Massachusetts, get ready for more dangerously cold wind chills and ‘significant snow’ for some regions
Bundle all the way up, and then get your shovels and snow blowers at the ready.
A double whammy of dangerously cold wind chills and then a snowstorm are on tap for the Bay State over the long weekend.
Temps will be above freezing for most of the day on Friday as light rain falls, but then temps drop in the late afternoon and the precipitation could end as light snow. Only a coating is expected.
The main concern on Friday will be the strong winds and bitterly cold wind chills that move in at night and into Saturday. With the wind gusts climbing up to 50 mph, the arctic wind chills in Boston could dip to a brutal 15 below zero. Wind chills could drop to even 25 below zero in the Berkshires.
“It’s going to be very, very cold,” said Kevin Cadima, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston office.
People who have outdoor plans are being urged to dress appropriately. Frostbite is possible within 30 minutes when the wind chills are in the 15 below to 25 below zero range.
Along the Cape and Islands, the arctic cold front could bring 60 to 70 mph gusts. The damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, leading to widespread power outages.
Then Saturday during the daytime across Massachusetts will be very cold, with high temps in the teens. The blustery conditions will keep wind chills below zero for most of the day.
After temps skyrocket close to 30 degrees on Sunday, a strong snowstorm will bear down on the region from Sunday night into Monday. The greatest chance for “significant snow” will be across the interior, especially toward the Worcester Hills and the Berkshires, according to the National Weather Service.
“Several inches of snow are likely in the high terrain,” Cadima said.
Boston could get a couple of inches of snow, followed by rain that’s expected to wash away the snow. There could be a brief burst of snow at the beginning of the storm.
The Monday morning commute could be impacted. There could be a period of strong wind gusts late Sunday night into Monday. The coastal flood threat will also need to be monitored.
Poll finds strong support for discounted or free public transit in Massachusetts
Bay State voters are starting to get on board with reduced fare or free public transit.
A survey of over 1,000 voters released Wednesday by polling group MassINC found strong support for both, with especially strong support for reduced fares in low-income neighborhoods.
Specifically, 49% of those surveyed “strongly support” giving low-income Massachusetts residents reduced fares to ride public transit, while 30% somewhat supported the idea. Just 14% somewhat or strongly opposed the idea, and 8% were unsure.
Pollsters also found strong support for some modes of free transportation: 42% of those surveyed late last month strongly supported free public buses serving low-income neighborhoods, while another 29% somewhat supported it.
This question tracks with policies enacted by former Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey on bus route 28, and continued and expanded by Mayor Michelle Wu, who added two more routes and two more years to the program Janey began.
Wu has made the “Free the T” movement a major component of her platform in her run for mayor, while Beacon Hill, including Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, has been less receptive to the idea.
“Somebody’s going to have to come up with a lot of money from somebody, and I do think if the city of Boston is willing to pay to give free T to the residents of the city of Boston, that’s certainly worth the conversation, I suppose,” Baker previously said.
The MassINC poll also found that 31% of respondents strongly support making all public buses free and another 30% somewhat agree, 28% strongly support and 30% somewhat support making the subways and trolleys free. The Commuter Rail and ferries were the most split, with 27% strongly agreeing it should be free, another 27% somewhat agreeing, 20% somewhat opposed, 15% strongly opposed, and 11% unsure.
“Voters continue to be clear that investing in our transportation system is critical to our state’s future,” said Josh Ostroff, interim director of Transportation for Massachusetts, in a statement. “In a time of worsening inequality, it is notable that as voters support taxing the wealthiest to help modernize transportation, they also support making public transit more affordable for low-income riders — an idea passed by the legislature, but vetoed by Governor Baker a year ago.”
Ostroff called on all Bay State politicians to prioritize “equitable transportation investments and climate resilience,” and to make good use of the influx of federal COVID relief dollars in state coffers.
Others were more skeptical. “Anytime you poll voters if they want ‘free’ stuff, they will always say yes,” said Paul Diego Craney, spokesperson for conservative watchdog Mass Fiscal Alliance. “When you poll voters and include a cost, that is when you get a more reflective result to what the voters actually think of a policy.”
Patriots K Nick Folk unfazed by Buffalo’s weather conditions ahead of Wild Card matchup
Nick Folk produced another career season in 2021, and the 37-year-old Patriots kicker isn’t done yet.
Ahead of Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game in Buffalo, Folk said he hopes to continue playing beyond this season.
“I’d love to keep playing,” Folk said Thursday. “I feel pretty good where I’m at right now. I’ve been kicking well with Jake (Bailey) and Joe (Cardona), so I’d love to keep playing. But I think the biggest focus is just on Buffalo. I haven’t really given it too much thought. I know I’d love to keep playing, but I’ve really been trying to focus on this game and then kind of go from there.”
The Patriots would be smart to keep Folk, who will become an unrestricted free agent after the season, around. The kicker, who joined the team in 2019, has been one of their most reliable players over the last two seasons. And on a special teams unit that has collectively struggled this season, Folk has been its biggest bright spot.
Folk hasn’t missed a field goal inside of 50 yards since Week 1 of the 2020 season, a streak of 55 consecutive makes in the regular season. The next one, which would come next season, would match the NFL record of 56 set by Ryan Succop. He’s missed just three field goals this season, though he’s missed five extra points.
Folk has been the Patriots’ unsung hero this season. And on Saturday night in Buffalo, he could be the difference maker amid rough weather conditions.
The forecast calls for temperatures in the single digits, a below-zero wind chill and a slight chance of precipitation. It’s certainly different from the rough conditions he dealt with a month ago in Orchard Park — when he drilled two field goals facing 50 mph wind gusts — but it will still be challenging. The ball doesn’t move as well in the extreme cold, Folk explained, because air molecules don’t move freely inside the ball.
But there isn’t much Folk hasn’t seen in his 14-year career, which also includes seven years in New York. For Folk, the preparation done pregame won’t be too challenging.
“We kind of get a pretty good feel for what’s going on,” Folk said. “We have our routine, our game plan going into the game or going into pregame to figure it out. I don’t think it’ll be too much of a difference. You’ll get a feel for it pretty quickly. It’s pretty different than last time. Last time was a lot of wind, this time it’s super cold, so a little bit different, but we’ll be ready to go.”
Folk has a good track record when it comes to kicking at Highmark Stadium, where the weather can be tricky to deal with, as shown this season. He’s 16-for-20 on field goals in his career in Buffalo, including making each of his last seven kicks there. He’s very familiar with the stadium, and seemingly unfazed by what he could face Saturday night.
“I think a lot of it is just the weather of the day, really,” Folk said. “We’ve played there, I’ve played there, there’s a prevailing wind which you kind of get, which was a little bit of what we had last time, kind of down the field. But there can be days where it’s swirling and days where it’s really calm. My first game ever up there was a Monday night game in ’07 and there was no wind at all. So, it just depends on the day. We’re getting into January football, so kind of expect it to be cold and windy.”
Folk said that when he first started kicking in high school, he remembers watching Adam Vinatieri’s game-winning playoff kicks as something of an introduction to his new role, and he dreamed of one day coming through in the clutch, too. He kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to beat the Colts in the 2010 playoffs, but he’s only played in three playoff games since.
If called upon Saturday, he’s more than ready for his opportunity, no matter the situation.
“I think it’s any kicker’s dream to have a big kick in a big game, so any time you get a chance to go out there and make a kick, that’s a big one,” Folk said. “It doesn’t really matter the time of the game. End of the game, you kind of get to put a cherry on top. I’m just excited to get out there and play with these guys.”
Forest Service pares Boundary Waters permit quotas in order to ease congestion
Officials at the Superior National Forest on Thursday unveiled their permit quotas for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness for the summer of 2022, reducing the number of groups allowed in by 13% in an effort to reduce congestion in the nation’s most-visited wilderness.
Under the new limits there will be 37.5 fewer groups allowed into the million-acre wilderness each day, with the cuts spread across several popular entry points.
The reduction in permits is hoped to reduce complaints about bad behavior among campers, especially in the past two summers as more people head outdoors under the pall of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many campers have complained about overcrowding that makes it difficult to find a campsite. And Forest Service rangers have reported unruly behavior, damage to trees and campsites, major litter problems, vandalism and even improperly disposed-of human waste.
In at least one case in 2020, law enforcement officers had to escort an obnoxious group out of the wilderness.
Some outfitters have complained that the cuts will hurt their business, forcing them to send fewer customers into the BWCAW all summer.
With permits required from May 1 to Sept. 30, the cuts could potentially mean up to 5,600 fewer groups entering the wilderness, though the actual number is likely to be much lower because the maximum number of campers usually isn’t reached in May and September.
That means there will be more than 37,500 permits still available when permits become available on a first-come, first-served basis on Jan. 26 through the Forest Service online system, Joanna Gilkeson, a Superior National Forest spokesperson, told the Forum News Service.
The permit changes include:
- Trout Lake — From 14 to 12 daily.
- Crab Lake & Cummings Lake — From four to three daily.
- Moose River South — From one daily to one every other day.
- Lac La Croix only — From eight to six daily.
- Indian Sioux, north — From six to four daily.
- Moose/Portage River, north — From seven to five daily.
- Mudro Lake — From six to five daily.
- Lake One — From 13 to six daily.
- Lake One only — From seven to zero daily.
- Little Gabbro Lake — From two to one daily.
- Brule Lake only — From three to zero daily.
- Hog Creek — From five to four daily.
- Kawishiwi Lake — From nine to seven daily.
- Sawbill Lake — From 14 to 11 daily.
- Baker Lake — From three to two daily.
- Lizz & Swamp Lakes — From four to three daily.
- Meeds Lake — From three to two daily.
- Seagull Lake — From 11 to eight daily.
- Seagull Lake only — From two to zero daily.
- Saganaga Lake — From 17 to 15 daily.
- Saganaga Lake only — From three to zero daily.
- South Lake — From three to two daily.
- Duncan Lake — From three to two daily.
- Clearwater Lake — From three to two daily.
- East Bearskin Lake — From four to three daily.
The changes also include an increase in permits for the Island River entry from one to two daily.
Each canoe group can have up to nine people.
The changes also affect hiking trails in the wilderness, with both the Brule Lake and Eagle Mountain trails going from unlimited access to just one group daily.
Permits for the 2022 season will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 at either www.recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777. Plan ahead by having at least three travel options, dates and entry points in mind before making a reservation in case your preferred option is unavailable.
In addition to the cuts, the Forest Service has reinstated mandatory pre-trip training for all campers to re-establish rules and norms for “leave no trace’’ camping.
The new quotas are officially a revision of the most recent forest plan and will remain in effect until the next forest plan is adopted or unless specific changes are made again.
