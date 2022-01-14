Celebrities
Raquel Leviss Reacts to Ex James’ Comments on Dating Lala
Raquel Leviss is speaking out about the comments James Kennedy made on Watch What Happens Live in regard to whether or not he would rekindle his past fling with Lala Kent following his and Raquel’s breakup last month.
Just one day after James admitted to host Andy Cohen that he would “never say never” to a potential romantic reunion with Lala, who is fresh off a split from her former fiancé, Randall Emmett, the Vanderpump Rules cast member weighed on the revelation before revealing which of her co-stars has been the most supportive of her post-split.
“I mean, good luck to them,” Raquel told photographers on Wednesday, via Us Weekly, after learning about the “interesting” conversation that took place on the January 11 episode of WWHL.
As for how she’s been coming with the breakup, Raquel said she’s “hanging in there.”
“I’m just surrounding myself with friends and loved ones. I would say [Scheana Shay]‘s been there the most for me. She offered up her apartment for me to live in temporarily while she’s down in San Diego,” Raquel explained.
During Tuesday night’s WWHL, James and Lala were both asked if they would be open to dating one another now that they are both single.
“We have both done so much growing up — I would love to just continue this beautiful friendship that we do have. Look, I never say never to anything nowadays honestly [after] everything that I have been through,” James replied, noting that he’s been in touch with Raquel in the weeks since their split.
As for Lala, she said, “I don’t think James Kennedy is ready to be like a stepdad. So much has changed since we got together. But he is like one of my best friends.”
While appearing on Scheana’s podcast, Scheananigans, earlier this month, Raquel opened up about her and James’ breakup for the very first time, telling her Pump Rules cast mate that while she was concerned for her safety as she plotted her exit plan, the DJ was surprisingly calm when she informed him she was calling off their months-long engagement.
“He was calm. He was listening to me. I was preparing for the worst and it was the best possible outcome I guess that it could have been. Because he really did listen to me and was understanding of where I was coming from,” Raquel revealed. “He respected my decision. He was like, ‘Okay if your heart isn’t in it anymore then I understand. We need to go our separate ways.’”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
#MAFS: Michael Married His ‘Black Barbie’ Jasmina & Exceptionally Excited Olajuwon Overwhelmed Katina
Two more weddings happened on #MAFS and both included Black grooms that were stunned by their beautiful brides.
On Wednesday’s episode of Married At First Sight season 14 viewers finally saw the moment when two Bostonian couples tied the knot in front of friends and family.
First up were Michael and Jasmina.
As previously reported Jasmina, 29, is a super stunning early childhood education teacher who was matched with 28-year-old Michael, a family-oriented personal trainer who has tried all the dating apps but with no substantial results.
After weeks of waiting viewers finally saw them meet and marry as strangers although Jasmina had hangups before and DURING the wedding.
“I’m so nervous, I’m so scared,” said Jasmina before meeting her husband for the first time.
Will Jasmina’s cold feet keep her from getting #MarriedAtFirstSight? Find out tomorrow night with a brand-new episode of #MAFS at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/DFW1KzQYdQ
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 11, 2022
The nervous bride shed tears while walking down the aisle but luckily that didn’t deter her husband who dropped a “wow” when he saw her for the first time and later called her a “Black Barbie.”
Could this be love at first sight for Michael and Jasmina? 🤞🥰 #TweetOfTheWeek #MAFS pic.twitter.com/8czbOQiItj
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 13, 2022
After Jasmina shook off her nerves she recited EPIC vows that included promises to “always make her husband feel wanted, valued and heard” and the quirky cutie dropped the mic [the paper her vows were written on] and jumped the broom with her new husband.
The duo then happily strutted down the aisle while holding hands.
Couples who strut together, stay together 😂 #MAFS pic.twitter.com/Sm3AhHQ2FS
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 13, 2022
SO SWEET!
Viewers are now rooting for the couple that includes an already smitten Michael and a “little spark” feeling Jasmina.
I’m 100% team Michael and Jasmina tho. I hope they give me Woody and Imani black love goodness. #MAFSBoston pic.twitter.com/Xe59h0BqKA
— The Favorite 🖤 (@MuvaLowe) January 13, 2022
Ahhh I like Jasmina and Michael more than I thought I would! #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/qN9sbZDkk8
— From the Fryer (@FromtheFryer) January 13, 2022
Jasmina is feeling a little spark and that’s all we can ask for at this stage in the marriage #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/Qls3xr7mX4
— BROTHER DAN’S BLOWOUT (SEXSI) (@MAFSMama) January 13, 2022
…but Michael might need to brush up on his Marvel movies lest he be Thanos-snapped back to single life.
“You don’t watch Marvel?!” asked Jasmina while the two discussed movies and TV shows after tying the knot.
Tighten up, “Grandpa” Mike, and watch some Marvel movies with your new wife!
That’s not all that happened however, viewers finally saw Isaac Olajuwon and Katina meet and marry as strangers.
Hit the flip for more on that.
On the latest episode of #MAFS, an emotional Olajuwon met his bride Katina and he was blown away by her beauty.
As previously reported the former playboy, 29, is ready to change his ways and told the experts that he’s not only hanging up his jersey but retiring his previous F-boy alias; Isaac.
He’s been matched with Katina, 30, a reformed party girl who took a two-year break from dating to find herself and has an aversion to men who play games.
On Wednesday viewers watched as Olajuwon was hit with nerves while preparing to meet his bride. He openly wept in front of his family before walking down the aisle to meet his wife sight unseen.
Viewers chimed in with thoughts and alleged that Olajuwon wasn’t crying because of nerves, but because of an impending funeral for Isaac.
Olajuwon crying because Isaac is facing the playboy death penalty. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSBoston pic.twitter.com/78ZNFINug5
— Soja Boy’s Groupie Club (@JayDaSmiff) January 13, 2022
Lmaoooooo not Olajuwon crying these crocodile tears. His player lifestyle just flashed before his eyes! #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/6v1npq7CkM
— Angela Katrina (@AngelaKatrina) January 13, 2022
Olajuwon out here crying? You wasn’t crying when you was living in your truth as Issac 😂😂😂😂🙄🙄🙄🙄#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/tL4SS3DbbP
— Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) January 13, 2022
When he DID see her, however, Olajuwon was stunned by her beauty and said “whoa” as his bride walked to meet him. “I can’t stop looking at you, you are beautiful,” said a smitten Olajuwon before asking his bride for affirmation about his looks.
Katina looks beautiful 😍 and Olajuwon is pressed! “Whoa” As he should be 🙄🤣🤣 #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/VbsJ8OPlP8
— Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) January 13, 2022
“I hope you like what you see, you didn’t say nothing,” said Olajuwon. Katina then told him he was “handsome” and complimented his tux.
Cringey or cute? #MAFS pic.twitter.com/OvajZGjKQb
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 13, 2022
The two who are clearly attracted to each other then exchanged vows and kissed. Olajuwon also dropped down on one knee to propose while they were at the altar.
— Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) January 13, 2022
And while viewers enjoyed the happy moments, they also expressed doubts about the two and noted that Katina seemed a bit overwhelmed by her husband’s energy. After getting hitched, Olajuwon babbled about his hopes for their marriage and pledged to protect his wife while downing champagne. He also asked for another kiss while breaking up some awkward silence.
Katina then openly admitted that her husband was a “bit much” for her and hoped she’d be able to keep up.
Not only is Olajuwon doing the most but he’s is talking waaaay too much, Katina looking at him like shut up #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/HpWWk6OceI
— DD (@DivaDebbs) January 13, 2022
Katina seems unimpressed and unenthused. Sorry, Olajuwon. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/Mi9Lr0pPI3
— Snatched Edges (@ImaniComedy) January 13, 2022
Do YOU think these two are a good match or should we buckle our seatbelts for a rocky road?
https://twitter.com/MAFSLifetime/status/1481454831604621313/photo/1
Celebrities
Roddy Ricch: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Who Pulled Out Of ‘SNL’ Due To COVID
Despite originally being announced as the performer for the Jan. 15 episode of ‘SNL,’ Roddy Rich had to pull out of the gig due to coronavirus exposure.
Saturday Night Live is taking all necessary precautions amidst the rising cases of COVID in the United States. Sadly, that includes pulling Roddy Rich from the show’s Jan. 15 line-up after he was exposed to the virus. A rep for Roddy Rich confirmed that the artist had to cancel his performance on the upcoming episode due to someone on his team being exposed to COVID. Jack Antonoff’s band, Bleachers, will step in as a replacement.
So far, it has not been confirmed whether or not Roddy will return for another chance at performing on the SNL stage. The rapper first made a splash on the hip-hop scene in Jan. 2020 with his viral song “The Box,” which led to major performances, including one at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Fashion Show and at the 2020 BET Awards. Learn more about Roddy below:
1. He’s A Young Hip-Hop Artist
Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., the man who would become Roddy Ricch grew up in Compton, California. He started rapping as a youth and began his career as a teen. “I bought some equipment, and then I started recording real heavy, in my room, when I was like 16,” he told XXL in 2018. “I was just playin’ with it.” That hobby led to him putting out his first mixtape, Feed Tha Streets, in 2017. The sequel, Feed Tha Streets II, would be his breakthrough. A single from it, “Die Young,” released in July 2018, blew up online, eventually going double Platinum.
Following “Die Young,” it seems that everything Roddy touched turned to Platinum. He had a run of singles – “Every Season,” “Project Dreams,” “Start wit Me,” “The Box,” and “High Fashion” (featuring his fellow Savage X Fenty performer, Mustard) – that were successful hits.
“My best friend died in a high-speed chase. Before he went to jail, he told me, ‘Roddy, chase the bag, do what you gotta do, put this before anything.’ I looked up to him, ’cause he was getting money before me. It’s more about chasing it, for me,” Roddy told XXL. “I don’t really be putting no limitations or projections on myself. I just go do it.”
2. He Has A Hit Album & Singles
Roddy released his debut studio album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, on Dec. 6, 2019. It premiered at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent the next two months hovering near the top of the chart. It would take the No. 1 spot for the fourth time in mid-February, before slowly sliding down. As of October 2020, ten months after its release, it’s at No. 32. The album won the 2020 BET Award for Album of the Year and will likely be a contender in the 2021 Grammy Awards. He’s already a Grammy winner, picking up Best Rap Performance for “Racks In The Middle” during the 2020 ceremony.
Roddy will likely end 2020 with the title of “Most Weeks Spent At The Top Of The Billboard Hot 100.” His single “The Box” dominated the first three months of 2020, occupying the No. 1 spot for eleven weeks, from Jan. 18 to March 28. From there, the No. 1 spot was a revolving door, with The Weeknd, Drake, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, and Lady Gaga all taking the crown. Roddy returned the No. 1 position as a featured artist on DaBaby’s “Rockstar.” The track spent five weeks at the top, giving Roddy 16 total weeks of being No. 1 this year.
3. Does Roddy Rich Have A Baby?
Roddy became a father for the first time in 2020 when his girlfriend Allie Minati gave birth to their son. She announced the happy news in a now-deleted Instagram post in April of that year, writing, “Baby boy is Here.” In the photo, a beaming Roddy cradled his newborn son and smiled as he gazed at him.
4. Who Is Roddy Rich’s Wife?
Roddy Rich is not married, but he was in a longtime relationship with Allie Minati before they had a son together in 2020. Roddy and Allie kept their relationship off of social media until they announced the birth of their baby boy. Even after their son’s birth, Allie and Roddy have been very private about their relationship, to the point where fans are constantly wondering whether or not they’re even still together.
Being low-key and private is something that Roddy has done every since he first rose to fame, though. “I don’t really partake in the celebrity aspect of it all,” Roddy said to GQ in January 2020. “I don’t go to parties, I don’t hang out, I don’t really talk to nobody. I don’t really consider myself a celebrity. When the world catches me outside, then it’s like, ‘Oh s***, it’s Roddy!’ I’m cool about it, as long as my personal space isn’t threatened. It’s funny, I’m not a celebrity, I guess I’m just known.”
5. Roddy Wanted To Be In The NBA
“I used to be like Michael Jordan in high school, no cap,” he told XXL in 2018. “[I was a] point guard. I was more like an Allen Iverson type of n—a, I ain’t gon lie. Jordan was a dunking type of n—a. I was more like that cross-a-n—a-up, breaking-his-ankles type situation.”
Celebrities
Klowns All Around: Lamar Odom Kalls Tristan Thompson ‘Korny’ Over Kontinuously Kreepin’ On Khloé, Knows Ex-Wife Will ‘Stay Strong’
What in the Barnum and Bailey back and forth?
Lamar Odom wants his old thang back and it looks like the former Lakers star still has a lot of love for his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian.
During an interview with TMZ this week, Odom slammed into the Good American founder’s on-again/off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, calling the NBA star “corny” for kontinously stepping out on Khloe and getting Marilee Nichols pregnant.
When asked if he had spoken to the 37-year-old reality TV maven, Odom revealed that they hadn’t been in contact for a long time.
“Nah, I haven’t been fortunate enough to reach out to her. It’s too bad, but she’s going to be alright,” he told the outlet. “She’s a strong girl.”
Odom said that he would give Khloe “a big hug” if he had the opportunity to see her again. He also gave a few words of loving encouragement to the youngest Kardashian sister, telling Khloe to ‘”keep her faith in God and stay strong for her daughter.”
This is Lamar’s latest attempt to swoon Khloe back into his arms. Following the news of Tristan Thompson’s positive paternity test, the retired baller weighed in on the controversy by sending a few loving words to his ex-wife.
“I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I’m hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” Odom wrote underneath a post about the incident, adding, “she is a good person and deserves the world.”
Back in July, the Lakers alum and Thompson got into a brief social media spat after the star posted “hottie” underneath a photo of Khloe taking a shower on Instagram. The Sacramento Kings power forward clapped back at Odom, threatening the ex-basketball player to stand down.
“@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results” he replied.
Yikes!
Now if you remember, this isn’t the first time that Lamar and Tristan have been involved in messy shenanigans with one another. Odom accused his ex-fiancé Sabrina Parr of sleeping with Thompson back in 2021. While speaking with Wendy Williams in February of that year, Lamar claimed that Parr slept with Tristan out of spite, only to upset Khloe.
Well, despite his flirty attempts, it doesn’t appear as though Khloe is looking to rekindle their former romance. As BOSSIP previously reported, a source close to the influencer told E! News that she had “no interest in connecting” with her ex-husband. “Khloe will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart but has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship,” they added.
Forward Protocol (FORWARD) Enters Strategic Partnership With Spheron
Raquel Leviss Reacts to Ex James’ Comments on Dating Lala
Oskar Blues and other CANarchy brands sold to Monster Energy maker
#MAFS: Michael Married His ‘Black Barbie’ Jasmina & Exceptionally Excited Olajuwon Overwhelmed Katina
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Non-fungible Token (NFT) Classification Puts Wikipedia Editors in Confusion
Roddy Ricch: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Who Pulled Out Of ‘SNL’ Due To COVID
DU hockey shifts to weekend series with Omaha following COVID cancellation
Klowns All Around: Lamar Odom Kalls Tristan Thompson ‘Korny’ Over Kontinuously Kreepin’ On Khloé, Knows Ex-Wife Will ‘Stay Strong’
Nunez: Schools should not go back to online-only learning, despite the omicron surge
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1