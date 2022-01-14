Bitcoin
Nitro League Shifts Gears With New NFT Marketplace And Virtual Garage Launch
Dubai, UAE, 14th January, 2022,
Nitro League continues to push forward on the quest to make virtual racing enticing to a global audience. After numerous months of success, the team now turns its attention to the NFT space through a multi-pronged approach.
Nitro League has noted tremendous success since its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on Polkastarter. With a strong focus on blockchain gaming and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Nitro league continues to gain traction across all platforms. Moreover, the team announced a new NFT marketplace, virtual garage and single track gameplay launch by March 2022.
The virtual garage is a high-tech space for players to spend their time. It features robotic machinery and digital controls with a convenient user interface with exotic features. Players can upgrade their cars, showcase their collect NFTs, compete in mini-games, and engage with other users to be an active part of the Nitroverse community.
Under the Nitro League banner, the new non-fungible token marketplace will enable players to buy, sell, and trade NFTs representing in-game items. These items will include engines, boosters, decals, tires, paint jobs, brakes, headlights, hoods, taillights, and much more. Every player can customize the look and feel of their virtual car as they see fit. Moreover, the marketplace will introduce new opportunities to raise the rarity of NFT assets.
The focus on the NFT marketplace and virtual garage results from Nitro league collecting player feedback to improve and diversify the virtual racing world. Gamers can play, build, own, and monetize their digital assets earned by playing the game. The marketplace and virtual garage are the next steps in the evolution of Nitro League’s play-to-earn gaming model in the virtual racing metaverse.
Within the Nitro League Metaverse – dubbed the Nitroverse – players gain access to a fully-functional futuristic racing game in a sandbox environment. Tokens are earned based on performance and skill. Additionally, players can adjust their performance through the in-game items and customization options in the garage.
Furthermore, the Nitroverse merges eSports and cryptocurrency, two of the most prominent trends in the technology sector today. Gamers have complete ownership of their experience and earn RP tokens for participating in thrilling races and from owning unique NFT assets. NFTs in Nitro League can be leveled up, as higher rarity race cars provide better performance and help unlock better RP token rewards.
The NFT marketplace will undergo continual upgrades to support a broader range of collectibles. For example, Nitro League dropped an initial collection through a partnership with Terra Virtua and is working on a second collection. The Nitro League team will communicate more details, including mint numbers, regarding this new drop through its official social channels.
The Nitro League team also established a partnership with DAFI Protocol and Polinate, culminating in the DAFI Protocol Nitro Car reveal. An upcoming Ntrio League vehicle racing game will be added to the metaverse. Polinate will grant access to pre-sales of the game and the DAFI vehicle through its Games and Guilts.
The DAFI car provides an elegant style, high-end technology and has enough potential to dominate the competition in street races. In addition, it boasts a rapid acceleration and peak speed, two factors that are essential in the Nitro racing arena.
About Nitro League
Nitro League is a decentralized play-to-earn racing game, bringing together great gameplay, token economies and the metaverse. Game is built by a team with 500M app store downloads, crypto projects and economies worth 3B+. All in-game assets and utilities are NFTs with cutting-edge gameplay mechanics.
Website | Telegram | Discord
Contacts
Bitcoin
Baby Doge Coin Price Prediction 2022 — Will BABYDOGE Hit $0.00000002 Soon?
- Bullish BABYDOGE price prediction is $0.000000001366 to $0.000000004791.
- The BABYDOGE price will also reach $0.0000002 soon.
- BABYDOGE bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.000000000550.
In Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about BABYDOGE to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Baby Doge Coin Current Market Status
According to coingecko, the price of BABYDOGE is $0.000000004298 with a 24-hour trading volume of $27,738,410 at the time of writing. However, BABYDOGE has increased to 2.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, BABYDOGE has a circulating supply of 164,301,252,026,556,051 BABYDOGE. Currently, BABYDOGE trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as OKEx, Gate.io, Bitrue, MEXC, and LBank.
What is Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE)?
BABYDOGE is a deflationary token designed to become more scarce over time. BabyDoge also has real-world utility in its pipeline, which is uncommon in many meme cryptocurrencies. The amount of baby dogecoin in your wallet increases from each transaction as Baby Doge Coin holders automatically receive a 5% fee from every transaction that happens on the Baby Doge ecosystem. Baby Doge Coin is new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. It was built by using Binance Smart Chain (BSC) to create an ecosystem that is still Ethereum-compatible.
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) Price Prediction 2022
Baby Doge Coin holds the 142nd position on CoinGecko right now. BABYDOGE price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
An ascending channel is defined as the price action contained between two parallel upward-sloping lines. This price pattern is distinguished by higher highs and lower lows. An ascending channel is created by drawing a lower trend line that connects the swing lows and an upper channel line that connects the swing highs.
Price does not always remain entirely formed within the parallel lines of an ascending channel, but instead shows areas of support and resistance that traders can use to set stop-loss orders and profit targets. A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate a continuation of the upward trend, whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate a change in trend.
Currently, BABYDOGE is at $0.000000004298. If the pattern continues, the price of BABYDOGE might reach the resistance level to $0.000000005025 and $0.000000016426. If the trend reverses, then the price of BABYDOGE may fall to $0.000000000507.
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of BABYDOGE.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of BABYDOGE.
|Resistance Level 1
|$0.000000001366
|Resistance Level 2
|$0.000000002555
|Resistance Level 3
|$0.000000004791
|Support Level 1
|$0.000000000866
|Support Level 2
|$0.000000000550
The charts show that BABYDOGE has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, BABYDOGE might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.000000004791.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the BABYDOGE might plummet to almost $0.000000000550, a bearish signal.
Baby Doge Coin Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of BABYDOGE is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of BABYDOGE lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the BABYDOGE’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, BABYDOGE is in a bullish state. Notably, the BABYDOGE price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BABYDOGE at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the BABYDOGE is at level 99.25. This means that BABYDOGE is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of BABYDOGE may occur in the upcoming days.
Baby Doge Coin Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Baby Doge Coin’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Baby Doge Coin. Currently, BABYDOGE lies in the range at 44.090000000000, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of BABYDOGE. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of BABYDOGE lies above the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, BABYDOGE’s RSI is at the 99.25 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of BABYDOGE with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Baby Doge Coin.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH and BTC is moving at the consolidation state. But, the recent trend of BABYDOGE moves in an upward direction.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Baby Doge Coin network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for BABYDOGE. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Baby Doge Coin in 2022 is $0.000000004791. On the other hand, the bearish BABYDOGE price prediction for 2022 is $0.000000000550.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the BABYDOGE ecosystem, the performance of BABYDOGE would rise reaching $0.000000005 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.00000002 if the investors believe that BABYDOGE is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
BABYDOGE is a deflationary token designed to become more scarce over time. Baby Doge Coin is new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community.
BABYDOGE has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include OKEx, Gate.io, Bitrue, MEXC, and LBank.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the BABYDOGE platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On July 01, 2021, BABYDOGE reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.000000005890.
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of BABYDOGE in the past few months, BABYDOGE is considered a good investment in 2022.
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) will hit $0.0000002 soon.
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) price is expected to reach $0.00000003 by 2023.
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) price is expected to reach $0.000000038 by 2024.
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) price is expected to reach $0.000000045 by 2025.
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) price is expected to reach $0.000000055 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bitcoin
Identity is Fundamental , Credit is the Pass
HongKong, China, 14th January, 2022, Chainwire
Credit is not only the cornerstone of the market economy, the credit mechanism has also penetrated into every corner of society, and the credit system has also become the basic system for regulating the activities of social entities.
Credit-Individual’s second ID
In social life, people need an identity certificate to reflect individual identity information, including name, gender, nationality, place of residence, family composition, and so on. These characteristic tags of the physical world define the identity of an individual. After the government or centralized agency verifies the identity information, it can fulfill the basic needs of social life, such as household registration, school registration, driver’s license application, visa for going abroad, bank account opening, loan application, Inquiries on credit records, etc., are the manifestations of identity credit composed of the different needs of different centralized institutions for identity information in different application scenarios. Xuexin.com records advanced information records in China, and European and American countries will use WES for authentication; vehicle management offices or DMV records vehicle information records, including driver’s license types, violation information records, etc.; visas and bank account opening require various asset certificates and bills Address, social information record, whether there has been a criminal record, bad credit record, etc.
In the above-mentioned scenes, identity is the identification basis of life scenes, and credit is a pass that is active in different scenes. Honesty, as an important part of human values, is regarded as an important virtue and obligation in social or economic activities. People generally regard credit as important as an individual. Personal credit is like a “second ID card.” If there are behaviors such as fraud, debt evasion, and manufacturing of fake and shoddy products, these bad records will always be engraved on the individual’s label. It is also difficult to gain a foothold in society. Whether it is an individual, a company, a government, or a large country, credit is the foundation of social life and life, and it is also a status symbol of whether it can be based on society.
In the economy and society, banks are the most important credit rating agency in the traditional world. Following the new Basel Agreement’s proposal to use external ratings to calculate bank risk assets, it has further affirmed and enhanced the importance of bank ratings. The risk of assessing banks includes credit risk, market risk and other risks. Credit risk is not only an important consideration for banks to assess personal credit scores, but also the core of banks being managed and rated as a centralized institution. In the traditional world, banks mostly play the role of financial intermediary, but in the information age, they have evolved into information intermediaries, providing a source of basic identity and credit information for other social needs. With the advent of the Internet era, the emergence of Alibaba Sesame Credit has promoted the development of the Internet credit system, and has gradually formed a similar “online bank” existence, becoming an independent third-party credit agency through cloud computing, machine learning, etc. Technology objectively presents personal credit status, and has provided credit services for users and merchants in hundreds of scenarios such as consumer finance, financial leasing, hotels, renting, travel, marriage and love, classified information, student services, and public utility services. Its evaluation criteria include five latitudes of user credit history, behavioral preferences, performance capabilities, identity traits, and personal connections for evaluation, and establish data cooperation with public agencies and other partners. Different from traditional credit data, Sesame Credit also covers a series of application scenarios that reflect the characteristics of personal identity information, such as credit card repayment, online shopping, water, electricity and coal payment, and social relationships.
Web3.0 Era and the Establishment of Metaverse Credit System
By analyzing a large amount of online transaction and behavior data, we can evaluate users and help companies classify users to provide better services. Users themselves also enjoy the convenience brought by electronic identity and credit, which has become the Web2.0 era. Sign.
Jassem Osseiran, the founder of MetaVisa, also as the entrepreneur and advisor in the financial services, belives that In Web3.0, Internet users need an Internet identifier, which can be linked to any software and practical scenarios. At the same time, information can be stored on the blockchain network to ensure that the information is not tampered with and proves personal achievements, Time-stamped permanent authenticity of assets, interests, activities, etc.
In the Web1.0 era, people only need to ingest information and don’t need to participate. Web2.0 has become a two-way Internet. Through “temporary” personal network files, information and content can be released, which has better interactivity and requires greater audience participation. The network has become more abstract and expandable. By the time of Web3.0, decentralized identity is not short-lived. People have the right to establish and maintain permanent identities online. Content posted online will be permanently linked to themselves. These public historical records prove the existence of a certain scene and time. It is more abstract and requires higher audience participation. We need to keep our wallets, private keys, assets, and use applications in different scenarios.
Jassem indicates that Web3.0 should be granular and composable for data and content, and it requires a higher audience to participate in the abstract formation. Before this, our expressions were complete and concrete. All users, content, data, and thermal media are stored in applications. Each application is an isolated island of information, which is largely fragmented. Access procedures between applications require separate applications. It concretely defines completeness, but the audience participation is low. In Web3.0, content and data should be arranged in an open space. Applications are granular, and permissions can be combined with each other. Any application can access each other and form a cold medium. You can use your imagination at will. Everyone is right. The presentation of the same content can have different definitions. This is also the Vision of MetaVisa to achieve the accomplishment in the future.
The premise of Web3.0 is that users have a unique and permanent Internet identity. As part of a decentralized identity, everyone has a unique, open, and accessible history. The behaviors and achievements of the material world under the chain can be displayed on the chain, and people’s creation, contribution, assets, and collections possessed on the Internet also reflect their preferences, experiences, and achievements. People will be closer to the operation in the material world, but they can use it at will in the network world, and they are all related to themselves, not belonging to the platform. Extending to various fields and application scenarios, decentralized identity can be used as the basis for realizing network native credit scoring, and the credit value on the chain will be more cautious and strict, because it will affect your future credit mark. It can’t help carrying people’s online personality and identity information, and at the same time is the credibility foundation of the online world.
Driven by the development of a decentralized identity, the construction of a credit system is also necessary. MetaVisa, as the middle layer protocol of Layer-3, founded by Jassem Osseiran and co-founded by Silent Unicorn, the technology advisory firm, helps users establish and display reliable identity and credit records on the chain by analyzing blockchain data. Based on blockchain data, the use of cloud computing, machine learning technology, and model algorithms such as decision trees and random forests, five latitudes of credit history, asset portfolio, on-chain behavior preferences, wallet address activity level, and address relevance have been established The credit rating system MetaVisa Credit Score (MCS).
As for Asset Portfolio, the higher the asset holding of an address, the higher its credit rating should be. Therefore, in the credit sub-system, asset holdings should be an important factor. An address account may have various ERC standards and different types of tokens, and the number and value of tokens in the address account will change over time.
The interaction between the account address and different types of applications on the chain can reflect the interests and preferences of the account, and can also be used as the basis for calculating the credit rating of the account address. Consider the two sub-fields of DeFi and NFT, which are currently highly engaged, and count users’ on-chain interaction behaviors in these two fields respectively.
In DeFi, deposit, borrow and liquidity pool position can reflect the user’s total asset value TVL (Total Value Locked) on the DeFi platform; Deposit, Borrow, Swap, and Liquidity Pool Position correspond to all four interactive behaviors. TXN (deposit and withdraw corresponding to deposit, borrow and repay corresponding to borrow, increase and decrease corresponding to swap and liquidity pool position) can reflect the user’s activity level on the DeFi platform. Similar to the aforementioned “address activity level” and “holding assets”, the total asset value and activity level both take the time effect into account in the exponential moving average method. The weighted addition of the two will obtain the account address’s value in the DeFi field. level of participation.
In NFT field, by counting the value of all NFT assets held by the account address (based on the latest transaction price), the total value of the NFT assets of the account address can be obtained. By counting the above interactive behaviors, it can reflect the user’s activity level on the NFT platform. The aforementioned “address activity level” and “holding assets” are similar. Both the total value of NFT assets and the activity level take the time effect into account in the exponential moving average method, and the two are weighted and added to obtain the account address’s participation in the NFT field. .
Address Active Level is evaluated based on the number of successful TXN’s. Intuitively, the higher the frequency of TXN, the closer to the calculation time point, the more active the address should be. Based on this principle, an exponential moving average method is used to evaluate the activity of an address.
Many considerations are needed to improve the credit rating system. With reference to the case of the physical world, in Sweden, if the mobile phone arrears is not paid and is dunning more than twice, in addition to being shut down, you will receive court flyers and your name will be recorded. You may not be able to apply for any mobile phone network in the future. Loans will also become difficult; in Finland, consciously buying tickets, but if someone spot checks and finds evasion, they will be blacklisted, which will have a great impact on personal life and work in the future; in the Nordic region, once a company appears Bad credit records, these untrustworthy information will be disseminated in the society, from the dishonest person’s dishonesty to the transaction party to the dishonesty of the whole society; once German companies and individuals have dishonest behavior, the bank will not grant loans, and individuals are not allowed to go abroad. If the impact of these social behaviors on credit is mapped to the chain, everyone will treat their credit more cautiously, because the convenience and preferential treatment brought by good credit is incomparable.
As far as the current meta-universe or blockchain credit system technology is concerned, the more standardized data sources are the holdings of assets, asset types, active frequencies, product trends, etc. of addresses. How to map off-chain experience to on-chain data to form personal identity information and credit labels is currently the biggest challenge. This is also an important introduction of how to make decentralized identities practical, such as personal achievements, creative contributions, academic diplomas, etc. And many companies are now responding to this challenge. Violet is committed to verifying personal identity information off-chain on the chain; 0xStation allows users to record their professional achievements on the chain; Koodos allows a variety of on-chain relationships and can transform any content on the Internet into a customizable NFT . These granular data can be used as the data source of MetaVisa or any identity credit system developer. Through the classification of these data, they can be identified to create personal unique credit badges. These badges can not only be added to the data on the chain, It is also an important credit symbol that prevails in the world of the meta universe.
In addition to collecting, obtaining, and organizing metadata, a complete information system is needed to facilitate the reading and evaluation of data. The data model and standards for managing goodwill are also a great challenge to whether decentralized identities can be mainstreamed. The subjective and complex background information behind the identity, objective credit evaluation, information data security protection, access to credit information sources on the chain, and the diversified data requirements of the credit system all promote the realization of Web3.0 and the meta-universe system fundamentally.
Follow MetaVisa to learn more:
Website: http://www.metavisa.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaVisa
Medium: https://medium.com/@metavisaofficial
Community(English): https://t.me/MetaVisaOfficialCommunity
Contacts
Bitcoin
PureFi x Kirobo Are Going to Make an Offer You Can’t Resist
Investigate The Source of The Sender’s Funds and Retrieve Crypto Transfers Sent in Error
The beauty of cryptography lies in endless opportunities, and that’s attractive to many. Seeing the recent shifts in capital flow, we can track the interest switching in favor of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Although it is risky due to its high volatility, being such a young market like DeFi that’s also unregulated carries some other, more significant threats.
The true danger lies in the lack of boundaries among the endless opportunities, which eventually traps DeFi in becoming a large playground for Money Laundering (ML) and Terrorist Financing (TF). The absence of KYC and AML procedures adds another log on the fire. Even the statistics demonstrate that money laundering via DeFi is increasing – about $34 million of DeFi transactions in 2020 were conducted by criminal actors.
Luckily for crypto users, companies like Ciphertrace, Chanalysis, PureFi, Hacken etc. are working to decrease the gap between mass adoption and DeFi. Not a long ago, PureFi, a decentralized protocol that provides compliance tools while maintaining the anonymity of users, and Kirobo, a DeFi technology company offering users the ability to retrieve crypto transfers and the inventor of the Liquid Vault, entered into an interesting collaboration that combines the best of both companies and fights against the influx of illicit funds in the DeFi industry. How? Let’s see.
When doing a safe transfer, a user will be able to check the counterparty they want to transfer crypto to and decide whether to interact with a particular wallet or not. In addition, the same user will be able to see the AML score of an incoming transaction and decide whether to accept or reject it based on the score results. In case of a high-risk score of a sender, a receiver can easily “undo” the transaction protecting its wallet from the dirty funds. The same applies to Safe P2P Swaps – users will be able to see the AML score of each wallet that engages in a swap interaction.
Another exciting part of their collaboration is the integration of PureFi that will take place within Kirobo’s Liquid Vault. One of the planned features lets users check the wallet that they use to create a Vault and figure out if it has an adequate AML risk score on the early stage. Beyond that, Kirobo users will be able to check the AML score of a DeFi pool or smart contract before interacting with it, thanks to PureFi’s solution. Since the Vault is also being developed and updated constantly, other features such as PureFi’s AML checks and potentially KYC elements will be integrated in the future.
It will certainly be interesting to see the further development of such initiatives.
Nitro League Shifts Gears With New NFT Marketplace And Virtual Garage Launch
Woodward: Plunging temps expose cold, hard truth of grid
Denver weather: Fast-moving snow storm moving across Colorado Friday
Meet Painted with Raven season one winner Matt Perkins
Jamie Lynn Spears Claps Back At Britney Spears Amid Book Drama: This Is ‘Unhealthy Chaos’
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again
Australia revokes Novak Djokovic’s visa for a second time, with possible 3-year ban from Australia
MoDOT and IDOT prepare roads for winter weather Friday night
‘Baby Shark’ is the first YouTube video to reach 10 billion views
Limerick: Sitting squarely in town, historically means nothing to fires
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1