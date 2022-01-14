Khloe Kardashian Looks Gorgeous As A Blonde While Rocking A Mini Dress — Photos

Khloe showed off her revenge body in a skintight ensemble after Tristan Thompson apologized to her for fathering a baby with another woman.

Khloe Kardashian is keeping her head up and looking gorgeous while doing it! The 37-year-old Good American designer took to her Instagram on January 13 to share the sizzling snaps (below), which comes just a week after her on-again/off-again beau Tristan Thompson revealed he fathered a baby with another woman. In the pics, Khloe showed off her revenge body to the fullest in a skintight, white mini dress. With her trademark brunette locks now blonde, the reality star wore a bit of makeup to highlight her natural beauty. She paired the sophisticated look with a set of knee-high leather boots. “Happy Thursday!! I forgot we took these photos a few weeks ago,” she captioned the photo album.

Although Khloe is no doubt still dealing with the news that Tristan fathered a son with another woman named Maralee Nichols, she has her friends and family to support her. Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, showed a sign of solidarity by sending Khloe a little gift to pick up her spirits. Taking to her Instagram Story on January 5, Khloe shared a snap of a beautiful bouquet of pink roses with the caption, “My cuties @travisbarker @kourtneykardash. I love you.”

The show of support came just two days after Tristan — who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloe – apologized for the drama surrounding his courtroom battle over his new son’s paternity. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” the NBA star, 30, wrote to his Instagram Story. He then went on to address Khloe directly, saying, “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

The paternity test results come about a month after Tristan and Maralee’s months-long affair was revealed by the Daily Mail. In the court documents, Tristan had admitted he had sex with Maralee in March 2021 while he was celebrating his 30th birthday. It later came out that their tryst had actually gone on for months before that, as well.