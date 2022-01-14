News
Limerick: Sitting squarely in town, historically means nothing to fires
On the evening of June 26, 2012, a friend in Idaho sent me a message with an urgent question. “Are you OK?” she asked. “The evening news just provided stark evidence that you all are now threatened.” Not far from where I live, when the Flagstaff Fire ignited, twenty-six homes were evacuated, and twenty-four households in Boulder went on pre-evacuation alert.
But there is compelling evidence that I was neither alerted nor alarmed. Here is the complacent, unrattled response I sent to my friend’s concern: “Thank you for thinking of us. We are a good distance from this fire, and we are squarely in town, not in the foothills.”
A decade later, I can only wonder what on earth I was thinking. How could I have been so confident that, since I was “squarely in town,” I could dismiss my friend’s concern for my safety as well-intentioned, but unjustified?
Embers are lightweight. An intense wind can make an ember almost animate in its migrations. My house is four blocks from the open space of grasslands and forests. If the location of the Flagstaff Fire had not made possible a quick response from firefighters, windborne embers would have had no trouble finding me.
In 2022, millions of us in Colorado’s cities and suburbs still reside in the intact, unscathed houses we occupied before Dec. 30, 2021. In the days and nights since then, every moment we spend in our comfortable homes offers a reminder: we cannot explain our own good fortune, nor can we explain the misfortune that the Marshall Fire brought to hundreds of people who — like us — lived “squarely in town.”
Rereading our exchange from 2012, I am struck by my lapse into historical amnesia, forgetting a pattern that was almost universal in the Euro-American settlement of the American West.
In the last half of the nineteenth century, fires regularly laid waste to Western towns and cities. In April 1863, a fire swept through Denver, leaving “most of the eastern half” of the town “in blackened ruins.” Flagstaff, Arizona, was an epicenter of cyclical combustion, with major fires in 1884, 1886, and 1888. In 1889, three major cities in Washington Territory — Spokane, Ellensburg, and Seattle — went up in flames, leaving their residents hard-pressed to rebuild. In that same year, the residents of Durango watched a fire destroy their downtown.
Throughout the West, Euro-American settlers harvested timber from local forests or sometimes imported ready-cut wooden houses for on-site assembly. They then packed these structures close to each other, with little or no preparation for emergency water supplies. Frequent, devastating fires became a feature of Western urban life. When people caught onto the pattern, they made more use of building materials like brick and stone, created permanent fire departments, and set up better systems for supplying water to firefighters.
Here is the lesson that repeated misfortune taught Western settlers more than a century ago.
Living in a city offers no exemption from the catastrophe of uncontrolled fires. With that recognition, Westerners were positioned to embrace practices that reduced the power of fire to inflict sorrow and loss.
Affliction and hope turned out to be neighbors.
Patty Limerick is the faculty director and chair of the Board of the Center of the American West. To respond to this article, please use old-fashioned technology and call 303-735-0104.
2022 in Denver music: The Lumineers, Bluebook, Yonder Mountain and more new albums coming out this year
Like the paperwhite flowers her grandmother mails her each Christmas, Julie Davis surprised herself during the pandemic with a cloistered sort of resiliency, despite periods of intense self-doubt.
The flowers “start growing as the days get longer,” said Davis, a Denver indie musician known for projects such as Bela Karoli, Fairchildren and Bluebook. “I was so depressed last Christmas I didn’t take them out of the box. When I finally opened it, I noticed that they had already started growing in the dark.”
“Paperwhites” is just one of nine arresting tracks on Bluebook’s new album, “Optimistic Voices,” which gets an album-release show at the Hi-Dive on Feb. 12. It’s a triumph of musical evolution for Davis, and a reclamation of her songwriting confidence.
It’s also just one of several hotly anticipated albums from Colorado artists for 2022, following an unusually strong run in 2021 from the state’s most prominent musicians, such jam-band royalty Leftover Salmon (May’s “Brand New Good Old Days”), EDM juggernaut and Red Rocks headliner Illenium (July’s “Fallen Embers”), and folk-rock legend Neil Young (December’s “Barn,” recorded near Telluride where Young owns a ranch).
You also may have missed GRiZ’s “Rainbow Brain”; The Velveteers’ “Nightmare Daydream”; Chris Daniels, Hazel Miller and Dana Marsh’s “What We Did”; A.J. Fullerton’s “The Forgiver and the Runaway”; Porlolo’s “No Praise, No Blame”; and The Centennial’s “Buried Gold,” among many others, Denver music experts and radio DJs said.
All are worth tracking down, according to Alisha Sweeney, local music director at Indie 102.3 FM, and Chris Kresge, host of “The Colorado Playlist” on 105.5 FM. Sweeney, for example, endorsed Alison Lorenzen’s November release of “Tender,” as well as N3ptune’s bracing December album, “Renaissance,” which heralded a brilliant, genre-hopping new artistic force in Denver..
The glut is a sign that Denver artists, forced out of performing live, have increasingly turned to notebooks and studios and making music that reflects the times — however traumatic. In Davis’ case, she wrote new songs for the first time in years while fleshing out Bluebook’s lineup with scene veterans Jess Parsons, Hayley Helmericks (Snake Rattle Rattle Snake) and Anna Morset (The Still Tide).
Recorded with James Barone (Tennis, Beach House) in June and August, “Optimistic Voices” also features Brad Cook (producer for Bon Iver) and mastering by Chris Colbert (Mazzy Star, Pedro the Lion).
Pedigree like that is common in a town with a humble music scene that still claims internationally touring, platinum-certified, Grammy-nominated artists The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and Ingrid Andress as its own. But not being able to promote new releases in person has been difficult.
Rateliff and the Night Sweats, who were just confirmed for Bonnaroo in June, watched a 2020 summer tour opening for Bob Dylan get canned by COVID, as well as Rateliff’s sold-out-in-advance tour for solo album “And It’s Still Alright.”
While the Night Sweats returned to the road last year, this week Rateliff told The Denver Post that the band had also talked about a January 2022 North American tour to promote its new album, “The Future” — released in November as the Night Sweats’ third full-length. It would have followed their lacerating “The Tonight Starring Jimmy Fallon” performance of “Survivor” in November (Fallon’s a longtime fan and proponent). But the idea was scrapped due to worsening COVID-19 conditions. (A publicist would not say how many dates it would have included.)
“It was going to be a lot of bigger rooms that we hadn’t done before,” said Rateliff, who also recently bought South Broadway’s beloved Skylark Lounge with manager Chris Tetzeli and longtime friend Bob Ashby. “We were a little reluctant and just decided to wait and let people sit with the record a little bit. … We’re still holding onto the dates for Europe in May and June.”
A pair of tellingly named singles from “The Future” — “Survivor” and “Face Down in the Moment” — have already joined the Night Sweats’ Top 5 biggest songs on Spotify, next to hits such as “S.O.B.” (132 million streams) and “You Worry Me” (65 million). The marriage of Rateliff’s formerly divergent personas — quiet folkie and, since 2015, soul-band leader — feels natural on “The Future,” ushering the Night Sweats into hazy Americana while still honoring their beat-heavy work.
“I definitely become a character of myself in that band,” Rateliff said. “It’ll be interesting to get back up there (on stage) and see if I can continue to be that person. … I get in my head (sometimes) with, ‘Maybe I’m just doing whatever I want whenever I want?’ But I still want us to feel like a band, so those guys’ opinions are important to me.”
Indie-folk act Covenhoven — which quietly became one of Colorado’s most-heard artists with multiple songs licensed to TV and commercials — released another album worth revisiting, “IV,” which debuted in October. And The Lumineers, the biggest band to call Denver home, is releasing its fourth album, “Brightside,” on Friday, Jan. 14.
The title track is already a No. 1 hit at AAA radio.
“We were supposed to tour this past summer and fall and made a hard decision not to,” said Lumineers singer Wesley Schultz. As of press time, his band was scheduled to appear on “The Tonight Show” on Thursday, Jan. 13. “It felt like we were being pessimistic, but you could also read the tea leaves.”
Schultz is taking nothing for granted in 2022, he said, while still crossing his fingers that spring and summer will be healthier times. The band’s new album, “Brightside,” certainly lends itself to the stage, with a louder, more rocking sound than fans may be used to. Schultz and Lumineers co-conspirator Jeremiah Fraites also released their own solo albums last year, hinting at the prolific nature of their lockdown-era songwriting.
“We’re trying not to have (expectations) and are treating this album like a $100 bill you just found lying around,” Schultz said, adding that “IV” is his favorite record the band has made. “This album reaffirms some belief in ourselves, because when Jer and I first started writing together 16 years ago, we were so full of self-doubt. … But recording this felt like we were free to express something, instead of having that inner critic dominate our headscapes.”
With The Lumineers and Bluebook leading the way, radio hosts Sweeney and Kresge are also looking forward to 2022 releases from Yonder Mountain String Band, Adiel Mitchell, Joe Michaels, Fast Eddy, and Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille. Sweeney also plugged the rising, nationally signed indie duos Companion and Annie Oakley.
“Even with all these albums, we’re back in the land of singles these days,” she said. “Local supergroups, outside bands moving to Denver, and more artists seeing 1 million-plus streams on Spotify — that’s what 2022 looks like for Colorado music at the moment.”
Brightmarten in Bonnie Brae serving last meal Sunday
For the last three months, Jared Riggs has been washing dishes at his own restaurant.
The co-owner of Brightmarten said it’s been a struggle to find staff, as most restaurants can relate, and rising supply costs are bogging the business down.
“The last couple of months have been particularly hard with two people out at a time consistently due to COVID and the sales just aren’t there to back it up, so we’re tired,” Riggs said.
So, rather than close its doors for another winter, Brightmarten has decided to shut down altogether.
The upscale American restaurant at 730 S. University Blvd. in Bonnie Brae will permanently close its doors on Sunday after four years of business.
“We’re closing out of necessity,” Riggs said. “We can’t financially make it work anymore.”
The 3,000-square-foot restaurant, which opened in 2018, is also selling its assets, including equipment and its lease with three years left on it. Riggs said he and his co-owners put hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovating the space. Broker David Schneider with Axio Commercial Real Estate is representing Brightmarten.
Last winter, Brightmarten closed its dining room down from October to May with takeout available three nights a week as a result of the pandemic.
Riggs said the restaurant’s sales “are still quite behind 2019” and have not bounced back since the pandemic hit. He added that Brightmarten generally needs 20 staff members but hasn’t been able to hit that mark in recent months.
“We have a seasonality to us,” Riggs said. “We were historically busy in the winter before the pandemic hit, and summers are a bit quieter for us. So the unfortunate part about COVID, in general, is that it provided the worst-case scenario for dining in the winter, a time when we needed to be busy.”
Menu items at Brightmarten include mushroom risotto, beet and beef tartare and a Juicy Lucy — a burger with cheese inside the patty. Owners Riggs, Wade Nelson, Josh Prater and Jake Grant met while working at Larimer Square restaurants Rioja and Euclid Hall.
Riggs, who also owns Wing Hut and Wood Paddle Pizza & Tap in Aurora, both of which are more takeout-centric concepts, said it was difficult to keep a largely dine-in restaurant afloat during the pandemic.
“Being a dine-in-centric business, we have 110 seats in here and we’re not filling them. We’re paying rent on them, so it’s hard to justify the business,” Riggs said.
Over the past four months, Brightmarten has increased its menu prices three times in order to keep up with food costs, but they’re still not up to pace with the market, Riggs said.
“We’ve financially hit the end of our runway,” he said.
And while they’re ready to walk away from the business, Riggs said they’ll miss the relationships they’ve built over the past four years with their landlord, staff and neighborhood.
“Now, we’re going to take a deep breath, maybe a road trip, and settle down before we decide to do anything next,” he added.
Pick 6: Odds on NFL’s wild-card weekend, Peyton Manning becomes Broncos’ next head coach and more
The NFL playoffs kick off Saturday with six games in the wild-card round.
The No. 5 Raiders eked their way into the playoffs, beating the Chargers in overtime last week to claim a seed in the AFC. They are 5.5-point underdogs to No. 4 Cincinnati in Saturday’s early game. In the night game, the AFC No. 3 Bills hold a 5.5-point edge over the visiting No. 6 Patriots. For Buffalo, it would be sweet revenge over New England, who holds a lopsided 36-8 advantage in their head-to-head matchups since 2000 (granted the Bill have gone 3-1 since 2020).
On Sunday, the No. 7 Eagles face off against Tom Brady and the defending champion NFC No. 2 Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has an 8.5-point advantage to win. NFC No. 3 Dallas hosts No. 6 San Francisco in what is expected to be the closest (Cowboys have a 3-point edge) and highest-scoring (the over-under is 50.5) game of the weekend. AFC No. 7 Pittsburgh heads to No. 2 Kansas City, who has the biggest points spread advantage (12.5) of any team in the first round.
The weekend’s games close on Monday night when the No. 6 Rams play host to the No. 5 Cardinals. Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite.
Here’s a look at some current odds in the world of sports.
-12.5
The points spread in favor of the Chiefs beating the visiting Steelers on Sunday, according to BetMGM. It is the biggest spread among the six games played in the opening round.
+5,000
The odds Peyton Manning will be named the Broncos’ next head coach, according to MaximBet. He is the least favorite of the 14 names listed. Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is the favorite at +300.
+5,000
The odds Mike Ditka returns and becomes the Chicago Bears’ next head coach, according to MaximBet. He is the least favorite of the 13 names listed. If hired, Ditka would break the record for oldest NFL head coach at 82. Recently fired Dolphins coach Brian Flores (+200) is the favorite.
+250
The odds the Avalanche will win the 2021-22 Presidents’ Trophy for the team with the most points at the end of the regular season, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. Colorado is the favorite, ahead of Carolina (+500) and Toronto (+500).
+375
The odds the Packers will win Super Bowl LVI, according to SI Sportsbook. They are the favorites, ahead of the Chiefs (+450), Buccaneers (+700) and Bills (+750).
+19,000
The odds the Steelers will win Super Bowl LVI, according to SI Sportsbook. They have the worst odds, behind the Raiders (+10,000) and Eagles (+5,750).
