Priyanka Chopra Smolders In Strapless Fringe Dress For ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover

The actress, 39, looks stunning in new photos from a Vanity Fair cover story, where she spilled on self-care, reinventing herself, and breaking barriers in Hollywood. See the shots here!

Priyanka Chopra, 39, is kicking off 2022 by telling all, in style. The actress looks stunning in a new Vanity Fair spread, where she spoke to writer Rebecca Ford for the magazine’s February issue. Priyanka looks ethereal and feminine on the cover, where she rocked a strapless white cocktail gown with 1920s-style fringe and big, bouncy waves.

In the interview, the Matrix: Resurrections star opened up about her life in Hollywood with husband Nick Jonas, 29. The pair, who wed in a lavish ceremony in December 2018, have both maintained busy careers, but Priyanka shared she’s looking for a change of pace in the future. “I’m a very, very ambitious person. But I think the woman in me is craving balance,” she told Vanity Fair. “I’m craving my family life. I’m craving being able to do things for the soul that I didn’t do because I was just ‘blinders on’ and working.”

The next step in settling into family life? Welcoming a new bundle of joy. Nick has gushed in interviews he’s “looking forward” to being a dad, and Priyanka told Vanity Fair that even with their hectic schedules, the couple is not “too busy to practice.” Although Priyanka said she and Nick know their lives will have to slow down a bit before welcoming a new baby, she affirmed that kids are “a big part of our desire for the future.”

For right now, Priyanka’s career is far from slowing down, and her new role in Matrix: Resurrections is further cementing her transition from Bollywood beauty to Hollywood starlet. Priyanka admitted to Vanity Fair she was extremely nervous but found a supportive figure in costar Keanu Reeves, 57. She shared that he gave her a valuable pep talk during a tough day onset, telling her what “you need to hear from a colleague.” Priyanka will have plenty of opportunities to use the veteran actor’s words of wisdom; later this year she’ll star in the rom-com Text from You and with Richard Madden in the action-packed spy drama, Citadel.

Whether busy as a bee or relaxing out of the spotlight, Priyanka shared she’s vowing to add more self-care to her 2022. Though she’s proud of the boundaries she’s broken as a South Asian actress, she told Vanity Fair she’s realizing how much the industry can take out of her. For Priyanka, that means putting herself and her values first. “I’m starting to protect myself a lot more,” she said.