Katy Perry Poses Topless In Sexy BTS Photos From Her Vegas Show: ‘Let It Burn Baby’

Katy Perry is on fire! She showed off a cheeky topless look as she rocks her Las Vegas residency.

Katy Perry is all hot and no cold in this latest look. The “Hot N Cold” singer certainly made a trip to Vegas an immediate necessity with a series of sexy snaps in her latest Instagram post. She pushed herself up against the wall wearing nothing but a pair of black pants. She did a booty tooch that would make Tyra Banks proud as she cheekily turned her head over her shoulder as her long black hair flowed down her back and used the wall to cover her exposed breasts.

She cleverly stood beside a sign that read “do not hose down” and she revealed that she has no plan to as she captioned the post, “let it burn baby.” She then viewed off a number of stunning outfits that she wears during her Vegas show. The first is a sexy vintage-looking peach corset top. The other look is a shimmery chain crop top.

The American Idol judge also recently treated fans to a sneak peek at her Las Vegas setlist for those who haven’t been able to make it there yet. She’ll be performing some classics like “ET,” “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream” and of course, her breakout hit “I Kissed A Girl.” She’ll also be singing some of her newer songs like “Daisies,” “Swish Swish,” “Roar” and “Never Really Over.” Most importantly, she’ll be celebrating the occasion with her hit “Waking Up in Vegas.”

She also has plenty to celebrate back at the home front. On Thursday, January 13, she celebrated her fiancé Orlando Bloom’s birthday with an adorable Instagram post. “happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” she captioned the post. “thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd.”

She also is a proud parent to her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. Even though she’s busy with American Idol and her Vegas show, she still has time to be there for her baby girl. She’s frequently spotted bringing her one-year-old along for shopping trips or a walk in the park.