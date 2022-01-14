News
Police search for missing Missouri prisoner
STEELVILLE, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a prisoner who has escaped. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says that Benjamin Frank Landa, 30, was falsely identified as an inmate scheduled for release. He was last seen near Steelville in the area of Highway 19 and Cushing Road at around 9:40 am.
Witnesses tell police that Landainto an area near the Zahorsky Woods after seeing law enforcement in the area. Police were searching for him but they have not yet located him.
Landa was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes. He was being held on a warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. He has ties to the Bourbon, Sullivan, and St. Clair areas.
If you have any information about his location call 573-775-4911. Contact 911 if you encounter him.
Suggest a Correction
News
Colorado’s Democratic congressional delegation seeks DOJ review of Denver-Lakewood shooting spree suspect
The four Democratic members of Colorado’s congressional delegation sent a letter Thursday to the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Justice seeking an investigation into whether Denver police adequately investigated Lyndon McLeod prior to his December shooting spree.
“We request your office conduct an investigation into whether law enforcement agencies were aware of the severity of the threats from the gunman, the actions taken in response to these threats including the closure of investigations, and whether information sharing among agencies was adequate,” said the letter signed by U.S. Reps. Ed Perlmutter, Jason Crow, Diana DeGette and Joe Neguse. “We have serious concerns regarding the sharing of information and the response of law enforcement officials and whether it was adequate, timely and thorough.”
McLeod, 47, shot and killed five people and injured two others during an hour-long killing spree on Dec. 27 between Denver and Lakewood. Denver police received a warning about a year ago about McLeod and a series of novels he self-published leading up to the attacks. He wrote about two of the victims he would later kill last month.
Denver police Chief Paul Pazen previously said that McLeod had been the subject of two law enforcement investigations: one in 2020 and one in early 2021. Local FBI officials have failed to release any information about what they knew about McLeod prior to the killings.
In Thursday’s letter to Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz, the delegation briefly outlined the shooting spree before zeroing in on news coverage of acts by McLeod, including using the names of people he intended to target in the self-published books. The letter states:
- It was also reported the gunman was on the radar of federal law enforcement for previous expressions of extremist views and a history of violent episodes.
- Additionally, the Denver Police Department investigated the gunman in 2020 and early 2021, but concluded there was not enough evidence to file charges.
- We have serious concerns regarding the sharing of information and the response of law enforcement officials and whether it was adequate, timely and thorough.
“It is critical we understand who knew what information and when, and how this information was shared and acted upon in order to identify and close any gaps in the information sharing process among law enforcement,” the letter said. “Thank you for your attention to this matter and we look forward to your prompt response.”
News
St. Francois County police arrest wanted man after high-speed chase
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Francois County deputies arrested a man early Thursday morning who was wanted for felony warrants in Madison County and for multiple thefts in St. Francois County.
Deputies were involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit with Dakota D. Pace just before 2 a.m. It ended when Pace crashed his vehicle into a telephone pole in Farmington. He then fled on foot and was soon arrested, according to a Facebook post by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
On Jan. 4, Pace escaped authorities by driving a stolen vehicle deep into the woods in northern St. Francois County where deputies and K-9 teams searched 20 miles in the terrain for Pace. During the manhunt, it was suspected that he stole an ATV from private property that helped escape.
News
Missouri COVID update: State adds 12,520 cases, 9 virus deaths
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State health officials on Thursday released the latest information on new COVID-19 cases and deaths in Missouri.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 930,832 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 12,520 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 13,510 total deaths as of Thursday, Jan. 13, an increase of 9 from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.45%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths announced on a particular day occurred in the last 24 hours.
The state has administered 113,708 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
State health officials report 61.7% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 72.7% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
Just 4.61% of 3.34 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 154,063 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 953 people (or 0.03%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.
The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.
The city of Joplin and St. Louis County have vaccinated at least 60% of their populations. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of St. Charles, Boone, Atchison, Jackson, Franklin, and Cole, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS does track probable or pending COVID deaths. However, those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates. FOX 2 does not include probable or pending numbers.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 9,564; yesterday, it was 9,214. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 2,053.
Approximately 51.4% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 112,737 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 81,536 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 41.0% of all recorded deaths in the state.
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|45,707
|October 2021
|33,855
|November 2021
|37,594
|December 2021
|74,376
|January 2022
|115,001
Missouri has administered 8,789,500 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Jan. 12, 19.4% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 33.2% positivity rate as of Jan. 10. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1, 2021.
As of Jan. 10, Missouri is reporting 3,405 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 3,192. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 18% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
Across Missouri, 709 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 15%.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of Jan. 12, the CDC identified 62,538,796 cases of COVID-19 and 840,286 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.34%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.
Suggest a Correction
Police search for missing Missouri prisoner
Colorado’s Democratic congressional delegation seeks DOJ review of Denver-Lakewood shooting spree suspect
St. Francois County police arrest wanted man after high-speed chase
Missouri COVID update: State adds 12,520 cases, 9 virus deaths
Ava Phillippe Claps Back At ‘Bigoted’ Comments After Openly Discussing Her Sexuality
Joe Judge thanks Giants owners, fans and players in classy statement
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Clint Arlis Dead: Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Ex Dies At 34
Missing 21-year-old St. Louis woman last seen a month ago
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses; allows mandate for health care workers
Angelina Jolie Still Buys Ex Billy Bob Thornton’s Son, 27, Christmas Presents, He Reveals
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1