Middle school offered girls SPANX shapewear to help with body image; Parents shocked
Ashley Heun was shocked when her 13-year-old daughter came home Tuesday with a letter from Southaven Middle School.
The letter, titled “Why Do Girls Suffer from Body Image?” explained that middle school girls have a negative body image and suffer from emotional issues due to their weight.
The letter read:
“We, the counselors of Southaven Middle School, would like to have an opportunity to offer some healthy literature to your daughter on maintaining a positive body image. We are also providing girls with shapewear, bras and other health products if applicable.”
The letter gave parents the option of checking yes or no if they want their daughters to receive counseling and shapewear products.
“I had to read it a few more times, to make sure I was actually reading what I was actually reading,” Ashley Heun told USA Today. “I mean, I was shocked, I was absolutely shocked. And honestly, I was angry.”
Heun emailed the principal, John Sartain, to share her concerns about offering her daughter SPANX.
“My 13-year-old daughter. Shapewear. If my daughter begged me for shapewear, I would tell her no. I would be concerned about her if she even asked. Now I find out that you are ENCOURAGING her to wear it.”
Sartain called Heun on Wednesday morning to explain that the middle school received a donation of SPANX, bras, and other undergarments.
He said the lingerie distribution program had been canceled after Heun and other parents raised concerns.
Heun reached out to the news media to address her concerns.
“While I know they had good intentions, it was just very ill conceived,” Heun said. “And I appreciate the fact that they want to help, because there are girls out there who don’t have access to bras or other essential items, for whatever reason.”
Heun said the decision to outfit her daughter in SPANX and Spandex should be made by her, not the school.
Dorit Kemsley on Why She Continued Filming RHOBH After Robbery, What to Expect on Season 12
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is continuing to open up after a month-long hiatus from social media. In a new interview, Dorit is letting fans in on how the new season is playing out, how she’s holding up after her home was burglarized, the support she has received, and even some New Year’s resolutions.
Speaking to the Real Housewives Nightcap show, Dorit began to let the hosts know what she can say about the new season of RHOBH.
“You Know I can’t give away too much, I could tell you that the entire cast has come back and there are some new faces, and they’re wonderful additions to the group,” she said.
“It’s great,” she continued. “New season, new excitement. We were able to travel. You know there’s businesses, family dynamics, it’s all of it. There’s drama of course sprinkled in there.”
Dorit added, “I strongly suggest you tune in, season 12 is not going to disappoint.”
The RHOBH fashionista also opened up about how she’s holding up after her home break-in and how and if it’s going to play out on the show’s upcoming season.
“I’m doing okay, I’m okay,” she said. “One foot in front of the other. I’m looking for joy… mostly within the family. And I’m doing what I need to do to just heal and come out the other side.”
Elaborating on if viewers will be able to see how the family’s recent troubles (the home burglary and PK’s DUI arrest) play out on the show, Dorit says yes.
“Yes. Absolutely. We had just started filming, you know, when it happened. And it was important to me, you know and my kids not knowing what happened. It was very for me that normal life resumed,” she said.
Speaking with Us Weekly, the RHOBH star said, “Had there been any other outcome, you know, where my children had woken up and seen [what happened] — God forbid — it would’ve probably been different and I wouldn’t have gone back into filming,” she told Us on Wednesday, January 12, while promoting her partnership with the interactive Amazon Glow. “They didn’t know anything. So, I decided, you know, this is what I need to do and it’s gonna help me. Rather than just stay home and wallow in this. I wanna keep life as normal as possible. I wanted to, you know, continue my commitment to the show.”
Dorit continued by saying that “the robbers can take material things,” but it is important that they “don’t take your livelihood.”
She continued, “So I went straight into filming, and showed it all. What I was going through, and they were there for the entire process. I was open and honest.”
Dorit revealed that she had even gone to therapy to help her navigate through all the trauma and she also discussed the outpouring of love and support from her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley and her fellow housewives.
“I’ve had tremendous support, first and foremost, from my beloved husband, who was my rock. He’s incredible,” she told Us Weekly. “I do believe that when you face these challenges, you know, it really does strengthen your marriage. He’s such a strong support system. So, I’m very grateful for that.”
She also commended her castmates by saying her Real Housewives costars have “all been wonderful” and “very supportive” through her healing process. “They were by my side at the very beginning, and I couldn’t be more grateful for that,” she told Us. “The outpouring of love and support has truly been incredible.”
In addition to filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit has also teamed up with Amazon to promote the new Amazon Glow — an interactive projector and video-calling device.
Dorit says her New Year’s resolution is wanting to “stay connected with extended family all year long. I mean, with this pandemic is not going away anytime soon… So it’s really important that we stay connected to family and extended family.”
“I’m a very family-oriented person. I’ve got a very large family and most of them are out of state, unfortunately, and my kids they’re very close to their grandparents, their aunts, their uncles. So, one of my new year’s resolutions was really to stay connected to extended family, even while we’re living through this pandemic,” Dorit told Us about the product. “I recently purchased Amazon Glow and it’s really helped me stay true to this new year’s resolution.”
She also made it clear that her children are her biggest joy and make her the happiest. And the Amazon Glow is helping her keep her kids happy and readily available to the rest of their family during their time of need.
“They were teaching me the games, the pop puzzles. We [are] drawing together. They call my dad all the time. They’re showing my dad [how to play]. … You know, the kids are on in [my] house [while] my dad’s in his house and it feels like they’re all in the same room together. And the kids are just so ecstatic about it,” she gushed.
Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently filming and expected to air sometime this year on Bravo.
Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
‘Scream’ Shocker: [Spoiler] Returns In First Appearance Since Original Movie
‘Scream’ was full of epic throwbacks to the movie that started it all. But there was one appearance by an original character that will leave your jaw on the floor. SPOILERS AHEAD!
From the get-go, Scream fans knew that Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette would be reprising the roles of Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley in the highly-anticipated fifth installment. There had been rumors that one person from Sidney, Gale, and Dewey’s past could pop up — ahem, Stu — but Scream decided to throw yet another curveball at us.
Skeet Ulrich’s Billy Loomis returned in the fifth Scream movie. No, he’s not alive after all this time. Billy is still very much dead. He actually appears as visions to Sam Carpenter, the film’s new protagonist. Turns out, Billy was actually cheating on Sidney all those years ago and fathered a child, which resulted in Sam.
Sam didn’t find out that Billy was her father until she was 13 years old. When she discovered the truth in her mother’s diaries, she rebelled and bolted from Woodsboro. Sam finds herself drawn back to her hometown after her sister, Tara, is attacked by Ghostface.
Billy first appears to Sam at the Woodsboro hospital when she goes to visit Tara. Billy is still dressed in the same bloody white T-shirt he died in at the end of the 1996 slasher. “You can’t run from who you are,” Billy tells his daughter. He asks her when she’s going to tell Tara why all of this is happening. Billy shows up again and orders Sam to embrace who she is.
Sam is not exactly her father’s daughter, though, but she’s not afraid to get her hands a little bloody. The final showdown happens at Stu’s old house, now owned by Amber’s parents. Richie, Sam’s boyfriend, and Amber are the new killers after meeting on Reddit.
During Sam’s face-off with Richie, Billy appears one final time to lead her to the knife that allows her to kill Richie. Sam grabs the knife and stabs Richie through the neck. Sam says to never mess with a serial killer’s daughter, and she’s right about that. Scream is now in theaters.
Olivia Culpo Outraged After She’s Told She Couldn’t Wear Sports Bra & Biker Shorts On Plane
Olivia Culpo was outraged when she was told by an airline that she couldn’t board the plane because she was wearing a sports bra & biker shorts.
Olivia Culpo, 29, had a very unhappy experience while trying to board her plane to Cabo, Mexico on Jan. 13. Olivia arrived at the airport rocking a tiny black bralette with a pair of high-waisted biker shorts and a long black cardigan on top. When it was time to board the American Airlines plane, Olivia was told she could not get on the flight in her outfit and had to change.
What year will we be done policing women’s bodies??? @AmericanAir @oliviaculpo pic.twitter.com/TLFEGnoje2
— Amy (@amyjeannn7) January 14, 2022
Olivia was completely shocked when she was told she couldn’t board, so she took her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey’s sweatshirt, and put it on, covering her entire upper body. The green sweatshirt was super baggy on her and she pulled it up to show that she still had her outfit on underneath.
Olivia’s older sister, Aurora, filmed the entire scenario and Olivia reposted her sister’s video of her wearing the set and wrote, “Oh no I’m confused lol. Is this outfit inappropriate/offensive?”
Aurora then filmed another passenger on the flight who was also wearing a plunging bralette with a pair of high-waisted leggings and a cardigan. The other passenger expressed to the camera that she was sop confused as to why she could board in her outfit but Olivia couldn’t in her similar outfit. Olivia reposted the video writing, “New best friend had my back.”
Eventually, they were able to board the plane and Olivia posted a photo of Christian sitting in his seat wearing just his white T-shirt with his arms tucked in because he was freezing considering Olivia was wearing his hoodie.
Once they landed, Olivia posted a photo of herself in her original outfit writing, “I’m dressed back in my risqué athleisure outfit and gave Christian back his clothes lol.” She then posted another photo of vintage airline hostesses wearing their uniforms of long knee-length skirts and blazers, writing, “My next airport lewk.”
Despite all the stress, Olivia made it to Cabo safely and is already having a great time on her vacation, getting to wear all of the outfits she wanted.
