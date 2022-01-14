Connect with us

Missing 21-year-old St. Louis woman last seen a month ago

Published

33 seconds ago

on

ST. LOUIS – The family of Christina Scott is hoping someone has seen the 21-year-old and can help police find her.

Christina’s mother contacted police on Dec. 28, 2021. According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, family members last saw Christina at their residence in the 4200 block of E. San Francisco on Nov. 1, 2021.

Christina told her mother that she would be hanging out with friends. She did not provide any further information and did not return home.

However, Christina’s mother told police that a neighbor saw Christina four or five weeks ago. She was leaving the same street and accompanying a man driving a red, two-door pickup truck with tinted windows.

Scott has a medium-brown complexion, stands 5’7” tall, and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing grey jogging pants and a yellow t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts can contact a detective with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5338.

