Queen Elizabeth Strips Son Prince Andrew Of Royal Affiliations As Epstein-Related Lawsuit Moves Forward

As scrutiny of Prince Andrew continues for his association with Jeffrey Epstein, the Queen has agreed to rid him of his military and royal affiliations.
The Royal Family announced that Prince Andrew would be stripped of his royal patronages and military affiliations by Queen Elizabeth II in a statement on Thursday January 13. “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” the statement from Buckingham Palace said. Prince Andrew is currently facing a civil trial, after Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexual assault.
As part of the new motion from Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew will no longer be allowed to use the title “His Royal Highness (HRH)” in an official capacity, per BBC. The statement also pointed towards the upcoming trial in stripping him of his affiliation. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen, the statement continued.
Prince Andrew is expected to go to civil trial in New York after Giuffre’s sexual assault allegations. Andrew had moved to get the charges dismissed by a judge, but his motion was thrown out, per Variety. Giuffre, 36, accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was just 17-years-old. She was one of convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein‘s victims. She alleged that the late billionaire had trafficked her to London where she had sex with the Duke of York.
Shortly after Giuffre’s allegations against Andrew came out, the Duke of York denied having met her in a November 2019 interview with Newsnight. When asked if he remembered meeting her at a London nightclub and having sex with her at Ghislaine Maxwell’s house, he said that he didn’t recall her alleged encounter. “No, I’ve no recollection of ever meeting her,” he said in the interview.
While Andrew is awaiting the civil trial, Epstein’s confidante, Maxwell, was convicted and found guilty of conspiring and abusing underage girls in her trial on December 29. She faces up to 65 years in prison due to the charges. The date for her sentencing has yet to be set.
2pac’s sister has filed a lawsuit against the executor of his estate over alleged embezzlement of millions of dollars due to double-dipping an executor and manager.
Source: Bob Berg / Getty
The late rapper 2pac passed away in 1996 but his name, impact, and businesses are still just as alive today as they were when he was on earth. His name and likeness is big business which all goes through the executor of his estate who was his mother but when she passed it went to Tom Whalley. Pac’s sister Sekyiwa Shakur is raising questions of the handling of the estate in a newly filed lawsuit that alleges embezzlement at the hands of the executor. Sekyiwa points out Whalley took over essential management duties of Pac even though it was a conflict of interest due to running the estate when their mother Afeni Shakur-Davis passed away in 2016.
“He has effectively embezzled millions of dollars for his own benefit,” Sekyiwa wrote in court documents. “Whalley has unreasonably enriched himself at the expense of the beneficiaries and in bad faith by taking excessive compensation in a position from which he should properly be barred based on the inherent conflict of interest.”
Long story short Sekyiwa is accusing him of stealing money by being the business manager while essentially paying himself a % of total earnings to run the estate and also double-dipping to take a % of business deals handled as management. Once you factor in licensing, music royalties, music publishing, and merchandise sales alone it all starts to add up and can exceed millions quickly. The double-dipping directly takes money from the pockets of beneficiaries of an estate as they get paid from the same estate funds that are allegedly missing millions. The thing about estates is that they always have a paper trail to follow all the money coming in and also going out. If for some reason anything isn’t adding up courts will appoint another executor. Should be an easy case to solve or fix and move forward from with the best interest of the beneficiaries. As long as Whalley has all his ducks in a row he should be able to debunk this quickly.
The Bella Twins are back! For the first time in over three years, Nikki and Brie Bella will step into a WWE ring at the Royal Rumble, and Nikki says she’s looking to settle the score with some old rivals.
“Brie, I don’t know about you, but I’m going in to win,” Nikki Bella told her twin sister, Brie, when discussing their WWE return during the Jan. 12 episode of The Bellas Podcast on SiriusXM’s Stitcher. During the Jan. 7 episode of SmackDown, the WWE announced some participants in the women’s Royal Rumble match, and Nikki and Brie, 38, were among the named competitors. The Bellas haven’t wrestled since 2018, and it appears Nikki has been holding onto a grudge since then. “I’ve had unfinished business with Charlotte [Flair], so why wouldn’t I want to go back there [to the WWE],” she said.
“And then, I’ve never had business with Becky [Lynch],” added Nikki, “and I would love it. And then, there are the [Women’s] Tag titles. Because I would kind of like to be the first-ever winner of the Royal Rumble to kind of give the middle finger to both champions, to go, ‘I want the tag titles.’ Like, how badass would that be? Would I not be the coolest person to go down in history? I’d feel like I’d have a little “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to me.”
Nikki isn’t the only Bella with some unresolved issues within the squared circle. “I feel like, the last Royal Rumble – the only one I’ve been in, the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble – the way I was taken out, it wasn’t very nice,” she said. “I don’t even remember,” said Nikki with a smile. “Oh, you don’t?” said Brie accusatorily. “Because it was you. And you better watch your back too, girl.”
The Bellas haven’t competed in the WWE since late 2018. Nikki’s last match was a loss to then-WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, per CageMatch.net. A month before that attempt, Nikki teamed with Brie and Ronda to defeat Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Soho (competing under the name Ruby Riott). Brie announced in a 2019 episode of Total Bellas that she was retired from the ring, and during a 2021 episode of the Sippin The Tea TV Show, Nikki said that the doctors had “put me on the retired bench for life.” During The Bellas Podcast, Nikki discussed how she was medically cleared for in-ring action after undergoing MRIs and scans on her brain, neck, and other places.
The 2022 Royal Rumble, taking place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, will be one for the history books. Not only does it mark the 35 years of the titular match, but the women’s match will see a lineup of returning stars, like Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Lita, the Bella Twins, and Mickie James – who is currently Impact Wrestling’s Knockout World Champion. “I was shocked they announced it because usually, these are surprises, but I understand, marketing-wise,” said Nikki said on the podcast, per Fightful. Brie added, “Business-wise, it makes sense because now we can have the whole Bella Army there.”
Selfishly, that’s why I was happy about it,” said Nikki. “No one would have ever expected you and I to be in the Rumble, so it makes me happy that the Bella Army knows, and they can go.”
The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for workplaces with over 100 employees.
The court allows vaccine mandates for healthcare workers at federally funded hospitals and clinics nationwide.
The Justices voted 6-3 to strike down the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private corporations and large workplaces.
BREAKING: The Supreme Court BLOCKS the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for large workplaces. The court ALLOWS a vaccine mandate for workers at federally funded health care facilities to take effect nationwide.