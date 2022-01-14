Celebrities
Khloe Kardashian Looks Gorgeous As A Blonde While Rocking A Mini Dress — Photos
Khloe showed off her revenge body in a skintight ensemble after Tristan Thompson apologized to her for fathering a baby with another woman.
Khloe Kardashian is keeping her head up and looking gorgeous while doing it! The 37-year-old Good American designer took to her Instagram on January 13 to share the sizzling snaps (below), which comes just a week after her on-again/off-again beau Tristan Thompson revealed he fathered a baby with another woman. In the pics, Khloe showed off her revenge body to the fullest in a skintight, white mini dress. With her trademark brunette locks now blonde, the reality star wore a bit of makeup to highlight her natural beauty. She paired the sophisticated look with a set of knee-high leather boots. “Happy Thursday!! I forgot we took these photos a few weeks ago,” she captioned the photo album.
Although Khloe is no doubt still dealing with the news that Tristan fathered a son with another woman named Maralee Nichols, she has her friends and family to support her. Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, showed a sign of solidarity by sending Khloe a little gift to pick up her spirits. Taking to her Instagram Story on January 5, Khloe shared a snap of a beautiful bouquet of pink roses with the caption, “My cuties @travisbarker @kourtneykardash. I love you.”
The show of support came just two days after Tristan — who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloe – apologized for the drama surrounding his courtroom battle over his new son’s paternity. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” the NBA star, 30, wrote to his Instagram Story. He then went on to address Khloe directly, saying, “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
The paternity test results come about a month after Tristan and Maralee’s months-long affair was revealed by the Daily Mail. In the court documents, Tristan had admitted he had sex with Maralee in March 2021 while he was celebrating his 30th birthday. It later came out that their tryst had actually gone on for months before that, as well.
Ava Phillippe Claps Back At ‘Bigoted’ Comments After Openly Discussing Her Sexuality
Ava Phillippe isn’t putting up with any trolls who are judging her for her sexuality as she said her social media is not a place for ‘hate speech.’
Ava Phillippe isn’t having it from the haters. Reese Witherspoon’s daughter has been receiving hateful comments and she let everyone know that she won’t be tolerating it anymore. “QUICK REMINDER: I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories (via People.) “My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & Love.” Reese’s daughter has an impressive 1 million followers so it’s important she keeps her large following in check.
The actress’ daughter recently addressed her sexuality during an Instagram Q&A. “Do u like boys or girls?” One fan asked her to which she responded, “I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever).” Along with her answer, she posted a stunning selfie of her rocking bright blue eyeshadow and cat-eye eyeliner along with a gold choker and striped shirt.
Ava and her mom Reese are pretty tight. The two recently attended the Sing 2 premiere together and looked practically identical. Ava wore a short black dress that had a white lace pattern that silhouetted her cleavage while the Big Little Lies actress wore a shimmery red and pink gingham dress. It was clear how close the mother and daughter pair are as they beamed as they stood next to each other.
Ava and her mom look so similar that they sometimes even get mistaken for each other. “I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young,” Reese said in an interview with InStyle. “I’m so proud of [Ava.] She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.” Even though she’s Reese’s mini-me she also shares a resemblance to her father Ryan Phillippe.
However, Ava’s looking less like her mother these days as she recently got a major hair makeover. While she used to have golden blonde locks like her mother, she now has wild pink hair. She started off with pink streaks but her hair has gotten pinker and pinker over time. Whether she looks like her mother’s twin or not, the 22-year-old will always be beautiful in her own right.
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Clint Arlis Dead: Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Ex Dies At 34
Bachelor Nation is shedding tears tonight, as it’s been revealed that ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Clint Arlis has died.
Bachelorette contestant Clint Arlis is dead, according to a family friend who coached wrestling at his alma mater — Illinois’ Batavia High School. Clint competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of the reality show, and his death at age 34 was confirmed on Twitter on January 12.
“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis,” Coach Bayer wrote. “Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his kid brother, Coach Logan Arlis.”
“I have come to know Clint over the years since I joined Tom’s coaching staff and Batavia Wrestling Family in the late fall of 2005, after his graduation. I have found him to be extraordinarily devoted to his family and deeply committed to the sport [of] wrestling at a level few of us ever reach in our careers,” he continued. “While pursuing his career in architecture, he’s always made a priority of coming back to our (his) wrestling room and generously giving back to our kids. He was a talented artist with a sharp wit, a sardonic sense of humor and palpable authenticity.”
It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis (pictured left). 1/10 pic.twitter.com/8wlheLtq0P
— Batavia Wrestling – Coach Bayer (@BataviaWrestler) January 13, 2022
And then, Bayer concluded his announcement with a message to Clint’s family: “His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence. On behalf of all of us in the Batavia Wrestling Family, we send our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Arlis Family during this period [of] unimaginable heartbreak and grief. To the Arlis Family, we loved Clint. We love you.”
Following Clint’s passing, Bachelor franchise star Nick Viall also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Clint, who he described as a “very kind, unique, and talented person”.
Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyns season and I always enjoy are time and conversations. A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint❤️
— Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) January 13, 2022
Clint vied for Kaitlyn’s heart on Season 11 of the ABC series, which aired in 2015. He and JJ Lane developed a bromance on the show before Clint was eliminated during week three.
Angelina Jolie Still Buys Ex Billy Bob Thornton’s Son, 27, Christmas Presents, He Reveals
Billy Bob’s son Harry revealed he still talks to Angelina “every now and then” and recalled how “cool” she was as his stepmom.
Angelina Jolie appears to be a doting former stepmom! The 46-year-old actress still keeps in touch with her ex Billy Bob Thorton’s son Harry, although the pair broke up back in 2003. She even has Harry down on her holiday shopping list each year! “To this day, she still sends me Christmas gifts every year and stuff like that,” Harry told Entertainment Tonight on January 12, adding, “I don’t talk to her on the phone every day but every now and then we talk.”
When the Eternals star, 46, married Billy Bob, 66, in 2000, the Monster’s Ball actor already had three children — Harry, William and Amanda. — from two previous relationships. Despite the union only lasting three years, Angelina must certainly have made an impression on Harry. “She was so cool,” Harry shared. “She took us camping every week and she rented, like, an RV one time, and we went on a full camping trip. She was just so fun for us back when we were, like, younger.”
Angelina was only 24 when she eloped with Billy Bob after the pair met while filming Pushing Tin. While there is a significant age difference, the two remain quite amicable. “Angie is still a friend of mine and she’s a great person and she’s done so much,” Billy Bob told the HFPA in 2018. “And I remember our time together has really been great. We just had different lifestyles. Hers is a global lifestyle and mine is an agoraphobic lifestyle. So that’s really, that’s the only reason we’re probably not still together.”
Meanwhile, speculation of a romance between Angelina and The Weeknd took off after they were recently snapped together on a few outings. After the singer released a song about dating a “movie star.” on January 7, fans were in a total meltdown about the prospect of a new It couple. A source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that the “I Feel It Coming” hitmaker, 31, is indeed “enamored” with the actress — but there are no plans to date as of yet. “He has gained a great friendship with Angie and has met her kids, but it has been very much on the up and up when it comes to a full-on relationship as it has been friendly and business only,” the insider explained. “It would be very premature to say that they both are a couple as Angelina is more focused on her family right now.”
