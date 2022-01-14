News
MIAA Executive Director Bob Baldwin responds to MIAA Basketball Committee proposal
Less than 24 hours after the MIAA Basketball Committee voted in favor of proposing to the MIAA Board of Directors that players and referees on the basketball court, MIAA Executive Director Bob Baldwin responded to the proposal.
I have learned throughout my career that the only thing worse than a lack of information is a mixed message. Yesterday, the MIAA Basketball Committee voted to recommend to the Association’s Board of Directors that basketball players and officials have the option to not wear masks during play. This recommendation is well within their purview, and in this case, serves as a recommendation only to the Board of Directors.
This memo intends to provide our members with a clear message regarding Mask Wearing Guidelines and what continues to be the intent of this Association as a whole. The protocols that take place within the school day should be consistent with the behaviors that occur in co-curricular activities. That is why the MIAA has been in lockstep with DESE’s masking recommendations.
I attended a meeting yesterday where an esteemed medical doctor said that the current surge is 20 fold higher than the first surge when COVID 19 began. This is not the time to be sending a mixed message regarding masking guidelines to our membership. DESE recently extended its mask requirement for all K-12 public schools in Massachusetts through February 28, 2022, based upon the current Omicron surge. It is the intent of the MIAA to stay the course as well.
I will reiterate guidelines that were communicated on November 23, 2021, and again on December 21, 2021. Student-athletes, coaches, and officials that are indoors shall be masked. Uniform compliance collectively adhered to by local authorities for ALL student-athletes throughout the Commonwealth eliminates mixed messages and continues to be the expectation during this heightened cycle of COVID 19. Proper mask-wearing (nose and mouth fully covered) is the expectation needed for the safety of our students and school communities. Masking guidelines for school events at off-campus venues adhere to this same guideline as well. It is important during this time that we collectively and consistently continue to enforce proper mask-wearing of coaches and student-athletes at practices and athletic contests.
In closing, I respect and honor the difficulty of local control. However, I felt the need to send a clear and consistent message to our member schools that we will continue to stay the course as we continue to navigate the current winter season.
News
Open-window mandate forces Boston Public Schools students and teachers to bundle up
Students and teachers have to bundle up in their classrooms because of a Boston Public Schools mandate that windows be kept open 4 inches to reduce the risk of COVID transmission.
“Good morning families,” one school wrote to parents before their children headed off to class. “It is still very cold. Remember the windows in our classrooms have to be open. I suggest layering your child’s clothes (2 pairs of pants, 2 shirts and a sweater, 2 pairs of socks, etc. (Plus all their outerwear (hat, glove, scarf, etc.).”
That advice has angered some parents.
“These are the notifications I get from a BOSTON PUBLIC SCHOOL … in the 21st century,” one parent tweeted. “I hate this so much. How is my 4yr old to concentrate on learning trying to keep warm?!? An adult has trouble in the cold these kids are enduring so much.”
At Wednesday night’s School Committee meeting, Samantha Laney, a teacher at Holmes Elementary School in Dorchester, said she and her students have to keep their coats on in class because windows are required to be open to circulate the air.
She also said schools need COVID tests “right away” and need more social workers, not only for students, but for teachers who are “burned all the way out.”
Mary Dibinga, a Boston Latin Academy teacher, told the School Committee she started her day on a bus crowded with students, with no social distancing, because many school bus drivers aren’t coming to work.
She arrived at her “55-degree classroom,” where she has two students with sickle cell anemia, one of the diseases that put people at greater risk of not only contracting COVID but also dying.
A walkout is planned at 10:30 a.m. Friday to demand better working conditions during the pandemic.
“This is the protocol for each school to mitigate COVID risks,” a Boston Public Schools spokeswoman said Wednesday of the open-window mandate. “Temperatures in school buildings have been adjusted to 76 degrees to help combat the required window ventilation, and teachers/staff are urged to contact their school leader if they are experiencing issues with heat or cold.”
On Wednesday night, the School Committee approved nearly $400 million in federal, COVID-relief grants, but some parents and students urged the committee to defy the state’s insistence on 180 days of in-person learning, with several going so far as to say schools should be closed altogether until it is safe to return.
Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius maintains that a classroom is the best environment for students to learn and to receive the resources they need. But she also agrees that the omicron surge presents a special circumstance and believes that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education could foster goodwill with school leaders by loosening the 180-day, in-person learning requirement.
News
Family prepares to welcome home Brockton man who spent 27 years behind bars for murder after rare commutation
Family members of William Allen, the 48-year-old Brockton man who received a rare commutation from Gov. Charlie Baker for a first-degree murder conviction, are preparing to welcome their prodigal son home in the coming months after 27 years in prison.
Allen’s father and stepmother spoke about the Governor’s decision from the steps of their home, where William is expected to return “very soon,” according to his attorney.
“We still have to be a little patient, but we all know that one day he’s going to walk on these steps, on to this door, and ring the bell,” his stepmother Frances Bynoe said.
Allen was convicted of first-degree murder in 1997 after he and his co-defendent broke into the home of Purvis Bester with intentions of robbing the property. During that 1994 robbery, Allen’s co-defendent stabbed Purvis to death. As a result, Allen was sentenced to life behind bars without parole.
Bynoe credits her stepson’s release to the character he demonstrated while in prison, which Gov. Baker reiterated in his commutation recommendation:
“While incarcerated Mr. Allen participated in significant programming — among them restorative justice and violence alternatives — as both a student and a facilitator. He has earned vocational licenses to be a barber, food service worker, and law clerk, served as a Eucharistic minister for the Catholic community, and consistently held a job, including working as a companion and assistant to severely mentally ill patients at Bridgewater State Hospital.”
“He didn’t take that time just to say oh, OK, alright, I’m here for life. He still fought for his life,” Bynoe said.
Advocacy group Second Chance Justice began lobbying for Allen’s freedom in 2017, and were joined by New England Patriots captain Devin McCourty, who heard the commutation news Wednesday.
“It’s probably the greatest team victory that I’ve ever been a part of,” McCourty said.
In a statement, William Allen thanked the governor and his advocates, and promised, “I will never let you down.”
The third and final step towards Allen’s release will be consideration of his case by the Governor’s Council, and Allen’s attorney said members of that group have already expressed optimism about approval — meaning William could be home in a matter of months.
If approved, Allen’s first-degree murder sentence will be downgraded to second-degree murder, which offers the possibility of parole after 15 years served. Allen will then be expected to go through the parole process, his attorney said. The state’s last commutation was in 2014.
“You just don’t know how much in my heart, right now, I feel for William, and the things that me and him are going to accomplish from this point on,” Allen’s father said.
News
Mayor Wu appoints new School Committee member
Mayor Michelle Wu has appointed Stephen Alkins Jr. to fill one of two, four-year vacancies on the Boston School Committee.
Alkins is the diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging officer at TERC, a science, engineering, technology and math education research and development nonprofit in Cambridge.
“Dr. Alkins has dedicated his career to bringing about the systemic change that’s needed in this moment,” Wu said. “I’m excited for him to bring his vision and experience to the Boston School Committee. His commitment to inclusion and holistic understanding of education will benefit all BPS families, educators and staff.”
Alkins’ responsibilities at TERC include recruitment and retention of a diverse research staff, internal policy review, development and analysis of inclusive educational opportunities and social programming, and establishment of partnerships to promote equity for all STEM learners.
“He has strong connections within the community and a demonstrated passion for diversity, equity and inclusion and helping to dismantle systemic inequities so that students can continue to succeed,” committee Chairwoman Jeri Robinson said in a statement. “Dr. Alkins will be a great addition as we strive to ensure that the Boston School Committee represents the diversity of our schools and our city.”
Alkins said he is “excited to collaborate with diverse voices advocating and strategizing toward educational equity and empowering the valuable knowledge and input of the Boston community. … Let’s get to work.”
MIAA Executive Director Bob Baldwin responds to MIAA Basketball Committee proposal
Open-window mandate forces Boston Public Schools students and teachers to bundle up
Family prepares to welcome home Brockton man who spent 27 years behind bars for murder after rare commutation
Lightning Speed 004: What’s The Lightning Development Initiative?
Mayor Wu appoints new School Committee member
Massachusetts millionaires’ tax could generate $1.3 billion, but with ‘high’ cost to jobs, taxable income
Rachael Rollins cites drug, human trafficking as priorities as US attorney
Blockchain Backed Webtoon Platform TooNFT Launches On Toomics Ecosystem
Boston hooks up 154 homeless with housing, but crowds remain at Mass and Cass
Tesla Accepts Dogecoin (DOGE) for Merchandise, DOGE Price Surges 18%
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1