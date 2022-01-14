News
Letter: No extension for you, mister
No extension for you, mister
Another sign of pure bureaucracy in action “good for me but not for thee.”
I received a notification in November from the state of Minnesota drivers license department that I was required to get an annual Doctor of Optometry examination due to my diabetes. I contacted my health care provider almost immediately to secure an appointment. The first available was Jan. 18, 2022, probably due to Covid 19 and all the many other back-ups.
This would be three days after the drivers license people said they were going to cancel my license due to non-compliance. I called the drivers license people by phone and after 45 minutes on hold I finally got to talk to a person. I explained my situation and was told there would be no exceptions or extensions and my license would be cancelled on Jan. 15 and that I would need to reapply.
Strangely, that same day our dear governor made a statement that license plates and tabs that were to expire would be extended to March 15 due to supply chain problems. Now a 79-year-old man needs to run all over town, with a cancelled drivers license, trying to satisfy a bunch of bureaucratic demands. But when it’s inconvenient for the state all that King Walz has to do is wave his hand and say, “let it be written let it be done.”
B.H. Bentson, Inver Grove Heights
Call it the COVID Annex
With the overcrowding of hospitals in the Twin Cities metro area and the influx of COVID cases, has there been given any thought of utilizing vacated stores in malls and strip malls as dedicated COVID Care facilities only?
As an example, in the East Metro area just blocks away from M Health St. John’s Hospital Maplewood, there is the old Sears store at Maplewood Mall and in the Birch Run strip mall, the old Marshall’s store. Call it M Health St. John’s COVID Annex. Rotate your medical staff between the two and utilize the National Guard to staff the offsite facilities.
Surely our state of Minnesota has a disaster program to activate at a moment’s notice … this is not a drill.
Barbara Bicha, White Bear Lake
News
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has stopped a major push by the Biden administration to boost the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination rate, a requirement that employees at large businesses get a vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job.
At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S. The court’s orders Thursday came during a spike in coronavirus cases caused by the omicron variant.
The court’s conservative majority concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees. More than 80 million people would have been affected and OSHA had estimated that the rule would save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations over six months.
“OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate. Nor has Congress. Indeed, although Congress has enacted significant legislation addressing the COVID–19 pandemic, it has declined to enact any measure similar to what OSHA has promulgated here,” the conservatives wrote in an unsigned opinion.
In dissent, the court’s three liberals argued that it was the court that was overreaching by substituting its judgment for that of health experts. “Acting outside of its competence and without legal basis, the Court displaces the judgments of the Government officials given the responsibility to respond to workplace health emergencies,” Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a joint dissent.
President Joe Biden said he was “disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law.”
Biden called on businesses to institute their own vaccination requirements, noting that a third of Fortune 100 companies already have done so.
When crafting the OSHA rule, White House officials always anticipated legal challenges — and privately some harbored doubts that it could withstand them. The administration nonetheless still views the rule as a success at already driving millions of people to get vaccinated and encouraging private businesses to implement their own requirements that are unaffected by the legal challenge.
The OSHA regulation had initially been blocked by a federal appeals court in New Orleans, then allowed to take effect by a federal appellate panel in Cincinnati.
Both rules had been challenged by Republican-led states. In addition, business groups attacked the OSHA emergency regulation as too expensive and likely to cause workers to leave their jobs at a time when finding new employees already is difficult.
The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, called the Supreme Court’s decision “a significant victory for employers.”
The vaccine mandate that the court will allow to be enforced nationwide scraped by on a 5-4 vote, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joining the liberals to form a majority. The mandate covers virtually all health care workers in the country, applying to providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding. It affects 10.4 million workers at 76,000 health care facilities as well as home health care providers. The rule has medical and religious exemptions.
Biden said that decision by the court “will save lives.”
In an unsigned opinion, the court wrote: “The challenges posed by a global pandemic do not allow a federal agency to exercise power that Congress has not conferred upon it. At the same time, such unprecedented circumstances provide no grounds for limiting the exercise of authorities the agency has long been recognized to have.” It said the “latter principle governs” in the healthcare arena.
Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in dissent that the case was about whether the administration has the authority “to force healthcare workers, by coercing their employers, to undergo a medical procedure they do not want and cannot undo.” He said the administration hadn’t shown convincingly that Congress gave it that authority.
Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett signed onto Thomas’ opinion. Alito wrote a separate dissent that the other three conservatives also joined.
Decisions by federal appeals courts in New Orleans and St. Louis had blocked the mandate in about half the states. The administration already was taking steps to enforce it elsewhere.
More than 208 million Americans, 62.7% of the population, are fully vaccinated, and more than a third of those have received booster shots, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All nine justices have gotten booster shots.
The courthouse remains closed to the public, and lawyers and reporters are asked for negative test results before being allowed inside the courtroom for arguments, though vaccinations are not required.
The justices heard arguments on the challenges last week. Their questions then hinted at the split verdict that they issued Thursday.
A separate vaccine mandate for federal contractors, on hold after lower courts blocked it, has not been considered by the Supreme Court.
___
Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report.
__
This story corrects that four justices noted dissents in the health care vaccine case, not just Alito and Thomas.
News
COVID-19 leading line-of-duty cause of death in police officers in 2021 for second year
A sobering study released by the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum revealed that, for the second consecutive year, COVID-19 sustained on the job was the leading cause of police officer deaths.
“This year’s statistics demonstrate that America’s front-line law enforcement officers continue to battle the deadly effects of the Covid-19 pandemic nationwide,” the report said. “Preliminary data shows that some 301 officer fatalities have been identified as caused by COVID this year, and this number appears to increase almost daily.”
The report also notes that 458 total law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2021, an increase of 65% from the 295 officers killed during the same period last year, and the highest total line-of-duty officer deaths since 1930 when there were 312 fatalities.
Massachusetts had fewer than average COVID-19 deaths among officers last year, and a Massachusetts State Police spokesman confirmed that no troopers died of COVID this year. The report showed that between one and three officers died of COVID sustained during the line of duty in the Bay State last year, but did not name them.
One of the officers was likely Detective Sergeant Stephen R. Desfosses of the Norton Police Department, who contracted COVID-19 during a confirmed exposure while on duty in late 2020, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page website. He died on Jan. 13, 2021, after 30 years as an officer, the website states, leaving behind a wife and four children.
The website also states that three Massachusetts officers died of COVID-19 contracted on-duty in 2020, one each in the Boston, Taunton and Rutland police departments.
The COVID fatalities were highest in large states, and those with lower vaccination rates than Massachusetts, including California, Texas, Florida, Georgia and Missouri, each with over 7 officer COVID deaths. Only 18 states and Washington, D.C. had zero COVID deaths.
After the 301 COVID fatalities, the next-highest death toll was traffic-related fatalities, including single-vehicle crashes, vehicle collisions, motorcycle crashes and “struck-by” incidents, which jumped 93% year-over-year. The 58 officers who died in traffic accidents increased 38% over the 42 who died during the same period last year.
The report also found that 84 officers died of “felonious assaults” including 61 killed by firearms– a 36% increase over the 45 officers killed by firearms in 2021. A total of 19 of those officers were killed in “ambush-style attacks,” in contrast to only 6 such attacks in 2020.
Additionally, four officers were beaten to death, two died from 9/11-related illnesses, and three were stabbed. Four officers, including Worcester Officer Manny Familia, drowned.
News
MIAA Executive Director Bob Baldwin responds to MIAA Basketball Committee proposal
Less than 24 hours after the MIAA Basketball Committee voted in favor of proposing to the MIAA Board of Directors that players and referees on the basketball court, MIAA Executive Director Bob Baldwin responded to the proposal.
I have learned throughout my career that the only thing worse than a lack of information is a mixed message. Yesterday, the MIAA Basketball Committee voted to recommend to the Association’s Board of Directors that basketball players and officials have the option to not wear masks during play. This recommendation is well within their purview, and in this case, serves as a recommendation only to the Board of Directors.
This memo intends to provide our members with a clear message regarding Mask Wearing Guidelines and what continues to be the intent of this Association as a whole. The protocols that take place within the school day should be consistent with the behaviors that occur in co-curricular activities. That is why the MIAA has been in lockstep with DESE’s masking recommendations.
I attended a meeting yesterday where an esteemed medical doctor said that the current surge is 20 fold higher than the first surge when COVID 19 began. This is not the time to be sending a mixed message regarding masking guidelines to our membership. DESE recently extended its mask requirement for all K-12 public schools in Massachusetts through February 28, 2022, based upon the current Omicron surge. It is the intent of the MIAA to stay the course as well.
I will reiterate guidelines that were communicated on November 23, 2021, and again on December 21, 2021. Student-athletes, coaches, and officials that are indoors shall be masked. Uniform compliance collectively adhered to by local authorities for ALL student-athletes throughout the Commonwealth eliminates mixed messages and continues to be the expectation during this heightened cycle of COVID 19. Proper mask-wearing (nose and mouth fully covered) is the expectation needed for the safety of our students and school communities. Masking guidelines for school events at off-campus venues adhere to this same guideline as well. It is important during this time that we collectively and consistently continue to enforce proper mask-wearing of coaches and student-athletes at practices and athletic contests.
In closing, I respect and honor the difficulty of local control. However, I felt the need to send a clear and consistent message to our member schools that we will continue to stay the course as we continue to navigate the current winter season.
Letter: No extension for you, mister
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
COVID-19 leading line-of-duty cause of death in police officers in 2021 for second year
MIAA Executive Director Bob Baldwin responds to MIAA Basketball Committee proposal
Open-window mandate forces Boston Public Schools students and teachers to bundle up
Family prepares to welcome home Brockton man who spent 27 years behind bars for murder after rare commutation
Lightning Speed 004: What’s The Lightning Development Initiative?
Mayor Wu appoints new School Committee member
Massachusetts millionaires’ tax could generate $1.3 billion, but with ‘high’ cost to jobs, taxable income
Rachael Rollins cites drug, human trafficking as priorities as US attorney
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1