Nathan MacKinnon named Central Division captain for 2022 NHL All-Star Game
For the third consecutive time, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will serve as the Central Division captain in an NHL All-Star Game. The 2022 event is Feb. 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MacKinnon also wore the “C” in 2019 and 2020. There was no ASG last season. He and Joe Sakic (2004) are the only Avalanche players to serve as event captains.
It will be the fifth consecutive All-Star appearance for MacKinnon, the third-longest in club history behind Sakic (eight, 1990-98) and Peter Forsberg (six, 1996-2001).
The three other captains next month will be Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (Pacific Division), Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan) and Auston Matthews (Atlantic).
U.S. Olympians. Denver native and former University of Denver forward Nick Shore was named to the U.S. Olympic team, along with Avalanche prospect Drew Helleson. The roster was released by USA Hockey on Thursday.
Shore, 29, played 299 NHL games until 2020 when he began a European career. He’s currently playing for Novosibirsk Sibir of the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia.
Helleson, 20, is a junior defenseman at Boston College. The Avs selected him in the second round (47th overall) in the 2019 draft.
How much snow will St. Louis get? The current forecast ranges from 2-4″
St. Louis Weather:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a little snow in the forecast Friday night into Saturday. It looks like it will start with a mix of rain and snow Friday evening and then change to all snow after midnight.
Snow will gradually taper off from north to south early Saturday afternoon, with a chance of 2 to 4 inches accumulating around metro St. Louis. There are some hints that there could be an isolated 5 inches, but that is pretty spotty.
Here’s a look at the probability of meeting or exceeding 2 to 4 inches.
Current trends show a good portion of the viewing area has a 50-60% chance of getting 2 or more inches. However, when you increase that threshold to 4+ inches the probabilities go way down.
There are still many twists and turns possible for this system, and maybe even surprises.
The core energy is still just off the Canadian coast and has not been fully sampled by the observing network. That will happen tomorrow and give us a more solid look at both where this system will track and how much moisture it may bring with it.
Seditious conspiracy: 11 Oath Keepers charged in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, and 10 other members or associates have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday.
Despite hundreds of charges already brought in the year since pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, these were the first seditious conspiracy charges levied in connection with the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
It marked a serious escalation in the largest investigation in the Justice Department’s history – more than 700 people have been arrested and charged with federal crimes – and highlighted the work that has gone into piecing together the most complicated cases. The charges rebut, in part, the growing chorus of Republican lawmakers who have publicly challenged the seriousness of the insurrection, arguing that since no one had been charged yet with sedition or treason, it could not have been so violent.
The indictment alleges Oath Keepers for weeks discussed trying to overturn the election results and preparing for a siege by purchasing weapons and setting up battle plans. They repeatedly wrote in chats about the prospect of violence and the need, as Rhodes allegedly wrote in one text, “to scare the s—out of” Congress. And on Jan. 6, the indictment alleges, they entered the Capitol building with the large crowds of rioters who stormed past police barriers and smashed windows, injuring dozens of officers and sending lawmakers running.
Authorities have said the Oath Keepers and their associates worked as if they were going to war, discussing weapons and training. Days before the attack, one defendant suggested in a text message getting a boat to ferry weapons across the Potomac River to their “waiting arms,” prosecutors say.
On Jan. 6, several members, wearing camouflaged combat attire, were seen on camera shouldering their way through the crowd and into the Capitol in a military-style stack formation, authorities say.
The indictment against Rhodes alleges Oath Keepers formed two teams, or “stacks,” that entered the Capitol. The first stack split up inside the building to separately go after the House and Senate. The second stack confronted officers inside the Capitol Rotunda, the indictment said. Outside Washington, the indictment alleges, the Oath Keepers had stationed two “quick reaction forces” that had guns “in support of their plot to stop the lawful transfer of power.”
Rhodes, 56, of Granbury, Texas, is the highest-ranking member of an extremist group to be arrested in the deadly siege. He and Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix, Arizona, were arrested on Thursday. The nine others were already facing criminal charges related to the attack.
Sedition charges are difficult to win and rarely used, but defendants face steep prison time of 20 years if convicted, compared with five for the other conspiracy charges. The last time U.S. prosecutors brought such a seditious conspiracy case was in 2010 in an alleged Michigan plot by members of the Hutaree militia to incite an uprising against the government. But a judge ordered acquittals on the sedition conspiracy charges at a 2012 trial, saying prosecutors relied too much on hateful diatribes protected by the First Amendment and didn’t, as required, prove the accused ever had detailed plans for a rebellion.
Among the last successful convictions for seditious conspiracy stemmed from another, now largely forgotten storming of the Capitol in 1954, when four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire on the House floor, wounding five representatives.
Most of the hundreds of people charged in the violence are facing lower-level crimes. More than 150 people have been charged with assaulting police officers at the Capitol. Over 50 have been charged with conspiracy, mostly people linked to the far-right Proud Boys and anti-government Oath Keepers. There have been no sedition charges brought against the Proud Boys.
Rhodes did not enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6 but is accused of helping put into motion the violence. Jonathan Moseley, an attorney who said he represented Rhodes, said Rhodes was supposed to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection in a deposition but it got called off.
“He has been subject to a lot of suspicion to why he wasn’t indicted,” so far in the Jan. 6 riot, Moseley said. “I don’t know if this is in response to those discussions, but we do think it’s unfortunate. It’s an unusual situation.”
A second attorney representing the group, Kellye SoRelle, said she was issuing a statement later and said Mosley did not represent Rhodes.
Rhodes has said in interviews with right-wing hosts that there was no plan to storm the Capitol and that the members who did so went rogue. But he has continued to push the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, while posts on the Oath Keepers website have depicted the group as a victim of political persecution.
Other defendants in the conspiracy have argued in court that the only plan was to provide security at the rally before the riot or protect themselves against possible attacks from far-left antifa activists.
Rhodes, a former U.S. Army paratrooper and Yale Law School graduate, founded the Oath Keepers in 2009. The right-wing extremist group recruits current and former military, police and first responders. Several of those arrested are veterans.
Rhodes has appeared in court documents in the conspiracy case for months as “Person One.”
Authorities say he held a GoToMeeting call days after the election, telling his followers to go to Washington and let then President Donald Trump know “that the people are behind him.” Rhodes told members they should be prepared to fight antifa and that some Oath Keepers should “stay on the outside” and be “prepared to go in armed” if necessary.
“We’re going to defend the president, the duly elected president, and we call on him to do what needs to be done to save our country. Because if you don’t guys, you’re going to be in a bloody, bloody civil war, and a bloody — you can call it an insurrection or you can call it a war or fight,” Rhodes said, according to court documents.
Authorities have said Rhodes was part of an encrypted Signal chat with Oath Keepers from multiple states leading up to Jan. 6 called “DC OP: Jan 6 21” and it showed the group was “activating a plan to use force” that day.
On the afternoon of the 6th, authorities say Rhodes told the group over Signal: “All I see Trump doing is complaining. I see no intent by him to do anything. So the patriots are taking it into their own hands. They’ve had enough.”
Around 2:30 p.m., Rhodes had a 97-second phone call with Kelly Meggs, the reputed leader of the group’s Florida chapter, who was part of the military-style stack, authorities say. About 10 minutes later, Rhodes sent a photo to the group showing the southeast side of the Capitol with the caption, “South side of US Capitol. Patriots pounding on doors.” Around that same time, those in the stack formation forcibly entered the Capitol, prosecutors say.
Rhodes was arrested in Little Elm, a suburb about 35 miles north of Dallas. He was booked into the Collin County Detention Center, where a sheriff’s deputy said that local jail officials could not make Rhodes available to speak with a reporter because he was arrested by federal agents.
He was expected in court Friday in Texas.
More than 70 defendants remain detained on riot charges. At least 183 defendants have pleaded guilty to riot-related charges as of Jan. 11. At least 78 of them have been sentenced, including 35 people who received jail or prison sentences or time already served.
Associated Press writers Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City, and Nomaan Merchant, Eric Tucker, Michael Kunzelman in Washington contributed to this report.
Could ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores end up with Deshaun Watson after all with Texans?
Maybe Brian Flores could go to Deshaun Watson instead of the other way around.
With the Houston Texans firing first-year coach David Culley on Thursday, a new coaching vacancy has opened up days after the Miami Dolphins parted ways with Flores after three seasons.
It happens to be the team the Dolphins were heavily involved with in trade talks for Watson, the elite but embattled quarterback, throughout the past offseason and up until the Nov. 2 trade deadline last season. Watson did not play in the 2021 season as, amid his trade request from the Texans, he faces 22 allegations of sexual misconduct, including two that allege sexual assault.
The Texans are expected to pursue Flores as their top candidate, according to Sports Talk 790 in Houston. The report noted Flores’ strong relationship with Texans general manager Nick Caserio, who has ties with Flores through their history with the New England Patriots.
Pump the brakes on going too far into the speculation of a Flores-Watson union in Houston, though. Watson still wants a trade. His issue, dating back to a trade request that now dates back a full calendar year, has always been with Texans ownership and not Culley, according to MMQB.
The Houston Chronicle added, “Watson will NOT be taking another snap for the Texans.”
Flores isn’t the only coach with New England ties that Caserio is expected to target. Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is “expected to emerge as a leading candidate,” according to ESPN.
If Flores ends up with Houston, he could get his first shot at his former team next fall. The Texans visit Miami for a game against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Thus far, Flores has been known to have an interview lined up with the Chicago Bears, which will host the Dolphins for a game next year. Schedule dates are yet to be announced.
It is unknown if the Dolphins will continue to pursue Watson trade possibilities with a new coach coming in. In owner Steve Ross’ comments on Monday, he said any quarterback decisions will come down to what the franchise’s next coach wants to do.
Flores consistently dodged questions about Miami’s pursuit of Watson while having second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa running the offense last season, oftentimes repeating the statement “Tua’s our quarterback.”
Last time Dolphins general manager Chris Grier spoke, a day after the trade deadline, he described the Dolphins’ interest: “If there’s a player available around the league that’s viewed as being one of the top players around the league at any position, you look at it and try and go for it.”
Eight of the NFL’s 32 teams have head coaching vacancies. With Flores and Culley currently out, only one Black head coach remains, Mike Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Other minority coaches are Washington Football Team’s Ron Rivera (Hispanic) and New York Jets’ Robert Saleh (Arab-American).
