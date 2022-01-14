RHOC: Emily Simpson on Noella Accusing Heather of Violence

Emily Simpson reacted to Noella Bergener‘s allegations against Heather Dubrow on Wednesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County while appearing on Watch What Happens Live after the show.
After Noella claimed Heather had thrown people against the wall, Emily shaded her credibility and slammed her as “thirsty” before looking back at her tense encounter with Nicole James and offering an update on her post-bar relationship with husband Shane Simpson.
“If you notice, [Noella] contradicts herself. She said she heard and she said she saw. So when someone contradicts themself, it takes away their credibility [and] I don’t believe them at all,” Emily admitted of Noella’s accusations of violence against Heather on the January 12 episode of WWHL.
Because Noella made such serious claims against Heather, Emily totally understood why Heather didn’t want to include her in their then-upcoming girls’ trip.
“She went to her house and accused her of assaulting someone. If someone was going to accuse me of criminal behavior I wouldn’t want them to go on a trip to me either,” Emily stated.
While Emily was quite supportive of Noella as she endured the early moments of her split from husband James Bergener, she hinted that their relationship changed as the season continued after being asked about Gina Kirschenheiter‘s doubts about Noella.
“I think all of us, probably, are trying to figure her out. And I think that initially I was close with her because I just wanted to do the right thing and be there for her, but as the season progresses, you start to question things,” Emily revealed. “I think Gina was right questioning her, in general.”
During last week’s episode of RHOC, Noella accused her fellow newbie, Dr. Jen Armstrong, of being “thirsty.” But according to Emily, Noella is the thirstier of the two.
“I’d say Noella. She does Instagram from her bathtub. That’s thirsty,” Emily reasoned, going on to note that Noella is “attractive, in the bathtub.”
That said, Jen wasn’t free from Emily’s critiques. Instead, she was labeled as Emily’s “least fun” castmate, and Gina, Emily’s closest friend on the show, was given some friendship advice.
“Text back sooner,” Emily told her.
As the episode continued, Emily revealed she misses Braunwyn Windham-Burke the least out of her, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge. She also looked back on the drama she encountered with Nicole at Heather’s party on the premiere episode of season 16.
“I have a very short tolerance for people, and especially when they try to make me feel incompetent… I felt like I was asking her questions to try to like, get the truth out and when she came at me, it came at the wrong time and I was pissed,” Emily confessed.
As RHOC fans well know, Emily butted heads with Nicole after Shannon Beador revealed that she had allegedly filed a lawsuit against Heather’s husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, years ago. However, while Shannon slammed Emily and Gina for failing to be loyal, Emily denied her decision to reveal what Jen said about Noella, to Noella, was hypocritical.
“There’s a lot more to that story and I hope it comes out at the reunion because I have a timeline and I feel like people need to understand more [about Shannon] and that’s all I’m going to say about that,” she teased.
Then, when asked which current cast member Emily complains about most, Emily said it was Shannon while Shane felt it was Jen.
Also on WWHL, Emily said her marriage to Shane has been much easier since he passed the bar in 2021.
“Oh yea, absolutely. I feel like now that that weight is off his shoulders, we don’t have to focus on that and we move forward.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Jasmine is not happy about the gift she received from Gino for Christmas. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Before the 90 Days,’ Jasmine reveals exactly how Gino can make it up to her — by paying for a vacation!
Gino, 51, traveled down to Panama to be with his new girlfriend, Jasmine, 34, and they just celebrated Christmas together. However, Jasmine doesn’t think Gino did all he could do to make Christmas special for her. “Jasmine is upset because she gave me some custom, very well thoughtful gifts and she feels like I should have gotten her more than just the power toothbrush I gave her. It definitely put a damper on the rest of Christmas,” Gino says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 16 episode of Before the 90 Days.
He decides to go to the gym with Jasmine to make try to make her smile. Gino’s plan fails drastically. “I’m actually used to work out alone. I don’t like anyone telling me anything,” she says.
Gino asks Jasmine how he can make up for his lackluster Christmas. Turns out, she’s already thought of an idea. She’s planned an amazing 4-day trip to an island in Panama. “You need to pay for it,” she tells Gino.
The trip is going to cost $2,500. Gino balks at the high cost of the vacation, and Jasmine’s not done yet. She’s planning to pick up something expensive as well. Gino says that he wishes Jasmine would have spoken to him about this beforehand.
“That’s cheaper than any other trip you have taken before with other women,” Jasmine replies. “I’m not worthy as they were?” Gino is stuck between a rock and a hard place at this point. “You’re worth it to me, so I’ll do it,” he promises. That’s exactly what Jasmine wanted to hear. “Obedient, that’s how I like it,” she says.
Gino met Jasmine on an international dating site after divorcing his Brazilian wife of 7 years. He is hoping to propose and get Jasmine pregnant by the end of his trip so that he can have the family he’s always wanted. Before the 90 Days season 5 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
There’s even more trouble brewing in Sister Wives paradise as things between Kody Brown and his adult son, Gabriel Brown, finally come to a head.
Things between Kody and his plural family have been tense since COVID began, but things have arguably been the most heated between Kody and his wife Janelle Brown‘s adult sons, Gabriel and Garrison.
In previews for this Sunday’s episode, it is revealed that a face-off almost a year in the making is finally happening. The clip reveals Kody stating his regret at not taking, as he puts it, a firmer “patriarchal hand” with his family around COVID restrictions. He adds this was most especially true with his and Janelle’s adult sons, who were still residing in Janelle’s home against Kody’s wishes.
The clip goes on to show Kody explaining to an emotional Gabriel that it all came down to Gabriel having to choose between seeing his girlfriend or seeing his father. In the clip, Gabriel angrily responds by asking why he was asked to make that decision. Things certainly seem heated between the once very close father and son.
All of the current turmoil stems from the several months leading up to the big blowout around Kody’s COVID restrictions. With the onset of the pandemic, the plural family struggled to come up with safety protocols to manage four separate households, two of which included high-risk children with pre-existing medical conditions.
However, Kody’s rules initially seemed both restrictive and amorphous to the family as they felt one set of rules seemed acceptable for one household but not for another. Kody asked his and Janelle’s adult sons, Gabriel and Garrison, to stop going out socially and for Gabriel to stop seeing his girlfriend. If not, he said the boys would need to move out. Janelle rebutted Kody by explaining that Garrison was just a few short months away from having enough for a downpayment on his home and that Gabriel was in school. Gabriel and Garrison openly expressed their discomfort over the rules and their anger toward their father, who they felt only made the rules to prevent the family from seeing each other.
Gabriel balked that he and his brother were not able to live at home and see their significant others but that Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, was allowed to have an unrelated nanny coming into their home. Since Robyn’s addition to the family, it has often been felt by fans and family members that Kody favored his outspoken youngest wife. The tension around this issue finally exploded as the pandemic hit and Kody stopped splitting his time between his other wives’ homes, as was his custom pre-COVID, and began spending the majority of his time at Robyn’s home. While Robyn admitted that was the perceived dream of plural marriage, she revealed that it was actually negatively affecting her and Kody’s relationship.
When finally pushed for the reasoning behind his spending so much time with Robyn, Kody had explained that Robyn and her home were the only ones following his restrictions. Kody then provided the family a typed-out list of the protocols he and Robyn’s home followed. He explained that for the family to get together for the upcoming holidays, all members of the home would have to follow them.
Gabriel and Garrison’s mother Janelle was shocked by the stringent guidelines, which she felt were overly restrictive. Both Janelle and her sister-wife, Christine Brown, admitted their homes would not be able to follow them. Last week’s episode revealed that the Brown family split for Thanksgiving as Christine and her family went off to visit one of her adult children, Janelle and her family stayed home alone, and Meri joined Kody and Robyn at their home for Thanksgiving.
It was certainly a far cry from the old days when the family would have up to 80 people total for Thanksgiving dinner and festivities. This sad scene of the family all in different places for Thanksgiving made the fans and family alike wonder if the Browns will make it to another holiday as a family. Or, will this be the breaking point between Kody and his sons and the Brown family as a whole? Judging from the clip for the upcoming episode, it is certainly up in the air for America’s favorite plural family.