not received a medical or religious exemption on Saturday, January 15.

“You failed to complete the verification process and our records show that you do not have an approved (exemption),” reads an e-mail sent to a Nike employee last week. “As a result, you are not in compliance with the Policy and your employment is scheduled to be terminated on Saturday, January 15, 2022.”

Another sportswear company, Columbia, will make a similar move beginning February 1, according to the same report. Still, neither company have issued statements in response to the report as of now.

Nike originally planned to have employees return to work on January 10 on a hybrid schedule, but those plans were scrapped due to the spread of the new COVID variants with a new return date yet to be announced.

“We do believe over time that with innovation and a strong brand, we want to go to a hybrid model,” Nike CEO John Donahoe said during last month’s earnings call. “As you know, in the United States we have mandated vaccines and have a very high response rate to that. So we’re ready to come back in a hybrid work environment when that’s safe.”

As more and more companies employ vaccine mandates, hopefully, more people will get vaccinated.

Keanu Reeves Grabs Coffee With 'Bill & Ted' Pal Alex Winter — See Reunion Photos

January 14, 2022

Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter
‘Bill & Ted’ stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s latest adventure brought them to a cafe in Malibu. Then, they went for a motorcycle ride on the gorgeous coastline.

The adventure for Bill and Ted continues! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, the iconic time-traveling duo from the Bill & Ted movies, reunited in California on Wednesday, January 12. They grabbed coffee together at a cafe in Malibu, as seen in photos HERE, before they rode off on motorcycles across the Californian coastline to catch a glimpse of the gorgeous scenery.

Alex Winter & Keanu Reeves in ‘Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey’ (Photo: Nelson/Orion/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Keanu, 57, and Alex, 56, were dressed quite differently from their goofy film characters for the afternoon outing. Keanu wore a black jacket and matching pants with brown boots. He wrapped a gray sweater around his neck and held what looked to be an ice coffee in one hand, and his motorcycle helmet in the other. The John Wick star looked very handsome, per usual, with his scruffy facial hair and fit physique.

Meanwhile, Alex had on a black shirt, denim jeans, and black boots. He also wore sunglasses to block out the bright California sun for the motorcycle ride. And like Keanu, he held a cup of coffee and his helmet in each of his hands as the duo left the cafe and headed to their vehicles. After that, they zoomed off for their next adventure together!

Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter
Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter in ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ (Photo: Orion Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock)

The epic duo first shared the big-screen together in 1989’s Bill & Ted‘s Excellent Adventure. They reunited for the sequel films Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey in 1991, and revived the film series nearly three decades for Bill & Ted Face The Music, which came out in August 2020. The third movie also starred Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted’s daughters, Thea Preston and Billie Logan.

In a 2020 interview with The New York Times, Alex and Keanu talked about their real-life close friendship. “I think of him as my brother,” Alex said about his co-star. Keanu added, “We enjoy each other’s company and our thoughts and takes on the world. When we come together, it’s like, ‘What are you thinking?’ ‘I don’t know, but this is kind of funny.’ ‘Yeah, that’s kind of weird, too.’ “

Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Chilling Info On Daughter's Near-Death Experience

January 14, 2022

Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Chilling Info On Daughter’s Near-Death Experience
Nearly five years after Jamie Lynn Spears’s daughter almost died in an ATV accident, she shared details about that day – including seeing EMTs grab her girl’s ‘lifeless body.’

“The first responder got in the water just as the ATV was dragged from the pond,” Jamie Lynn Spears wrote in People’s preview of her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Jamie Lynn, 30, shared details of the February 2017 accident that almost took the life of her now-13-year-old daughter, Maddie. Jamie Lynn, now 30, and Maddie were at her husband Jamie Watson’s parents’ house when the young girl went for an ATV ride. The vehicle wound up submerged in a pond on the property, and the authorities were called. “[The EMT] lifted Maddie out and laid her down next to me. She was unconscious, her body distended, face swollen and eerily blue,” wrote Jamie Lynn.

The paramedic began to do CPR. “Nothing was working — not the compressions or the forced influx of air. No response,” wrote Spears. “Wordlessly the EMT grabbed her lifeless body, flipped it over and began pounding on her back. I knew what I had just witnessed. My daughter’s lifeless body. Momma was in California. I heard Ms. Holly [her husband Jamie Watson’s mother] say, “Lynne, Maddie’s not with us anymore.”

(Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Jamie Lynn was “eviscerated” by the overwhelming “sadness” over the thought that Maddie was dead. “My baby was in the ambulance. The engine started and before I knew what was happening, the truck sped down the road. One of the firemen said, ‘They got a pulse.’” When Jamie arrived at the hospital, her daughter was “intubated and endless tubes and lines extended from every part of her.” The lead doctor said that while scans didn’t show any brain damage or injury, the girl wasn’t responding to pain or reflex tests.

1642107746 677 Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Chilling Info On Daughters Near Death
(Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The next day, Maddie was still not responding. Jamie Lynn looked over to see her husband, Jamie Watson, looking into his daughter’s open eyes. “He painstakingly raised her finger with the pulse oximeter on it and pointed the small red light at Jamie. He smiled and said, ‘E.T., phone home,’” writes Spears. Maddie held her finger with her father, who repeated the line again. “At that moment I knew she was definitely coming back to us,” wrote Spears.

Jamie spoke about the accident during a May 2020 episode of Maria Menounos’ Better Together. “We thought we lost our daughter, and in that moment, I felt everything that you can feel, as far as like, ‘This is the worst thing ever,’” she said. “There’s nothing worse than looking at your child and thinking that you failed her.”

 

Queen Elizabeth Strips Son Prince Andrew Of Royal Affiliations As Epstein-Related Lawsuit Moves Forward

January 14, 2022

Queen elizabeth, prince andrew
As scrutiny of Prince Andrew continues for his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the Queen has agreed to rid him of his military and royal affiliations.

The Royal Family announced that Prince Andrew would be stripped of his royal patronages and military affiliations by Queen Elizabeth II in a statement on Thursday January 13. “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” the statement from Buckingham Palace said. Prince Andrew is currently facing a civil trial, after Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexual assault.

As part of the new motion from Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew will no longer be allowed to use the title “His Royal Highness (HRH)” in an official capacity, per BBC. The statement also pointed towards the upcoming trial in stripping him of his affiliation. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen, the statement continued.

Prince Andrew is expected to go to civil trial in New York after Giuffre’s sexual assault allegations. Andrew had moved to get the charges dismissed by a judge, but his motion was thrown out, per Variety. Giuffre, 36, accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was just 17-years-old. She was one of convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein‘s victims. She alleged that the late billionaire had trafficked her to London where she had sex with the Duke of York.

Queen Elizabeth stripped Prince Andrew of his royal affiliations in a new statement. (Barnaby Fowler/AP/Shutterstock / Shutterstock)

Shortly after Giuffre’s allegations against Andrew came out, the Duke of York denied having met her in a November 2019 interview with Newsnight. When asked if he remembered meeting her at a London nightclub and having sex with her at Ghislaine Maxwell’s house, he said that he didn’t recall her alleged encounter. “No, I’ve no recollection of ever meeting her,” he said in the interview.

While Andrew is awaiting the civil trial, Epstein’s confidante, Maxwell, was convicted and found guilty of conspiring and abusing underage girls in her trial on December 29. She faces up to 65 years in prison due to the charges. The date for her sentencing has yet to be set.

 

