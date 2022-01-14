News
Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has stripped Prince Andrew of all his honorary military titles and royal roles in charities and other civic groups, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, amid a growing furor over allegations he sexually abused a teenage girl supplied to him by financier Jeffrey Epstein.
More than 150 British navy and army veterans had written to the queen asking her to strip her second son of all his military ranks and titles after a U.S. judge said Wednesday a sex assault lawsuit against the prince could go ahead.
In a joint letter issued by the group Republic, they said they were “upset and angry” that Andrew “brought the services he is associated with into disrepute.”
The palace said in a brief statement that “with the queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen.”
Patronages refer to roles in charities, military and civic groups that the royals support.
“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” the statement added.
The queen is head of the armed forces and honorary military appointments are given by her.
Andrew stepped back from public duties in 2019, after a BBC interview about his friendship with Epstein drew widespread criticism. But he had retained his honorary titles, including Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy, until now.
A U.S. district judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss a civil case against Andrew by an American woman, Virginia Giuffre.
Giuffre sued the 61-year-old Andrew in August, saying she was coerced into sexual encounters with him in 2001, when she was 17, by Epstein and his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre said she was sexually abused by Andrew at Maxwell’s London home, at Epstein’s New York mansion and his estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected an argument by Andrew’s lawyers that Giuffre’s lawsuit should be thrown out at an early stage because of an old legal settlement she had with Epstein, who she claims set up sexual encounters with the prince.
He stressed that he wasn’t ruling on the truth of the allegations.
Andrew’s lawyers have said that the royal never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre and that he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.”
Palace officials have declined to comment on the “ongoing legal matter.”
News
Broncos head coach candidate: Aaron Glenn has Pro Bowl playing career, but thin coaching resume
With only eight years as an NFL coach, and just one year as a coordinator, Aaron Glenn doesn’t have a ton of experience with the headset on.
But what Glenn does have is a Pro Bowl playing resume and a reputation for leadership and getting the most out of his players. It’s those qualities that led Denver general manager George Paton to meet with Glenn on Thursday in suburban Detroit, the first of what is expected to be several interviews to fill the vacancy at head coach left by Vic Fangio’s firing on Jan. 9.
The Broncos announced around 3 p.m. Thursday that they had completed their interview with Glenn. Next up are Green Bay assistants Luke Getsy on Friday (quarterbacks coach) and Nathaniel Hackett (offensive coordinator) on Saturday. Hackett is also interviewing with Jacksonville and Chicago.
Glenn, who just finished his first season as the Lions’ defensive coordinator, played 15 seasons in the NFL as a cornerback. The majority of those came with the Jets from 1994 to 2001, where he earned two Pro-Bowl nods. He also played with Houston, Dallas, Jacksonville and New Orleans, accumulating 41 career interceptions and 102 passes defensed.
As a coach, Glenn got his start with the Browns as an assistant defensive backs coach from 2014-15. From there, he moved to New Orleans as the Saints’ defensive backs coach from 2016-20, and then came along with Dan Campbell to Detroit when Campbell got the Lions head coaching job this past year.
Pressed by Detroit media about his status as a rising head coach prospect ahead of the Lions’ season finale last week, Glenn, 49, said: “If (a head coaching job) happens, then those things happen. But listen, this is a huge job that I have right now (in Detroit). And I want to be the best that I can be at it, and I want to be the best that ever came through Detroit. I want (critics) to say that at some point, ‘He was the best (Lions) coordinator ever.’”
Glenn’s first season in Detroit wasn’t overly impressive statistically, although he oversaw a defense that was injury-riddled, short on talent and rookie-dependent. The Lions’ defense finished ranked 29th in yards allowed per game (379.8), 24th in passing defense (244.7), 28th in rushing defense (135.1) and next-to-last in average points allowed per game (27.5).
While Glenn is considered a long-shot for the Denver job, if he did land the Broncos gig, he’d be the first Lions assistant to go directly to an NFL head coaching job with another team since Chuck Knox in 1973.
Prior to this year, Glenn established himself as secondary guru in New Orleans, where the Saints ranked fifth in passing yards allowed in his final season.
“One of (Glenn’s) great strengths (as a player) was his film study, his intelligence,” New Orleans head coach Sean Payton said in 2016, Glenn’s first season with the Saints. “He’s always been one of those guys, even as a player, that the rest of the secondary gravitated to for information. Part of (the secondary) is learning splits, learning route combinations and not defending every pattern on every play based on what you’re seeing. Aaron’s one of those guys that did that as a player, and I think that’s a strength of his as a coach now.”
The Broncos have also requested interviews with Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Philadelphia defensive coordinator Johnathan Gannon, Green Bay quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, New England inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, and Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
News
Jets must turbocharge Zach Wilson’s development with elite weapons in Year 2
Zach Wilson’s rookie year, in a word:
Underwhelming.
Let’s start with the bad.
Wilson was 30th or 31st in yards, touchdowns, passer rating and QBR, and completed 55% of his passes for the worst mark in the league.
He averaged 179 yards passing per game with nine touchdowns and he had the sixth most interceptions in the league with 11. He was sacked 44 times, some falling on Wilson or other times the offensive line.
But he did cut down on interceptions, with none in his last five starts.
If you’re a Jets fan with a weak stomach, turn away from this next piece of info.
Since 2010, there have been 32 first round QBs who started at least six games as a rookie. Among those, Wilson is bottom ten in completion percentage, touchdown percentage, passer rating and yards per game, according to Stathead.
Statistically, in the past 11 seasons, Wilson’s rookie year was comparable to the likes of Mitch Trubisky, Jared Goff, Blaine Gabbert, Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Rosen, Christian Ponder, Dwayne Haskins and Josh Allen.
Allen, the outlier, became an MVP-caliber player after his struggles. The rest, well, didn’t. Wilson, at least, has more arm talent and athleticism than every QB mentioned except Allen.
Wilson did enter a difficult situation. He had a rookie head coach, rookie offensive coordinator and his QB coach Greg Knapp tragically died right before training camp.
To start the season, the offensive line was still jelling with Wilson, which led to duress in the pocket. And his only reliable receiving target was Corey Davis.
And towards the end of the year, Wilson’s receiving corps dealt with injuries as Elijah Moore and Davis both missed the last five games. His tight end group was Tyler Kroft and Ryan Griffin who combined for just 434 receiving yards.
The run game was inconsistent as they finished 27th in rushing yards per game (98). All told, Wilson’s rookie woes can’t just be put on his own growing pains.
A TALE OF TWO HALVES
In Wilson’s first six starts before his PCL injury against New England, he was averaging 223 yards per game with four touchdowns. The early stretch was highlighted by an electric 297-yard, two-TD performance against the Titans that recalled his freewheeling BYU days.
But he tossed nine interceptions and completed just 57% of his passes.
When Wilson returned in Week 12, the turnovers reduced drastically. In his last seven starts, he had just two interceptions and one lost fumble against five touchdown passes.
But his completion percentage was stagnant, and his yards per game (166) and per attempt (5.7) tanked. In short, he became a dink and dunk QB, although part of that was a receiving corps decimated by injuries. Wilson provided a mini spark on the ground with four rushing touchdowns. Two were QB sneaks, which doesn’t move the needle, if we’re being honest. But the 52-yard score against the Jaguars does.
His best moment in his return was his 234-yard performance against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. If not for Antonio Brown’s viral third quarter exit and the failed fourth down sneak, Wilson’s play would have made headlines.
In total: The offense averaged 13 points with Wilson before the injury and 18 with him after he returned.
WHAT IS TO BE DONE?
Wilson needs to get more accurate and improve in many other aspects. What can the Jets do to aid that development?
It starts with improving the receiving corps. Jamison Crowder, Braxton Berrios and Keelan Cole are impending free agents. All three are replaceable but they provide solid depth and contribute when starting.
Davis and Moore are a solid duo, with Moore having elite level potential.
But look across the NFL landscape at who is perceived as good to elite. The top tier of QBs —Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray — have, at minimum, good weapons, with some having elite receiving options.
Murray has Deandre Hopkins and A.J. Green, two potential Hall of Fame wideouts. Prescott throws to CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. All have 1,000 yard receiving seasons on their resume. Burrow’s has three four-digit receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Josh Allen has an All-Pro receiver in Stefon Diggs.
The Jets must upgrade Wilson’s weaponry from solid to elite. No excuses. If Gang Green wants Wilson to become a franchise QB, add game changers. And they have the assets to do so.
The Jets currently have $53,774,414 in cap space.
Mike Williams is a free agent after 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns with the Chargers this year.
Chris Godwin is as well, but there’s risk because he tore his ACL with the Bucs in December.
When Godwin is healthy, he’s excellent. In the last three years, he totaled 3,276 yards with 21 touchdowns. His recovery could extend into the 2022 season, though.
Christian Kirk led the Cardinals in receiving yards (982) and is set to become a free agent too.
And Falcons’ Calvin Ridley stepped away from football on Oct. 31 to focus on his mental wellbeing. But if Ridley has fully recovered mentally and wants to play football again, he may be available.
NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche went on the Dukes and Bell show and hinted that “it appears like both sides could be looking for a fresh start.” Ridley’s contract is team-friendly with only one year left for $11 million. Ridley had 3061 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons prior to 2021.
If the Jets don’t go the free agency or trade route, the Jets possess four draft picks in the top 40 picks with two top-10 picks. Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson and USC’s Drake London are all highly touted prospects.
It would behoove the Jets to use one of those picks on a receiver.
So while Wilson’s rookie season was disappointing, there were still flashes of elite talent. But the Jets must elevate the pass catchers around him to accelerate his development.
News
If you’ve stopped riding RTD’s buses and trains during the pandemic, The Denver Post wants to hear from you
If you have stopped riding the Regional Transportation District’s buses or trains since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — or are taking them less often — we’d like to hear from you in a short survey.
The metro Denver transit agency’s ridership dropped significantly in early 2020 and has recovered only partially, likely due in part to changes in commutes. Your input and perspective will help shape our coverage of RTD’s pandemic challenges, and we may get in touch with you for a story. Use the form below to contact me, reporter Jon Murray:
