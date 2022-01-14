News
Review: A breathtaking quest in Tibet for ‘The Velvet Queen’
MOVIE REVIEW
“THE VELVET QUEEN”
Not rated. In French and Tibetan with subtitles. At Landmark Kendall Square.
Grade: A-
If you are a fan of wildlife photography in exotic locales, you owe it to yourself to shake off the pandemic blues and see Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier’s breathtaking “The Velvet Queen.”
The film is a documentary shot high up on the Tibetan plateau, a place so stark, barren, misty and frost-covered that the footage looks like it is black-and-white, although I assure you it is color.
This is a world where blood and raw meat are as shocking to the eyes as a scream because all the living creatures, predators and herbivores, are covered in either fur or feathers and many of them are naturally camouflaged and difficult to detect against the monochrome background, especially the leopard.
Two intrepid Frenchmen, travel buddies, enter this unforgiving environment armed with ski poles, binoculars, telescopes and photographic equipment on a quest to track one of the most elusive creatures on the planet, the snow leopard.
Munier is one of the world’s foremost wildlife photographers. He takes his friend, the adventurer and novelist Sylvain Tesson (“In the Forest of Siberia”) with him, and after leaving the meager comfort of their base camp, they spend days and nights in the valleys, passes and mountaintops, searching for their glorious “panthere.”
In the course of their search, they encounter many creatures of the plateau: bharals aka blue sheep, Tibetan wolves, Tibetan foxes, an eagle-owl, long-horned Tibetan antelopes, Tibetan wild yaks that will charge, Himalayan vultures.
We see many of these animals in montages. But we also take long, hard looks, along with Munier and Tesson. The latter offers frequently poetic observations. We are reminded that this is the land of the Zen master and hermit Milarepa. The snow leopard was also the subject of Peter Matthiessen’s 1978 National Book Award winner “The Snow Leopard,” an account of his spiritual journey and quest in the same region.
Yes, subtitles on a background of snow are a bad idea. But deal with it.
This is a world in which one must “scorn pain” and “ignore time” to succeed. We see a smoking river, its surface water stripped off by the frigid mountain air.
Not enough can be said about how much the film’s otherworldly, squalling score by Warren Ellis (“The Proposition”) with Nick Cave (“Peaky Blinders”) contributes to the film’s impact. The music is as starkly beautiful as the imagery.
One can only wonder how tough it was to shoot and live under such conditions, camping under the stars or in caves. Tesson celebrates nature in its rawest form in contrast to the “puppet show” of the human world.
He observes the animals of the plateau as “vessels of suspended time.” Out of the blue, several, hardy, nomadic children appear to greet the strange, but friendly Frenchmen and take them to their yak farm.
When the velvet queen of the title makes her entrance, you will be utterly enthralled. The leopard is a creature of rock, ice and moss with a tail as thick as one of its legs and a “horrible muzzle” covered in the fresh blood of a bharal. In its natural setting, the snow leopard is a god. See it.
(“The Velvet Queen” contains images of a dead, bloody animal.)
News
No child tax credit payment on Friday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — For the first time in half a year, families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit — a program that was intended to be part of President Joe Biden’s legacy but has emerged instead as a flash point over who is worthy of government support.
Retiree Andy Roberts, from St. Albans, West Virginia, relied on the checks to help raise his two young grandchildren, whom he and his wife adopted because the birth parents are recovering from drug addiction.
The Roberts are now out $550 a month. That money helped pay for Girl Scouts, ballet and acting lessons and kids’ shoes, which Roberts noted are more expensive than adult shoes. The tax credit, he said, was a “godsend.”
“It’ll make you tighten up your belt, if you’ve got anything to tighten,” Roberts said about losing the payments.
The monthly tax credits were part of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package — and the president had proposed extending them for another full year as part of a separate measure focused on economic and social programs.
But Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, from Roberts’ home state of West Virginia, objected to extending the credit out of concern that the money would discourage people from working and that any additional federal spending would fuel inflation that has already climbed to a nearly 40-year high.
According to IRS data, 305,000 West Virginia children benefited from the expanded credit last month.
Manchin’s opposition in the evenly split Senate derailed Biden’s social spending package and caused the expanded tax credits that were going out in the middle of every month to expire in January. This is whittling down family incomes at the precise moment when people are grappling with higher prices.
However, families only received half of their 2021 credit on a monthly basis and the other half will be received once they file their taxes in the coming months. The size of the credit will be cut in 2022, with full payments only going to families that earned enough income to owe taxes, a policy choice that will limit the benefits for the poorest households. And the credits for 2022 will come only once people file their taxes at the start of the following year.
West Virginia families interviewed by The Associated Press highlighted how their grocery and gasoline bills have risen and said they’ll need to get by with less of a financial cushion than a few months ago.
“You’re going to have to learn to adapt,” said Roberts, who worked as an auto dealer for five decades. “You never really dreamed that everything would all of a sudden explode. You go down and get a package of hamburger and it’s $7-8 a pound.”
By the Biden administration’s math, the expanded child tax credit and its monthly payments were a policy success that paid out $93 billion over six months. More than 36 million families received the payments in December. The payments were $300 monthly for each child who was five and younger, and $250 monthly for children between the ages of six and 17.
The Treasury Department declined to address questions about the expiration of the expanded child tax credit, which has become a politically sensitive issue as part of Biden’s nearly $2 trillion economic package that has stalled in the Senate.
Manchin has supported some form of a work requirement for people receiving the payment, out of concern that automatic government aid could cause people to quit their jobs. Yet his primary objection, in a written statement last month, sidestepped that issue as he expressed concerns about inflation and that a one-year extension masked the true costs of a tax credit that could become permanent.
“My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face,” Manchin said. He added that he was worried about inflation and the size of the national debt.
The Census Bureau surveyed the spending patterns of recipients during September and October. Nearly a third used the credit to pay for school expenses, while about 25% of families with young children spent it on child care. About 40% of recipients said they mostly relied on the money to pay off debt.
There are separate benefits in terms of improving the outcomes for impoverished children, whose families could not previously access the full tax credit because their earnings were too low. An analysis by the Urban Institute estimated that extending the credit as developed by the Biden administration would cut child poverty by 40%.
The tax credits did not cause an immediate exodus from the workforce, as some lawmakers had feared. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the percentage of people with jobs increased from 58% the month before the monthly payments began to 59.5% last month. That same trend occurred in West Virginia, where the employment-population ratio rose to the pre-pandemic level of 52.9%.
There’s an academic debate over whether the credit could suppress employment in the long term, with most studies suggesting that the impact would be statistically negligible.
Academics who study the tax credit are torn on how a permanent program would affect the economy and child welfare.
Katherine Michelmore, an associate professor of public policy at the University of Michigan, and two other researchers estimated that roughly 350,000 parents would exit the workforce, a figure that is not all that significant in an economy with roughly 150 million jobs.
Michelmore said the long-term effects of a permanent tax credit would have a positive impact on the economy, as children who grow up in families with higher incomes “tend to do better in school, they’re more likely to graduate from high school. It might be 50 years down the road but there will be more cost savings in the future.”
One of the key questions for policymakers is whether bureaucracies or parents are better at spending money on children. Manchin has proposed a 10-year, funded version of Biden’s economic proposal that would scrap the child tax credits focus and instead finance programs such as universal pre-kindergarten, to avoid sending money directly to families.
“It’s a moral question of do you trust families to make their own decisions,” Michelmore said.
Hairdresser Chelsea Woody is a single mother from Charleston, West Virginia, who works six days a week to make ends meet. The extended child tax credit payments had helped pay for her son’s daycare, as well as letting her splurge on clothes for him.
“It truly helps out a lot. It’s an extra cushion, instead of me worrying how I’m going to pay a bill or if anything comes up,” Woody said as she loaded groceries into her car. “It’s helpful for a lot of people. It helps working families out because we struggle the most. I’m hardly home with my kid because I work all the time.”
Suggest a Correction
News
Several inches of snow in the forecast for the St. Louis area
St. Louis Weather:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A minor to moderate impact winter storm is still on track to affect the region Friday night into Saturday. The system will start as rain Friday evening but then is expected to transition quickly to wet snow, some of which may fall heavily at times through sunrise Saturday.
When will the snow start falling?
The heaviest snow is likely to fall between midnight and 6:00 am Saturday morning with snow diminishing from north to south during the morning Saturday. Snowfall totals will average 2-4 inches for most of the area, with lighter amounts east along I-57 in Illinois where 1-2 inches is forecast. Moving northwest, 4-6 inches are expected from near Bowling Green up into northern Missouri.
Download our app for weather alerts:
How much snow is St. Louis expected to get?
There is about a 40% chance for snowfall to exceed 4 inches in St. Louis and a 30 percent chance that it may reach or exceed 5 inches. The most likely range in our area is 2-4 inches of snow.
Suggest a Correction
News
Woodward: Plunging temps expose cold, hard truth of grid
Energy sector officials have been warning for years about the risks posed to New England’s grid by plunging temperatures, risks exacerbated by anti-energy-infrastructure policies across the region.
Now with New England facing its coldest temperatures since the “polar vortex” of 2019 and wind chills of -45 degrees below zero across the U.S. northern tier states, the grid is under stress once again.
“Well-documented natural gas pipeline constraints, coupled with global supply chain issues related to deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), are placing New England’s power system at heightened risk heading into the winter season,” ISO New England Inc, operator of the region’s power grid said in a Dec. 6 statement.
In that same statement, Peter Brandien, vice president of System Operations & Market Administration, warned “if the region experiences an extended period of extreme cold weather, fuel supplies into the region could become constrained resulting in challenging system operation.”
As ISO-NE continues its work with the New England states and industry stakeholders to transition to what it considers a cleaner grid, the organization said it must also maintain real-time power system reliability.
“In recent years, oil and LNG have filled the gaps when extended periods of very cold weather have constrained natural gas pipeline supplies,” according to ISO New England’s president and CEO Gordon van Welie. “Higher prices globally for these fuels, as well as pandemic-related supply chain challenges, could limit their availability in New England if needed to produce electricity this winter.
“The region would be in a precarious position if an extended cold snap were to develop and these fuels were not available,” van Welie said.
Dan Kish of the Washington, D.C.-based Institute for Energy Research says these warnings were not sexy at the time, but people are paying attention now.
“What they pointed to was a growing gap between demand for energy and the supply that people are making available either through pipelines or electrical lines or anything else and because New England is an area of the country that does not have a lot of energy production,” Kish said. “I would be concerned based upon what the people who oversee the grid have said about it.”
“Part of the problem with the grid is the problems created by people that say we need to fix the grid,” he said. “The more diversity one has, the more options people have to use whatever fits those needs, and when you begin closing those down, that puts excessive strain on the grid, and that’s why the grid is running into trouble.”
Which is why New Hampshire maintains the 459 MW Merrimack Station in Bow, the last coal-burning power plant in New England. While it is seldom powered up, its owners, Granite Shore Power, make millions in capacity payments by acting as a reliable electricity backup for the grid.
“Coal-fired plants no longer supply baseload power,” said the U.S. Energy Information Administration, “but they play an important role in providing electricity on high-demand days.”
Green activists have been trying unsuccessfully to shut down the Bow plant for years. Four protesters with the left-wing organization “No Coal, No Gas” were arrested recently after two chained themselves to a smokestack at the Bow plant.
But for now, we need coal. That or be ready to freeze.
Chris Woodward writes about industry and technology for InsideSources.
Review: A breathtaking quest in Tibet for ‘The Velvet Queen’
Maryland’s top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby indicted for lying on mortgage loan applications
Why So Mad?! 50 Cent’s GF Jamira Haines Drags “Dummy” Fans Assuming She Had Plastic Surgery
No child tax credit payment on Friday
Steve Harvey, 64, Rocks White Silk Shirt & Fans Rave Over His ‘Unreal’ Style
Several inches of snow in the forecast for the St. Louis area
Nitro League Shifts Gears With New NFT Marketplace And Virtual Garage Launch
Woodward: Plunging temps expose cold, hard truth of grid
Denver weather: Fast-moving snow storm moving across Colorado Friday
Meet Painted with Raven season one winner Matt Perkins
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1