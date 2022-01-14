News
Missing 21-year-old St. Louis woman last seen a month ago
ST. LOUIS – The family of Christina Scott is hoping someone has seen the 21-year-old and can help police find her.
Christina’s mother contacted police on Dec. 28, 2021. According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, family members last saw Christina at their residence in the 4200 block of E. San Francisco on Nov. 1, 2021.
Christina told her mother that she would be hanging out with friends. She did not provide any further information and did not return home.
However, Christina’s mother told police that a neighbor saw Christina four or five weeks ago. She was leaving the same street and accompanying a man driving a red, two-door pickup truck with tinted windows.
Scott has a medium-brown complexion, stands 5’7” tall, and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing grey jogging pants and a yellow t-shirt.
Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts can contact a detective with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5338.
News
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses; allows mandate for health care workers
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.
At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.
Missouri was the first state to file suit against the Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s private employer mandate as well as the mandate for health care workers.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released a statement after the ruling came down:
I’m proud to have delivered this critical decision for Missourians and Americans, and to hand the Biden Administration its biggest loss to date. While we’re disappointed in the Supreme Court’s ruling on our lawsuit against the health care worker vaccine mandate, that fight is far from over, and the case is still ongoing. We’re committed to ensuring that rural hospitals and nursing homes continue to stay open and provide critical care to Missourians, and we will not give up this fight.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt
The court’s orders Thursday during a spike in coronavirus cases was a mixed bag for the administration’s efforts to boost the vaccination rate among Americans.
The court’s conservative majority concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees. More than 80 million people would have been affected.
News
St. Louis firefighter killed in roof collapse after fire identified
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The firefighter who died after a roof collapsed during a two-story house fire in north St. Louis has been identified.
Benjamin Polson died in the line of duty on Thursday, the St. Louis Fire Department confirmed. Another firefighter, who has not been identified, was injured and taken to the hospital.
“There are no words to describe what the feeling is right now amongst the St. Louis Fire Department. The risk we took today wasn’t worth it; we lost a firefighter,” said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante around noon. They were able to knock down the fire on the first floor and then made their way to the second floor.
While on the second floor, firefighters made the decision to back out due to the intensity of the fire. Jenkerson said as they were leaving, the roof collapsed, burying two firefighters.
“This kind of event weighs just tremendously heavy on the entire department,” Jenkerson.
The collapse of the roof caused heavy timber and bricks to fall on the firefighters causing the death of one firefighter and injuring the other.
“Once these things come down, they normally don’t give you a warning. These are old buildings here. These are three or four-course bricks, so there’s a lot of weight, a lot of heavy timber,” said Jenkerson. “So when it comes down … if you’re in the way of that falling timber, it’s normally serious injuries and in this case, it proved to be grave injuries.”
Officials are looking into the conditions of the building and what may have led to the collapse. Jenkerson noted there were bars on the outside of the house, so it may have been occupied.
First responders were able to find the trapped firefighters. The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital.
The home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
News
King Soopers, union appear headed back to bargaining table after second day of strike
The union representing more than 8,000 King Soopers employees on strike across the metro area and the company appear headed back to the bargaining table.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 asked King Soopers negotiators to resume contract talks Friday. A spokeswoman for King Soopers, Colorado’s largest grocery store chain, said Thursday that the company is looking forward to returning to negotiations.
“We are pleased that after nearly a week the union has finally responded to our request to meet. We look forward to returning to the bargaining table to resume negotiations and find a deal that puts more money in our associates paychecks,” Jessica Trowbridge said in an email.
Kim Cordova, the union president, said the picket lines at stores from Boulder to Parker will remain up as the negotiations continue.
“We remain committed to honoring the near-unanimous vote by Local 7 members to strike against the company for unfair labor practices,” Cordova said in a statement. “And we will continue until the company proves it will treat essential workers with the dignity they deserve.”
During a rally Thursday, a day after employees walked off the job, Cordova said the union asked that King Soopers leaders from Colorado be at the table to continue talks. She said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado, only briefly attended bargaining sessions, which broke off the first week in January.
Out-of-state lawyers and corporate executives for Cincinnati-based Kroger, which owns King Soopers and City Market, are the ones who’ve been negotiating, Cordova told the crowd of about 200 union members and supporters.
“If we don’t have people from Colorado, we think it’s going to be unproductive to continue to talk to somebody who cares nothing about you, about Colorado values. They don’t have to look at you ever again,” Cordova.
The company announced Thursday that it is delaying the reopening of a King Soopers store in Boulder where 10 people were killed in a mass shooting March 22. The store was set to reopen Jan. 20, but Kelley said it would be a milestone and that “it must be free of distractions,” referring to the strike.
King Soopers has criticized the union for calling a strike after the company made an offer that included $148 million for wage increases, bonuses and investments in health care. The company made a revised proposal on Tuesday of $170 million. The UFCW Local 7 bargaining committee, which Cordova said is led by union members, rejected the original proposal on Jan. 5 and negotiations stopped. Tuesday’s offer was also rejected.
Last week, union members in Boulder, the Denver area, Parker and Colorado Springs overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike on claims of unfair labor practices. The stores’ contracts expired Saturday, Jan. 8. Colorado Springs workers didn’t walk off the job because the meat workers’ contact hasn’t ended yet.
Cordova said the union initially called for a three-week strike because its contracts with King Soopers and City Market expire at different times. Other stores across the state could eventually join the labor action, she said.
Other contracts run out later in January and in February.
Kelley has said the union should allow members to vote on the company’s latest proposal. He said in an interview Tuesday that “a tremendous amount of our associates” were asking the union for a vote on the company’s offer.
Cordova said Thursday the company finally provided some of the data on wages, pensions and other items .
“But they want us to bargain off of their proposal. That’s not how negotiations work,” Cordova said.
King Soopers hasn’t responded to the union’s comprehensive proposal, she added.
The union’s proposition includes starting pay of $18.56 an hour, compared to the company’s proposal of $16 an hour.
Cordova said King Soopers’ offer is full of concessions the company is seeking from employees. Among those, she said, are limits on the amount of sick leave; restrictions on overtime; and allowing the company to lower wages during the term of the contract.
The union said it wants a faster pathway for part-time employees who want full-time work. Cordova said a majority of King Soopers employees are part-time and many struggle to pay rent and buy food at a time when Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery chain, has spent more than $1 billion to buy back stock and has reported record profits.
“There’s a real mandate for change. There are systemic problems with what’s going on with Kroger, not just here but around the country,” Cordova said.
Contracts with the company are running out in Southern California, New Mexico and the Seattle area, she added.
“All of the issues are the same,” Cordova said. “You have a big company who has treated essential workers as disposable workers.”
