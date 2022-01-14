News
Oskar Blues and other CANarchy brands sold to Monster Energy maker
Monster Beverage Corporation, maker of Monster Energy drink, is acquiring Colorado’s Oskar Blues Brewery and several others, as it makes its first foray into the alcoholic beverage space.
According to an announcement Thursday, Monster has agreed to buy CANarchy Brewery Collective, which includes Oskar Blues, Florida’s Cigar City Brewing Co., Dallas’ Deep Ellum Brewing Co., Michigan’s Perrin Brewing Co., and Utah’s Squatters and Wasatch breweries.
The $330 million cash deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and does not include CANarchy’s stand-alone restaurants. CANarchy will function independently, retaining its own organizational structure and team, led by current CEO Tony Short, according to the announcement.
“This transaction provides us with a springboard from which to enter the alcoholic beverage sector,” said Hilton Schlosberg, Monster’s vice chairman and co-chief executive officer. “The acquisition will provide us with a fully in-place infrastructure, including people, distribution and licenses, along with alcoholic beverage development expertise and manufacturing capabilities in this industry.”
Representatives from CANarchy and Oskar Blues were not immediately available for comment. In a statement, Short said he was “thrilled” to join Monster’s team.
“We look forward to capitalizing on the combined expertise of Monster and CANarchy to further strengthen our current alcoholic product offerings, expand our product portfolio to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers and to grow our business,” he said.
This is just the latest big-name beer merger in Colorado. In November, New Belgium Brewing Co.’s parent company announced it would acquire Bell’s Brewery out of Michigan, combining two powerhouse forces in the beer industry.
News
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
In this packed edition of the 1st & Orange podcast, Denver Post sportswriters Kyle Newman and Ryan O’Halloran analyze the search for the Broncos’ next head coach after Vic Fangio was fired Jan. 9.
Who on general manager George Paton’s list of 10 candidates should be considered a favorite? How should Paton and the Broncos value previous head coaching experience, and does Denver need an offensive- or defensive-minded coach? How does Denver’s opening compare to the six other head coaching vacancies around the league?
Newman and O’Halloran break down all the candidates and what Paton is looking for as the interview process begins Thursday in Detroit.
Plus, the latest on the team’s ownership situation and predictions for the first round of the NFL playoffs.
News
DU hockey shifts to weekend series with Omaha following COVID cancellation
A day after its weekend series with St. Cloud State was canceled by COVID-19 concerns, the University of Denver hockey team got a new opponent in its place: Omaha.
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced DU would host Omaha in games Saturday and Sunday, with face-off scheduled for 6 p.m. both nights. St. Cloud State is now scheduled to come to DU for a two-game series Feb. 4-5, with the Pioneers visiting Omaha Feb. 25-26 rather than hosting them.
Tickets for the previously scheduled Friday night series opener against St. Cloud will now be good for Sunday, Tickets for the Saturday night game will work for the same night against Omaha.
Those who bought tickets for Friday but can’t make the re-scheduled game Sunday can contact DU’s ticket office at 303-871-4625.
Here’s the complete schedule changes:
Saturday, Jan. 15
Denver vs. Omaha — 6 p.m. (Tickets from Saturday, 1/15 vs. St. Cloud good for this date)
Sunday, Jan. 16
Denver vs Omaha — 6 p.m. (Tickets from Friday, 1/14 vs. St. Cloud good for this date)
Friday, Feb. 4
Denver vs. St. Cloud State — 7 p.m. (Tickets from Friday, 2/25 vs. Omaha good for this date)
Saturday, Feb. 5
Denver vs. St. Cloud State — 6 p.m. MT (Tickets from Saturday, 2/26 vs. Omaha good for this date)
Friday, Feb. 25
Denver at Omaha (Originally scheduled as Denver’s home series vs. Omaha)
Saturday, Feb. 26
Denver at Omaha (Originally scheduled as Denver’s home series vs. Omaha)
News
Nunez: Schools should not go back to online-only learning, despite the omicron surge
Classrooms are frantically being filled with the foreign faces of substitute teachers. Lesson instructions are being omitted, leaving the students still present to figure it out for themselves. COVID-19, specifically with the new variant omicron, is crippling our schools.
Omicron is COVID-19’s newest variant. It was first detected in early November in Botswana and days later in South Africa. On Dec. 1, the United States had its first confirmed case. While with the original strand, first found in Wuhan, China, an individual would likely only pass the virus to only two to three people, the delta variant almost doubled that to six to seven people. Scientists are predicting that a person with omicron could infect around 10 people.
This past week at East High School, 49 out of 178 students were out sick with COVID-19 in one teacher’s Biology classes. Eighteen teachers out of 130 were also absent, either with omicron or caring for someone in their family who has been infected. Three of those teachers are my own.
Consequently, Denver Public schools, like all schools (public and private) are struggling to find substitutes. They are also asking teachers that are present, to cover classes in their off periods. Already 15 schools in the DPS district have transferred back to online learning with the surge of omicron.
The big question: should everyone go back online? Even though it is the safest option, physically speaking, mentally for young adults and teenagers it is not.
Colorado schools should not use online learning to slow the spread of COVID-19, but if a school or a district is forced to go online, it has to be short-term. Students have already gone through what it feels like to be online and having to relive that for some students might be a traumatic experience.
During online learning last school year, I had to help watch over my younger twin sisters who were still almost newborns while my parents went to work. When it came time to go back to school, I tried to learn while holding a baby. When I would step away for a moment, the teachers would be upset. It wasn’t exactly ideal. In fact, it was probably the most stressed and lonely I have ever felt.
I didn’t talk to anyone my age or any of my friends. My grades decreased. My mental health was cracking and online-only made the situation worse. Once we went back to a hybrid in January, I was so grateful. I will never take school for granted again.
Students felt isolated and alone during the lockdown. We struggled to talk, even to the people we lived with. Having an outlet like in-person learning allows students to connect with the people around them and find out who they are. If they were to continue online learning, suicide, anxiety, and depression rates will rise from where they are now.
Instead, schools could go back to a hybrid model where students come in on certain days. They could also offer the option to students to commit to online learning if they are at risk or feel uncomfortable. Allowing a hybrid model where students can come in on certain days allows them to still feel connected with each other even if they can’t see each other every day.
On Nightly News with Lester Holt students said they were “less interested”, life was “becoming ‘overwhelming’, grades [were] slightly dropping… thinking “everything’s getting worse.”
I spoke with my peers, teachers, and administrators at East High School: some said it is better to wait it out or go online short-term and then return; others wanted to find a different option completely since the last school shut down shattered their mental health.
Grace Lyferd, a ninth-grade student said, “I know for a lot of students, it would be detrimental for them to go back online.” Another student, Zari, said, “Personally, online really did horrible things for me.”
East High School’s Vice Principal, Nathan Grover said, “Kids sitting at home, being isolated, not being able to socialize, wearing masks, all of those things definitely takes a toll.”
After a tumultuous two years, students are finally adjusting to the new normal with masks at school. The future was looking bright. Going back online would have students’ grades decreasing again, students would be less engaged, and the feeling of isolation and hopelessness would creep back in, if not already there.
Mattison Nunez is a student at East High School in Denver Public Schools.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
