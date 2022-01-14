Celebrities
Neve Campbell Reveals She Was Attacked By A Bear On Set & Dragged ‘Through The Forest’
Neve Campbell claims she was forced to dip her hand in honey and feed a bear as if it was Winnie the Pooh. Needless to say, it did not go over well.
Neve Campbell stars in the Scream franchise, but according to the actress, running from Ghostface isn’t the scariest experience that she has had on set. The actress explained that she was just 17 years old when she was attacked by a bear during a chase scene on the set of an unnamed movie. “They brought this bear on set and they first gave me this big bottle of Coke to feed it. [After feeding it], they said dip your hand in honey and just run. And when you get to the tree over there, turn your hand out and feed the bear,” she said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
The chase scene went just about as well as anyone would’ve expected. “I dipped my hand in honey and I run to this rock, and I turn around and I put my hand out and the bear is not slowing down and he’s not coming for my hand,” she continued. “He grabs me by the leg and he pulls me through the forest.” She explained that the crew was “frozen” while her mother who was visiting her on set was “screaming.” Fortunately, a producer came to her rescue by “throwing rocks” at it and she sustained no major injuries.
Neve is gearing up for the premiere of Scream (2022). Leading up to the fifth film of the franchise, she has posted a series of promotional materials. She even posted a pic from set with her co-stars Couretney Cox and David Arquette on Instagram. All three actors beamed at the camera that David held up in the air for a selfie.
In another wholesome pic, she and the Never Been Kissed actor sat in directors’ chairs ready to film. She adorably captioned the Instagram post, “Sidney and Dewey back at it.” Neve was excited to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott and return to set with the Scream cast especially after the coronavirus pandemic put a long pause on her career.
Scream hits theaters on Friday, January 14. In the next installment of the hit horror franchise, a new killer strikes dons the Ghostface mask and strikes fear into the town of Woodsboro, California. The murderer targets a group of teenagers in order to unearth the dark secrets of the town’s past.
Barack Obama Calls For Senate To Protect Fundamental Voting Rights: ‘Our Democracy Isn’t a Given’
In his first opinion piece since he left office, Obama supported Joe Biden’s push to change filibuster rules in order to pass voting rights legislation.
Former President Barack Obama called for changes to filibuster rules in order to pass fundamental voting rights legislation. In his first opinion piece since leaving the White House, published in USA Today on January 13, Obama emphasized the importance of protecting democracy, which he said is currently under attack by new “suppressive” bills from GOP lawmakers. “Our democracy isn’t a given. It isn’t self-executing,” he wrote. “We, as citizens, have to nurture and tend it. We have to work at it. And in that task, we have to vigilantly preserve and protect our most basic tool of self-government, which is the right to vote.”
Reiterating points from President Joe Biden’s fiery speech supporting filibuster reform the day before, Obama, 60, argued the changes are necessary to allow a simple majority to pass two new voting rights bills: the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. “But even if Senate Republicans now refuse to stand up for our democracy, Democrats should be able to get the job done with a simple majority vote,” he explained, before adding, “The only thing standing in the way is the filibuster.”
Obama went on to say the current filibuster rule, which requires the Senate to reach a 60-vote threshold to advance legislation, has “no basis in the Constitution.” “Historically, the parliamentary tactic was used sparingly – most notably by Southern senators to block civil rights legislation and prop up Jim Crow,” Obama claimed. “In recent years, the filibuster became a routine way for the Senate minority to block important progress on issues supported by the majority of voters.”
“But we can’t allow it to be used to block efforts to protect our democracy,” he continued. “That’s why I fully support President Joe Biden’s call to modify Senate rules as necessary to make sure pending voting rights legislation gets called for a vote. And every American who cares about the survival of our most cherished institutions should support the president’s call as well.”
Removing the filibuster rule would ideally give the Democrats the majority in a 50-50 split Senate, as the tie-breaking vote would go to Vice-President Kamala Harris. However, in what could be a fatal blow to the Democrats fight for voting rights, one of their own may be breaking rank. On the same day Obama published his op-ed, Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona appeared on the Senate floor to reiterate she will not be changing her position on upholding the filibuster. Although she claimed she supports the voting rights legislation itself, she said she “will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country.”
“There’s no need for me to restate my long-standing support for the 60-vote threshold to pass legislation,” Sinema argued. “There’s no need for me to restate its role protecting our country from wild reversals in federal policy.” Removing the rule, she said, would not guarantee “that we prevent demagogues from being elected.”
Kanye West named as a suspect in criminal battery investigation
Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a criminal battery investigation.
The 44-year-old rap star – who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 – has been accused of punching a fan outside the Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles in the early hours of Thursday (13.01.22) morning.
Kanye got into an argument outside the members-only club after a fan asked him for an autograph.
A source told Fox 11 that Kanye was sitting in his car when he was approached by the fan. The rap star is alleged to have emerged from his vehicle, exchanged insults with the fan, before knocking him to the ground with a punch.
Police were subsequently called to the scene, but Kanye had already left by the time they arrived.
The fan – who refused medical treatment – is said to have captured the altercation on his phone. However, the police have yet to speak to the ‘Stronger’ hitmaker.
Meanwhile, Kanye recently started dating actress Julia Fox, following his high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian West in 2021.
However, an insider has claimed that the rapper is simply trying to “get under [Kim’s] skin” with his new romance.
The source explained: “It’s a desperate play for attention. There’s no other explanation when he chooses … [Julia] to go public with.”
The outspoken rapper is still said to be hurting after Kim, 41 – who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with Kanye – started dating comedian Pete Davidson.
Another insider suggested that Kanye’s recent behaviour has been “very strange”, as he’s spoken about rekindling his romance with Kim while also dating other women.
The source said: “He publicly fights for his family back, and then he’s linked to all these different girls. It’s very strange.”
How Britney Spears Feels About Sister Jamie Lynn Talking About Her In ABC Interview
HollywoodLife spoke with sources who say Britney Spears feels that Jamie Lynn Spears’ ABC interview was ‘beyond hurtful’.
Britney Spears has “no plans” on watching Jamie Lynn Spears‘ ABC interview which aired in two parts on Good Morning America and Nightline. However, the 40-year-old pop star has been all over social media and is well aware of what was said in the candid interview. A few sources close to the “Baby One More Time” singer spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained why Jamie Lynn’s candid interview was “beyond hurtful” for Britney.
“Britney has not watched any of Jamie Lynn’s interviews, and she doesn’t plan on it either,” one insider said. “But Britney has full access to her own phone now so that means she’s been all over social media and seen the outlandish accusations that Jamie is making. Britney has been hurt enough by her family and she doesn’t deserve this.”
“Britney is the one who helped bring her sister to stardom in the first place. And that was because Britney is a good sister and loved Jamie Lynn,” the pal added. “Britney doesn’t understand why Jamie Lynn is spreading these things, but it’s beyond hurtful. She wishes Jamie Lynn would stop using Britney as a storyline to create her own drama while still profiting financially off her.”
Another source close to the Grammy Award-winning star said, “Britney was completely caught off guard by this and didn’t know that it was happening until the last minute. Not once has Jamie Lynn apologized to Britney or simply say, ‘I’m sorry.’ That would have been the first step in the right direction. Regarding the conservatorship, Jamie Lynn said that she was focused on her own situation, which was being 17 years old and pregnant. And that is fine. Britney isn’t hurt about that. She understands her sisters’ initial reasons for not getting involved. But what about the 12 years after that? Jamie Lynn kept silent when she knew what was going on.”
The 30-year-old Zoey 101 actress made an appearance on ABC’s Nightline on Jan. 12 and told JuJu Chang about a fight the famous siblings had at a certain point after the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Jamie Lynn explained that Britney “got in her face” while she was holding her daughter Ivey, now 3, in her arms. “She cursed at me and so I just walked out of the room. I was like, ‘We’re just all family under one roof. I’m not trying to argue,’” Jamie Lynn said. “And when I tried to remove myself from the situation, that’s when I guess she just got really angry.”
