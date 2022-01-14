Bitcoin
Lightning Speed 004: What’s The Lightning Development Initiative?
There’s no denying that 2021 was the Lightning Network’s year. What does the future hold, though? If the objective is to onboard the next billion people, the network needs work and fine-tuning. To grab the bull by the horns, The Human Rights Foundation and Strike set up three 1 BTC bounties.
The bounties will go to the first person or team to develop an anonymous Lightning tip jar, a tokenless way to peg BTC to dollars, or a privacy-focused wallet that supports some kind of Chaumian e-cash feature. In a Twitter Spaces conversation about the program, they named it The Lightning Development Initiative.
A catchy name that we’ll use from now on to refer to all of this. This fourth edition of Lightning Speed is all about the future. Let’s explore the three ideas and the new information that we have about each of them.
The Lightning Development Initiative In Twitter Spaces
Among the speakers were Strike’s Jack Mallers, The Human Rights Foundation’s Alex Gladstein, Bitcoin Magazine’s Christian Keroles AKA CK Snarks, and Tales From The Crypt’s Matt Odell. It took place December 29th and Bitcoin Magazine hosted it. A Twitter user named Gigi summarized it for us.
https://twitter.com/GuerillaV2/status/1476288330102972430
Bounty #1: An Anonymous Tip Jar
In our sister site Bitcoinist’s report, they described the challenge as follows:
“Can you create a Lightning tip jar that doesn’t reveal any information about the parties involved? That’s the first task. How to receive completely anonymous donations. According to Bitcoin Mag, the “goal is to enable anyone to use free and open-source software (FOSS) to print a QR code that can be used for receiving Lightning payments privately. Importantly, “The QR code should not reveal the public key or IP address of the user.”
In the Lightning Development Initiative’s report, we learned that this has to do with the two competing protocols, Bolt12 and lnurl. Jack Mallers “pointed out the absolute need for interoperability on LN and that even though lnurl might not be “optimal” right now, the market will eventually decide what open standard they prefer to use. He thinks that currently UX is a major focus for the LN community and we should make peace with the fact that there will be competition between solutions.”
https://twitter.com/GuerillaV2/status/1476288338910928909
Mallers put forth another interesting idea, “contrary to the Bitcoin main chain, we can somewhat afford to f**k up on the Lightning Network. As long as the Bitcoin monetary policy is not threatened then we can freely fiddle on top of the protocol via Lightning.”
BTC price chart for 01/14/2022 on Bitfinex | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Bounty #2: Stablecoin On Lightning Without A Token
Bitcoinist described this one as:
“The second challenge seems to be even more difficult, at least on a conceptual level. The HRF and Strike want a wallet that enables “anyone to “peg” an amount of bitcoin to U.S. dollars without needing an exchange or another token.” That’s right, without a centralized entity. And relying only on sats and bitcoin.”
Gigi summarizes why the world needs this:
“The goal is to allow people to access dollars without a single point of failure. Further down the line, as Bitcoin becomes less volatile, these people can use btc, but until then there’s massive demand for holding value in dollars. The tether market cap is proof of this.”
https://twitter.com/GuerillaV2/status/1476288351162535942
Bounty #3: A Chaumian E-Cash Feature
First of all, Investopedia defines Chaumian e-cash as:
“eCash was a digital-based system that facilitated the transfer of funds anonymously. A pioneer in cryptocurrency, its goal was to secure the privacy of individuals that use the Internet for micropayments. eCash was created by Dr. David Chaum under his company, DigiCash, in 1990.“
So, once again, anonymity is the priority. As Alex Gladstein put it when announcing the bounties, they’re “for the first open-source, non-custodial, non-KYC Lightning wallets to ship features requested by dissidents worldwide.” Also, take into consideration the words of security expert Brian Trollz’s words, “Bitcoin without privacy is nothing but a surveillance system.”
https://twitter.com/brian_trollz/status/1481744575647596553
What does Gigi have for us on this topic? “We need a sort of Chaumian e-cash, extremely easy to use for the Plebs and accessible. Maybe the solution is a federated one, making it harder to regulate.” He then quotes Jack Mallers again, “There’s going to be a singular standard for the internet of money (Bitcoin). Many will compete on top of BTC so we need “interoperability to the standard.”
https://twitter.com/GuerillaV2/status/1476288345953218561
Conclusion: The Future Is Bright
Developers, teams, companies, anyone can earn the Lighting Development Initiative’s bounties. The non-profit OpenSats will serve as the judge. They are all open for the whole year. If by the end of 2022 no one has claimed them, the money will go to the Human Rights Foundation’s Bitcoin Development Fund on January 1st. Which is fair. Especially considering they gave 425 million Sats to these worthy organizations and individuals.
For more information and details read Bitcoinist’s original report.
Featured Image by Micah Tindell on Unsplash | Charts by TradingView
Bitcoin
Blockchain Backed Webtoon Platform TooNFT Launches On Toomics Ecosystem
TooNFT plans to develop a decentralized webtoon platform. The project has raised a staggering $1.75 million in a private round supervised by HG Ventures.
The TooNFT project succeeds in attracting institutional investors such as Mindfulness Capital, Adaptive Labs, Prestige Fund, Alphabet, and GBIC. With the backing of such investors, TooNFT is set to become an incredible product. According to the press release, TooNFT will leverage the ecosystem of an immense profit-generating business model of Toomics, a South Korean Webtoon firm.
The affiliate of the TooNFT, Toomics has become South Korea’s leading subscription platform with 50 million active users and 10 million app downloads. TooNFT caters to an incredible NFT ecosystem and values bringing disruption that separates it from other webtoon service providers.
What is Toomics?
With 10 million app downloads and 50 million active users, Toomics has become the leading webtoon comics firm in South Korea. Toomics was founded back in 2015 accumulating $15 million from institutional investors to create the leading webtoon comics company in South Korea.
Over the past few years, Toomics has partnered with Tencent, KEB Hana Bank, GMarket, and AfreecaTV. It has also received multiple awards from reputable institutions. Furthermore, Toomics generates approximately $60 million yearly through its subscription service.
TooNFT Introduces NFT Concept in Comics and Webtoon Industry
TooNFT has been launched on Toomics to embrace the outlook of a decentralised future. TooNFT strives to alleviate the creative ecosystem and develop a financial framework where writers can attract investment without involving any middlemen.
As previously stated, TooNFT has amassed $1.75 in private and seed rounds from institutional investors. The project will develop a sustainable technology that will fill in the need for an ideal project in the webtoon industry.
The blockchain-fueled platform TooNFT will provide its users with secure, reliable, and easy access to invest in the project alongside staking opportunities and transparent data. TooNFT is set to become the first decentralized webtoon platform that operates on the blockchain.
It’s worth noting that Toomics is already a significant brand in the webtoon industry with 50 million users and 2.6 billion page views through its subsidiaries in the world including North America, Singapore, and Taiwan. The stage is all set for TooNFT to conquer and become the top blockchain-powered webtoon service.
Another aspect that might appeal to the community is that TooNFT will start its journey with 11 languages such as English, Korean, French, Spanish, and others.
In 2023, TooNFT intends to facilitate its users with P2P trading and investment opportunities after launching the next-gen NFT market. It also plans to allow users to trade NFTized content, investment opportunities, and fundraising without the interference of any third party. Most likely TooNFT will host content producers and numerous webtoon podiums in the future.
Bitcoin
Tesla Accepts Dogecoin (DOGE) for Merchandise, DOGE Price Surges 18%
- A QR code is provided after clicking the “Pay Now” button.
- The poll had gathered more than 500,000 votes.
The Tesla shop began accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) payments in Asian hours today, and prices rose by 18% soon afterwards. Dogecoin is now being accepted and denominated on Tesla’s online store. Items like the Giga Texas Belt Buckle, Cyberquad for Kids, and the Cyberwhistle were listed in DOGE under the shop’s “lifestyle” section.
According to our research, Cyberquad for Kids costs 12020 DOGE, the belt buckle costs 835 DOGE, and Cyberwhistle costs 300 DOGE. Billy Markus, a co-founder of Dogecoin, tweeted this morning about Tesla’s action.
A QR code is provided after clicking the “Pay Now” button, and the consumer needs to fill out a form that enables DOGE payments on the website. After 30 minutes, the DOGE sum expires unless payment is completed. The payment page has a countdown clock.
Elon Musk, CEO of electric-car manufacturer Tesla, indicated in December 2021 that the company would accept Dogecoin as payment for its products. This comes over a month later. Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla merchandise may now be purchased with Dogecoin only a few hours before. Read the tweet below;
Executed as per the Poll Result
Earlier last year, Tesla began taking bitcoin as payment for its EVs. The pilot program was quickly cancelled because of growing worries about Bitcoin’s energy consumption. Even before being chosen ‘Person of the Year’ for 2021 by Time magazine, Musk, a cryptocurrency lover, has backed Dogecoin and stated it is superior for transactions. Last year, Musk asked Twitter followers whether or not they wanted Tesla to take Dogecoin. Within 20 minutes of its broadcast, the poll had gathered more than 500,000 votes, with 75% of respondents answering “Yes.”
Read More: Bitcoin Price Prediction
Read More: Dogecoin Price Prediction
According to CoinMarketCap, the Dogecoin price today is $0.200809 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,423,655,169 USD. Dogecoin has been up 17.94% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin
Solana Could Flip Ethereum To Become “Visa Of Crypto,” New Study By Bank Of America Shows
New research from Bank of America Reveals Solana might become the “Visa of the digital asset ecosystem.”
Because of its focus on scalability, ease of use, and low transaction costs, the bank stated the Solana blockchain may very well become the equivalent of Visa for the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs in a research report to its clients after hosting the Solana Foundation’s member Lily Liu.
Solana High Throughput Is It Merit
In a Tuesday research note, Bank of America digital asset strategist Alkesh Shah said that Ethereum competitor Solana may become the “Visa of the digital asset ecosystem.”
The Solana network went live in 2020, and its native token, SOL, has since grown to become the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, with a market worth of $47 billion. It has been used to settle over 50 billion transactions and create over 5.7 million nonfungible tokens, and it is an order of magnitude faster than Ethereum (NFT).
Critics claim that the speed comes at the expense of decentralization and reliability. Shah believes the advantages outweigh the disadvantages:
“Its ability to provide high throughput, low cost and ease of use creates a blockchain optimized for consumer use cases like micropayments, DeFi, NFTs, decentralized networks (Web3) and gaming.”
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, is up 3.3% this week. The price of ethereum, its closest rival in terms of market capitalization, increased by 5.3%. Other big cryptocurrencies are also experiencing strong gains. BNB is up 9.5%, cardano is up 16.2%, and Solana is up 10.6%.
Furthermore, Solana has some of the fastest transaction times in the industry. In the note, Shah explained:
“These innovations allow for the processing of an industry-leading ~65,000 transactions per second with average transaction fees of $0.00025 while remaining relatively decentralized and secure.”
Visa now processes 1,700 transactions per second (TPS), however the network has a theoretical capacity of at least 24,000 TPS. On its mainnet, Ethereum currently processes about 12 TPS (more on tier twos), whereas Solana has a theoretical capacity of 65,000 TPS.
Related article | Solana: A Quick Review And Look Ahead
Decentralization trade-offs
In March 2020, Solana was launched as a decentralized blockchain capable of hosting extremely scalable apps. According to Alkesh Shah, it is now the fifth-largest cryptocurrency, having settled more than $50 billion in transactions and generated more than 5.7 million NFTs.
Because both cryptocurrencies allow smart contracts, which are the basic building block of decentralized systems like blockchain-based banks and NFTs, Solana is frequently compared to Ethereum (non-fungible tokens).
Shah conceded, saying, “Solana prioritizes scalability, but a relatively less decentralized and secure blockchain has tradeoffs, illustrated by several network performance issues since inception.”
The cryptocurrency has gotten a lot of attention from investors in the last year, and its price has risen by a whopping 4,000%. Nonetheless, it is dwarfed by its nearest competitor, ethereum. Solana has a market valuation of $47 billion, or little over one-tenth of the size of ethereum.
SOL/USD trades at $146. Source: Tradingview
Solana has had its fair share of network performance issues in recent months, including withdrawal issues confirmed by Binance on Wednesday, reports of delayed performance across social media on Friday, and what appeared to be a distributed denial-of-service attack on Jan. 5, despite Solana’s denial.
Since its start, Solana has settled more than 50 billion transactions, totaling more than $11 billion USD in value locked. It’s also been used to produce over 5.7 million NFTs, demonstrating its focus on consumer applications like money transactions and even gaming.
Related article | Solana Trades Up 15.7%, But Network Issues Raise Concerns
Featured image from Investment U, charts from TradingView.com
