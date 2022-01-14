Kanye West named as a suspect in criminal battery investigation

Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a criminal battery investigation.

The 44-year-old rap star – who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 – has been accused of punching a fan outside the Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles in the early hours of Thursday (13.01.22) morning.

Kanye got into an argument outside the members-only club after a fan asked him for an autograph.

A source told Fox 11 that Kanye was sitting in his car when he was approached by the fan. The rap star is alleged to have emerged from his vehicle, exchanged insults with the fan, before knocking him to the ground with a punch.

Police were subsequently called to the scene, but Kanye had already left by the time they arrived.

The fan – who refused medical treatment – is said to have captured the altercation on his phone. However, the police have yet to speak to the ‘Stronger’ hitmaker.

Meanwhile, Kanye recently started dating actress Julia Fox, following his high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian West in 2021.

However, an insider has claimed that the rapper is simply trying to “get under [Kim’s] skin” with his new romance.

The source explained: “It’s a desperate play for attention. There’s no other explanation when he chooses … [Julia] to go public with.”

The outspoken rapper is still said to be hurting after Kim, 41 – who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with Kanye – started dating comedian Pete Davidson.

Another insider suggested that Kanye’s recent behaviour has been “very strange”, as he’s spoken about rekindling his romance with Kim while also dating other women.

The source said: “He publicly fights for his family back, and then he’s linked to all these different girls. It’s very strange.”