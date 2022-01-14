Connect with us

Bitcoin

Revolutionizing the NFTs on the Solana Blockchain – Ernest in Disguise

Published

46 seconds ago

on

Revolutionizing the NFTs on the Solana Blockchain - Ernest in Disguise
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

One of the most anticipated NFT projects has finally reached its scheduled launch date. With 6,000 disguises inspired by favorite Halloween costumes, movies, and characters, Ernest In Disguise released the annual Halloween collection on the 28th of November. Bear in mind, these disguises are all one-of-a-kind, with the rarest being based on some of the most well-known Halloween figures like Chucky, Jason, Venom, and others.

So what’s Ernest all about? It’s all about an extraterrestrial from the Cryzal Galaxy who discovered love and connection during his explorations on Earth and vowed to return to share these feelings with the rest of humankind during festive times.

In the wake of the team’s Marvel artist Carlos Dattoli’s success selling out two NFT projects, Ernest’s popularity has drastically risen. With over 15,000 followers on Instagram and discord, people are already clamoring for Carlos to take action on his outstanding and mind-blowing artworks in the hot NFT area. In response to popular demand and the generosity of the Ernest team, the notorious ghost face NFT will also be included in the giveaway, along with an additional $12,000 in cash. For more information, visit the Ernest team’s Instagram page.

In order to do this, the project will develop a brand that will link people all over the world via the use of non-fungible tokens. Since its inception, NFTs have been used to represent money, power, and affluence. However, the Ernest team, together with their community, is swiftly demonstrating how the NFT space is evolving towards a more community-oriented crossroads. With a variety of cash giveaways, ranging from 66 Solana at the first 25% coined to a 1000 Solana gift at 100% minted, it is evident that these guys are devoted to rewarding their loyal community.

A mysterious airdrop will deliver a spacecraft to all Ernest holders at an unannounced point after the coin’s mint, so be sure to hang onto your Ernest NFT to take advantage of this opportunity. There will be a ceiling of 100 coins per wallet, with a restriction of 10 per transaction.

In the aftermath of their first mint event on 29th November 2021, they have decided to pursue further this path and offer their community the chance to engage in the minting process. If someone purchased Ernest for 2 or 3 SOL, they’ll get a free Ernest NFT for every one possession as a thank you for the rocky road and to compensate for their earlier sale, the team has chosen to decrease the future mint price of Ernest to 1.5 SOL.

So, they’re making money, they’re selling merchandise, what else are they doing? A full-fledged comic will be produced by the Ernest team after they reach 75% of sales. Holders will be allowed to utilize their NFTs from this point forward, and they may even have the opportunity to have their own customized Ernest NFTs included in a finished comic book (to see a preview of the two-part origin story you can check it out on the Ernest In Disguise website). Overall, this is a welcome addition to the Ernest In Disguise series’ already impressive list of customizability!

This isn’t the only great thing about the Ernest NFT community! After selling out half of their supply, they’ll be launching a limited-edition merchandise line, with 10% of the minters getting their hands-on personalized Ernest merchandise. The best way to show your love for Ernest is by making your own and wearing it on an apparel item of your choice!

It’s not only the comic and the merchandise drop and the cash giveaways that they have planned for the post-mint. For the first three months, Ernest expects to take home 90% of the royalties from secondary sales. By purchasing low-priced NFTs on secondary markets, they will aggressively increase the value of those who own Ernest. Besides, there will be an airdrop of a free spacecraft NFT for everyone who has an Ernest NFT after the minting date.

The project will develop a brand that will link people all over the world via the use of non-fungible tokens. Since its inception, NFTs have been used to represent money, power, and affluence. However, the Ernest team, together with their community, is swiftly demonstrating how the NFT space is evolving towards a more community-oriented crossroads. With a variety of cash giveaways, ranging from 66 Solana at the first 25% coined to a 1000 Solana gift at 100% minted, it is evident that these guys are devoted to rewarding their loyal community.

A mysterious airdrop will deliver a spacecraft to all Ernest holders at an unannounced point after the coin’s mint, so people should make sure to hang onto their Ernest NFT to take advantage of this opportunity. There will be a ceiling of 100 coins per wallet, with a restriction of 10 per transaction.

So, they’re making money, they’re selling merchandise, what else are they doing? A full-fledged comic will be produced by the Ernest team after they reach 75% of sales. Holders will be allowed to utilize their NFTs from this point forward, and they may even have the opportunity to have their own customized Ernest NFTs included in a finished comic book (to see a preview of the two-part origin story you can check it out on the Ernest In Disguise website). Overall, this is a welcome addition to the Ernest In Disguise series’ already impressive list of customizability!

This isn’t the only great thing about the Ernest NFT community! After selling out half of their supply, they’ll be launching a limited-edition merchandise line, with 10% of the minters getting their hands-on personalized Ernest merchandise. The best way to show your love for Ernest is by making your own and wearing it on an apparel item of your choice!

It’s not only the comic and the merchandise drop and the cash giveaways that they have planned for the post-mint. For the first three months, Ernest expects to take home 90% of the royalties from secondary sales. By purchasing low-priced NFTs on secondary markets, they will aggressively increase the value of those who own Ernest. Besides, there will be an airdrop of a free spacecraft NFT for everyone who has an Ernest NFT after the minting date, and there are wild guesses as to where this spaceship will take their frightening alien buddy.

Well, it is obvious that the Ernest team is all about building a prosperous community. With this in mind, the Ernest Insiders DAO is the last piece of their future ambitions. Those who own two Ernest NFTs will be able to participate in future initiatives for the project and community and gain exposure to sensitive and important information on anything trading and cryptocurrency-related. Having been in the crypto community for so long, this is another opportunity for token holders to get involved and help develop a genuinely innovative business.

Be sure to stick around, for Ernest’s quest is far from done. Ernest now has a unified group of people that support the project.

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Loses Momentum, Why $40k Is A Key Level For Future Gains

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

Picture of a bitcoin with a red chart behind it
google news

Bitcoin has been rejected near the $44,000 price and has been moving sideways since earlier this week. The benchmark crypto could make another attempt to break this resistance levels but will most likely remain range bound until $50,000 and $53,000 are reclaim.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Aims For $48K? BTC Reacts Upward To U.S. Inflation Report

As of press time, Bitcoin trades at $42,341 with a 3.5% loss in the past day.

BTC moving sideways in the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

BTC’s price has performed positively after the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) print, a metric used to measure inflation. Before the report came out, the order book for Bitcoin was clear and has been re-arranging during the week forming new levels of support near $38,000 and $40,000.

Data from Material Indicators shows an important cluster of bid order below BTC’s price current levels which suggest, at least for the short term, that bulls will continue to defend the $40,000 price mark. As seen below, there are over $20 million in bid orders around those levels.

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD CVD MI
BTC’s price (blue line) with important support (bid orders below price) in low timeframes. Source: Material Indicators

In that sense, analyst firm Jarvis Labs believes Bitcoin could see some weeks of relief and less selling pressure. This is supported by a bullish divergence in their 30-Day Returns for Bitcoin, as seen below whenever this metric returns to the 0% in that threshold BTC trends to the upside.

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD
Source: Jarvis Labs via Twitter

The bounce has been driven mainly by retails investors, according to the firm, as measure by Bitcoin’s Accumulation Trends for the past month. Jarvis Labs added the following:

The accumulation trend scores on a 30D basis show that retail has confidence in accumulating on the bottoms whilst the whales are more reluctant to do so. Scores on a 7D basis indicate the same behavior in contrast to the divergence we saw in December.

Bears Can’t Shake Bitcoin Long Term Holders

Two of Jarvis Labs’ metrics remain in the red, specifically those related to the amount of Bitcoin coins on the move and the amount of BTC compared with the amount of stablecoins in the market. This suggest some investors are selling at a loss and others are taking profits as the price reached $44,000.

Furthermore, Jarvis Labs was able to determine that long term holders haven’t been shaken by the bearish price action.  Short term holders have dropped their average or realized price from $53,000 to $50,900 which poses no immediate threat to a relief bounce, but as the firm said, will contribute with future corrections.

As NewsBTC reported, Jarvis Labs has been waiting for some impact on the derivatives sectors in order for BTC to trend higher. That time seems to be here with negative funding for futures contracts on exchanges Binance, FTX, and most crypto platforms.

Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Bounces To $42K, Why BTC Could Recover To $43.5K

If this metric continues to move into negative territory as prices trend to the upside, it could suggest a more sustainable rally. In that sense, Jarvis Labs added the following on Open Interest (OI), the number of total contracts traded across exchanges, and their impact on BTC’s price:

Open interest/market cap change has been rising up to match the summer highs of 2021. As the price begins to rise now, this metric is starting to drop, indicating that a further short squeeze is possible.

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

FTX Ventures Sets Aside $2 Billion Funds To Invest Into Crypto Startups

Published

56 mins ago

on

January 14, 2022

By

5 Altcoins All Set to Climb up – EGLD, VET, FTT, ATOM, FTM
google news

57 seconds ago |