Celebrities
Olivia Culpo Outraged After She’s Told She Couldn’t Wear Sports Bra & Biker Shorts On Plane
Olivia Culpo was outraged when she was told by an airline that she couldn’t board the plane because she was wearing a sports bra & biker shorts.
Olivia Culpo, 29, had a very unhappy experience while trying to board her plane to Cabo, Mexico on Jan. 13. Olivia arrived at the airport rocking a tiny black bralette with a pair of high-waisted biker shorts and a long black cardigan on top. When it was time to board the American Airlines plane, Olivia was told she could not get on the flight in her outfit and had to change.
What year will we be done policing women’s bodies??? @AmericanAir @oliviaculpo pic.twitter.com/TLFEGnoje2
— Amy (@amyjeannn7) January 14, 2022
Olivia was completely shocked when she was told she couldn’t board, so she took her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey’s sweatshirt, and put it on, covering her entire upper body. The green sweatshirt was super baggy on her and she pulled it up to show that she still had her outfit on underneath.
Olivia’s older sister, Aurora, filmed the entire scenario and Olivia reposted her sister’s video of her wearing the set and wrote, “Oh no I’m confused lol. Is this outfit inappropriate/offensive?”
Aurora then filmed another passenger on the flight who was also wearing a plunging bralette with a pair of high-waisted leggings and a cardigan. The other passenger expressed to the camera that she was sop confused as to why she could board in her outfit but Olivia couldn’t in her similar outfit. Olivia reposted the video writing, “New best friend had my back.”
Eventually, they were able to board the plane and Olivia posted a photo of Christian sitting in his seat wearing just his white T-shirt with his arms tucked in because he was freezing considering Olivia was wearing his hoodie.
Once they landed, Olivia posted a photo of herself in her original outfit writing, “I’m dressed back in my risqué athleisure outfit and gave Christian back his clothes lol.” She then posted another photo of vintage airline hostesses wearing their uniforms of long knee-length skirts and blazers, writing, “My next airport lewk.”
Despite all the stress, Olivia made it to Cabo safely and is already having a great time on her vacation, getting to wear all of the outfits she wanted.
Celebrities
Pump Rules’ Brittany Cartwright is Team Lala Amid Randall Split But Can’t Say the Same for Jax, Lost 7 Lbs
Brittany Cartwright is “team Lala all the way.” But what about her husband, Jax Taylor?
Following Lala Kent‘s split from Randall Emmett, who she’s since accused of cheating on her numerous times, the Vanderpump Rules alum said she feels for former cast mate before admitting Jax and Randall were “super close” and dishing her the weight loss she’s seen since joining Jenny Craig as a spokesperson on January 1.
“I feel for her for everything she’s going through. She’s an incredible mom… I’m team Lala. I hope the best for her and Ocean and their entire family,” Brittany said on E! News‘ Daily Pop on January 13.
As for her husband, Brittany didn’t exactly say he’s also “Team Lala.” Instead, she claimed not to know where the two men stand after acknowledging they have been quite close in recent years.
“Jax and Randall were super close,” Brittany explained. “I’m not really sure exactly what’s going on with them.”
What she is sure of is her love for son Cruz Michael Cauchi, who she and Jax welcomed in April.
“He’s the sweetest, cutest little thing I’ve ever seen,” Brittany gushed. “I just love him so much. I can’t even express how much I love him. It’s incredible… He’s with us 24/7. We don’t even have a babysitter.”
After giving birth months ago, Brittany has faced criticism online for not dropping her baby weight quick enough.
“My postpartum weight loss journey is different than some of my cast mates’ and friends’ and everything, so I feel like I’ve gotten judged a lot harder for that,” she admitting, noting that she gained “the quarantine 19” as her former co-stars, Stassi Schroeder, Lala, and Scheana Shay, who welcomed daughters in January, March, and April, respectively, seemed to slim down quicker.
Although Brittany hopes to lose at least 30 pounds with Jenny Craig, she’s already off to a good start.
“I’ve only been on the program for one week and I’ve already lost seven pounds, which is insane,” she revealed.
“The food is so good,” Brittany continued of the company’s new Max Up program to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “And I’ve already lost seven pounds since that photo of me. I was shocked that it’s already been seven pounds. So it’s like I’m doing really good and I’m proud of myself. I’m super excited.”
“Before I even started this, everybody told me how good the food was,” she explained. “And it actually is delicious. But that’s something that everybody I talked to, said that the food was so good. And I’m glad that there’s a private coach. It’s just so easy to follow the app along with your coach.”
As she gets serious about her postpartum weight loss, Brittany said husband Jax is supporting her by trying to kick his Taco Bell habit.
“He’s definitely helping me by like not snacking and not like ordering a bunch of food,” she said. “And he’s trying to eat healthier as well. And he’s definitely saying that he might be trying the plan soon.”
Brittany is doing well thus far with the Max Up program but said that she still deals with her fair share of weight critics, many of whom compare her body to that of her Pump Rules cast mates.
“My weight loss journey has not been the same as theirs,” Brittany shared. “And that’s completely fine. But people can be so harsh and so mean on a show where they feel like they know you or know what you’re going through or think that you should be a certain way. And this isn’t real life.”
“For me, I wasn’t able to go right back down skinny,” she added.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Son Samuel As They Walk From School Together: Photos
The ’13 Going On 30′ actress was all smiles as she held hands with her youngest child, while giving him a ride from school.
School days! Jennifer Garner was an absolutely doting mother to her nine-year-old son Samuel on Thursday January 13. The 49-year-old actress held her son’s hand on their way to the car after a long day of hitting the books! Jennifer had a huge smile on her face, as she and Samuel went for a short stroll together, and she helped him carry some of his things, while they got ready to go home.
Jennifer was stunning in a casual outfit. She sported a white cardigan sweater with black stripes, along with a brown skirt. She completed the outfit with a black pair of sneakers, and she carried a brown face mask, along with Samuel’s lunchbox and what looked like his jacket. Meanwhile, Samuel sported a navy blue polo and matching pants, as he headed home with his mom. The Juno actress was similarly seen picking up her son from school on Tuesday January 10. Jennifer and Samuel have gotten a lot of bonding time in through the first two weeks of the new year! Other than the rides to school, the actress and her boy were spotted having a mom and son lunch date together on Sunday January 8.
Samuel is Jennifer’s youngest child, and she shares him, along with her two daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 49. Ben and Jennifer seem like they have such a great co-parenting relationship together, and they both spend lots of time with their kids. Their oldest daughter Violet was spotted out shopping with her dad just days into 2022, and she’s growing up to look just like her mom!
Either way, the pair have shown that their kids are a prime concern for both of them! Ben also opened up about concerns about how his kids would react to the infamous “Sad Affleck” meme during a January 7 interview with The Los Angeles Times. “That was funny to me. I mean, there’s nobody who hasn’t felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, ‘Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?’ That’s really tough,” he said.
Celebrities
RHOC: Emily Simpson on Noella Accusing Heather of Violence
Emily Simpson reacted to Noella Bergener‘s allegations against Heather Dubrow on Wednesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County while appearing on Watch What Happens Live after the show.
After Noella claimed Heather had thrown people against the wall, Emily shaded her credibility and slammed her as “thirsty” before looking back at her tense encounter with Nicole James and offering an update on her post-bar relationship with husband Shane Simpson.
“If you notice, [Noella] contradicts herself. She said she heard and she said she saw. So when someone contradicts themself, it takes away their credibility [and] I don’t believe them at all,” Emily admitted of Noella’s accusations of violence against Heather on the January 12 episode of WWHL.
Because Noella made such serious claims against Heather, Emily totally understood why Heather didn’t want to include her in their then-upcoming girls’ trip.
“She went to her house and accused her of assaulting someone. If someone was going to accuse me of criminal behavior I wouldn’t want them to go on a trip to me either,” Emily stated.
While Emily was quite supportive of Noella as she endured the early moments of her split from husband James Bergener, she hinted that their relationship changed as the season continued after being asked about Gina Kirschenheiter‘s doubts about Noella.
“I think all of us, probably, are trying to figure her out. And I think that initially I was close with her because I just wanted to do the right thing and be there for her, but as the season progresses, you start to question things,” Emily revealed. “I think Gina was right questioning her, in general.”
During last week’s episode of RHOC, Noella accused her fellow newbie, Dr. Jen Armstrong, of being “thirsty.” But according to Emily, Noella is the thirstier of the two.
“I’d say Noella. She does Instagram from her bathtub. That’s thirsty,” Emily reasoned, going on to note that Noella is “attractive, in the bathtub.”
That said, Jen wasn’t free from Emily’s critiques. Instead, she was labeled as Emily’s “least fun” castmate, and Gina, Emily’s closest friend on the show, was given some friendship advice.
“Text back sooner,” Emily told her.
As the episode continued, Emily revealed she misses Braunwyn Windham-Burke the least out of her, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge. She also looked back on the drama she encountered with Nicole at Heather’s party on the premiere episode of season 16.
“I have a very short tolerance for people, and especially when they try to make me feel incompetent… I felt like I was asking her questions to try to like, get the truth out and when she came at me, it came at the wrong time and I was pissed,” Emily confessed.
As RHOC fans well know, Emily butted heads with Nicole after Shannon Beador revealed that she had allegedly filed a lawsuit against Heather’s husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, years ago. However, while Shannon slammed Emily and Gina for failing to be loyal, Emily denied her decision to reveal what Jen said about Noella, to Noella, was hypocritical.
“There’s a lot more to that story and I hope it comes out at the reunion because I have a timeline and I feel like people need to understand more [about Shannon] and that’s all I’m going to say about that,” she teased.
Then, when asked which current cast member Emily complains about most, Emily said it was Shannon while Shane felt it was Jen.
Also on WWHL, Emily said her marriage to Shane has been much easier since he passed the bar in 2021.
“Oh yea, absolutely. I feel like now that that weight is off his shoulders, we don’t have to focus on that and we move forward.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
