News
Nuggets’ Will Barton in good health after scary head collision in blowout over Blazers
Silence fell over Ball Arena as Will Barton lay motionless on the court while surrounded by Nuggets teammates.
Denver hammered Portland on Thursday night, but for a few tense moments late in the third quarter, the team’s only real concern was Barton. He slipped on a drive to the rim and slammed his head against the knee of Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic. Barton instantly crumpled to the floor.
“A scary moment, obviously,” coach Michael Malone said. “Nothing dirty. Nothing malicious. It was just an unfortunate play.”
Whole team is gathered around Will Barton, who’s still down. pic.twitter.com/RlXs6pCQtN
— Mike Singer (@msinger) January 14, 2022
Barton eventually rose to his feet with the assist of Denver’s medical staff and went into the locker room. Relief filled the arena when he later returned to the bench. Barton cheered along with teammates as the Nuggets’ reserves closed out an easy win.
“I was just trying to make a play and get to the rim,” Barton said. “My defender (CJ Elleby), when he saw me try to get into his body, he backed up, so I lost balance. I just ran into Nurk. … My neck kind of whipped back. Just hurt it for a little while. That’s all.”
Malone added: “We took (Barton) into the back and the doctors cleared him. He’s OK, thank goodness, that’s more important than anything.”
It’s been a challenging week for the Nuggets’ versatile shooting guard. A COVID testing error led Barton to miss the team’s stunning collapse Tuesday night at the Los Angeles Clippers. Barton had tested inconclusive, positive, and twice negative before finally being cleared to play on Thursday.
“I knew I didn’t have COVID the whole time. I had no symptoms,” Barton said. “It’s just a tricky season with all the testing going on. Things just happen.”
Barton thrived against the Blazers with 21 points — 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range — plus four rebounds and two assists.
“The yo-yo of this season continues. I think (Barton) had a great night,” Malone said. “He shot the ball extremely well from the field. … I think a peak Will Barton game is when he is getting seven or eight rebounds. And he’s getting five or six assists. Those are numbers that are readily attainable for him. He has that kind of versatile talent and ability.”
Teammate Jeff Green also described Barton as an “X-Factor” whose ability to score, assist, defend and rebound is essential considering Denver’s injury-depleted roster. Barton is averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season.
“A two-way player. He’s big-time for us,” Green said. “When he has it going, we normally win. He’s got to keep it up. It’s a lot of pressure. But Will is great for us.”
Barton will need another strong performance Saturday night when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers come to Denver.
“I know I can make plays whether it’s scoring, creating for others, defense or rebounding,” Barton said. “Whatever is needed. I wear a lot of hats. I know what I can do.”
News
Sun City Mesquite’s active 50+ community pulls Coloradans west
Homebuyers tired of competing in the Denver metro’s cutthroat housing market might want to consider looking west. Much further west.
Sun City Mesquite, an active 55+ community of new one-story homes near the Utah-Nevada border, sits an easy day’s drive from Colorado. The development lets buyers choose between 11 plans to create the home of their dreams.
The community offers everything from quicker delivery homes ready in two months to build from dirt homes customized to fit your needs.
“Come check us out,” says Jeff Blea, Sun City Mesquite General Sales Manager. “We’ve got a great product, location, price point.”
Get outside
Mesquite’s sure to appeal to Coloradans who love to spend time outdoors. “We take pride in the Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb lifestyle,” Blea says.
Mesquite has seven golf courses, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, activities at the world-class Pioneer Recreation Center, plus tennis, bocce ball, and pickleball courts.
“You’ll see community members driving their golf carts everywhere,” Blea says. Residents also can explore scenic trails leading to nearby national parks.
Want more? The lifestyle director coordinates activities ranging from garage sales and craft nights to bus trips into Las Vegas.
Create your dream home
Buyers can choose from a range of floor plans from the smaller Cottage series that range from 1,285 to 1,420 square feet to the mid-size Retreat series that range from 1,573 to 2,010 square feet to the Encore series that range from 2,023 to 2,514 square feet.
The open floor plans flow from room to room to maximize the square footage in the gathering and kitchen areas, Blea says. “We want to let you make the house your home.”
The houses start with an initial base floorplan, and buyers then can make decisions ranging from making structural changes like converting a bedroom to a den or a powder room to a full bath to choosing cosmetic finishes ranging from flooring to kitchen cabinets and bathroom finishes.
Safety first
While Blea and his team are happy to welcome prospective buyers who want to make the trip west, they know some buyers may not be comfortable visiting in person now.
So, to accommodate those buyers, Mesquite offers virtual tours and other options, Blea says. “Our sales team has gotten really good at Facetime calls.”
Room to breathe
Mesquite continues to grow.
“The future is bright. We plan to build for many, more years,” Blea says.
“We have the best lots, the best locations and the best floor plans.”
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
News
Colorado Rapids reach trade agreement for Kellyn Acosta to LAFC
The Colorado Rapids have reached an agreement with LAFC in a blockbuster move that will send midfielder Kellyn Acosta to Southern California.
Tom Bogert of MLSSoccer.com first reported the deal, which will bring back a total of $1.5 million in General Allocation Money, with the Rapids set to receive an initial $1.1 million and up to $400,000 in incentives. Additionally, the Rapids retain a sell-on clause.
Acosta, who has been an instrumental member of the Rapids since joining the club in 2018 from FC Dallas, has been a mainstay with the United States Men’s National Team as well. He made the most appearances for the program in a calendar year with 21 caps last year.
Acosta appeared in 22 games for Colorado last season, 20 of which were starts, and scored once over 1,700 minutes. Acosta has made 79 total appearances for the Rapids and has been a steady influence at midfield with an 83% average passing rate since joining the club.
Acosta was the highest-paid member of the Rapids according to MLS Players Association, which publishes an annual salary guide. He had a base salary of $1 million with a guaranteed max earning of 1.1 million.
It is the second blockbuster deal with LAFC in the last two seasons for the Rapids. Last year, Colorado sent $1 million in GAM and additional incentives to acquire Canadian international midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye.
It won’t be too long until the Rapids and Acosta meet again. Colorado is set to open its 2022 MLS campaign Feb. 26 against LAFC at Banc of California Stadium. The clubs will face off again at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on May 14.
News
Review: Old vampire tricks abound in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’
MOVIE REVIEW
“HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA”
Rated PG. On Amazon.
Grade: C+
Dracula is up to his very old vampire tricks in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the latest, somewhat dim iteration in the computer-generated “Hotel Transylvania” series that began in 2012.
Adam Sandler and Sony Pictures Animation parted ways for reasons unknown before the making of this fourth in the series.
Sandler voiced the character of Count Dracula in the first three films and served as an executive producer. Voiced by Brian Hull of “Monster Pets: A Hotel Transylvania Short Film” (2021), this new Dracula sounds not unlike the Sandler version.
At the outset, the Count is planning on retiring and making the announcement at a big party he has thrown for his friends and family, where zombies wait tables.
The friends and family include, of course, his daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez), his annoying, human, skater-boy son-in-law Jonathan aka Jonny (Adam Samberg), his fiance Ericka Van Helsing (Kathryn Hahn) and his fellow monster buddies Frank aka the Frankenstein monster (Brad Abrell) and his bride Eunice (Fran Drescher), Wayne aka the Wolf Man (Steve Buscemi), Griffin the Invisible Man (David Spade), and Murray aka the Mummy (Keegan-Michael Key). Don’t forget “Blobby” aka the Blob.
The trouble begins when Drac gets, uhh, cold feet and changes his announcement, forcing Jonny to go to Van Helsing’s lab in the hotel’s basement and agree to be transformed into a monster, actually a blue-green and yellow dragon, with a crystal “monsterification” gun invented by Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan).
The same device accidentally turns Dracula into his human form, doing the same for his friends, before it is broken. To replace it, human Dracula and monster Jonny must go to South America in a monster-piloted airplane to find another crystal in a cave in a distant rain forest. When they realize what has happened, Mavis, Ericka and Drac’s buddies and their families follow along in Ericka’s steampunk dirigible.
That’s the set-up. The execution features the usual “Hotel Transylvania” lame jokes, pratfalls and sight gags (juggling chainsaws, anyone?). Jonny is in the tiresome habit of referring to his father-in-law as “cranky fangs.”
The human Dracula can be exposed to the sun and has a pollen allergy. Stop me if any of this sounds funny to you.
Directors Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska (“Monster Pets: A Hotel Transylvania Short Film”) keep the action moving along and often have very little going on in the backgrounds. Writers Amos Vernon, Nunzio Randazzo and Genndy Tartakovsky, the latter of “Samurai Jack” fame, have somehow managed to make Drescher unfunny, nothing short of a miracle.
We get mosquito jokes, piranha jokes and a toasted marshmallow bit. Anything gooey or slimy is funny fodder. It’s gratifying that the Dracula in these “Hotel Transylvania” films has been based on the character played, and in fact created by, the, yes, hypnotic Bela Lugosi in the 1931 Todd Browning landmark “Dracula.” The Universal horror film classics of the 1930s remain a rite-of-passage for kids everywhere.
Like many films aimed at children, “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” has a lesson, too. It is “not to see the worst in things, but to see the good.” I take it this effort is Exhibit A.
(“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” contains perilous action, rude humor and something called “cartoon nudity.”)
Nuggets’ Will Barton in good health after scary head collision in blowout over Blazers
Binance Backs WOO Network With A $12 Million Strategic Investment
Olivia Culpo Outraged After She’s Told She Couldn’t Wear Sports Bra & Biker Shorts On Plane
Sun City Mesquite’s active 50+ community pulls Coloradans west
Pump Rules’ Brittany Cartwright is Team Lala Amid Randall Split But Can’t Say the Same for Jax, Lost 7 Lbs
Colorado Rapids reach trade agreement for Kellyn Acosta to LAFC
Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Son Samuel As They Walk From School Together: Photos
Review: Old vampire tricks abound in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’
RHOC: Emily Simpson on Noella Accusing Heather of Violence
Finkle: Protecting downtowns’ vitality key in 2022
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1