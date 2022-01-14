Connect with us

Police ask for help identifying serial armed robbery suspect in St. Louis

Police ask for help identifying serial armed robbery suspect in St. Louis
FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. – An EF-3 tornado tore through one of the industrial areas of Fredericktown last October, doing a lot of damage. Classic Equine Equipment, a business of 30 years, was severely damaged in the storm. But with the help of their employees, community, and parent company Morton Buildings, they’re back in the saddle and busier than ever. 

“The biggest challenge is not only is everybody else busy but we’re busy,” said Scott Lix, president of Classic Equine Equipment. 

35-year-old Frontroom Pizza gets a big-name new owner

35-year-old Frontroom Pizza gets a big-name new owner
It’s never a given that a new owner, chef and menu will bring an old eating institution back to life.

But Frontroom Pizza in Lakewood has a fighting chance.

After the pizza parlor closed on Sunday, James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Alex Seidel took over operations. The Denver chef and his crew have started demolition, and renovations will soon be underway in the kitchen, dining area and, of course, on the original salad bar.

Once a bar and new furniture are in place, Seidel and Denver chef Tim Bender (formerly of Comal Heritage Incubator) plan to reopen the restaurant as Roca’s by late January or early next month.

The new bar area at Roca’s pizza which will open in the longtime home of Frontroom under new owner Alex Seidel.

“It really came down to me having a true love for that restaurant and not wanting to (lose) another option in our neighborhood,” Seidel said.

A longtime Lakewood resident, Seidel said he remembers coming to Frontroom once a week after his kids were born. Since it opened, the restaurant changed hands once before, to real estate developer Bruce Prior, who passed the reins to Seidel.

“(Prior) deserves some kudos for trying to keep a neighborhood gem alive,” Seidel said.

Tractor-trailer crashes and spills fuel on the Poplar Street Bridge

Tractor-trailer crashes and spills fuel on the Poplar Street Bridge
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A tractor-trailer crashed on the Poplar Street Bridge early Friday morning.

The crash happened on the Illinois side of the bridge as the tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound.            Investigators said the diesel fuel tank ripped open, and fuel spilled on the road. Crews used sand to clear the mess instead of water so it wouldn’t ice up.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Ask Amy: Parents worry about daughter's choices

Ask Amy: Parents worry about daughter's choices
Dear Amy: I’m concerned about my 24-year-old daughter’s choice in a boyfriend. She is an intelligent college graduate, working in her field.

She met her boyfriend at work, and they quickly became serious. He is an unskilled laborer in the company’s warehouse, working there since high school.

He moved into her apartment. He works just enough to pay his bills and go hunting and fishing. He has no long-term plans.

When she met him, he was dealing with a DUI, having lost his license with a blood alcohol level of .15 and a subsequent accident.

She helped sort out all the court documents and necessary steps to finally get his license back, which was just finalized a few weeks before Christmas.

Then, on Christmas Eve, he left our house in her car to go to a dispensary and was pulled over for erratic speed. He was charged with another DUI.

I told him privately how disgusted I am with his behavior (he’s 27).

I thanked our daughter for all she did for Christmas, but also told her that she had some thinking to do.

I said that he clearly hadn’t learned from his first DUI, but she didn’t want to discuss it.

We are disappointed and frightened for her.

Should I pursue any further conversation with her? I don’t know if it will be productive.

