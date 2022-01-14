News
Patriots K Nick Folk unfazed by Buffalo’s weather conditions ahead of Wild Card matchup
Nick Folk produced another career season in 2021, and the 37-year-old Patriots kicker isn’t done yet.
Ahead of Saturday’s Wild Card playoff game in Buffalo, Folk said he hopes to continue playing beyond this season.
“I’d love to keep playing,” Folk said Thursday. “I feel pretty good where I’m at right now. I’ve been kicking well with Jake (Bailey) and Joe (Cardona), so I’d love to keep playing. But I think the biggest focus is just on Buffalo. I haven’t really given it too much thought. I know I’d love to keep playing, but I’ve really been trying to focus on this game and then kind of go from there.”
The Patriots would be smart to keep Folk, who will become an unrestricted free agent after the season, around. The kicker, who joined the team in 2019, has been one of their most reliable players over the last two seasons. And on a special teams unit that has collectively struggled this season, Folk has been its biggest bright spot.
Folk hasn’t missed a field goal inside of 50 yards since Week 1 of the 2020 season, a streak of 55 consecutive makes in the regular season. The next one, which would come next season, would match the NFL record of 56 set by Ryan Succop. He’s missed just three field goals this season, though he’s missed five extra points.
Folk has been the Patriots’ unsung hero this season. And on Saturday night in Buffalo, he could be the difference maker amid rough weather conditions.
The forecast calls for temperatures in the single digits, a below-zero wind chill and a slight chance of precipitation. It’s certainly different from the rough conditions he dealt with a month ago in Orchard Park — when he drilled two field goals facing 50 mph wind gusts — but it will still be challenging. The ball doesn’t move as well in the extreme cold, Folk explained, because air molecules don’t move freely inside the ball.
But there isn’t much Folk hasn’t seen in his 14-year career, which also includes seven years in New York. For Folk, the preparation done pregame won’t be too challenging.
“We kind of get a pretty good feel for what’s going on,” Folk said. “We have our routine, our game plan going into the game or going into pregame to figure it out. I don’t think it’ll be too much of a difference. You’ll get a feel for it pretty quickly. It’s pretty different than last time. Last time was a lot of wind, this time it’s super cold, so a little bit different, but we’ll be ready to go.”
Folk has a good track record when it comes to kicking at Highmark Stadium, where the weather can be tricky to deal with, as shown this season. He’s 16-for-20 on field goals in his career in Buffalo, including making each of his last seven kicks there. He’s very familiar with the stadium, and seemingly unfazed by what he could face Saturday night.
“I think a lot of it is just the weather of the day, really,” Folk said. “We’ve played there, I’ve played there, there’s a prevailing wind which you kind of get, which was a little bit of what we had last time, kind of down the field. But there can be days where it’s swirling and days where it’s really calm. My first game ever up there was a Monday night game in ’07 and there was no wind at all. So, it just depends on the day. We’re getting into January football, so kind of expect it to be cold and windy.”
Folk said that when he first started kicking in high school, he remembers watching Adam Vinatieri’s game-winning playoff kicks as something of an introduction to his new role, and he dreamed of one day coming through in the clutch, too. He kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to beat the Colts in the 2010 playoffs, but he’s only played in three playoff games since.
If called upon Saturday, he’s more than ready for his opportunity, no matter the situation.
“I think it’s any kicker’s dream to have a big kick in a big game, so any time you get a chance to go out there and make a kick, that’s a big one,” Folk said. “It doesn’t really matter the time of the game. End of the game, you kind of get to put a cherry on top. I’m just excited to get out there and play with these guys.”
Forest Service pares Boundary Waters permit quotas in order to ease congestion
Officials at the Superior National Forest on Thursday unveiled their permit quotas for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness for the summer of 2022, reducing the number of groups allowed in by 13% in an effort to reduce congestion in the nation’s most-visited wilderness.
Under the new limits there will be 37.5 fewer groups allowed into the million-acre wilderness each day, with the cuts spread across several popular entry points.
The reduction in permits is hoped to reduce complaints about bad behavior among campers, especially in the past two summers as more people head outdoors under the pall of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many campers have complained about overcrowding that makes it difficult to find a campsite. And Forest Service rangers have reported unruly behavior, damage to trees and campsites, major litter problems, vandalism and even improperly disposed-of human waste.
In at least one case in 2020, law enforcement officers had to escort an obnoxious group out of the wilderness.
Some outfitters have complained that the cuts will hurt their business, forcing them to send fewer customers into the BWCAW all summer.
With permits required from May 1 to Sept. 30, the cuts could potentially mean up to 5,600 fewer groups entering the wilderness, though the actual number is likely to be much lower because the maximum number of campers usually isn’t reached in May and September.
That means there will be more than 37,500 permits still available when permits become available on a first-come, first-served basis on Jan. 26 through the Forest Service online system, Joanna Gilkeson, a Superior National Forest spokesperson, told the Forum News Service.
The permit changes include:
- Trout Lake — From 14 to 12 daily.
- Crab Lake & Cummings Lake — From four to three daily.
- Moose River South — From one daily to one every other day.
- Lac La Croix only — From eight to six daily.
- Indian Sioux, north — From six to four daily.
- Moose/Portage River, north — From seven to five daily.
- Mudro Lake — From six to five daily.
- Lake One — From 13 to six daily.
- Lake One only — From seven to zero daily.
- Little Gabbro Lake — From two to one daily.
- Brule Lake only — From three to zero daily.
- Hog Creek — From five to four daily.
- Kawishiwi Lake — From nine to seven daily.
- Sawbill Lake — From 14 to 11 daily.
- Baker Lake — From three to two daily.
- Lizz & Swamp Lakes — From four to three daily.
- Meeds Lake — From three to two daily.
- Seagull Lake — From 11 to eight daily.
- Seagull Lake only — From two to zero daily.
- Saganaga Lake — From 17 to 15 daily.
- Saganaga Lake only — From three to zero daily.
- South Lake — From three to two daily.
- Duncan Lake — From three to two daily.
- Clearwater Lake — From three to two daily.
- East Bearskin Lake — From four to three daily.
The changes also include an increase in permits for the Island River entry from one to two daily.
Each canoe group can have up to nine people.
The changes also affect hiking trails in the wilderness, with both the Brule Lake and Eagle Mountain trails going from unlimited access to just one group daily.
Permits for the 2022 season will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 at either www.recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777. Plan ahead by having at least three travel options, dates and entry points in mind before making a reservation in case your preferred option is unavailable.
In addition to the cuts, the Forest Service has reinstated mandatory pre-trip training for all campers to re-establish rules and norms for “leave no trace’’ camping.
The new quotas are officially a revision of the most recent forest plan and will remain in effect until the next forest plan is adopted or unless specific changes are made again.
High school roundup: Hayward’s overtime goal lifts Eastview over Lakeville North in girls hockey
Erin Hayward scored twice, including the game-winner two minutes into overtime to lift Eastview over Lakeville North, 5-4.
Eastview’s lead got as big as two in the third period but goals by Maddie Swierczek and Meredith Jensen tied the game back up. Jensen proved difficult for the Lightning (8-6-1) to contain, netting three of Lakeville North’s four goals. Jensen, a Dartmouth commit, has 17 goals and 12 assists in 18 games this season for the Panthers (6-11-1).
North St. Paul/Tartan 3, East Ridge 2: Trailing 2-1 heading into the third period, North St. Paul/Tartan scored twice in the game’s final 12 minutes, including the game-winning goal by Katelyn Hackman with less than four minutes to play to win.
North St. Paul/Tartan (9-6-0) also got goals from Aaina Hedberg and Jill Tabaka, while Addison Andre and Lily Fetch scored for East Ridge (10-8-1).
Other scores: Prior Lake defeated Apple Valley 2-1 in overtime; Lakeville South defeated Farmington 4-2; Holy Family defeated Gentry Academy 4-2; Shakopee defeated Rosemount 4-0.
Boys hockey
Hill-Murray 7, Simley 1: Hill-Murray prevailed in a battle of the top two teams in the Metro East Conference, scoring four times in the second period to power the victory. Six different players scored for Hill-Murray (10-3-0) with Dylan Godbout scoring twice. Doe Difronzo scored the lone goal for Simley (11-5-0).
White Bear Lake 4, East Ridge 3: Tyler Bishop scored on the power play with 10 seconds left in the third period to tie the game, and Charlie Olsen scored 39 seconds into overtime to lift White Bear Lake (5-5-0) to the comeback victory over East Ridge (6-7-1).
East Ridge held a 3-1 lead heading into the third period as Nick Landin scored twice. However, White Bear Lake orchestrated a late comeback beginning with a goal from Nolan Roed with seven minutes left before Bishop and Olsen scored later.
Irondale 4, Woodbury 3: David Loahr scored twice as Irondale upset Woodbury (8-6-0) for its second win of the season. Irondale (2-10-0) goaltender Alex Sabev finished with 40 saves.
Other scores: Eagan defeated Bloomington Jefferson 3-1; Park defeated Forest Lake 7-5; Stillwater defeated Roseville 6-0; Cretin-Derham Hall defeated Mounds View 11-1; Hastings defeated Tartan 5-1.
Boys basketball
Cretin-Derham Hall 68, White Bear Lake 61: After starting the season 2-5, Cretin-Derham Hall (5-5) has won three in a row following the win against White Bear Lake (6-8). Donavhan Cain scored a team-high 18 and Tre Holloman added 16 for Cretin-Derham Hall.
Jack Janicki scored a game-high 25 points for the Bears. No other Bears scored more than nine points.
Other scores: Lakeville North defeated Apple Valley 94-45.
Girls basketball
Spring Lake Park 56, Osseo 50: Bella Sutch scored 15 and Mikayla Thomas scored 12 to lift Spring Lake Park (8-3) over Osseo (3-7).
After trailing by a point at halftime, Spring Lake Park outscored Osseo by seven in the second half. Taylor Bergstrom added 10 points for Spring Lake Park. Aalayah Wilson led Osseo with a game-high 18 points.
Other scores: Centennial defeated Andover 59-52; Concordia Academy defeated St. Croix Prep 66-36.
Russia’s talk of troops in Latin America called ‘bluster’
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and MATTHEW LEE
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia raised the stakes Thursday in its dispute with the West over Ukraine and NATO’s expansion when a top diplomat refused to rule out a military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela if tensions with the United States escalate.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he could “neither confirm nor exclude” the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Latin America if the U.S. and its allies don’t curtail their military activities on Russia’s doorstep.
“It all depends on the action by our U.S. counterparts,” the minister said in an interview with Russian television network RTVI, citing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning that Moscow could take unspecified “military-technical measures” if the U.S. and its allies fail to heed its demands.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan dismissed the statements about a possible Russian deployment to Cuba and Venezuela as “bluster in the public commentary.”
Ryabkov led a Russian delegation in talks with the U.S. on Monday. The negotiations in Geneva and a related NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels took place in response to a significant Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that the West fears might be a prelude to an invasion.
Russia, which annexed Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula in 2014, has denied having plans to attack the neighboring country. The Kremlin reacted to the suggestion by accusing NATO of threatening its territory and demanding that the military alliance never embrace Ukraine or any other ex-Soviet nations as new members.
Washington and its allies firmly rejected the demand this week as a nonstarter, but the NATO and Russian delegations agreed to leave the door open to further talks on arms control and other issues intended to reduce the potential for hostilities.
Speaking to reporters in Washington, Sullivan said that “allied unity and transatlantic solidarity were on full display and they remain on full display” during this week’s talks with Russia, which he described as “frank and direct.”
“We stuck to our core premise of reciprocity,” the national security adviser said. “We were firm in our principles and clear about those areas where we can make progress and those areas that are non-starter.”
Sullivan noted that no further talks have been scheduled, but “we’re prepared to continue with diplomacy to advance security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic.”
“We’re equally prepared if Russia chooses a different path,” he added. “We continue to coordinate intensively with partners on severe economic measures in response to a further Russian invasion of Ukraine.”
Asked about Ryabkov keeping the door open to basing troops and equipment in Latin America, Sullivan responded: “I’m not going to respond to bluster in the public commentary.”
He noted that the issue wasn’t raised during this week’s talks and added that “if Russia were to move in that direction, we would deal with it decisively.”
Ryabkov last month compared the current tensions over Ukraine with the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis — when the Soviet Union deployed missiles to Cuba and the U.S. imposed a naval blockade of the island.
That crisis ended after U.S. President John F. Kennedy and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev agreed that Moscow would withdraw its missiles in exchange for Washington’s pledge not to invade Cuba and the removal of U.S. missiles from Turkey.
Putin, in seeking to curtail the West’s military activity in Eastern Europe, has argued that NATO could use Ukrainian territory to deploy missiles capable of reaching Moscow in just five minutes. He warned that Russia could gain a similar capability by deploying warships armed with the latest Zircon hypersonic cruise missile in neutral waters.
Soon after his first election in 2000, Putin ordered the closure of a Soviet-built military surveillance facility in Cuba as he sought to improve ties with Washington. Moscow has intensified contacts with Cuba in recent years as tensions with the U.S. and its allies mounted.
In December 2018, Russia briefly dispatched a pair of its nuclear-capable Tu-160 bombers to Venezuela in a show of support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid Western pressure.
Ryabkov said a refusal by the U.S. and its allies to consider the key Russian demand for guarantees against the alliance’s expansion to Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations makes it hard to discuss the confidence-building steps that Washington says it’s ready to negotiate.
“The U.S. wants to conduct a dialogue on some elements of the security situation … to ease the tensions and then continue the process of geopolitical and military development of the new territories, coming closer to Moscow,” he said. “We have nowhere to retreat.”
Ryabkov described U.S. and NATO military deployments and drills near Russia’s territory as extremely destabilizing. He said U.S. nuclear-capable strategic bombers flew just 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Russia’s border.
“We are constantly facing a provocative military pressure intended to test our strength,” he said, adding that he wondered how Americans would react “if our bombers fly within 15 kilometers off some U.S. bases on the East or the West Coast.”
The high-stakes diplomacy took place as an estimated 100,000 Russian troops with tanks and other heavy weapons are massed near Ukraine’s eastern border. On Thursday, Sullivan reiterated concerns that Moscow may be laying the groundwork for invading Ukraine by fabricating allegations that Kyiv is preparing to act against Russia.
He said the U.S. would be making public some of the reasons for that assessment in the coming days.
Earlier Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rebuffed the West’s calls for a troop pullback from areas near Ukraine.
“It’s hardly possible for NATO to dictate to us where we should move our armed forces on Russian territory,” he said.
Peskov said this week’s talks produced “some positive elements and nuances,” but he characterized them as unsuccessful overall.
“The talks were initiated to receive specific answers to concrete principal issues that were raised, and disagreements remained on those principal issues, which is bad,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.
He warned of a complete rupture in U.S.-Russia relations if proposed sanctions targeting Putin and other top civilian and military leaders are adopted. The measures, proposed by Senate Democrats, would also target leading leading Russian financial institutions if Moscow sends troops into Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov likewise denounced the proposed sanctions as a reflection of U.S. “arrogance,” adding that Moscow expects a written response to its demands from the U.S. and NATO next week in order to mull further steps.
Tensions revolving around Ukraine and Russia’s demands on the West again appeared on the table at a Thursday meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Vienna.
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who assumed the position of the OSCE’s chairman-in-office, noted in his opening speech that “the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever before in the last 30 years.”
Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula after the ouster of Ukraine’s Moscow-friendly leader and in 2014 also threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine. More than 14,000 people have been killed in nearly eight years of fighting between the Russia-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces.
Asked whether he’s worried about possible confrontation, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “it is absolutely essential that the dialogue that is taking place find a way allowing for de-escalation of tension … to avoid any kind of confrontation that will be a disaster for Europe and for the world.”
___
Lee reported from Washington. Emily Schultheis in Vienna, Lorne Cook in Brussels, Edith M. Lederer at the United Nastions and Colleen Long in Washington contributed to this report.
