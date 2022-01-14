News
Mayor Wu appoints new School Committee member
Mayor Michelle Wu has appointed Stephen Alkins Jr. to fill one of two, four-year vacancies on the Boston School Committee.
Alkins is the diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging officer at TERC, a science, engineering, technology and math education research and development nonprofit in Cambridge.
“Dr. Alkins has dedicated his career to bringing about the systemic change that’s needed in this moment,” Wu said. “I’m excited for him to bring his vision and experience to the Boston School Committee. His commitment to inclusion and holistic understanding of education will benefit all BPS families, educators and staff.”
Alkins’ responsibilities at TERC include recruitment and retention of a diverse research staff, internal policy review, development and analysis of inclusive educational opportunities and social programming, and establishment of partnerships to promote equity for all STEM learners.
“He has strong connections within the community and a demonstrated passion for diversity, equity and inclusion and helping to dismantle systemic inequities so that students can continue to succeed,” committee Chairwoman Jeri Robinson said in a statement. “Dr. Alkins will be a great addition as we strive to ensure that the Boston School Committee represents the diversity of our schools and our city.”
Alkins said he is “excited to collaborate with diverse voices advocating and strategizing toward educational equity and empowering the valuable knowledge and input of the Boston community. … Let’s get to work.”
Massachusetts millionaires’ tax could generate $1.3 billion, but with ‘high’ cost to jobs, taxable income
Opponents of a millionaires’ tax before voters this fall say the $1.3 billion in new annual income will cost Bay Staters 9,000 lost jobs and drive out up to 4,000 high-earning families at a time when Massachusetts is already “flush with cash.”
Massachusetts voters will decide on the measure, dubbed the “fair share amendment” by proponents, in the November election. It would add a 4% surcharge on incomes over $1 million.
This is the Legislature’s seventh attempt to pass a wealth tax, but a new poll released by the MassINC Polling Group Thursday showed this time it’s likely to stick, with 70% of registered voters in support of the question.
A new study from The Center For State Policy Analysis at Tufts University found it could generate $1.3 billion in new tax revenue annually.
That’s less than the $2 billion predicted by a state Department of Revenue in a report several years ago but still a “meaningful amount of money” for Massachusetts, while only hiking taxes on the Bay State’s top 0.6% of earners, the study states.
“The millionaires’ tax also could have some serious side effects if top earners opt to leave the state or shield their income to avoid paying,” the Tufts University study points out, saying “the number of movers is likely to be small.”
The report concludes that 500 families could end up leaving the state and Massachusetts could lose roughly $100 million in tax revenue from relocation.
David Tuerck with the Beacon Hill Institute produced it’s own financial predictions for the so-called millionaires’ tax. While its prediction that it would raise about $1.2 billion in new annual revenue is close to the Tufts figure, Tuerck said “that’s the only similarity.”
Tuerck said the tax hike would “kill” 9,000 jobs in the first year and cause up to 4,000 high-earning Massachusetts families to relocate — a “much bigger” economic hit than the Tufts report predicts.
State Rep. Nicholas Boldyga, R-Southwick, said top earners in Massachusetts “are going to flee the state in droves” to avoid the tax, leaving the commonwealth “in a much worse position.”
State Rep. Marc Lombardo, R-Billerica, said “the reality is that Massachusetts is flush with cash,” arguing Massachusetts has no need to raise taxes on the wealthy with so much green flowing in already.
The state had over $5 billion in revenue above benchmark last fiscal year and is already billions above benchmark halfway through this fiscal year. Billions more still have flown into the state over the past two years in the form of federal coronavirus funds, more than $2 billion of which remain unspent.
“Massachusetts has money coming in, we have more than enough to fund these critical programs that we need without raising taxes on the hard-working families,” he said.
Opponents also pushed back on ballot question language saying revenue generated by the tax would be earmarked for education and transportation funding.
“The state constitution specifically prohibits earmarking funds, revenue,” said Rep. David DeCoste, R-Norwell. “Since the Legislature appropriates revenue, only the Legislature will have the final word in terms of what will be spent and for what. The idea that these funds will somehow be fenced for transportation and education is really unrealistic.”
Rachael Rollins cites drug, human trafficking as priorities as US attorney
U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ main focuses as the state’s top federal law-enforcement officer will be on violent crime and trafficking of people, drugs and guns, she told reporters in her first interview in the big new job, though she played it coy on several politically charged issues.
“I want to be a better partner to our local and state law enforcement partners … to become more involved in human trafficking, drug trafficking, and those type of violent crimes that deeply impact communities,” she said, adding there’s a “unique opportunity” to seek “stricter sentences.”
Rollins had members of the media come in for a roundtable meeting on Thursday, her fourth day as the top federal prosecutor in the state. The now-former Suffolk County district attorney took questions and laid out her vision for the office in her new digs atop the Moakley federal courthouse in the Seaport.
She said the office will retain its focus on fraud and white-collar crimes, particularly in terms of health care, having successfully rooted out corruption there for years under her predecessors, including the most recent former U.S. attorney, Andrew Lelling. Rollins said her second-in-command, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Levy, will spearhead the continued health care fraud and malfeasance prosecution efforts.
On the subject of focusing on violent crime, Rollins spoke about tapping into the talent in the office as the top two criminal division prosecutors sat in the back of the room.
“We have the ability with the resources of the federal government to dig a lot deeper with (criminal division deputy) Amanda (Strachan) and (criminal division chief) Bill (Abely) into those enormous cases where we can put a really big team together who is used to this sort of either document-heavy or multi-jurisdictional investigations that are not days or weeks but possibly even months or years.”
She said human trafficking — for sex, labor or in the commission of other crimes including drugs — is happening “at significantly high rates in our commonwealth.”
“The federal government is uniquely suited to be involved,” Rollins said. “We can hold people for longer times, often, than the state can, and I am very clear that when it comes to violence, serious crimes — that is where I want to be focusing my attention.”
What’s not coming with her is a no-prosecute list in the vein of the one she had as DA. In her 2018 campaign for district attorney, she made headlines with a rundown of minor crimes she’d tend toward not prosecuting.
“There’s no list as U.S. attorney — hard stop,” she said, noting she has to answer to higher-ups in the Department of Justice and that it’s normal for the federal prosecutors to pick and choose cases carefully in a way that a local DA can’t.
Asked whether she wants a reputation as a particularly progressive U.S. attorney, Rollins referred back to the decision to skip prosecuting lesser crimes. “The progressive piece of it was so we could focus on violence, serious crimes,” she said.
Rollins kept her cards close to the chest when asked about several hot-button issues. Will she keep up the prosecution of Judge Shelley Joseph, who’s criminally charged with helping an illegal immigrant out the back door to avoid the feds?
“I have not been briefed on that,” Rollins said of the case that’s pending appeal in a higher court currently.
How about Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Marathon bomber — if the courts send him back to be resentenced, will she seek death, as her predecessors did?
“The first thing we’ll do the second we get any finding is reach out to the families of the individuals that lost their lives in that domestic terror attack, and the hundreds of individuals that were maimed or harmed,” Rollins said, adding that her own — unstated — views on the death penalty in general are “not relevant.”
And safe-injection sites, where people can go to do illegal drugs?
“We’ll be getting our guidance from Main Justice about that,” Rollins said, referring to the central higher echelons of the DOJ in Washington.
The U.S. Attorney’s office, which operated for nearly a year under Acting U.S. Attorney Nate Mendell since Lelling left, has kept chugging along. Most prosecutions aren’t going to change wildly under one US attorney as opposed to another, and Thursday wrapped up with the feds charging a Michigander with pandemic unemployment fraud as the office kept working.
Boston hooks up 154 homeless with housing, but crowds remain at Mass and Cass
Mayor Michelle Wu said the city set 154 homeless people from Mass and Cass up with housing during its removal effort, though work — and crowds — remain in the troubled area where two death investigations are ongoing.
Wu held an hour-long press conference Thursday outside the Pine Street Inn shelter in the South End the morning after city workers swarmed around the Mass and Cass area a mile to the south, moving homeless out of the large entrenched encampments there and removing the dozens of tents present.
Police said no one was arrested in the operation. Wu said the only incident was a knife fight that cops “de-escalated.”
Wu, flanked by various officials from her administration including her Mass and Cass czar Dr. Monica Bharel and the area police outreach head BPD Lt. Peter Messina, said the city had hooked 154 people in Mass and Cass up with various short-term housing options, including ones created recently, like the cottages on the Shattuck Hospital campus or the Roundhouse hotel. Officials said people don’t have to be sober to remain in these places.
“This was truly grounded in public health and housing,” Wu told reporters.
She said the next step for the area in the South End also called Newmarket or, more disparagingly, Methadone Mile, is a deep cleaning over the next several days. The area, which has been covered in more than 100 tents since the summertime, became so filthy that nearby city workers and even rats were getting sick.
Wu said “we didn’t solve homelessness yesterday, but this is an important step because the encampments presented a very specific and particular set of dangers to residents and to our city. It was extremely unsafe to live in tents.”
She and Bharel said that anyone coming back to the area and trying to set up a tent will first be contacted by outreach workers, but, if they don’t take the city up on services, eventually authorities will remove the tent.
Bharel said that there was a sudden “influx” of people into the area in the couple of days before Wednesday’s actions. Bharel said that some of the people said the fact that the city would be offering services brought them to the area from out of town. She said they were given shelter and then, for people from elsewhere, workers looked to set them up back in their hometowns.
The officials said that a crowd of about 40 people was back milling around the area on Thursday, as the problems of open-air drug dealing and use continued even without the tents. Asked about that, Wu talked about the efforts to create more housing and services in the city. She added, “Our focus is going to be on working with small businesses, neighbors, folks who live and work in the area to make sure that we can fix up the neighborhood as well.”
Wu and her team had to speak up over chants from protesters outside yelling “Shame on Wu” through a bullhorn as the anti-vaccine-mandate opposition from some law enforcement groups continues to follow the mayor around the city in the days leading up to the start of the rule this weekend.
BPD Lt. Peter Messina confirmed that the city had found two dead bodies at Mass and Cass over the past week. Neither appears to be from physical trauma, though homicide detectives were called to one on Monday in Newmarket Square out of an abundance of caution, cops said. The cause and manner remain under investigation.
