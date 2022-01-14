Connect with us

One person dies in a Golden house fire early Thursday morning

Published

1 min ago

on

One person died in a fully involved house fire in Golden early Thursday morning.

Avalanche rookie Bo Byram remains on personal leave, no target date for return

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Avalanche rookie defenseman Bo Byram did not practice Thursday and remains on personal leave, the team said.

Byram, 20, had at least three concussions and multiple setbacks in 2021 and was a late scratch ahead of Tuesday’s 4-3 overtime loss at Nashville. His father, Shawn Byram, told The Athletic that his son wasn’t feeling well in Nashville.

When asked where Byram is after Thursday’s practice, Avs coach Jared Bednar said, “I don’t know.”

He added: “He’s still on personal leave.”

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for U.S. businesses

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.

At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.

The court’s orders Thursday during a spike in coronavirus cases was a mixed bag for the administration’s efforts to boost the vaccination rate among Americans.

The court’s conservative majority concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees. More than 80 million people would have been affected.

“OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate. Nor has Congress. Indeed, although Congress has enacted significant legislation addressing the COVID–19 pandemic, it has declined to enact any measure similar to what OSHA has promulgated here,” the conservatives wrote in an unsigned opinion.

In dissent, the court’s three liberals argued that it was the court that was overreaching by substituting its judgment for that of health experts. “Acting outside of its competence and without legal basis, the Court displaces the judgments of the Government officials given the responsibility to respond to workplace health emergencies,” Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a joint dissent.

When crafting the OSHA rule, White House officials always anticipated legal challenges — and privately some harbored doubts that it could withstand them. The administration nonetheless still views the rule as a success at already driving millions of people to get vaccinated and for private businesses to implement their own requirements that are unaffected by the legal challenge.

Both rules had been challenged by Republican-led states. In addition, business groups attacked the OSHA emergency regulation as too expensive and likely to cause workers to leave their jobs at a time when finding new employees already is difficult.

The vaccine mandate that the court will allow to be enforced nationwide covers virtually all health care workers in the country. It applies to health care providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding, potentially affecting 76,000 health care facilities as well as home health care providers. The rule has medical and religious exemptions.

Decisions by federal appeals courts in New Orleans and St. Louis had blocked the mandate in about half the states. The administration already was taking steps to enforce it elsewhere.

In the healthcare case, only justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito noted their dissents. “The challenges posed by a global pandemic do not allow a federal agency to exercise power that Congress has not conferred upon it. At the same time, such unprecedented circumstances provide no grounds for limiting the exercise of authorities the agency has long been recognized to have,” the justices wrote in an unsigned opinion, saying the “latter principle governs” in the healthcare cases.

Guest commentary: Marshall fire and Jan. 6 riots were two crises — with sadly very different responses

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Two tragedies have dominated Colorado’s attention of late. The fires in the Boulder area, of course, remain top of mind as the affected families and communities work to piece their lives back together. Farther away, Washington commemorated the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Both events were horrific, if for different reasons. But our collective reactions—or, put more pointedly, the different ways our leaders have chosen to respond—speak powerfully to what’s going well, and what’s faltering in American society today.

Begin with the Marshall fire. Those of us who live in Colorado know the area by reputation. “The Republic of Boulder,” as some like to call it, is as far to the left as Colorado Springs is to the right. And yet, when communities in and around Boulder were ravaged by fire, politics fell away entirely. Conservatives did not sneer or argue that the tragedy was somehow overblown. The victims and their allies did not use the moment to advance their own agendas. At a time of authentic horror, our leaders came together as they should to pursue the broad public interest.

Something very different happened in Washington on the anniversary of Jan. 6. We should acknowledge there are stark differences between the two underlying events. Nonetheless, the effects were similar: In both cases, something treasured was threatened. But while one served to bring Colorado’s leaders together, the other has worked to drive elected officials in Washington further apart.

Most of us will agree—and really everyone should acknowledge—that the Capitol riot was a travesty deserving of condemnation. What it should not be allowed to become—but what it has morphed into for both parties—is a kind of political football. Republicans should not  excuse or dismiss the rioters to win favor with any constituency or, in some cases, single political figure—namely former President Trump. But perhaps even more salient, the sitting president of the United States should not use that horrible event’s anniversary as a means to further divide the country or drive home a partisan agenda.

I liked President Biden’s inaugural address, delivered almost a year ago. The watchword of that speech was “unity,” and it centered on bridging the divides that prevented America from moving forward together. But two weeks short of a year later, the president’s tone has changed almost 180 degrees. Rather than calling on Americans to come together, or imploring his former colleagues on Capitol Hill to work together, he deepened the divide: “The former president and his supporters,” Biden asserted, “are trying to rewrite history….Can you think of a more twisted way to look at this country — to look at America? I cannot.”

Republicans should not be excused for skipping town on Jan. 6. But Democrats turned what should have been solemn commemorations into what felt like a staged platform for self-serving electoral reforms. At a moment when Senate Republicans appear to be open to discussing more modest reforms, including changes to the Electoral Count Act of 1887, partisan theatrics are more likely to throw a wrench in any bipartisan deal than drive real change.

Some in Congress understand that we need to beat a new path toward consensus. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., recently stood bravely against a one-party social spending and climate bill for that reason. Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, are pushing the same collaborative approach from the other side of the aisle. In the House, the bipartisan members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, led by Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., are traveling the same road. It would also be good to see more bipartisanship from Colorado’s congressional delegation. But at this point, the divide remains stark.

Coloradans have responded to the recent fires in the most American way possible—opening their hearts and wallets to the victims, and setting differences aside in the face of tragedy. We are all Americans just as we are all Coloradans. In a nation as diverse as ours, we’re bound to have differences of opinion. That’s healthy—but it can’t be allowed to define our government. To move forward together, we need our elected officials to lift us up. Unless we see more leadership from the top, we’ll never achieve the reconciliation the nation needs.

Roger Hutson is a co-chair of No Labels Colorado, a board member of Colorado Concern and the CEO of HRM Resources III, LLC

