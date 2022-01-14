Connect with us

Nuggets have not ruled Michael Porter Jr. out for the season, source says

Published

1 min ago

on

Nuggets have not ruled Michael Porter Jr. out for the season, source says
Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. has not been ruled out for the season while recovering from back surgery, a league source told The Denver Post on Thursday.

Wolves kill border collie, injure second dog in northern Colorado, officials say

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Hunters kill 20 Yellowstone wolves that roamed out of park
Wolves in northern Colorado killed a domestic border collie and injured another, marking the second wolf kill in the area in less than a month, state Parks and Wildlife officials confirmed.

Wildlife managers received a report early Sunday that a dog carcass had been found and another dog was injured on a Jackson County ranch, just south of the Wyoming border, said Parks and Wildlife spokesman Travis Duncan.

Wolf tracks were found near the dog’s body and the other dog’s injuries were consistent with a wolf attack, Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf confirmed.

The collies were working dogs, used to herd animals on the property, Duncan said. State officials will reimburse the rancher for the loss.

In December, wolves killed a calf on another Jackson County ranch, near North Park, not far from the most recent kill. Both kills follow the contentious passage of a statewide ballot measure to reintroduce gray wolves into Colorado’s forests.

The wolves currently living in northern Colorado moved there on their own. State officials have not yet released any wolves back into the wild, though the ballot measure, Proposition 114, gives them until Dec. 31, 2023, to do so.

Sarah Dideriksen, of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, said she is following news of the second kill, which raises additional questions about the state’s plan to reintroduce wolves. She called for more information from those officials on wolf behavior, how pets might interact with the wild animals and what else to expect in the reintroduction process.

After the first kill in December, representatives with the Cattlemen’s Association and the ranchers who lost their calf called for a lethal option to be included in the reintroduction process.

Wolves will likely kill more livestock, the ranchers said, and people should be able to protect their property with lethal force, if necessary.

Wolf experts and advocates call the idea of killing wolves absurd. The animals are listed by the state as an endangered species and they’re an important part of the ecosystem, said one expert, Michael Robinson, of the Center for Biological Diversity.

One person dies in a Golden house fire early Thursday morning

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

One person dies in a Golden house fire early Thursday morning
One person died in a fully involved house fire in Golden early Thursday morning.

Avalanche rookie Bo Byram remains on personal leave, no target date for return

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Avalanche rookie Bo Byram remains on personal leave, no target date for return
Avalanche rookie defenseman Bo Byram did not practice Thursday and remains on personal leave, the team said.

Byram, 20, had at least three concussions and multiple setbacks in 2021 and was a late scratch ahead of Tuesday’s 4-3 overtime loss at Nashville. His father, Shawn Byram, told The Athletic that his son wasn’t feeling well in Nashville.

When asked where Byram is after Thursday’s practice, Avs coach Jared Bednar said, “I don’t know.”

He added: “He’s still on personal leave.”

