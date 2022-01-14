Connect with us

MIAA Executive Director Bob Baldwin responds to MIAA Basketball Committee proposal

Less than 24 hours after the MIAA Basketball Committee voted in favor of proposing to the MIAA Board of Directors that players and referees on the basketball court, MIAA Executive Director Bob Baldwin responded to the proposal.

I have learned throughout my career that the only thing worse than a lack of information is a mixed message. Yesterday, the MIAA Basketball Committee voted to recommend to the Association’s Board of Directors that basketball players and officials have the option to not wear masks during play. This recommendation is well within their purview, and in this case, serves as a recommendation only to the Board of Directors.

 

This memo intends to provide our members with a clear message regarding Mask Wearing Guidelines and what continues to be the intent of this Association as a whole. The protocols that take place within the school day should be consistent with the behaviors that occur in co-curricular activities. That is why the MIAA has been in lockstep with DESE’s masking recommendations.

 

I attended a meeting yesterday where an esteemed medical doctor said that the current surge is 20 fold higher than the first surge when COVID 19 began. This is not the time to be sending a mixed message regarding masking guidelines to our membership. DESE recently extended its mask requirement for all K-12 public schools in Massachusetts through February 28, 2022, based upon the current Omicron surge. It is the intent of the MIAA to stay the course as well.

 

I will reiterate guidelines that were communicated on November 23, 2021, and again on December 21, 2021. Student-athletes, coaches, and officials that are indoors shall be masked. Uniform compliance collectively adhered to by local authorities for ALL student-athletes throughout the Commonwealth eliminates mixed messages and continues to be the expectation during this heightened cycle of COVID 19. Proper mask-wearing (nose and mouth fully covered) is the expectation needed for the safety of our students and school communities. Masking guidelines for school events at off-campus venues adhere to this same guideline as well. It is important during this time that we collectively and consistently continue to enforce proper mask-wearing of coaches and student-athletes at practices and athletic contests.

In closing, I respect and honor the difficulty of local control. However, I felt the need to send a clear and consistent message to our member schools that we will continue to stay the course as we continue to navigate the current winter season.

Open-window mandate forces Boston Public Schools students and teachers to bundle up

Open-window mandate forces Boston Public Schools students and teachers to bundle up
Students and teachers have to bundle up in their classrooms because of a Boston Public Schools mandate that windows be kept open 4 inches to reduce the risk of COVID transmission.

Family prepares to welcome home Brockton man who spent 27 years behind bars for murder after rare commutation

Family prepares to welcome home Brockton man who spent 27 years behind bars for murder after rare commutation
Family members of William Allen, the 48-year-old Brockton man who received a rare commutation from Gov. Charlie Baker for a first-degree murder conviction, are preparing to welcome their prodigal son home in the coming months after 27 years in prison.

Allen’s father and stepmother spoke about the Governor’s decision from the steps of their home, where William is expected to return “very soon,” according to his attorney.

“We still have to be a little patient, but we all know that one day he’s going to walk on these steps, on to this door, and ring the bell,” his stepmother Frances Bynoe said.

Allen was convicted of first-degree murder in 1997 after he and his co-defendent broke into the home of Purvis Bester with intentions of robbing the property. During that 1994 robbery, Allen’s co-defendent stabbed Purvis to death. As a result, Allen was sentenced to life behind bars without parole.

Bynoe credits her stepson’s release to the character he demonstrated while in prison, which Gov. Baker reiterated in his commutation recommendation:

“While incarcerated Mr. Allen participated in significant programming — among them restorative justice and violence alternatives — as both a student and a facilitator.  He has earned vocational licenses to be a barber, food service worker, and law clerk, served as a Eucharistic minister for the Catholic community, and consistently held a job, including working as a companion and assistant to severely mentally ill patients at Bridgewater State Hospital.”

“He didn’t take that time just to say oh, OK, alright, I’m here for life. He still fought for his life,” Bynoe said.

Advocacy group Second Chance Justice began lobbying for Allen’s freedom in 2017, and were joined by New England Patriots captain Devin McCourty, who heard the commutation news Wednesday.

“It’s probably the greatest team victory that I’ve ever been a part of,” McCourty said.

In a statement, William Allen thanked the governor and his advocates, and promised, “I will never let you down.”

The third and final step towards Allen’s release will be consideration of his case by the Governor’s Council, and Allen’s attorney said members of that group have already expressed optimism about approval — meaning William could be home in a matter of months.

If approved, Allen’s first-degree murder sentence will be downgraded to second-degree murder, which offers the possibility of parole after 15 years served. Allen will then be expected to go through the parole process, his attorney said. The state’s last commutation was in 2014.

“You just don’t know how much in my heart, right now, I feel for William, and the things that me and him are going to accomplish from this point on,” Allen’s father said.

Mayor Wu appoints new School Committee member

Mayor Wu appoints new School Committee member
Mayor Michelle Wu has appointed Stephen Alkins Jr. to fill one of two, four-year vacancies on the Boston School Committee.

Alkins is the diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging officer at TERC, a science, engineering, technology and math education research and development nonprofit in Cambridge.

“Dr. Alkins has dedicated his career to bringing about the systemic change that’s needed in this moment,” Wu said. “I’m excited for him to bring his vision and experience to the Boston School Committee. His commitment to inclusion and holistic understanding of education will benefit all BPS families, educators and staff.”

Alkins’ responsibilities at TERC include recruitment and retention of a diverse research staff, internal policy review, development and analysis of inclusive educational opportunities and social programming, and establishment of partnerships to promote equity for all STEM learners.

“He has strong connections within the community and a demonstrated passion for diversity, equity and inclusion and helping to dismantle systemic inequities so that students can continue to succeed,” committee Chairwoman Jeri Robinson said in a statement. “Dr. Alkins will be a great addition as we strive to ensure that the Boston School Committee represents the diversity of our schools and our city.”

Alkins said he is “excited to collaborate with diverse voices advocating and strategizing toward educational equity and empowering the valuable knowledge and input of the Boston community. … Let’s get to work.”

