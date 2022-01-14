Missouri rejected these naughty requests for license plates in 2021

Suggest a Correction
**Editor’s Warning: The following story is for mature audiences and contains potentially strong, inappropriate language.**
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Revenue took in plenty of requests for personalized vanity plates in 2021, but not all were accepted.
Nearly 400 requests failed to make the cut, due to state requirements that such personalized plates not include “obscene, profane, patently offensive or contemptuous of a racial or ethnic group, offensive to good taste or decency, or would present an unreasonable danger to the health or safety of the applicant, or other users of streets and highways, or of the public in any location where the vehicle with such a license plate may be found.” Some plates were requested multiple times.
In the end, that meant a no for such contenders as “CRZYB” “HLLNAH” and “HTPCKT”.
Several attempts to connect a curse word with President Joe Biden were also rejected. There were no requests rejected related to the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ movement, which is a cheer seen as an insult to the President. At least four requests that referenced the Proud Boys, a white nationalist organization, were denied.
QANON was also requested but denied.
You can find the complete list here. Again, reader discretion is advised.
The number of rejected license plates pales in comparison to Ohio, which said no to 827 in 2021. In Utah, there were more than 900 on the naughty list.
A 58-year-old woman from Aurora has been missing since late-December, and a police investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.
NEWS RELEASE: Police Seeking Tips to Locate Missing Aurora Woman #APDNewshttps://t.co/f1EVwLfZ3y pic.twitter.com/PVbgUy1fPi
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 13, 2022
Lisa Marino-Dorsey was last seen Dec. 28 at her home in the 3500 block of South Kittredge Street, according to a news release. Police were notified about Marino-Dorsey being missing on Jan. 3.
Marino-Dorsey left home without her cellphone and she’s not communicated with anyone in the past few weeks, according to police. She may have been in the Colorado Springs area after leaving her home. A 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage associated with her has been recovered and seized by investigators. Police said they are concerned for her safety.
Police describe Marino-Dorsey as about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 130 pounds with blonde hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or who has information about her disappearance, is asked to call police at 303-739-6523, or call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).
For the third consecutive time, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will serve as the Central Division captain in an NHL All-Star Game. The 2022 event is Feb. 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MacKinnon also wore the “C” in 2019 and 2020. There was no ASG last season. He and Joe Sakic (2004) are the only Avalanche players to serve as event captains.
It will be the fifth consecutive All-Star appearance for MacKinnon, the third-longest in club history behind Sakic (eight, 1990-98) and Peter Forsberg (six, 1996-2001).
The three other captains next month will be Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (Pacific Division), Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan) and Auston Matthews (Atlantic).
U.S. Olympians. Denver native and former University of Denver forward Nick Shore was named to the U.S. Olympic team, along with Avalanche prospect Drew Helleson. The roster was released by USA Hockey on Thursday.
Shore, 29, played 299 NHL games until 2020 when he began a European career. He’s currently playing for Novosibirsk Sibir of the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia.
Helleson, 20, is a junior defenseman at Boston College. The Avs selected him in the second round (47th overall) in the 2019 draft.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a little snow in the forecast Friday night into Saturday. It looks like it will start with a mix of rain and snow Friday evening and then change to all snow after midnight.
Snow will gradually taper off from north to south early Saturday afternoon, with a chance of 2 to 4 inches accumulating around metro St. Louis. There are some hints that there could be an isolated 5 inches, but that is pretty spotty.
Here’s a look at the probability of meeting or exceeding 2 to 4 inches.
Current trends show a good portion of the viewing area has a 50-60% chance of getting 2 or more inches. However, when you increase that threshold to 4+ inches the probabilities go way down.
There are still many twists and turns possible for this system, and maybe even surprises.
The core energy is still just off the Canadian coast and has not been fully sampled by the observing network. That will happen tomorrow and give us a more solid look at both where this system will track and how much moisture it may bring with it.
