News

Missing Aurora woman may have been in Colorado Springs

Published

30 seconds ago

on

Missing Aurora woman may have been in Colorado Springs
A 58-year-old woman from Aurora has been missing since late-December, and a police investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

News

Nathan MacKinnon named Central Division captain for 2022 NHL All-Star Game

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Nathan MacKinnon named Central Division captain for 2022 NHL All-Star Game
For the third consecutive time, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will serve as the Central Division captain in an NHL All-Star Game. The 2022 event is Feb. 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

MacKinnon also wore the “C” in 2019 and 2020. There was no ASG last season. He and Joe Sakic (2004) are the only Avalanche players to serve as event captains.

It will be the fifth consecutive All-Star appearance for MacKinnon, the third-longest in club history behind Sakic (eight, 1990-98) and Peter Forsberg (six, 1996-2001).

News

How much snow will St. Louis get? The current forecast ranges from 2-4″

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

How much snow will St. Louis get? The current forecast ranges from 2-4″
St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a little snow in the forecast Friday night into Saturday. It looks like it will start with a mix of rain and snow Friday evening and then change to all snow after midnight.

Snow will gradually taper off from north to south early Saturday afternoon, with a chance of 2 to 4 inches accumulating around metro St. Louis. There are some hints that there could be an isolated 5 inches, but that is pretty spotty. 

Here’s a look at the probability of meeting or exceeding 2 to 4 inches.

Current trends show a good portion of the viewing area has a 50-60% chance of getting 2 or more inches. However, when you increase that threshold to 4+ inches the probabilities go way down.

There are still many twists and turns possible for this system, and maybe even surprises.

The core energy is still just off the Canadian coast and has not been fully sampled by the observing network. That will happen tomorrow and give us a more solid look at both where this system will track and how much moisture it may bring with it.

News

Seditious conspiracy: 11 Oath Keepers charged in Jan. 6 riot

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Seditious conspiracy: 11 Oath Keepers charged in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, and 10 other members or associates have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday.

Despite hundreds of charges already brought in the year since pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, these were the first seditious conspiracy charges levied in connection with the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

It marked a serious escalation in the largest investigation in the Justice Department’s history – more than 700 people have been arrested and charged with federal crimes – and highlighted the work that has gone into piecing together the most complicated cases. The charges rebut, in part, the growing chorus of Republican lawmakers who have publicly challenged the seriousness of the insurrection, arguing that since no one had been charged yet with sedition or treason, it could not have been so violent.

The indictment alleges Oath Keepers for weeks discussed trying to overturn the election results and preparing for a siege by purchasing weapons and setting up battle plans. They repeatedly wrote in chats about the prospect of violence and the need, as Rhodes allegedly wrote in one text, “to scare the s—out of” Congress. And on Jan. 6, the indictment alleges, they entered the Capitol building with the large crowds of rioters who stormed past police barriers and smashed windows, injuring dozens of officers and sending lawmakers running.

Authorities have said the Oath Keepers and their associates worked as if they were going to war, discussing weapons and training. Days before the attack, one defendant suggested in a text message getting a boat to ferry weapons across the Potomac River to their “waiting arms,” prosecutors say.

On Jan. 6, several members, wearing camouflaged combat attire, were seen on camera shouldering their way through the crowd and into the Capitol in a military-style stack formation, authorities say.

The indictment against Rhodes alleges Oath Keepers formed two teams, or “stacks,” that entered the Capitol. The first stack split up inside the building to separately go after the House and Senate. The second stack confronted officers inside the Capitol Rotunda, the indictment said. Outside Washington, the indictment alleges, the Oath Keepers had stationed two “quick reaction forces” that had guns “in support of their plot to stop the lawful transfer of power.”

Rhodes, 56, of Granbury, Texas, is the highest-ranking member of an extremist group to be arrested in the deadly siege. He and Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix, Arizona, were arrested on Thursday. The nine others were already facing criminal charges related to the attack.

Sedition charges are difficult to win and rarely used, but defendants face steep prison time of 20 years if convicted, compared with five for the other conspiracy charges. The last time U.S. prosecutors brought such a seditious conspiracy case was in 2010 in an alleged Michigan plot by members of the Hutaree militia to incite an uprising against the government. But a judge ordered acquittals on the sedition conspiracy charges at a 2012 trial, saying prosecutors relied too much on hateful diatribes protected by the First Amendment and didn’t, as required, prove the accused ever had detailed plans for a rebellion.

Among the last successful convictions for seditious conspiracy stemmed from another, now largely forgotten storming of the Capitol in 1954, when four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire on the House floor, wounding five representatives.

