Open-window mandate forces Boston Public Schools students and teachers to bundle up
Students and teachers have to bundle up in their classrooms because of a Boston Public Schools mandate that windows be kept open 4 inches to reduce the risk of COVID transmission.
“Good morning families,” one school wrote to parents before their children headed off to class. “It is still very cold. Remember the windows in our classrooms have to be open. I suggest layering your child’s clothes (2 pairs of pants, 2 shirts and a sweater, 2 pairs of socks, etc. (Plus all their outerwear (hat, glove, scarf, etc.).”
That advice has angered some parents.
“These are the notifications I get from a BOSTON PUBLIC SCHOOL … in the 21st century,” one parent tweeted. “I hate this so much. How is my 4yr old to concentrate on learning trying to keep warm?!? An adult has trouble in the cold these kids are enduring so much.”
At Wednesday night’s School Committee meeting, Samantha Laney, a teacher at Holmes Elementary School in Dorchester, said she and her students have to keep their coats on in class because windows are required to be open to circulate the air.
She also said schools need COVID tests “right away” and need more social workers, not only for students, but for teachers who are “burned all the way out.”
Mary Dibinga, a Boston Latin Academy teacher, told the School Committee she started her day on a bus crowded with students, with no social distancing, because many school bus drivers aren’t coming to work.
She arrived at her “55-degree classroom,” where she has two students with sickle cell anemia, one of the diseases that put people at greater risk of not only contracting COVID but also dying.
A walkout is planned at 10:30 a.m. Friday to demand better working conditions during the pandemic.
“This is the protocol for each school to mitigate COVID risks,” a Boston Public Schools spokeswoman said Wednesday of the open-window mandate. “Temperatures in school buildings have been adjusted to 76 degrees to help combat the required window ventilation, and teachers/staff are urged to contact their school leader if they are experiencing issues with heat or cold.”
On Wednesday night, the School Committee approved nearly $400 million in federal, COVID-relief grants, but some parents and students urged the committee to defy the state’s insistence on 180 days of in-person learning, with several going so far as to say schools should be closed altogether until it is safe to return.
Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius maintains that a classroom is the best environment for students to learn and to receive the resources they need. But she also agrees that the omicron surge presents a special circumstance and believes that the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education could foster goodwill with school leaders by loosening the 180-day, in-person learning requirement.
Family prepares to welcome home Brockton man who spent 27 years behind bars for murder after rare commutation
Family members of William Allen, the 48-year-old Brockton man who received a rare commutation from Gov. Charlie Baker for a first-degree murder conviction, are preparing to welcome their prodigal son home in the coming months after 27 years in prison.
Allen’s father and stepmother spoke about the Governor’s decision from the steps of their home, where William is expected to return “very soon,” according to his attorney.
“We still have to be a little patient, but we all know that one day he’s going to walk on these steps, on to this door, and ring the bell,” his stepmother Frances Bynoe said.
Allen was convicted of first-degree murder in 1997 after he and his co-defendent broke into the home of Purvis Bester with intentions of robbing the property. During that 1994 robbery, Allen’s co-defendent stabbed Purvis to death. As a result, Allen was sentenced to life behind bars without parole.
Bynoe credits her stepson’s release to the character he demonstrated while in prison, which Gov. Baker reiterated in his commutation recommendation:
“While incarcerated Mr. Allen participated in significant programming — among them restorative justice and violence alternatives — as both a student and a facilitator. He has earned vocational licenses to be a barber, food service worker, and law clerk, served as a Eucharistic minister for the Catholic community, and consistently held a job, including working as a companion and assistant to severely mentally ill patients at Bridgewater State Hospital.”
“He didn’t take that time just to say oh, OK, alright, I’m here for life. He still fought for his life,” Bynoe said.
Advocacy group Second Chance Justice began lobbying for Allen’s freedom in 2017, and were joined by New England Patriots captain Devin McCourty, who heard the commutation news Wednesday.
“It’s probably the greatest team victory that I’ve ever been a part of,” McCourty said.
In a statement, William Allen thanked the governor and his advocates, and promised, “I will never let you down.”
The third and final step towards Allen’s release will be consideration of his case by the Governor’s Council, and Allen’s attorney said members of that group have already expressed optimism about approval — meaning William could be home in a matter of months.
If approved, Allen’s first-degree murder sentence will be downgraded to second-degree murder, which offers the possibility of parole after 15 years served. Allen will then be expected to go through the parole process, his attorney said. The state’s last commutation was in 2014.
“You just don’t know how much in my heart, right now, I feel for William, and the things that me and him are going to accomplish from this point on,” Allen’s father said.
Mayor Wu appoints new School Committee member
Mayor Michelle Wu has appointed Stephen Alkins Jr. to fill one of two, four-year vacancies on the Boston School Committee.
Alkins is the diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging officer at TERC, a science, engineering, technology and math education research and development nonprofit in Cambridge.
“Dr. Alkins has dedicated his career to bringing about the systemic change that’s needed in this moment,” Wu said. “I’m excited for him to bring his vision and experience to the Boston School Committee. His commitment to inclusion and holistic understanding of education will benefit all BPS families, educators and staff.”
Alkins’ responsibilities at TERC include recruitment and retention of a diverse research staff, internal policy review, development and analysis of inclusive educational opportunities and social programming, and establishment of partnerships to promote equity for all STEM learners.
“He has strong connections within the community and a demonstrated passion for diversity, equity and inclusion and helping to dismantle systemic inequities so that students can continue to succeed,” committee Chairwoman Jeri Robinson said in a statement. “Dr. Alkins will be a great addition as we strive to ensure that the Boston School Committee represents the diversity of our schools and our city.”
Alkins said he is “excited to collaborate with diverse voices advocating and strategizing toward educational equity and empowering the valuable knowledge and input of the Boston community. … Let’s get to work.”
Massachusetts millionaires’ tax could generate $1.3 billion, but with ‘high’ cost to jobs, taxable income
Opponents of a millionaires’ tax before voters this fall say the $1.3 billion in new annual income will cost Bay Staters 9,000 lost jobs and drive out up to 4,000 high-earning families at a time when Massachusetts is already “flush with cash.”
Massachusetts voters will decide on the measure, dubbed the “fair share amendment” by proponents, in the November election. It would add a 4% surcharge on incomes over $1 million.
This is the Legislature’s seventh attempt to pass a wealth tax, but a new poll released by the MassINC Polling Group Thursday showed this time it’s likely to stick, with 70% of registered voters in support of the question.
A new study from The Center For State Policy Analysis at Tufts University found it could generate $1.3 billion in new tax revenue annually.
That’s less than the $2 billion predicted by a state Department of Revenue in a report several years ago but still a “meaningful amount of money” for Massachusetts, while only hiking taxes on the Bay State’s top 0.6% of earners, the study states.
“The millionaires’ tax also could have some serious side effects if top earners opt to leave the state or shield their income to avoid paying,” the Tufts University study points out, saying “the number of movers is likely to be small.”
The report concludes that 500 families could end up leaving the state and Massachusetts could lose roughly $100 million in tax revenue from relocation.
David Tuerck with the Beacon Hill Institute produced it’s own financial predictions for the so-called millionaires’ tax. While its prediction that it would raise about $1.2 billion in new annual revenue is close to the Tufts figure, Tuerck said “that’s the only similarity.”
Tuerck said the tax hike would “kill” 9,000 jobs in the first year and cause up to 4,000 high-earning Massachusetts families to relocate — a “much bigger” economic hit than the Tufts report predicts.
State Rep. Nicholas Boldyga, R-Southwick, said top earners in Massachusetts “are going to flee the state in droves” to avoid the tax, leaving the commonwealth “in a much worse position.”
State Rep. Marc Lombardo, R-Billerica, said “the reality is that Massachusetts is flush with cash,” arguing Massachusetts has no need to raise taxes on the wealthy with so much green flowing in already.
The state had over $5 billion in revenue above benchmark last fiscal year and is already billions above benchmark halfway through this fiscal year. Billions more still have flown into the state over the past two years in the form of federal coronavirus funds, more than $2 billion of which remain unspent.
“Massachusetts has money coming in, we have more than enough to fund these critical programs that we need without raising taxes on the hard-working families,” he said.
Opponents also pushed back on ballot question language saying revenue generated by the tax would be earmarked for education and transportation funding.
“The state constitution specifically prohibits earmarking funds, revenue,” said Rep. David DeCoste, R-Norwell. “Since the Legislature appropriates revenue, only the Legislature will have the final word in terms of what will be spent and for what. The idea that these funds will somehow be fenced for transportation and education is really unrealistic.”
