Nikki Bella Says She Has Unfinished Business’ With Charlotte Flair Ahead Of WWE Return

The Bella Twins are back! For the first time in over three years, Nikki and Brie Bella will step into a WWE ring at the Royal Rumble, and Nikki says she’s looking to settle the score with some old rivals.
“Brie, I don’t know about you, but I’m going in to win,” Nikki Bella told her twin sister, Brie, when discussing their WWE return during the Jan. 12 episode of The Bellas Podcast on SiriusXM’s Stitcher. During the Jan. 7 episode of SmackDown, the WWE announced some participants in the women’s Royal Rumble match, and Nikki and Brie, 38, were among the named competitors. The Bellas haven’t wrestled since 2018, and it appears Nikki has been holding onto a grudge since then. “I’ve had unfinished business with Charlotte [Flair], so why wouldn’t I want to go back there [to the WWE],” she said.
“And then, I’ve never had business with Becky [Lynch],” added Nikki, “and I would love it. And then, there are the [Women’s] Tag titles. Because I would kind of like to be the first-ever winner of the Royal Rumble to kind of give the middle finger to both champions, to go, ‘I want the tag titles.’ Like, how badass would that be? Would I not be the coolest person to go down in history? I’d feel like I’d have a little “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to me.”
Nikki isn’t the only Bella with some unresolved issues within the squared circle. “I feel like, the last Royal Rumble – the only one I’ve been in, the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble – the way I was taken out, it wasn’t very nice,” she said. “I don’t even remember,” said Nikki with a smile. “Oh, you don’t?” said Brie accusatorily. “Because it was you. And you better watch your back too, girl.”
The Bellas haven’t competed in the WWE since late 2018. Nikki’s last match was a loss to then-WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, per CageMatch.net. A month before that attempt, Nikki teamed with Brie and Ronda to defeat Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Soho (competing under the name Ruby Riott). Brie announced in a 2019 episode of Total Bellas that she was retired from the ring, and during a 2021 episode of the Sippin The Tea TV Show, Nikki said that the doctors had “put me on the retired bench for life.” During The Bellas Podcast, Nikki discussed how she was medically cleared for in-ring action after undergoing MRIs and scans on her brain, neck, and other places.
The 2022 Royal Rumble, taking place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, will be one for the history books. Not only does it mark the 35 years of the titular match, but the women’s match will see a lineup of returning stars, like Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Lita, the Bella Twins, and Mickie James – who is currently Impact Wrestling’s Knockout World Champion. “I was shocked they announced it because usually, these are surprises, but I understand, marketing-wise,” said Nikki said on the podcast, per Fightful. Brie added, “Business-wise, it makes sense because now we can have the whole Bella Army there.”
Selfishly, that’s why I was happy about it,” said Nikki. “No one would have ever expected you and I to be in the Rumble, so it makes me happy that the Bella Army knows, and they can go.”
Ye got caught in a lip lock with Julia Fox and a whole lot of folks seem to think he’s in a kissing pissing war with his ex Kim K.
Ye and Julia were photographed having a night out at Delilah Lounge in West Hollywood with some of Kanye’s famous friends including Madonna, Evan Ross, Antonio Brown and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Wednesday night.
Evan Ross posted about the outing, which internet onlookers had lots of jokes about.
What the net is mostly buzzing about though is Kanye kissing Julia for the world to see — which some feel is suspicious timing considering that, according to TMZ reports, Kim and Pete grabbed pizza and ice cream together Tuesday night, and it was during the ice cream run at Rite Aid when they were seen loved-up and cuddling.
Do y’all really think Ye would stoop so low?
Funny enough, earlier this week TMZ reported that their Kim sources say she’s cool with Ye and Julia becauce Julia’s a fan of the Kardashian family and if she and Ye stay togther it’ll be much easier for Kim to deal with an admirer than a hater.
Ouch. Wonder if that stings being called “a fan.”
Meanwhile some not so flattering photos of Julia have been floating the net from her days struggling with drug addiction.
If there is indeed a publicity war going on between Kim and Ye — who would you say is winning?
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo shared love to former co-star Patrick Dempsey on Instagram, after he mimicked a memorable pose made famous by Ben Stiller in ‘Zoolander.’
Patrick Dempsey‘s former TV wife, Ellen Pompeo, popped up in the comments section of his hilarious Instagram post on Tuesday, January 11. Patrick, who used to star in Grey’s Anatomy as Derek Shepherd, opposite Ellen’s Meredith Grey, sat on the couch with his dog while striking the “Blue Steel” pose for the camera. For the uniformed, the “Blue Steel” pose is done by Ben Stiller in his 2001 comedy film Zoolander. Patrick perfectly nailed it by pursing up his lips and sucking his checks in, while keeping his eyes fixated on the camera.
Patrick captioned his post, “Happy Monday. Have a good one.” Ellen, 52, then shared some love to her deceased TV hubby with a sweet comment. “Blue steel and his sidekick,” the actress wrote.
As expected, Grey’s Anatomy fans went wild over Ellen and Patrick’s one-sided exchange. “Love you guys!!” one fan said, while another wrote, “my merder heart cannot.” Other commenters called on Patrick to make a full-time return to the hit ABC medical series, which was recently renewed for season 19. Ellen’s comment also got a whopping 7,000 likes, and counting, from their fans.
Patrick starred in the first 11 seasons of Grey’s, before his character Derek was killed from injuries sustained in a car accident. However, Patrick made an epic return to the series in season 17 when Derek popped up in a beach dream sequence of Meredith’s while she was in a coma from COVID. Other deceased characters like George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), and Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) also appeared on the beach to reunite with Meredith.
As we previously reported, ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy for yet another season on January 10. This continues the show’s run as the longest-running primetime medical drama series. Ellen inked a new deal with ABC to return for season 19, according to THR, alongside fellow original stars Chandra Wilson (who plays Dr. Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (who plays Dr. Webber). ABC noted in its statement that season 19 will “explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters.”