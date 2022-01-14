Connect with us

Middle school student arrested in Pueblo for bringing gun to school

Longmont police look for man in connection with rollover crash on U.S. 287
A student in Pueblo was arrested on Thursday for possessing a gun in school.

At about 11:30 a.m., a school resource officer at Roncalli STEM Academy, 4202 Highway 78, was contacted by a teacher about a student with a gun, according to a police news release.

“The student was immediately contacted by the school resource officer,” police said. “The student did in fact have a handgun on his person.”

Police search for missing Missouri prisoner

January 14, 2022

Police search for missing Missouri prisoner
STEELVILLE, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a prisoner who has escaped. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says that Benjamin Frank Landa, 30, was falsely identified as an inmate scheduled for release. He was last seen near Steelville in the area of Highway 19 and Cushing Road at around 9:40 am.

Witnesses tell police that Landainto an area near the Zahorsky Woods after seeing law enforcement in the area. Police were searching for him but they have not yet located him.

Landa was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes. He was being held on a warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. He has ties to the Bourbon, Sullivan, and St. Clair areas.

If you have any information about his location call 573-775-4911. Contact 911 if you encounter him.

Colorado's Democratic congressional delegation seeks DOJ review of Denver-Lakewood shooting spree suspect

January 14, 2022

Colorado's Democratic congressional delegation seeks DOJ review of Denver-Lakewood shooting spree suspect
The four Democratic members of Colorado’s congressional delegation sent a letter Thursday to the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Justice seeking an investigation into whether Denver police adequately investigated Lyndon McLeod prior to his December shooting spree.

“We request your office conduct an investigation into whether law enforcement agencies were aware of the severity of the threats from the gunman, the actions taken in response to these threats including the closure of investigations, and whether information sharing among agencies was adequate,” said the letter signed by U.S. Reps. Ed Perlmutter, Jason Crow, Diana DeGette and Joe Neguse. “We have serious concerns regarding the sharing of information and the response of law enforcement officials and whether it was adequate, timely and thorough.”

St. Francois County police arrest wanted man after high-speed chase

January 14, 2022

St. Francois County police arrest wanted man after high-speed chase
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Francois County deputies arrested a man early Thursday morning who was wanted for felony warrants in Madison County and for multiple thefts in St. Francois County.

Deputies were involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit with Dakota D. Pace just before 2 a.m. It ended when Pace crashed his vehicle into a telephone pole in Farmington. He then fled on foot and was soon arrested, according to a Facebook post by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.

On Jan. 4, Pace escaped authorities by driving a stolen vehicle deep into the woods in northern St. Francois County where deputies and K-9 teams searched 20 miles in the terrain for Pace. During the manhunt, it was suspected that he stole an ATV from private property that helped escape.

